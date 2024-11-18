Three Years of Die Fackel--Please Answer a Few Questions About the Next Year
A brief survey whose results should offer some guidance as to what and how to focus on 'stuff™' next…
Dear readers,
I’ve been considering asking you about some of your preferences going forward. I’ve been maintaining Die Fackel 2.0 for a little over three years now, and that time has been awesome as well as incredible: I can hardly believe it’s been three-plus years now.
That said, I would like to ask you all a few short questions to gauge what you, dear readers, would like to read more of. Please click on the survey below:
If there is anything else I’ve missed, please use the comment section below.
As to the duration of the survey, I’ll keep it pinned for a week without any interruptions to regular postings.
Thank you for reading, and I’m very much looking forward to your answers.
