Rikard
6h

Transsubstantiation, this they have forgotten?

Worshipping the Holy Hermaphrodite is not a Christian thing, but pre-such I beleive and it was likely quite obscure even during Ancient days in the Eastern Med.

I keep finding it incredibly comical that I who is not Christian, never was and wasn't raised as one either, seem to understand the faith better than clergy and church. I had the following row with a de-frocked (for "unspecified" crimes pertaining to hiding adult Afghan men in her home) state church vicar the other day at charity:

"You shouldn't set aside nonpork meat products for the moslems who come here..." and the I was interrupted by her spiel on how they "can't" eat pork.

"They can and they do" I said " and the Koran explicitly states that if you are starving or is accepting charity, then the rule about pork is waived and does not apply. In fact, a moslem accpeting charity is obligated by the words of the prophet to accept it and be thankful".

This had the effect of pouring water on a goose. Lots of noise but it didn't stick. It rapidly went downhill when I in response to her saying something about being charitable is being Christian commented that it's not a pick'n'mix. If you stand on one religious principle/tenet/holy rule, then you stand on all of them. Nowhere does Moses or any other prophet say "Apply these as you please when it is opportune and convenient".

She descended into ranting about "allas lika värde" and all being equal in the eyes of god.

"All ants are equal in the eyes of man" I said, upon which she simply shut down and ignored me.

I'm starting to have ugly thoughts, that women - especially in crowds or with an audience - simply lose a lot of their logical and higher cognitive function. This woman is otherwise likeable, educated and learned and well-spoken but as soon as the topic touched upon stuff with strong emotional connections and associations, all Hell broke loose, pardon the humour.

I'ts so weird. There's a guy at charity running around with a 19th century Bible under his arm, full of dog-ears and bookmarks and he reads it over and over again and has become a literalist. And yet I and him can converse amicably and even tease each other:

"So, 'Daniel', persecuted any astrologers as per Leviticus lately?"

"No, have you been hanging heads for the glory of Oden this Midsummer?"

With most women, that kind of reparee is impossible. Not all, but the frequency/ratio increases the younger they are.

Connection to Pride? Isn't it obvious? What is Pride, but menopausal and childless or otherwise hysterical women using homosexual men as an outlet for their suppressed fantasies and a projection of their own deformed emotional landscape?

1 reply by epimetheus
© 2025 epimetheus
