In this second part, we are taking an even deeper dive into the implications of what eventually led to Alex becoming the Church of Norway’s first ‘openly non-binary’ and ‘trans’ priest. Please read up on it here:

Onwards, down this rabbit hole we must go as well. Sigh.

Translations, emphases, [snark], and bottom lines mine.

How Did Alex ‘Transition’?

Here we pick up where we left Alex in autumn 2016; this part follows Lise Sørensen’s article ‘Church Warrior’ (orig. Kirkekrigeren), which appeared on NRK (13 Oct. 2019; archived).

On 13 November 2016, Alex is sitting in the bathroom at his parents’ home in Ørlandet with his trousers on his knees and a tube in his hands. Earlier this autumn, he travelled to Oslo to meet doctor, sexologist, and transgender person Espen Esther Pirelli Benestad. Alex knew that he treated transgender people, and together with his GP in Ørlandet, they have created a treatment plan [sic] with sex hormones.

Right of the bat—here’s Dr. Pirelli Benestad’s Wikipedia page and faculty profile at the U of Agder in southern Norway. No worries, we’ll get into this issue below.

In the bathroom, Alex applies to her thighs…the first dose of the [male] sex hormone testosterone. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for her body to change. Every day he applies Testogel and checks his arms to see if he has grown more hair.

See, this is how easy it is to ‘become a man’: just apply some gel and wait.

If he hadn’t received gender-affirming treatment, he wouldn’t have been able to live. He has already struggled a lot with depression and self-harm, but after coming out as trans, life feels more right, more real and authentic [now with loads of people ‘affirming’ him and artificial hormones]. ‘We are all human beings who need to be validated by the world around us. If you’re going to be alone with who you are in a country where 5 million people live, it’s important not to be alone, not to perceive yourself as alone. I think people need people.

It took ‘a few weeks’ before the first changes to the body became apparent: more hair on his arms, a beard, and a cold that never goes away that ends in a new and darker voice.

But just because Alex changes his body doesn’t mean he thinks God made a mistake when he was created: ‘I don’t change who I am. I can’t change, although my appearance can. I’m pretty sure God would rather have me alive, with slightly different expressions than originally planned, than dead.’

Here, I’ll briefly note the presumptuous absurdity of ‘perceiving’ to know what God knows. Yet, it’s even worse, for Alex ‘does not believe that God’s creation is locked into two genders, that what the Bible says about Adam and Eve is about the context in which it was written, and that it is possible to interpret what it says in different ways’.

What ‘context’? I mean, this is a hare-brained line of thinking (that doesn’t even rise to the level of an ‘argument’), because Genesis is, of course, not only about the Creation of man and woman but, in particular, about the Fall from Grace by disobeying God’s law (which He also created). I cannot but shake my head in disbelief that someone who displays these levels of non-understanding, misinterpretation, and, frankly, borderline heretical views to be made a pastor in the Lutheran Church of Norway.

And as a priest in the church, he will continue to fight for everyone to feel included.

Again, Ms. Sørensen shifts gears and the narrative jumps once more. We’re back in 2017 or the like, with Alex working as a volunteer at the Starmus science festival in Trondheim:

He has been taking testosterone for almost a year now, and wearing a black shirt and braces, he meets around 3,000 people. No one recognises his gender as female. And he hasn’t had to explain that he is trans. It’s the first time he’s not being read as a gender he doesn’t have [sic]. It is indescribably good that no one doubts who he is [how to spot narcissism is getting easier as the story evolves, eh?]

Alex than relocates to Oslo and enrols at the Faculty of Theology in autumn 2018. He is one of several new students here. The article relates that he was late for classes and the dean already began her welcome address when he sneaks into the back of the auditorium: ‘She waves to him, and everyone turns round to see who she is waving to’, Ms. Sørensen writes.

All the people in the audience see Alex as a man. No one realises that there is something different about the late arrival. But Alex knows that several people in the church have problems with the fact that he will be working as a priest in a few years [yeah, but we’re talking the first week of classes at the U of Oslo’s theology/divinity school; let’s set aside the little factoid that my religious studies colleagues aren’t exactly, well, very religious to begin with (doesn’t mean there aren’t religious professors who teach theology, but not very likely to be found among state-run institutions)]. ‘I know that there is resistance in the Church of Norway. It’s a bit boring, but at the same time it’s not really my problem. I think I should be here, and then they have to “deal with” the fact that I’m here.’ [spoken like a true revolutionary] But Alex is not going to apply for a job somewhere they don’t want him. That’s why he wants to move back to Trondheim when he graduates where he thinks it won’t be a problem to be trans in the church.

