Three Days in Sodom: Pride™ Month in Oslo
A picture essay-trip across Norway's capital to document the totalitarian phase shift of the LGBTQ+ alphabet soup community™
I’ve been in Oslo for the past couple of days; while technically working, I had the opportunity to observe the madness of crowds first-hand in regards to what is commonly referred to as ‘Pride Month’.
Not only is the city full with Pride™ paraphernalia—ranging from Pride™ and Trans™ flags everywhere (incl. on restaurant tables) but there’s no way to escape it. While I personally couldn’t care less about anyone’s fetish however weird (provided we’re talking consenting adults), the most disgusting thing I’ve seen—but was too taken aback to take a picture—was a bunch of young adults (sic) carrying placards inviting children to a ‘mini pride’ event (for children ages 3-12). If you can believe it.
Talk about Sodom and Gomorra, Nordic style. I’ve been collecting the below sights and marvels in these past three days in order to document this mental illness as a mass formation in the making.
We’ll start off with Oslo’s main avenue, Karl Johans Gate; that brick building to the left is the Storting (Norway’s parliament) with a view of the Royal Palace in the background. The building on the right with the many Pride™ flags and the green tower is—the Grand Hotel:
Welcome to Oslo, I suppose.
Halfway down Karl Johans Gate, there’s the University of Oslo’s main building, as seen in the below picture.
We also went to the Opera whose main entrance is seen below—note the many Pride™ and esp. Trans™ flags hoisted just outside the building (as seen in their reflection because I can’t just take pictures of them lest I’m asked about my intentions…)
Below, the HQ of one of the country’s biggest (too big to fail) banks, DNB in downtown Oslo. On the billboard on the right, the slogan reads ‘Kom som du er’, which translates roughly into ‘come/join as you are’.
Needless to say, the official Norwegian (Lutheran) Church is in on this madness, yet the perhaps best illustration thereof may be the main campus of the Kristiania University College in Oslo’s Kirkegata (which translates into ‘Church Row’) flying the Trans™ flag, if you can believe it:
On my way to dinner a few days ago, I also encountered this lovely and extremely artsy piece of ‘street art’, replete with, I’m sure, meanings that I cannot fathom (note that the right-most image reads ‘the faggot’):
Since I’m a historian, we also went to the Historical Museum, which has many very cool items on display—but also two distinct exhibitions that similarly reflect the ideologically captured spirit of our age.
Control—Attempting to Tame the World
The story of mankind is often told as an inevitable development towards civilization, made possible by the ever-increasing control of animals and plants. It begins in the Stone Age, when humans began domesticating animals and cultivating plants, continuing to the industrial agriculture of our time. In this exhibition, we want to question the story we have heard so many times.
If you’re wondering what kind of content is related, well, read on:
And then there’s the exhibit entitled ‘HERITAGE—Our Place in History’, which asks a similarly simple question:
How do we as humans relate to the heritage and legacy of the past? Welcome to a different kind of inheritance settlement.
In the end, it was a very strange time to be in Oslo: overrun with tourists, quite dirty, and very expensive.
And then there was the entire de facto oppressively in-your-face demand to participate in the Pride™ nonsense, which is best exemplified by the below images: while situated a stone’s throw across the street from the Storting, with rates around US$ 300 per night, it’s obviously an effort of virtue-signalling while knowing that the undesirable proles won’t be able to afford it hanging out there:
Yet, the totalitarian nature of the entire Pride™ nonsense came powerfully to the fore in the below billboard, seen across the street from the Pride™ event area:
No-one is free before everyone is free.
[Norway’s sovereign wealth] The oil fund must divest from genocide.
SV [in Pride™ and Trans™ colours]
SV, or Sosialistisk Venstreparti, stands for Socialist Left Party whose positions are clearly outlined.
Some things never change.
Transsubstantiation, this they have forgotten?
Worshipping the Holy Hermaphrodite is not a Christian thing, but pre-such I beleive and it was likely quite obscure even during Ancient days in the Eastern Med.
I keep finding it incredibly comical that I who is not Christian, never was and wasn't raised as one either, seem to understand the faith better than clergy and church. I had the following row with a de-frocked (for "unspecified" crimes pertaining to hiding adult Afghan men in her home) state church vicar the other day at charity:
"You shouldn't set aside nonpork meat products for the moslems who come here..." and the I was interrupted by her spiel on how they "can't" eat pork.
"They can and they do" I said " and the Koran explicitly states that if you are starving or is accepting charity, then the rule about pork is waived and does not apply. In fact, a moslem accpeting charity is obligated by the words of the prophet to accept it and be thankful".
This had the effect of pouring water on a goose. Lots of noise but it didn't stick. It rapidly went downhill when I in response to her saying something about being charitable is being Christian commented that it's not a pick'n'mix. If you stand on one religious principle/tenet/holy rule, then you stand on all of them. Nowhere does Moses or any other prophet say "Apply these as you please when it is opportune and convenient".
She descended into ranting about "allas lika värde" and all being equal in the eyes of god.
"All ants are equal in the eyes of man" I said, upon which she simply shut down and ignored me.
I'm starting to have ugly thoughts, that women - especially in crowds or with an audience - simply lose a lot of their logical and higher cognitive function. This woman is otherwise likeable, educated and learned and well-spoken but as soon as the topic touched upon stuff with strong emotional connections and associations, all Hell broke loose, pardon the humour.
I'ts so weird. There's a guy at charity running around with a 19th century Bible under his arm, full of dog-ears and bookmarks and he reads it over and over again and has become a literalist. And yet I and him can converse amicably and even tease each other:
"So, 'Daniel', persecuted any astrologers as per Leviticus lately?"
"No, have you been hanging heads for the glory of Oden this Midsummer?"
With most women, that kind of reparee is impossible. Not all, but the frequency/ratio increases the younger they are.
Connection to Pride? Isn't it obvious? What is Pride, but menopausal and childless or otherwise hysterical women using homosexual men as an outlet for their suppressed fantasies and a projection of their own deformed emotional landscape?