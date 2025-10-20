Today, I’ve got a another gem for you, dear readers.

In case you’re wondering what goes on in mainstream, or legacy, media journos™ who, after a career spanning decades, suddenly make one wrong™ decision, here’s the telling example of former Austrian state broadcaster ORF journo™ Sonja Sagmeister who lost her job over asking a gov’t minister a question. Well, she also had the impression that everything was fine and dandy with her work and employer until late 2022, which is why the cognitive dissonance is so great.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘We’re not in North Korea’—That’s Where the ORF Journalist’s Troubles Began

Watered-down interviews with politicians, exorbitant annual salaries, the dismissal of unwanted journalists: we’re not talking about the German public broadcaster, but its counterpart in Austria. Its list of scandals is also long. A star reporter [sic] felt the full force of this.

By Christoph B. Schiltz, Die Welt, 4 April 2025 [source; archived]

Rising broadcasting fees [which are also mandatory in both Germany and Austria], ever-decreasing viewership [guess why…], serious technical errors like those at RBB, or suspicions of political influence [remember: this is one legacy media journo™ writing about another such outlet: is this ironic?] like those at the NDR regional studio in Kiel—the reputation of public broadcasting (ÖRR [öffentlich-rechtlicher Rundfunk]) in Germany is hardly better than that of Deutsche Bahn [lol, for those who never made that experience, you’re better off for it]. But the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), headquartered in Vienna, also repeatedly makes headlines—and mostly negative ones [don’t play down the German experiences].

The accusations: the broadcaster is too close to political parties when filling decision-making committees and pays excessive salaries. ‘It is incomprehensible why there are top earners at the ORF whose salaries exceed those of the Federal President, while at the same time cuts to the audience’s benefits are being discussed’ [what benefits does the audience gain if they don’t have a say and forced to pay up despite not watching?], criticised the new Media Minister, Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ), earlier this week.

Only in October 2023, Austria’s Constitutional Court declared the composition of the powerful ORF Foundation’s Board [orig. Stiftungsrat] unconstitutional due to their lack of political independence. Now, the new coalition of conservatives (ÖVP), Social Democrats (SPÖ), and liberal Neos [sigh] is amending the constitution in response to an ultimatum from the judges.

The renowned broadcasting law expert Hans Peter Lehofer told the newspaper Der Standard that the reform ‘probably only implements the minimum requirements according to the Constitutional Court’s ruling’ [I’m unsure what journo™ Schiltz refers to—Mr. Lehofer’s criticism was extensively covered in Der Standard (e.g., here, here, and here), but the long-form critique with tons of additional information is on his personal weblog—but if there’s a threshold and the gov’t does the bare minimum, the onus is on the Court to raise said threshold]. He added that the reformed ORF bodies would not yet meet the requirements of independence from the state for public broadcasting in Germany. In plain language: much of what has always been the same on Vienna’s Küniglberg, where the ORF headquarters is located, will remain the same [that’s what we do in Austria, sorry not sorry: add a bit of lipstick (an audience advisory body, or Publikumsrat) here and there, but keep that fat pig (the state broadcaster) as it is].

Questions are raised, for example, by the ORF’s treatment of employees. The case of prominent business and investigative journalist [sic] Sonja Sagmeister is a prime example. Sagmeister worked for ORF for 30 years [31 years 4 months, to be precise, as per her LinkedIn profile (though I’m unsure if I remember anything about her; then again, I’ve not consumed any nonsense from ORF for the better part of the past 15 years)]. The 49-year-old Carinthian is currently engaged in a bitter legal battle with her former employer [and if you don’t follow that particular rabbit-hole, you can’t understand how Austria works™: a labour court (Arbeitsgericht) acceded to her complaint and ruled, back in mid-December 2024, that the ORF’s firing Ms. Sagmeister was unlawful; needless to say, the state broadcaster already announced they’d be appealing the ruling (as per Der Standard’s reporting™ on 11 Dec. 2024); a month later, the Administrative Court sided with defendant (that would be state broadcaster), as Die Presse reported™ on 16 Jan. 2025; this is the background to Die Welt picking up on this story™ four months later]

Sagmeister, according to her own statement, refused to ask the then-Minister of Economic Affairs, Martin Kocher (ÖVP), questions that the head of the business editorial department had largely discussed with the minister’s press spokesperson: ‘The minister’s spokesperson approached me and said: “You know, we’ll do it as agreed”’, Sagmeister recounts.

‘We’re not in North Korea here’

The journalist declined, replying: ‘We’re not in North Korea here.’ Sagmeister asked her own questions, and the interview was broadcast as she had edited it—but then the trouble began.

The experienced journalist wrote a memo about the incident—‘as was customary at ORF in such delicate [sic] cases’, says Sagmeister. After that, she was suddenly no longer assigned to business reporting and subsequently reassigned as ‘Nekrothek’ Officer [i.e., she was told to write obituaries].