Intermission

This is how the piece by Ms. Sørensen ends the story in late 2019. We all know how the subsequent events were…well, slightly different than anticipated.

Due to the WHO-declared, so-called Pandemic™, no Pride™ parade was held in June 2020, and due to a mass-shooting in a LGBT-friendly™ bar on the eve of the Pride™ parade, there was none in 2021 either. In 2022, though, Pride™ roared back with its biggest march ever in Norway. Rainbow flags and insignia were everywhere, there were considerable amounts of agit-prop in the media, too, and many schools and businesses across the country flew the ‘pride flag’.

It was, frankly, quite unbelievable, and I saved a ton of media pieces to document it, but all that came out of it was a longer-than-anticipated enquiry into ‘drag queen story hour’:

At the same time, Alex studied theology and, as related in the first part, he’s now a priest in central Norway. Given the above pro-‘trans’ media blitz in the intervening years, Alex’ story isn’t totally unbelievable, esp. as virtually all state and corporate media more or less in lockstep began pushing Pride™ and esp. Trans™ issues in the past couple of years, as if guided by ulterior interests … but I digress.

At this juncture, we shall investigate one of the facilitators of Alex’ ‘transition’, which is particularly important due to his history of mental illness and depression. The latter, reinforced in the one of the indirect quotes from Ms. Sørensen’s piece:

He has stopped hurting himself to numb the pain inside him. He feels he can be himself [after commencing hormone treatment].

Elsewhere in the article, the following picture appears, which is as good an illustration of this situation as anything:

‘Anniversary: 13 Nov. 2016 is an important date for Alex. He therefore had it tattooed on his leg next to another tattoo reading ‘freedom’ [note the (presumably self-inflicted) scar tissue just above the tattoos].

Meet the Specialist, Dr. Esben Esther Pirelli Benestad

Where do we begin with Dr. Pirelli Benestad? I suppose that some biographical indications are in order. Here is what the website ‘International Online Sexology Supervisors’ tells the casual visitor (here and elsewhere, emphases mine):

Esben Esther Pirelli Benestad (EEPB) is a physician, family therapist IAP [see below], specialist in clinical sexology NACS [Nordic Assoc. for Clinical Sexology], a professor in sexology UiA [U of Agder in southern Norway]. EEPB is a well-known sexologist and transgifted [WTF is that?] person in Norway and to some degree also internationally. They (preferred pronoun singular) is author of several textbooks and chapters on gender and sexology in general. The latest: Constructing the Gender Euphoria [so, ‘transgenderism’ is ‘constructed’, i.e., not biological?] together with Elsa Almås and Victor Eniques is to be found on Amazone [sic] kindle. They is also the proud father of two plus one and as proud grandparent of five. EEPB is also known through the many prizes winning movie ‘All about my father’ [orig. Alt om min far, won several prizes, can you imagine, and favourable reviews, too] by Even Benestad, their son. EEPB works both academically and clinically and has done so for more than forty years. A special trait in their [sic, I don’t know if this pronoun includes Elsa Almås] work is the use of poetry both in therapy, publications and performances [why? I mean, with the Cliniclowns for children, I do see the point, but this?]. When entering the field of sexology, they made a vow to introduce poetry to sexology. The vow was kept. A curiosity to be mentioned [another one?] is that EEPB has a small theater in their garden. EEPB is a highly sought for lecturer in both lay and professional settings both in Norway and internationally. They is married to another professor of sexology Elsa Almås.

I’m a bit hesitant to include the second paragraph, which I’m reproducing here as it appears on that website, incl. all the grammatical hooplas. Also, I’m not going into the poetry-in-sexology stuff right now [EEPB’s Wikipedia profile informs the casual reader that ‘Benestad’s preferred pronoun is singular they.[6]’].

We recap, briefly, here that EEPB is quite widely known for his (I don’t care if this pronoun offends anyone, it’s both simpler and clearer in terms of denoting whom I speak about) ‘work’—advocacy—and one of the more internationally visible ‘trans’ people.

‘Benestad Loses Medical Licence’

You may imagine what kind of ‘shock’ it was when, early in 2023, it was reported that EEPB had his licence to practice medicine revoked.

Why, you may ask?

Any answers to this seemingly appropriate and brief question leads down yet another rabbit-hole. Come on, let’s go, there’s a whole other world to learn about (sigh).

