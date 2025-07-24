Today, we’ll continue our foray down that particular rabbit-hole of bored billionaire wife Kristin G. Andresen who, not that long ago, endeavoured to break both Danish and Norwegian laws banning cloning. In her desire to prolong—extend, fake—the life of her prize breeding stallion ‘Donkey Boy’ (as a horse owner, I can assure you, he’s looking very handsome), Ms. Andresen, of course, co-opted a bunch of otherwise un-related people into her conspiracy to commit several crimes, incl. a Danish vet, several stableboys and girls, as well as others who (un)wittingly helped the bored billionaire wife.

In the first part, we accompanied three (!) intrepid Norwegian state broadcaster journos™ in their quest to document, to the best of their abilities, these shenanigans while trying to make breaking the law with what—next to surrogacy (illegal in most parts of the world, and rightfully so, I’d hasten to add, because in my view, it’s tantamount to human trafficking)—is among the more heinous activities of the bored leisure class (Thorstein Veblen) of our time. If you haven’t read part one, please find it here:

In this second instalment, we’ll accompany bored billionaire wife Kristin Andresen to her Texas-based visit at the cloning company ViaGen where she met and chatted with owner-entrepreneur (sic[ko]) Blake Russell and finally got to visit the cloned replicants of her prize stallion Donkey Boy in neighbouring Oklahoma.

Thus we continue down that well-worn road in this multi-part series, to arrive at a very particular rabbit-hole relating issues—rather: concerns—about technology, the billionaire class’ eugenicist fetishes, and, of course, the eternally sunny, spotless minds of those who cosplay as journos™.

Translation, emphases, and snark mine.

The Cloning of Donkey Boy [Part 2]

By Maren Kvamme Hagen, Patrick Da Silva Sæther, and Caroline Utti, NRK, 12 July 2025 [source; archived]

The Cloning Clinic in Texas

On a ranch in the small town of Gainesville, Texas, lies the world’s leading cloning clinic [says their website]. There is no fence that says ‘Keep out’. But it has taken a woman to get in here [this is so mind-bendingly stupid…].

The water is pouring down from the sky, almost like a flood [that surely must be a coincidence being written a week after the horrible flooding nearby], and in many ways you could say that Blake Russell has built a kind of ark [more deus-ex-machina absurdities] in his garden. Where Noah’s ark is loaded with two of each species, Blake Russell’s ark is loaded with endless copies of the same animal [even if you’re not a believer in any of the biblical stories, the way this is related should send a shiver down your spine].

The best of the best, and the rarest of the rarest [a eugenicist’s wet dream]:

Horses, dogs, and cats, as well as rhinos, bats, and ocelots.

Since its inception in 2002, ViaGen has produced many thousands of animals.

The man who runs the clinic stands in the doorway in a blue jacket and jeans, grinning as broadly as only an American can.

‘Come on in, this is a working ranch’, says Blake Russell, ‘no-one has to take their shoes off here’.

A row of horse and family photos adorn the living room. The towel hook in the bathroom is shaped like a horse’s head [what a nightmarish place].

‘There are around 20 clones here today. The number varies. The lorries drive in and out’, explains Blake.

He wants to show Kristin around the farm and the laboratory, but first they sit down in two spacious leather chairs for a chat.

Kristin starts to grill Blake. She wants to find out as much as possible about the cloning industry, to make sure she’s made the right choice [having some day-after regrets here, do we?]. And because she’s curious:

What do you think about human cloning? Do you think it’s happening?

Blake squirms a little in his chair. He doesn’t think that human cloning is happening as of today:

Cloning is not a simple technology, and developing it for a new species requires many eggs, time, and labour. I think it would be difficult to achieve quietly.

After a brief pause, he adds:

Perhaps it’s not impossible to imagine someone doing it in an extremely remote location [like, the gov’t trying to create super-soldiers?]

Globally, there is almost universal agreement that human cloning should be banned. For example, 84 states signed a UN resolution in 2005. But some have tried.

Like Dr. Hwang Woo-suk from South Korea. He was a well-known researcher and folk hero before he pressurised assistants to donate eggs for cloning experiments with human embryos.

Blake Russell points out that Dr. Hwang was sent to prison:

Maybe that will stop others from trying.

What about genetic manipulation? Do they do that, Kristin wonders. Researchers in Argentina recently succeeded in fine-tuning the muscle gene in a polo pony to give it extra speed.

