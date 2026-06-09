Last year, I had some business to attend in Oslo, and this is my report:

This year, as I remarked in my musings on my recent trip to France, the difference between Norway—Pride™ is everywhere—and the former (nowhere to be seen) is obvious. Hence, it must be ignored by today’s contributor (see below):

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Thoughts of a Former Pride Child

My entire childhood I was taken to drag shows, pride parades, and rainbow rallies. It has made me a really confident adult.

An op-ed by Amalie Sundbø, NRK.no, 6 June 2026 [source; archived]

In the midst of this supposedly eternal debate about whether pride sexualises children in an unhealthy way, I felt like introducing myself [note that Ms. Sundbø is the daughter of singer Hanne Krogh (Wikipedia); Sundbø’s brother is the former professional poker player Sverre Krogh Sundbø (Wikipedia) who, too, also worked at NRK as a sports journo™ back in 2008 and is a freelancer since 2010 (according to his LinkedIn profile)]

Hi. My name is Amalie, and I was one of the lucky ones who was allowed to grow up and become a human being surrounded by queer people and queer culture [there’s no such thing as ‘queer culture’].

My entire childhood I was taken to drag shows, pride parades, rainbow rallies, demonstrations and memorials.

It’s not like being exposed to kinky culture makes you kinky.

I got to know confident adults who were straight and queer, who were with one/nobody/several at the same time, who were cis and trans, everything in between, and everything beyond [two things: spot the incredible agit-prop as the ‘modern’ use of the terms ‘cis’ and ‘trans’ (as prefixes) have their roots with predator and child abuser (castration) John Money (cf. his sanitised Wikipedia profile with Grokipedia), Robert Stoller who, around the same time coined the term ‘gender identity’ (cf. Wikipedia vs. Grokipedia), and the emergence of second-wave feminism in the 1960s/70s]

Adults who challenged their own and others’ boxes. Conservatives, liberals, moderates, extremists and completely apolitical, people who chose/ wanted/ were different and who just wanted to live in love, in peace.

And all of this has made me a really confident adult.

I have been allowed to believe that my parents would accept me for exactly who I am, if I came home with a girl girlfriend, a non-binary, a transgender person, or more at once [so, did you or didn’t you do that? I read this as a hypothetical, i.e., a non-falsifiable claim, which is a bit disingenuous; also, let’s not forget we’re talking about Amalie Sundbø who’s making these claims who is (drum roll) an actress who began performing at age 12—and I do consider it a bit rich that someone who earns a living pretending to be someone else is talking about these issues …].

Because not only are they the kind of people who would say ‘my girl, we love you anyway’. They wouldn’t care. They would say, ‘Hi! Are you hungry?’, or ‘Is instant coffee okay?’ [more inanities of this kind—how does this make you feel if, as in the preceding paragraph (‘I have been allowed to believe …’), which begs the question: did your actor/journo parents push you onto the stage with the same kind of encouragement™, as in, ‘they wouldn’t care’?)].

‘This has made me a really confident adult’

And yet. Even though I watched the pride parade every single year with all the glitter and whips and tits and butts you can imagine, I live in a monogamous cohabitation with a man for the eighth year [well, there’s the answer to the non-falsifiable proposition from a moment ago].

And not to give away our sex life here, but I can report that it is difficult to find either kinky latex or leather at home. Because it is not like being ‘exposed to’ kinky culture makes you kinky [so, what does?]

I was permitted to be just myself, writes the actress Amalie Sundbø.

[as regards the screenshot, I’ve merely translated the caption, for the two paragraphs to the left are the two paragraphs that follow here]

If I can focus on the sexual for a second (even though Pride is about so much more than just that), I think it makes it easier to choose what you actually like for yourself, when there is nothing that is not ‘permitted’.

I have never been able to challenge any sexual boundaries, because they did not exist. So then you can just as easily be completely vanilla, if that is what you think is fun. No one judges you anyway [in the above screenshot, the term ‘vanilla’ (orig. vanilje) is underlined with dots, which means that the NRK editors added the following explanation: ‘term for regular intercourse, not kinky’].