The above header stems from a piece that appeared on 1 Feb. 2023 (archived) in the online edition of Norwegian state broadcaster NRK (I don’t know if there was also a TV report because I don’t watch TV).

EEPB ‘lost her [sic] medical licence following concerns about the treatment of people with gender dysphoria’ is the main issue, and I’ll let NRK take it from here:

‘I’ve worked with this client group for 37 years, and no one has ever complained. So the whole thing is a bit incomprehensible’, says an exasperated Benestad to NRK [evidence of absence is, of course, not absence of evidence]. He reacts strongly to the Health Authority’s decision. ‘This (decision) is based on reports of concern from people who are not familiar with the field in question’, the doctor objects [ah, there are no other experts than the accused, which is a sentiment that, to me, reeks of narcissism].

In autumn 2022, the Norwegian Medical Board (orig. Helsetilsyn) opened an investigation into EEPB after TV2 reported on complaints having been sent to the provincial (orig. fylke) governor in Agder.

According to TV2 (archived version), here is what EEPB stated in early November 2022:

This is a systematic persecution, as I understand it. The Medical Board, with the support of Rikshospitalet [Norway’s premier hospital in Oslo], has been after me for the past 20 years. They are looking for something to catch me with a torch and a magnifying glass. There is a small group that does not want me to work, and this group has a lot of power.

The TV2 piece also includes ‘the other side’, i.e., information about the case of the Medical Board:

The investigation [into EEPB] is partly due to reports of concern sent by GPs to the State Governor of Agder. One of the key points is that Benestad has failed to refer patients to Rikshospitalet.

At this point, it might be interesting to note that the ‘national scientific guidelines’ (orig. Nasjonal faglig retningslinje) on ‘gender dysphoria’ were last amended in in June 2020. Now, I’m not claiming to have read all it with the maximum level of attention, and I also found out that some of the details were amended as recently as 9 June 2021, and they are very explicit when it comes to what is called ‘gender-affirming care’ (sic):

Gender dysphoria [orig. kjønnsinkongruens] is not a mental disorder, but a condition that can lead to a need for both medical and psychological healthcare. Not all people who experience gender dysphoria need mental health care. Psychiatric/psychological assessment is not a condition for offering gender affirmative treatment … People with gender dysphoria who need and want [key aspect here] gender-affirming health care fulfil the criteria are entitled to health care from municipal health and care services, as well as specialist health service [if you wish to go further down the criteria, see here] … An interdisciplinary approach is needed when assessing patients with gender dysphoria. The same applies if gender-affirming treatment is carried out. There are different approaches for children, adolescents, and adults. Before treatment is initiated, a medical examination and assessment is carried out with a justification and indication for treatment. There may be reservations or contraindications that mean that a treatment is not offered … A prerequisite for all treatment is that there is sufficient knowledge about the treatment being assessed. This includes knowledge of a demonstrable positive effect on mortality and morbidity, and a recognised risk of side effects. Gender-affirming hormone therapy increases the risk of certain diseases (1-4). Healthcare professionals need good knowledge of side effects in order to be able to inform the patient sufficiently to fulfil the patient’s right to participation and consent. In the overall assessment, the risk of administering treatment is weighed against the risk of not administering treatment.

So far, so good, eh? There’s even more in the national guidelines specifically related to ‘gender-affirming care’ for children and teens, but before we address them, one more paragraph of technicalese is in order:

Health care for people with gender dysphoria primarily includes psychosocial support, counselling, assessment, and follow-up, and then various combinations of medical gender-affirming treatment with hormones and surgery. Local and regional health services may be sufficient for most people with gender dysphoria, while some will need highly specialised health care from a national treatment service.

It is that last sentence that is of importance for the case of Dr. EEPB here, for the inquest into his practice arose out of GPs complaining that EEPB didn’t refer patients to the Rikshospitalet in Oslo.

Now, I’ll give EEPB the benefit of the doubt, after all, he was born in 1949 and was 75 years old as of 2024. I’m not saying all 75 year-old medical professions still working are no longer up-to-date on ‘everything’, but there’s a distinct possibility that EEPB may not have informed himself about these fairly recent rule changes.

On the other hand, EEPB, as many portraits, websites, and other fawning places online suggest, also seems quite self-confident and pushes his ‘expertise’ once a day and twice on Sundays. I do consider EEPB not paying attention to these ‘obscure’ rule changes as quite improbable, which might explain his reaction to the enquiry of the medical board:

According to the doctor and sexologist, the consequence of a possible revocation of his licence is that many people will die as a result [talk about moral(ising) blackmail]: ‘The worst case scenario is that I lose my authorisation. I won’t die from it, but some other people will. People who are completely dependent on me for hormone therapy. Who don’t want to go to Rikshospitalet for various reasons.’

