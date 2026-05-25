Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3h

Comparing trans-mutilation of minors with other things allowed or banned for minors won't work on the believers, though. Pretty much nothing than a personal realisation of how mistaken they are will, and that's not easy to bring about - even harder since they can live a life "inside the cult" all the time thanks to internet and large swathes of academia.

"Transblessed" is a term used by transsexual Christians, to establish that they feel blessed, not just in the regular way but that they are blessed by being trans-. While they operate within and claim to adhere to Christianity, looking from without it more resembles a cult to the Sacred Androgyne commonly evoked in alchemy; the union of Hermes and Aphrodite into Hermaphroditus.

Their argument is picked from the stupider parts of fundamentalism: that everything and everyone is created by the god of the Jews. And so the trans- et cetera have been made in its image, and thus how you are born is a facet of the divine, and therefore your sexual fetishes (f.e.) or trans- is simp,y an expression of the divine.

"Christian science" as a concept has a lot to answer for, which will not be happening any time soon since American Christians are busy calling anything and everything they don't like "cultural Marxism" and "relativism" and "postmodernism" without having the slightest clue as to what the terms really refer to. In short, the pattern the trans- argue from is lifted from the kind of literalists who in the 1990s tried to argue against evolution using eyes and bananas as examples.

Forgetting that faith isn't based in material facts and vice-versa, is dangerous to all ideas, as evidenced by European politics post-1990.

There's (allegedly) a rare psychological condition where someone wants to have parts of their body amputated, claiming that the act of amputation relieves anxiety and "makes them complete". I use that sometimes as a comparison to trans-:

"Shouldn't we also affirm people who claim that they are not supposed to have legs below the knees?"

Try it out on a suitable colleague if you like. It is bound to cause them some consternation if they try to explain why it is different from trans-.

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Hele's avatar
Hele
5h

The "validation" will be short lived after the thigh-applying drugs take their course.What will be validating after the "transition"?Hmm.

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