And in many ways I think this openness is the best cure for the unhealthy pornification that many young people from non-rainbow-hoisting homes experience. If porn is the only place you can learn about sexuality, that is likely to be the case.

‘It makes it easier to choose what you actually like yourself.’

But I never had to go searching, and I never had to doubt myself or my own preferences. I was allowed to just be me [sayeth the actress].

So relax! If your kids think gag-balls seem fun after seeing it in the pride parade, it’s probably something they would have figured out anyway. And you will see that they become nice, warm people for it.

Bottom Lines

I’m unsure if I’ll bring myself to write a long-form account of the Pride™ madness that engulfs Norway once again this June. It’s just so … absurd, banal, and not interesting. If I should write something, it’s about the agit-prop, which I consider extra-cheap.

Imagine, if you will, a brief detour into the abyss of Marxisante theory (pun intended).

Every time I see Pride™ paraphernalia, I’m reminded of George Lukács’ theory of reification, which the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy ‘splains thus:

Lukács frames his argument as an extension of Marx’s analysis of the ‘fetishism of the commodity form’ in Capital I (Marx [1867] 1992: 163–176), where Marx refers to the fact that social relations between producers of commodities appear in capitalism under the guise of objective, calculable, properties of things (‘value’). While in Marx the form that social relations acquire due to this fetishism (i.e., a form that furnishes commodities with features that make taking an instrumental, quantifying attitude towards them—and ultimately towards social relations themselves—appropriate) is analyzed mainly with regard to how it distorts the relationship between subjects and their economic circumstances, Lukács adopts a far more radical claim. The commodity form, he argues, has gradually become the ‘universal category of society as a whole’ (1923a: 86). In capitalist societies, the commodity form even becomes the dominant form of objectivity itself (Gegenständlichkeitsform) … Lukács understands these forms as both socially shared and historically variable [sic]. In capitalist societies in particular, the commodity form thus becomes the transcendental determining factor of both objectivity and subjectivity.

But, wait, there’s more to this, and I suppose another paragraph is in order:

Both the objective and the subjective dimension of the emergence of the commodity form are analyzed by Lukács as emerging from concrete changes to the economic structure [e.g., the purchasing power of fairly affluent members of the LGBTQ etc. letter soup]. On the objective side, when industrial work processes become rationalized as a result of their subsumption under the dominance of commodity exchange [think: corporate labels turning trans™ in June], these processes no longer display the typical ‘unity’ of intentionally integrated human work. As each individual labor effort can in principle constitute an input to many products, each operation is related to a ‘set of heterogeneous use-values’ (1923a: 89) and thus no longer forms part of a unique, unified work process.

This is where the internal logic of capitalism (sic) turns to ever-smaller sub-sets of customers, which was ‘splained quite well a century ago.

The below sentence directly follows and concludes the paragraph (but I’ve separated it from the former to emphasise it for the understanding of Ms. Sundbø’s musings):

On the subjective side, reification entails the fragmentation of human experience, leading to an attitude of ‘contemplation’ in which one passively adapts to a law-like system of social ‘second nature’ and to an objectifying stance towards one’s own mental states and capacities.

See what I mean? Ms. Sundbø (and her ilk) were exposed to these notions as a prepubescent child; she began performing at age 12 (‘I was just allowed to be me’), and while both her parents and herself are in monogamous relationships, she holds the attitude that ‘if your kids think gag-balls seem fun after seeing it in the pride parade, it’s probably something they would have figured out anyway’.

But for the otherwise cantankerous child protective services, attending church service is akin to child abuse while taking one’s children to the ‘Mini Pride’ or the adult (pun intended) version is a-o.k., as opposed to grooming.