‘No’, answers Blake.

He explains that ViaGen only clones.

They have an exclusive licence to use the technology behind Dolly the sheep in a commercial context. The cloning principle is the same as in 1996, but Blake Russell explains that they constantly adjust small things to achieve better result.

The public is not allowed to know what it is:

We just keep that trade secret.

However, he is now lifting the veil on parts of the process—and stories from clients. The conversation turns to inheritance and environment, and the difference between clones.

Russell tells a story about a Navy SEAL, a former special forces soldier in the US Navy, who cloned a dog several times at the clinic.

The man, who trained dogs for use against snipers, realised that it was much more effective to clone the same dog over and over again than to train new dogs from scratch. After a while, he started cloning the clones, and believed that it gave an even better result.

But when he received his new litter of clones, he wondered if ViaGen had cloned from the wrong clone? They had cloned from clone 1.0 instead of clone 2.0! And he could certainly tell from the clones.

‘But’, said Blake Russell, ‘it’s all the same genetic profile! Whether we clone from clone 1.0 or clone 2.0 doesn’t matter. They’re the same!

No, said the man. He meant to detect a difference.

Okay, said Blake Russell, he would go back and check, and sure enough, he was right:

It’s the kind of thing that hasn’t been scientifically proven [whatever that might mean in 2025…], but that I’m beginning to believe has some merit, after many years of experience.

Suddenly, a cat scratches at the porch door and Blake Russell gets up from his armchair and walks over to open the door. It’s not to let the cat in, the cat is disappointed to realise, but to shout out an important message to an employee outside.

The factory goes about its business.

Then Kristin and Blake in the armchairs talk about the Donkey Boy clones.

He explains that he originally inserted cloned Donkey Boy embryos into six mares. When he checked the following week, five embryos were intact.

One week later, he checked for a heartbeat. By then, two mares had aborted.

But the rest were thriving: ‘Three pregnancies have been confirmed’, says Blake Russell.

Kristin nods in surprise. ‘Wow.’

The first mare is 53 days pregnant. The other two are on day 43.

However, Blake can’t guarantee that the pregnancies will be completed. The mares shed embryos more often in a cloning process than in a normal pregnancy.

Kristin wonders why? There is nothing about this on the clinic’s website [might be bad for business, I s’ppose].

Blake Russell draws a comparison with IVF treatment in humans:

It’s not that different. It’s what happens when humans take control of the process and manipulate embryos. From the time the embryo is implanted and throughout the pregnancy, we lose slightly more than in a normal pregnancy.

[here’s a little infobox provided by NRK’s intrepid journos™]

Number of Abortions of Clones Little research has been done on cloned horses compared to livestock, and the studies that do exist often date back several years. Blake Russell believes the cloning process has become more efficient since ViaGen first started using the technology. ‘In the beginning, we probably had a 10% success rate [that means 9 out of 10 clones didn’t make it: no wonder they refuse to publish this data]. Today, we have a 60-80% success rate from embryo to pregnancy, and then end up at around 40-50 per cent after pregnancy’, claims the cloning manager [half the clones still don’t make it: it’s a gigantic waste, to say nothing about the ethical (sic) implications]. He explains that this success rate is similar to that seen when embryos are transferred using ICSI [intracytoplasmic sperm injection, a ‘type of in vitro fertilization (IVF)’ said to be ‘most helpful when there are male infertility issues’, as per the Cleveland Clinic’s website]. This involves injecting a sperm cell directly into an egg cell at the lab and then inserting the embryo into the mare [note that this method in humans has a comparable ‘success’ rate, it is claimed, although, as Wikipedia holds, ‘it is uncertain whether ICSI improves live birth rates or reduces the risk of miscarriage compared with ultra‐high magnification (IMSI) sperm selection.[30]’.] He explains that more abortions in cloned pregnancies than in normal pregnancies are due to differences in the cell lines of the individual being cloned. Some are more difficult to clone than others. ViaGen is a private company and does not publish documentation of its data [i.e., trust them at your own risk].

Kristin takes in every word from the clone manager and sometimes her eyes widen in fascination at the answers he gives.