I think my consideration of EEPB’s character and, yes, attitude are the main issue at-hand here, which is further underscored by the following quote from the same TV2 report:

‘They (the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision, ed. note) don’t understand that I have more expertise in this area than Rikshospitalet. The fact is that I actively tried for ten or twelve years to achieve something with Rikshospitalet, without success. The fact that there are nine-month waiting lists … it’s ridiculous.’ [yeah, why wait before adding synthetic hormones to the mix, to say nothing about fantasising about future surgeries that all may come to nought]

See what I mean? The national guidelines are crystal-clear in this regard: multi-disciplinary, collegial assessments, esp. once surgical issues may be involved, incl. specifically the ‘treatment of minors’. It is well worth adding a few lines here from the national guidelines on ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors:

There is a difference in treatment strategies for gender dysphoria in children and adolescents compared to adults…When assessing the need for gender affirming and puberty delaying treatment, it is required [orig. krav, i.e., a must] that the health personnel responsible for the treatment have knowledge of children’s physical and psychological development, and gender and sexuality diversity. A not-insignificant proportion of children who seek help for gender dysphoria at an early age return to their original gender identity and gender expression, or variations thereof, as part of their development and maturation. Many children who show signs of gender dysphoria do not need therapy or treatment. Children and adolescents under the age of 18 who experience gender incongruence are a vulnerable [sic] group in society. Health care is organised and provided in line with agreed established professional practice, national, and international guidelines/recommendations … The measures are primarily counselling and supportive conversations, participation in groups and peer counselling…If there is a need to consider other gender-affirming treatment, this requires referral to the specialist health service. Children and adolescents under the age of 18 must be prepared physically and psychologically for the gender-affirming treatment and its effects based on age, physical and mental maturity and an interdisciplinary assessment.

We recap—if ‘treatment’ for ‘gender dysphoria’ affects minors, anything beyond ‘counselling’ does ‘require referral to the specialist health service’.

What, exactly, happened in EEPB’s case? Or in Alex’ case?

As reported by TV2, in mid-October 2022, the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision issued a warning (i.e., EEPB was in danger of losing his medical licence) because ‘among other things, Benestad has prescribed hormone therapy preparations for his patients’.

On 16 June [2022, the State Governor of Agder sent a letter to the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision requesting an assessment of a possible administrative sanction pursuant to the Health Personnel Act. ‘Our reasoning for sending the letter to the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision was based on an overall assessment of previous supervisory cases, as well as four recent supervisory cases concerning, among other things, the treatment of patients with gender dysphoria, the doctor’s prescription of addictive drugs, the duty to inform and record keeping’, says Aase Aamland, Head of Department at the State Governor of Agder. In these four cases, it was concluded that there was a breach of the health legislation’s requirements for defence, record keeping, and information. ‘The State Governor of Agder has formally terminated our follow-up of the doctor after we pointed out these offences, and the case is now before the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision for further processing’, says Aamland.

As regards the referencing of patients to Rikshospitalet and EEPB’s claim to simply know more (and, of course, better), one may learn that ‘Oslo University Hospital has a mandate to offer highly specialised gender-affirming treatment to patients with severe gender dysphoria.’

And there we go.

To add insult to injury, let’s not forget that EEPB also all but admitted to some of the problems alleged by the state governor:

For Benestad, the biggest consequence of this is that many lives may be lost. ‘My treatment strategy is to see the human being. That’s where my absolute strength lies, and many people can attest to that. It’s a method that doesn’t fit in well with bureaucracies, but for patients it’s life-saving. My record keeping can be a bit messy at times, but if everyone with messy records were to lose their authorisation, many doctors would be affected’, says Benestad … ‘When you’re faced with someone who has a gun, it’s good not to be alone. I really appreciate all the support. I think Norway needs to take a look at the whole health supervision system. If there is a person they want out, the reports of concern are taken seriously. Even if they don’t have a professional basis.’

Sure, life can be ‘a bit messy at times’ and stressful, but why not simply keep records straight (no pun intended) if one wishes to work in such a highly ‘problematic’ and fast-changing field?

Let’s note something else here, and that’s EEBP’s personal and material interest, which, to their credit, TV2 also addresses: ‘many of those who come to Benestad for treatment have been rejected by the public sector’, i.e., they are paying out of their own pocket because socialised medical services won’t.