Sagmeister: ‘I was transferred to the “death archive”’. For two months, she had to write obituaries for celebrities, both short and long, which were to be broadcast at some point after their deaths. ‘Among them were people who were significantly under 70 at the time.’

Sagmeister filed a lawsuit against her involuntary transfer [it’s a classic case of FAFO, I’d say, and while I understand the issue is larger than it appears, it’s a strange hill to die on, esp. considering the Covid shitshow when she could have taken a stand…], and the dispute turned ugly. ORF accused her of pursuing an unauthorised side job and fired Sagmeister. The side job was volunteer work for an aid project in Cameroon, where roof tiles are made from collected waste.

‘I was able to prove that my side job had been approved by all relevant authorities in 2018’, says Sagmeister. According to her, the side job hadn’t been a problem for five years. Until the incident with Minister Kocher [and here’s the take-away: authorities know so much about you and me, and they’ll drag these things out the moment they need to silence you]:

The general director (in Germany, the director general; editor’s note) wanted to make an example of me, to send a signal to other ORF editors about how quickly a critical journalist can be gotten rid of [what was Ms. Sagmeister’s thought-and-deed crime, by the way? She had enquired from the Minister of Economy about double-digit inflation, a topic that her higher-ups had pre-arranged not to be talked about].

Thus Sagmeister, a mother of two.

At the beginning of the year, the Labour and Social Court ruled Sagmeister’s dismissal unlawful. Her former employer is taking legal action. ‘ORF was surprised by the ruling and remains convinced of the validity of its arguments in this case. The court did not accept these arguments, which were supported by numerous witness statements, which is why ORF has appealed the ruling’, a spokesperson for the broadcaster told Die Welt in response to an enquiry.

ORF also points out that, regardless of the labor court’s decision, ‘Sonja Sagmeister’s complaint regarding the alleged restriction of her journalistic independence’ was rejected by the Federal Administrative Court in the second instance and ruled in favour of ORF [we spoke about that before].

Other personnel decisions at ORF raise questions. Peter Schöber, head of the channel ORF 3, remains in office despite serious misconduct. According to the broadcaster’s transparency report, his annual salary actually increased by €18,000 last year, totalling € 301,319 [the median gross salary in Austria is €51,500] placing him fourth on the ORF salary list. Several dozen employees had accused him of bullying, discriminatory behaviour, and editorial influence. Most of the allegations were confirmed after an internal investigation [ah, there’s one rule for everyone, right?]

ORF today officially states that Schöber’s ‘leadership style can be classified as problematic in some cases.’ However, the program director has decided to seek personal coaching. In the future, Schöber will only be allowed to make personnel decisions together with a second managing director [quod licet Iovi…].

But the question remains: why is ORF taking tough action against Sagmeister but not against Schöber? Are Schöber’s merits so great? Would dismissal be too expensive? Or is the man simply politically well-connected and knowledgeable?

Now He’s Responsible for Inclusion

The Robert Ziegler case also raises questions. The former director of the important ORF Lower Austria state studio resigned even before an internal investigation commission found that Ziegler had influenced reporting for years in favour of the ÖVP and Lower Austria’s [Governor] Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP). ‘The Director General has sought expert advice regarding labour law measures. Further steps have been taken accordingly’, the broadcaster stated in response to a request.

A resignation or dismissal would have ‘associated significant legal and financial risks for the ORF’, said Director General Roland Weißmann in the fall of 2024. And so a new, still well-paid position was found for Ziegler: he is now responsible for expanding Inclusion and Accessibility at the ORF.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose , or: Bottom Lines

At this point, several questions are in order, eh?

Commenting on the recent exodus of journos™ at the Pentagon, Ms. Sagmeister wrote the following on LinkedIn:

This is called resistance to ‘message control’. 100 Pentagon journalists (many of them military experts and Pentagon insiders) leave the Pentagon as correspondents according to instructions from ‘above’. They should have signed policies that contradict the freedom of the press.

It looks like she’s now about to self-style herself as a cantankerous, intrepid journo™ who hasn’t done a single thing wrong in her career while remaining, of course, carefully within the limits imposed by her profession (which, after prostitution and soldiering, is perhaps the third-oldest profession).

Case in point, three (!!!) days ago, Die Welt ran a long interview with Ms. Sagmeister, thus warming up the somewhat stale story from yesteryear. Speaking to Die Welt’s Katja Mitic on 17 Oct. 2025 (source; archived), this is—in my opinion—the crucial segment:

Katja Mitic: Ms. Sagmeister, a few years ago, your case made national headlines. What happened? Sonja Sagmeister: For many years, I was truly convinced that I was in good hands at public broadcasting, because serious journalism was held in high regard there at the beginning of my career [that would be the mid-1990s, for Ms. Sagmeister joined ORF in 1994]. But then, in October 2022, things suddenly broke down [meaning Ms. Sagmeister was fully on board with how the state broadcaster fared during the Covid shitshow]. The trigger was a truly absurd situation: I was urgently sent on a Friday for an interview with the then Austrian Minister of Economic Affairs, Kocher, who has since risen to head of the National Bank. According to the schedule, the topic was the labour market and the budget. So, it was clear where things were headed. But as a journalist who takes her job seriously, I naturally researched what else might be relevant. And that was clearly inflation—at the time, it was almost ten percent, higher than the EU average. A topic that affected everyone in Austria.