‘What if they produce one life too many?’ asks Kristin. ‘What then?’ [oh, you see, your or my life isn’t that precious at-all for these billionaires]

Blake Russell explains that the customer is not obliged to accept an extra clone—and then claims that no one has said no during his 20 years at the helm:

If they said no, I would have to take care of the clone’s welfare. But I wouldn’t have had the genetic rights to the horse, so I couldn’t use him for anything [I call BS on this statement by Mr. Russell, and unless sued and shown legally watertight evidence that such ‘genetic rights’ exist in either US law or statute, I call this a big effing lie to placate a very wealthy customer].

He explains that if a customer specifically wants only one clone, he inserts one into one embryo. But what you sacrifice then is time [and that embryo, but, hey, ethical considerations went out the window a very, very long time ago]. If the mare rejects the embryo, the process has to start all over again.

Kristin wonders about the size of the mares involved. She is worried about whether they are big enough to produce clones with long Donkey Boy legs [that would be my primary concern here, too, that is, if I were a bored billionaire wife].

Blake Russell assures her that the surrogate mares are fine:

I would never put Donkey Boy clones in too small a barrel [orig. tønne; this also goes a long way to showing just how much Mr. Russall apparently cares about surrogate animals].

In this business, the mares are storage space for new clones. Larger mares are used for a Donkey Boy, and smaller mares for a polo horse clones.

Then Blake’s phone rings. ‘There are embryos on the way’, he tells us, ‘they’re going to be inserted into waiting mares today and become clones’, and Kristin can watch the procedure [this is shown in the below picture, which is from the original NRK piece (although w/o picture credit)].

Only the Best Offspring

Blake Russell shows her to the stables, where he has newborn clones that have barely learnt to stand. Born yesterday, or the day before.

‘All of these babies go to Europe’, he comments [the EU banned cloning of farm animals in 2015; see also this Vice reporting].

Russell loves that countries like Norway do not allow cloning:

Then I can produce the clones here and send them over.

Blake moves on to his office, which is like a separate cubicle in the stables. Here he shows the birth alarm that goes off when a new clone is born.

The alarm is linked to transmitters inside the mares [nothing is left to chance; also—while I’m under no illusions about ‘factory farming’ (sic), I do consider this recreational replication both un-ethical and disgusting, in particular once you consider that these poor mares aren’t merely carrying someone else’s offspring, but they also carry tech gadgets]. When the birth is underway, Blake is called with a recorded voice message. He picks up the phone and can hear his own voice shouting: ‘You got a foal in the barn! Foal in the barn!’

‘Every day at the clinic is amazing’, says Blake.

He wakes up to the birth alarm in the middle of the night. He runs out with great anticipation. Receive a clone or two. Inserts new, cloned embryos.

He creates the animal world in six days and continues working on the seventh [if you still harboured any doubts about the materialistic cult underwriting these actions, well, doubt no longer: this is all about cosplaying God for money].

When a clone is born, Russell and his staff can often predict how the animal will behave in three weeks’ time. After all, they have the original to look at [well, that would be The Science™, I suppose, very hard at-work].

This gives them a sense of history repeating itself:

It’s pretty crazy, you know. It’s pretty crazy.

His clients are private individuals who want competitive horses, solid service dogs, or just want to ‘keep’ their beloved cat. But ViaGen also clones for the US government, zoos, NASA, and sheikhs in the Middle East [why, oh, why am I not surprised at-all?]

There is no statistics of the number of clones in the world. In horses alone, ViaGen has cloned around 2,000, reckons Blake Russell [so, do you or don’t you keep company records? Also, if that number is factually true, given the success™ rates Mr. Russell mentioned earlier, that means at least the same number of aborted horse pregnancies alone, with the number of rejected embryos after insertion ranging between 9-4 times that number: if there ever was anyone who displayed a comparable disdain for Creation and life on this planet, I’d propose that particular shit trophy goes to—Blake Russell and ViaGen].

Some polo clients order up to five clones of ten different horses at the same time. 50 clones [do the math once more].

The clone manager believes that this is a positive and straightforward use of the technology [of course he claims this, because it’s his business]:

They’re not making millions [nope, that’s Mr. Russell who’s raking in the money]. There is still enormous genetic diversity in the population.

Critics point out that widespread cloning can reduce biological diversity and make animals less resistant to disease [why don’t the billionaires volunteer for it? Perhaps because we’d end up with the MiniMe version of Bill Gates and his ilk…].