A positive testimonial is offered by trans™ person Karoline Skarstein who went on national TV (God kveld Norge, which translates into ‘Good Evening, Norway’) stating that for many transgender people, Benestad is their first experience of being treated with respect and understanding in the health service:

‘Their [EEPB’s] expertise and care for us as a patient group has made up for so much mistreatment and bad experiences in other parts of the public sector’, adding that ‘at Benestad she is seen as an individual’.

EEPB’s Licence Revoked, NRK Pushes Trans™ Activism

As noted (archived) by NRK in early February 2023, EEPB actually lost the case vs. the medical board and had the medical licence revoked: this means, first and foremost, that EEPB ‘loses the ability to write prescriptions’. Asked for a comment, EEPB stated:

This is very, very dangerous for my clients who are completely dependent on me.

This was followed-up by a piece the next day, also published by NRK by no less than five (!) journalists. It is dated 2 Feb. 2023 (archived), and it tells the stories of some of EEPB’s patients:

‘Now we are without a treatment programme. We think this is sad and it affects a lot of people’, says Kristin Fredwall. She is the mother of Alexandra (16), who has been treated by doctor and transgender person Esben Esther Pirelli Benestad for almost two years … The decision from the Board of Health notes that they have received around 200 statements of support [for EEPB] from private individuals who ‘believe that there are few doctors who have the expertise in gender dysphoria that you have and that it would be serious for the mental health of many patients if your medical licence is revoked’. Alexandra’s mother confirms [sic] this: ‘The consequence could be that you end up with young people who are terribly depressed. We are worried about Alexandra’s mental health in this situation’, says Fredwall. Alexandra is on puberty blockers and oestrogen. In three months, they will run out of medication. ‘If she stops now, she will go back to a boy’s puberty. We want to get an answer from the Directorate of Health and the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision about who will now take over the treatment.’

This isn’t all, though, for at the heart of the matter is the claim by the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision that Benestad has not followed the guidelines on how to prescribe addictive medication in a responsible manner (whatever that might mean):

‘And in our judgement, he has not ensured a proper assessment of the person with gender dysphoria’, says Assistant Director Heidi Merete Rudi.

NRK then moves to ask Ms. Rudi about the 200 enquiries in the last 24 hours from people who are afraid of being sent to someone who doesn’t understand the problem. Here’s her answer:

Whatever the reason for a doctor losing their licence, it will cause problems and difficulties for their patients. In order for them to be looked after properly, the doctor must ensure that they have contact with others who can help them.

So, the doc who lost his licence over being unprofessional (as claimed by the health overseers) is supposed, nay, obliged (‘must ensure that they have contact with others who can help’) to find a solution™ to the problem the health overseers had created by looking away for decades in the first place. Got it.

A non-answer, if there ever was one, and a particularly stupid one.

So, what’s the big fuss here? A bit further down, towards the end of the longish NRK piece, we learn the following ‘true’ (?) reason:

The help [EEPB] offers is also available elsewhere. But according to Skarstein, many doctors are reluctant to provide it.

Let’s not get into discussions of an emotional nature here and instead ask why may doctors be ‘reluctant to provide’—and let’s not mince words here either—a minor with synthetic hormones during gender-‘affirming care’ and possible genital mutilation.

And for this final issue here, we turn to 16 year-old Alexandra again who also participated in a protest in support of EEPB:

‘I would never have received this treatment so quickly if I had gone to Riks[hospitalet]. I would have been stuck where I was two years ago’, says Alexandra. [NRK] Some people think that many of the people Benestad helps are too young? ‘I learnt about both the side effects and the health effects of the medication. It’s a serious “thing” and you know what you’re getting yourself into’, says Alexandra.

That might be true, but let’s not forget: Alexandra was 14 (!) when EEPB put her on puberty blockers.

Priest Alex was 16 when he got in touch with Benestad: too young to drink, smoke, drive, vote, or shoot a gun—but synthetic hormones and stuff, I suppose if a 14 year-old ‘learnt about both the side effects and the health effects of the medication’, a 16 year-old has no problems there either.

Bottom Lines: EEPB, an Award-Winning Feminist™, Courtesy of the Int’l Planned Parenthood Federation

At the end of this very long two-part report, there are so many things on my mind but, above all, a few questions:

What’s the legal age for buying alcohol in Norway? (It’s 18; young adults must show a licence for buying a can of beer until they’re 25.)

By contrast, driver’s licences may be obtained at age 17 (with driving lessons permissible under 17).