A bit further down (I’m skipping the parts where Ms. Sagmeister recounts her absurd encounter at the Ministry), this is what she claims happened at ORF:

[Sonja Sagmeister] There was a lot of commotion, but I invoked the editorial statute, which guarantees journalistic independence [she immediately found out what that scrap of paper was worth], when speaking to my superiors. I wrote a memo and sent it to my superiors, as well as to the general director and the editorial team’s representative. And that, to be honest, was the beginning of the end. From then on, I was no longer considered a respected journalist internally. Criticism, even if it was justified, was unwelcome. Katja Mitic: So you were punished, too? Sonja Sagmeister: They didn’t immediately say, ‘We don’t need you anymore.’ It was a gradual process. I was methodically sidelined. A few weeks after this incident, I suddenly no longer appeared on the roster [orig. Dienstplan] like before. Instead, they told me I had to check every day to see if I was even needed the next day. When an internal crisis [sic] meeting was held because of this roster harassment [lol, I’m sorry, but a reassignment isn’t ‘harassment’], they explained that they had lost confidence in me [see, she did everything right for 30 years, and then this one mishap…]. Instead of considering together how we wanted to work as journalists—whether we really function on a whim and whether topics should be so strictly defined in advance—the conversation was simply reversed. Suddenly I stood there as if I had done something wrong.

Yes, Ms. Sagmeister, you’ve ‘done something wrong’, and it wasn’t you asking the Minister a totally expectable and relevant question (though asking a member-state economy minister about inflation in the Eurozone is pointless as the gov’t has transferred these agendas to the ECB, which just shows your ignorance)—in fact, what this shows is a kind of ‘glitch in the Matrix’.

For 30 years, Ms. Sagmeister hasn’t rocked the boat and stayed well within the expectations of conduct at the state broadcaster. Sure, it’s not nice if one is suddenly re-assigned after a quite prominent spot at the state broadcaster, but her account reads a bit like a spoiled teen’s complaint:

I had to prepare obituaries for living people, using only archived material. And not just for a few days, but for three months [the horror! the horror!]. I was a senior editor—and suddenly I was a permanent obituary editor! For me, this was a clear demotion. I then had to sue because no one could tell me when I could leave this position.

Can you imagine? I mean: can you?

At the end of the interview, Ms. Sagmeister arrives at the following recognition, which is fine enough but also a far cry from anything related to introspection, I’d add (though the following paragraphs contain more than a mere nugget of insight):

Katja Mitic: Why do you think this escalation occurred? Sonja Sagmeister: I’ve been asked this question often, and I believe it has something to do with the fact that the capacity for internal criticism has declined significantly. In the past, there were many ‘colorful characters’ in journalism—idiosyncratic, edgy personalities. Colleagues in suits sat next to others who came in flip-flops and also argued ideologically. This tension was lively and was good for journalism. Today, one gets the impression that there is a uniform mindset. Anyone who doesn’t fit into this framework is looked at in a particular way [orig. wird schief angeschaut]. This stance can’t ever generate a desire for reform because internal criticism is considered a kind of blasphemy. If management, which is usually well-connected politically, dictates something, then the question is: how can an ordinary journalist even question it? In the end, the medium, i.e., the public broadcaster as an institution, is protected—but not the journalists [which is why I call these ‘state broadcasters’], who have to do their job and should be uncomfortable if they take it seriously. Instead of acting confidently, critically, and courageously, some become mere executive elements. Reforms are therefore rarely desired because there are many within the system who benefit from their proximity to politics.

And there you have it.

Nothing tells you more about how to appropriately consider Ms. Sagmeister and her travails—like the open letter by former state broadcaster editor Ole Skambraks who wrote the following in autumn of 2021:

I can no longer remain silent. I can no longer accept silently what has been happening at my employer, the public broadcaster, for a year and a half now. Words like ‘balance’, ‘social cohesion’ and ‘diversity’ in reporting are enshrined in the statutes and media-state contracts. What is being practised is the exact opposite. There is no true discourse and exchange in which all parts of society can find each other. From the very beginning, I was of the opinion that public broadcasting should fill exactly this space: promote dialogue between supporters of measures and critics, between people who are afraid of the [Corona-] virus and people who are afraid of losing their civil liberties, between vaccination supporters and vaccination sceptics. But for the past year and a half, the space for discussion has narrowed considerably.

It was one of my earliest postings, and I’m re-posting the three-part open letter here so you can see and judge for yourself what moral courage looked like four years ago, as opposed to whatever TF Ms. Sagmeister is cosplaying these days:

So, what’s the significance of German legacy media picking up on this story™?

I suggest that it’s done to deflect from the same shitshow in Germany by pointing to the speck in the brother’s eye.

Change my mind.