Blake Russell responds that cloning is like other reproductive technologies. It can be used for good purposes, and bad [so, this is what’s called dual-use tech, which means the gov’t is all-in on it]:

The important thing is that those who handle the technology make the right decisions [sure thing, dude, which is about the same nonsense as everybody in the 1930s peddled, jus’ sayin’ (e.g., John Maynard Keynes was president of the British Eugenics Society from 1937-44)].

He believes that cloning can be used to increase biological diversity by cloning back extinct or endangered species [I call BS on that one, because a clone is, by definition, a copy of something that has existed before—with perhaps the exception of identical twins (and asexually reproducing creatures, such as sea cucumbers), natural reproduction means unique genomes].

ViaGen has succeeded in cloning Przewalski’s horse—the last wild horse in the world—using a frozen skin sample from a deceased stallion. This is how they recovered lost DNA [‘Jurassic Parc’ says ‘hi’)].

However, critics say that cloning is not the answer to animal extinction because it does not address the causes of extinction—such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity.

But Blake Russell believes in cloning [much like, say, Branch Covidians believe(d) in non-pharmaceutical interventions, or that mother of all cargo cults, the safe and effective™ poison/death juices]. He can envision a world with white rhinos.

He walks on through the stables, past a few mares ready to have cloned embryos inserted into them:

I’ve done a couple of thousand embryo insertions, so it’s pretty much routine [infamous last words of a concentration camp guard].

The tails of the mares stand straight up like beacons, and long catheters are inserted at the back by the stablehand. ‘The horses are standing still, but are not anaesthetised’, says Russell. They are trained to tolerate the procedure [what’s a little pain in exchange for the progress of The Science™?].

Around their feet runs Lucy the dog [let’s not betrouble the journos™ with these things, such as animal cruelty or the like—and swiftly change topic].

‘She carried six wolf hybrid clones’, says Blake.

And the other dog, running alongside Lucy? Is he a clone, too?

‘No, he’s just an ordinary [sic] dog’, replies Blake [full disclosure: as any dog owner knows, there are no ordinary dogs].

Kristin looks around with interest, taking it all in, patting the mares and dogs [of course this is what the bored billionaire does: she couldn’t care less].

Blake then shows her to a large field behind the barn. There, clones and non-clones walk in friendship:

‘That’s the oldest horse I’ve ever cloned’, says Blake cheerfully [in the NRK piece, there’s a short embedded video].

Clones and non-clones run and play together in the field.

Blake Russell doesn’t like the distinction between clones and ‘normal’ animals. To him, they are all ordinary. The clones aren’t wrapped in bubble wrap, they grow up on a farm, they tread in dirt on green fields:

There’s nothing about the clones that strikes me as abnormal. It’s just that someone thought they were so good that they wanted another one.

He says that when clients visit and meet the clones, they can often erupt: ‘This is the best group of babies I’ve ever seen!’

Then he usually replies:

Yes, but we cheat. We only see the best of the best babies, right? We don't need to see a whole group of babies.

Nobody clones the bad babies [which would, once more, make this insufferable puff piece unbearable, hence the thought of many thousands of destroyed and/or aborted animals must not be mentioned: quick, let’s change the subject once more].

Where Are the Mares?

Kristin G. Andresen has listened intently to everything Blake Russell has told her. But where are the pregnant mares with her three Donkey Boy clones?

They have been moved to a giant field in the middle of nowhere.

Blake promises to take Kristin to meet the mares, but first they must stop by the lab where life is created [sic; told you, it’s a materialistic cargo cult].

The lab is on a sleepy cowboy street [notice the spin], in a small office building.

Kristin walks in. Is this the world’s leading cloning lab?

The white room looks almost like the waiting room in a dentist's office. Except for the pictures of all the animal clones.

‘There’s Paris Hilton with her clones’, says Russell, pointing to a picture on the wall.

‘And there’s Mr Piffles the dog. We’ve cloned him a couple of times. He has his own show in Las Vegas.’ [I couldn’t believe it when I visited that website…

Note that this isn’t in the NRK piece, but it’s insane enough to warrant a look]

Last in line is a picture of a horse:

We’ve cloned him many times. The last one was sold for a million dollars.

It seems that the only thing Blake hasn’t cloned are dinosaurs.

Kristin gets a t-shirt, a wristband, and a tour of the laboratory, while a Rihanna hit [sic] plays over the PA throughout the facility.

New animals are created in the lab every day, but not all of them are as special as Donkey Boy. That’s why one of the lab technicians asks Kristin to send photos when the horse meets its clones.