The voting age is 18, as is the age of eligibility for military service (funnily, it’s 17 in both the US and Austria).

And don’t let me point out that a gun or hunting licence is a tricky thing to obtain, to say nothing about the legal acquisition of a firearm.

But puberty blockers and/or synthetic hormones?

Better make sure to fast-track that one.

As much as I wish every child well, one cannot grasp the consequences of many actions at age 14, to say nothing about hormone treatment with the perspective of surgical ‘transition’.

Oh, speaking of ‘transitioning’, did ‘trans’ person EEPB ‘fully transition’? According to this pro-transgender website (archived) EEPB had this to say:

[Q] Have you ever considered a full transition? Esben Esther: Any transition that takes a transgifted [I don’t know what that is] to where that individual finds lasting and positive belonging, is in my thinking and in a context of subjectivity, a full transition. I have considered going further, but the cost concerning other important parts of my life, would be to high, and I honestly I don’t think my personal life would have improved.

I’m not going to post pictures of EEPB who ‘sports’ artificial female-looking breasts but still has his johnson (and I’m using this crude term for a reason) but, apparently, ‘the cost concerning other important parts of my life, would be to high’. You can’t make this up.

But, once more, fast-tracking puberty blockers for teens is a-o.k., eh?

One last note from that 2013 interview with EEPB sums up the main problem identified also in the first part—that of intense levels of (missionary) zeal and narcissism, which are also apparent in EEBP’s case:

[Q] Is there anyone in the Norwegian transgender movement whose actions could be compared to what Harvey Milk was doing in the USA in the 60s and 70s for gay activism? Esben Esther: Maybe me [is that still narcissism?] [Q] What was the hardest thing about your coming out? Esben Esther: My fears of being trashed. I believe that honesty and pride silenced those who might have tried.

By ‘honesty’ is meant advocating permanent damage to teens, incl. chemical and physical castration.

By ‘pride’ is meant, according to Christ, the chief of the deadly sins, but we also note that EEPB wasn’t as sure as some of the things advocated in ‘their’ practice: after all, EEPB kept ‘other important parts’—read: penis and testicles—for himself.

I’ll close out by linking to yet another English-language summary, published by Voice of Europe (that link has been removed, but here’s a copy of the website courtesy of the Internet Archive), which explains the ‘controversy’ in the following ways:

If one needs to know one thing about that particular ‘non-profit organisation’, it’s the little fact that Sex og Politikk is the Norwegian branch of the International Planned Parenthood Federation. Little wonder, I’d argue, that the little piece in Voice of Europe continues as such:

Benestad’s controversial practices, however, were not mentioned in the award justification. His suspension followed a detailed report from the NHA, which highlighted significant deficiencies in his professional judgment, irresponsible actions and breaches of duty. The report outlined instances where Benestad ignored professional opinions and disregarded established protocols in treating patients with gender dysphoria. A particularly concerning aspect of Benestad’s practice was his provision of puberty-blockers to minors under circumstances that did not align with recommended guidelines. These actions were in direct conflict with the policies set by Oslo University Hospital, the authority overseeing the treatment of gender dysphoria. The hospital requires a psychiatric assessment before implementing medical interventions, a rule that Benestad repeatedly violated.

So, what does this all mean?

I think that the involvement of the Int’l Planned Parenthood Federation should have your alarm bells going off, ‘if only’ because these are also the shady characters behind ‘Social Emotional Learning’ or SEL, which infamously pushes crap like drag queen story hours on kindergarten kids, teaches about ‘pleasure’ in primary schools, and whose ‘recommendations’, courtesy of UNESCO, are implemented world-wide.

‘Transgenderism’ is, above all, yet another tool in the globalist SDG onto everyone, and they are, of course, starting with the youngest children (perhaps because, as I noted in my long exposé of drag queen story hour in Norway, it might be that teens would be more prone to heckling, instead of sitting through it because the pre-K or primary school teachers ‘recommend’ it).

Let’s not forget that behind SEL stands a whole other set of unsavoury and disgusting people (here’s looking at you, Fetzer Institute, among others) who wish to normalise pedophilia and/or make everyone utterly dependent on synthetical pharmaceuticals for life, however short it may be.

As such, the ‘reluctance’ of Norwegian doctors who aren’t in the ‘club’ (cult) of ‘transgenderism’ becomes understandable.

Here’s hoping they will hold the line; the Church of Norway has already failed in this regard, as detailed in part one.

And, to all (grand)parents reading this: look after your children.