As regards the ‘Mini Pride’, here’s the Oslo version (source):

What is Mini Pride? Mini Pride is a social cultural and activity arena that contributes towards learning, developing inclusive attitudes and a sense of belonging. The arena has multiple purposes and target groups. It is designed to be a safe meeting place for LGBTQIA+ children, young people and families with children, but it will also be a place where children and young people can learn more about topics such as Pride, gender and sexual diversity and gender equality [q.e.d.] … Target groups: Children and young people between 3-12 years old who are not covered by the norms of gender and sexuality, who grow up in families with LGBTQIA+ carers and/or kids who want cultural experiences in a safe, inclusive and diverse arena LGBTQIA+ parents and friends friends in company with children Teaching staff in kindergarten and schools, in company with children [this is your litmus test for being a predator/potential abuser, to say nothing about the parents who permit this] … Why do we need Mini Pride? ‘Every child has the right to their own identity, protection from discrimination and to know their rights.’ (UN Convention on the Rights of the Child) Our audience surveys show that there has long been a high demand for an arena and programme that has been adapted for children, their families and young people at Oslo Pride. Our venues at Pride Park and Pride House are primarily aimed at an adult audience and the programmes available for children and young people have been very limited. We believe that it is time to do something about this. Every child in Norway should grow up knowing that they can be who they are and love who they want … [from the Q&A] Is Mini Pride suitable for children and adults of all ages? The target group for Mini Pride is mainly children aged 3-12 and their carers, family and friends, as well as teaching staff. However everyone is welcome but adults must be accompanying a child (under 18) to access the arena.

I fail to see how attending such an event isn’t an abdication of parental responsibility, and I consider the encouragement to ‘teaching staff’ to bring ‘their’ (pronouns are important) pupils along even more problematic.

I suppose I said everything there’s to say (right now) about the op-ed.

And if you wish to go down a further rabbit-hole re: Lukács in the 21st century, why don’t you start with Stevphen Shukaitis’s ‘Totality and Feminist Life: Reading Silvia Federici on Lukács’s Aesthetics’, which includes gems such as this one:

Lukács argues that Marxist literature must represent social relations in their totality, capturing the interconnectedness of individual experiences within the broader socioeconomic system. He believes that only by depicting the totality of capitalist society can literature reveal the underlying class dynamics and historical development driving social change. Silvia approaches this critically on several levels. Firstly, she argues that Lukács’s theory of realism is not Marxist at all, but rather an extension of bourgeois idealism rooted in nineteenth-century German philosophy [lol, whence, pray tell, would Marx himself get his ideas? From (mis)understanding Hegel’s lectures, drinking in student associations in the 1840s, and working in the quintessential bourgeois institutions of 19th-century society, the university, journalism, and as ‘freelancer’ (freeloader) living off his capitalist-exploiter buddy, Friedrich Engels]. For Silvia, Lukács somewhat bizarrely wants Marxism to act as a completion of German idealism (rather than the famous ‘turning on his head’ that Marx invokes [this is the latter’s misunderstanding of Hegel]). Secondly, she contends that far from resolving the crisis of value that motivated Lukács’s early literary work, his later theory finds itself ensnared in it [much like arch-anarchist Mikhail Bakunín—a hero of Chomsky—hailing from the petty gentry and dying a property-owner in Switzerland: oh, the irony (which is also why Lefties of all stripes dislike comedy)]. Thirdly, and most significantly, she suggests that analyzing Lukács’s realism offers a privileged vantage point for understanding a deeper crisis within Marxist thought itself [yeah, too bad that all the heroes of the Left™ were, give or take, old, white, ‘cis’ men (re-read the comedy part, if needed)] Silvia identifies three main stages in Lukács’s intellectual development and insists on a continuity between them. His conversion to Marxism, in her reading, does not fundamentally shift the trajectory of his thought, but rather simply substitutes one theoretical apparatus for another while maintaining the same idealist commitments [at the same time, the Left™ continues to ignore the Greater German, essentially expansionist-dominationist leanings of all German idealists, incl. Marx, Engels (see his writings on ‘non-historic peoples’ = the Slavs of Eastern Europe who are destined to disappear over time when confronted with superior German Kultur)]. ‘How this synthesis of idealistic theories could be accepted for decades as “Marxist theory” and be so influential in twentieth century European culture is one of the questions this dissertation will address.’

Morons.