There is space on the wall next to Paris Hilton [as seen in the screen shot below: what an honour™ to be put up next to her, known mainly for being an heiress (close enough to a former flight attendant who married a billionaire, I suppose) and publishing a sex tape online: you are the company you keep].

After her visit to the lab, Kristin is more than ready to meet the mares. She walks out into the sleepy little town and gets in the car.

30 minutes later she arrives at a green pasture in the neighbouring state of Oklahoma.

A few mares walk along the road. The rest are small dots on the horizon.

[of course, there’s a picture of ‘bored billionaire looking for horses’; do try to capture this one in the comments, would you]

Blake Russell steps out into the pasture to look for Donkey Boy’s mares. He’s already been here once earlier in the day for an inspection, so perhaps it's not surprising that one of the mares is suddenly standing in front of him.

He throws a rope around the mare, a bit like a cowboy [sure thing, that’s my no. 1 association here, too /sarcasm], and pulls her towards Kristin, who is waiting with a Hermés bag over one arm and a ViaGen shopping bag in the other [that’s about the most idiosyncratic form of doing journalism™ I’ve yet read].

‘Aiaia. That’s what we call a pasture’, says Kristin [how telling: that’s the mythological island of the witch, or sorceress, Circe from the Odyssey: no need for our intrepid journos™ to betrouble their eternally spotless minds with context, such as the Homeric epic].

Inside this belly is a clone of Donkey Boy.

‘She’s beautiful! And she has kind eyes. I hope the clones get something out of her’, says Kristin, patting the mare [well, isn’t that against the whole point of cloning?].

She is visibly pleased with the size of the mare: ‘Solid. She can carry a big boy. So this seems very promising.’

The pensive expression she had after her visit to her friend [Charlotte Jorst, as related in part one] is about to disappear. She is about to prove that it is possible to clone her horse [the bored billionaire is fast becoming a geneticist here…].

But what does she say to those who think you shouldn’t do it anyway?

‘They can say as much as they like’, says Kristin [for she’s got the money, and they have not], adding:

I don’t care about that at-all. I’m very tolerant of criticism, and I tolerate [sic] people disagreeing. We can discuss it, but…‚I couldn’t care less.

[NRK] Do you play God?

[Kristin Andresen] No. I just pay.

If the pregnancies go as planned, the clones will be born at the beginning of 2026. She plans to register the clones in the studbook of Danish Warmblood, which has recently opened up to equate clones with other horses in breeding.

When the clones have grown a little bigger, she will take them back to the Evje farm. There is no ban on importing clones to Norway [ah, what a wonderful loophole = business model for ViaGen; also, from Norway, Ms. Andresen may then transfer the clones to Denmark, too]

[there’s another infobox in the piece about Norwegian law]

Norwegian Legislation A ban on human cloning was introduced in the Biotechnology Act in 1998 [amended in 2003]. After Dolly [1996], some in Norway argued that commercial cloning of animals could be useful. The Storting [parliament] proposed a ban, but it was shelved when the Directorate for Nature Management proposed in an internal memo an approval scheme for the cloning of commercial animals and a reporting obligation for cloning in research. Finally, a ban on animal cloning was imposed in Norway, enshrined in the Genetic Technology Act of 2004. It is possible to grant a dispensation for cloning animals for medical research. The Ministry of Health and Care Services is not aware of any dispensation being granted for animal cloning [which means they either don’t enforce reporting compliance and/or don’t care]. The Animal Welfare Act prohibits all breeding that, through the use of genetic engineering methods, impairs health, natural behaviour or arouses strong ethical reactions [so, technically, if the breeding is done in the US, you’re fine; I doubt that this law has ever been challenged in court, though]. When the government set up a committee in 2023 to consider the regulation of genetic engineering, cloning was not included in the mandate. The committee recommended that the authorities take a closer look at the area during the next review of the regulations [and thus the can gets kicked down the road until, I surmise, it’s too late and everything will be ex post authorised…]

When asked if he has cloned Norwegian animals before, Blake Russell again answers cryptically. Some of his clients want to remain anonymous, or maybe he just doesn’t know? [sure, that kind of company doesn’t keep records, right…]:

I’m sure we have cloned pets. But horses…I’m not sure. At least not a horse as famous as Donkey Boy.

While the Donkey Boy clones are becoming foetuses inside the mares’ bellies, the cloning industry is developing further.

Cloning of clones. Breeding and competition associations that open up for the use of clones. And licensing of cloning, which means that you can rent out or sell the cloning rights to an animal, while still owning the animal [I’ve asked Grok to look—no such rights™ exist in US law or statute, Grok says].

In the meantime, old Donkey Boy has begun to come back to life at the Evje horse farm in Norway. He walks on a water treadmill, he suns, he mates. It’s as if he can feel the clones breathing down his neck.

But he will probably never be able to compete at the same level as before the injury.

The clinic has enough anyway to create as many Donkey Boys as Kristin needs, forever [what does that term mean?]

And it is here, as a kind of security guarantee, perhaps, or as an expression of the newfound enthusiasm and response she has received, that Kristin G. Andresen orders two more Donkey Boy clones.

She doesn’t see clones. She only sees horses [rather: dollar signs in her eyes like Scrooge MacDuck, for each clone means more money to her].

Bottom Lines

As mind-blowingly stupid, and incessantly annoying as Kristin Andresen may be, the piece is instructive on many levels, albeit mainly by virtue of its lies of omission.

In early June 2025, a bit more critical™ piece appeared in The Atlantic, of all outlets, that also included references to ViaGen and Blake Russell (and which the intrepid NRK journos™ omitted, whether consciously or because they didn’t like its spin). It includes the following paragraphs:

The late billionaire founder of the University of Phoenix established ViaGen in 2002 by licensing patents from the lab that cloned Dolly. Eventually, his family’s mutt was cloned four times. (This was done by a lab in South Korea, as ViaGen wasn’t yet offering pet cloning.) Cloning has since been embraced by wealthy clients accustomed to having their desires catered to exactly. Past ViaGen customers include Barbra Streisand, who received three clones of her late Coton de Tulear dog, and the family of Pablo Escobar, which cloned a horse [if this is true, Kristin Andresen’s exploit isn’t that special, and Blake Russell wasn’t too truthful about having never-ever cloned a horse before]. ViaGen’s office is hung with dozens of portraits of saucer-eyed kittens and bow-tie-wearing puppies—all made in its lab. ‘Lasting Love’ is the company’s slogan, and its website features nearly 200 endorsements from pet owners, such as the grieving companion of the late Ceaser the cat, who writes, ‘What’s a splurge on luxury items when you can bring back a piece of your heart that you thought was broken forever.’ The lasting love does not come cheap: $50,000 for a cat or dog, or $85,000 for a horse, payable online via credit card with all the ease of buying a blender… Currently, ViaGen’s record for the most clones for a single customer is 50 horses, the company’s CEO, Blake Russell, told me. ‘And there have been lots of clients’—who also cloned horses—‘in the 20s.’ [there goes the lie Russell told Kristin Andresen for sure…]

I highly recommend everybody to read The Atlantic piece, if only for gems, such as the following: their journos™, too, were given a full-access tour of ViaGen’s labs, guided by the 70 year-old vet Gregg Veneklasen who specialises in the cloning of horses (and whom, obviously, neither Kristin Andresen nor the intrepid NRK journos™ have met). At some point, Mr. Veneklasen is showing off his collection of straws used to implant the IVF embryos in the surrogate mares:

[He] had started saving each straw as a keepsake after it had been emptied, and dozens of them were taped to one wall of his barn, like baby photos at a pediatrician’s office. ‘There’s a Whistle, there’s a Bobby Joe,’ he said, reading the names of cloned horses handwritten on the straws. ‘There’s another Whistle—they wanted tons of Whistles.’ He rattled off a couple more, then immediately backtracked and asked me not to print one of the names. ‘This guy—I don’t know why, but he doesn’t want anybody to know.’

Go figure as to why some of those who used their prize horses to see (in my opinion over-priced) seed or offspring don’t want anyone to know that the product they’re selling is—fake.

The same applies to Kristin Andresen whose business aim with the up to five clones of ‘Donkey Boy’ appears to be a racket: clone as many as possible and, since the Danish breed registry doesn’t distinguish between natural and cloned horses, sell the latter’s semen for the price of the former’s. It’s both a fraud and an organised racketeering operation—which is, by the way, illegal. Since this piece is now on the website of the Norwegian state broadcaster, odds are that the high-level breeding community (sic) will know before too long…

There’s two more things I need to point out, first, excess clones:

These days, cloning works well enough that companies often wind up with more animals than they need. Scientists’ inability to predict exactly how many embryos will make it, paired with customers’ impatience to get the animal they ordered, can lead to the implantation of extra embryos—say, six to eight to get a single puppy. At ViaGen, these ‘overproduction animals’ will be offered at a discount to the client or adopted by an employee, Russell said. (A ViaGen spokesperson stressed that the company does not euthanize extra clones.)

So, there’s at least a private company’s word (which no-one should trust in the first place). There’s yet another aspect here:

Veneklasen argues that cloning is ‘zero inhumane.’ Almost all of his recips [his slang term for ‘recipient mares’, i.e., those mares who carry the pregnancy to term] are rescues, he told me—mostly quarter horses that didn’t work out as mounts and, instead of being slaughtered across the border (the practice is effectively illegal in the U.S.), have been conscripted into a life of perpetual reproduction. ‘She’s had 13 babies, and we just put them’—new embryos—‘right back in,’ he said, pointing to a 22-year-old mare [if you have any illusions left about human surrogacy, well, let me know]. The surrogates are indisputably seen as more disposable than the clones they carry.

These few lines are telling me enough I needed to know about this.

As to the second over-arching issue, both NRK’s and The Atlantic’s pieces have yet another significant shortcoming: they omit, mostly due to laziness rather than maliciousness, I’d think, the little know background of ViaGen (via Wikipedia):

ViaGen Pets began by offering cloning to the livestock and equine industry in 2003,[1] and later included cloning of cats and dogs in 2016.[4]

What neither of them spoke about, though, is this: the technology used is decades old (from the early 1950s), and here’s a brief piece published in Nature back in 2006, which speaks of the highly cartelised nature of commercial cloning in the US:

Business interest in livestock cloning is concentrated in the hands of three US companies — ViaGen of Austin, Texas; Trans Ova Genetics of Sioux Center, Iowa; and Cyagra of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. Clone International is also active, and there is significant research interest in cloning cattle in Japan.

Here’s a bit about Blake Russell from a profile in Texas Monthly from 2021:

ViaGen can clone it for you—just as long as “it” is a nonprimate mammal and “you” are someone with tens of thousands of dollars to spare… These prices are prohibitively expensive for most, and questions remain about the ethics and implications of commercial cloning, but the practice is increasingly popular. ViaGen is one of just a couple companies around the world that provide the service.

And, speaking of the cartelised nature of US companies offering these ‘services’, well, ViaGen and Trans Ova used to be one company before they separated:

ViaGen started with livestock. Cloning was popular with farmers and ranchers, who used it to optimize desirable characteristics in cattle, pigs, and sheep by cloning and breeding the animals with the strongest genes. Over time, the cloning process evolved and became increasingly reliable. Researchers became more efficient at drawing out DNA from genetic samples and creating viable embryos. About five years ago, the company expanded its services to offer the cloning of companion animals, and in 2018 Russell and Walker decided to separate pet and equine operations from the rest of the business. “When you’re cloning a companion animal, it’s a whole different set of emotions,” Russell explained. “It just became clear to us, ‘Hey, these things are going in different directions.’ ” ViaGen’s livestock operations remained with Trans Ova Genetics, run by Dr. David Faber, and many staffers joined Russell and Walker in what became ViaGen Pets & Equine. (Both Russell and a representative from Trans Ova said the divorce was “amicable.”)

None of these pieces of information play a role, in either piece—isn’t it curious?

And then there’s the question about the proprietary information, yet a quick search at the US Patent Office’s website using the terms ‘ViaGen’ and ‘Blake Russell’ didn’t return any hits (but I only spent like half a minute on this).

Be that as it may, I do find it strange that Blake Russell and ViaGen are engaged in lying (about them cloning horses, which is literally their original business plan) to a billionaire customer. It’s bad business, and these kinds of things are surely talked about in country and yacht clubs.

Finally, what Kristin Andresen’s absurd dreams are doing is—they’re destroying the market price (sic) for prize breeding animals: once there’s a slight doubt about the pedigree of the semen, why pay a premium? Relatedly, the same goes for the refusal of breeding associations to clearly state whether an animal is a natural or cloned specimen—which will soon lead to rather more exclusive such registries to remove lingering doubts.

In any event, in this long story we can observe the utter lunacy and depravity of the bored billionaire class who, in a futile quest to further their own desires, are destroying themselves in the process.

What a way to go.