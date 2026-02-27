Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
2h

"...the decline in Sweden is somewhat less dramatic."

Well, that's because the migrants from the Global South lag behind in the "having fewer children"-department. If the professor had access to the data Statistics Sweden and Socialstyrelsen does have when it comes to the racial-cultural origin of mothers, he'd probably revise his statement.

Sadly, our authorities refuse to make this data public or even available ecept for researchers approved by the government and the ethics committees (and asking to do such a study is career-killer; everyone knows what you'll find and since that is politically incorrect [and possibly illegal] no-one asks).

Sadly, fomenting a Great War in Africa and MENA might be one of the few survival strategies available for Europe in the long run. "Let him and you fight" is sound real-politik, if also as dirty as it comes. Ideally, EU would use the ages-old playbook of "democratising" nations/areas that just so happens to also have strategic value, and flood the Middle East with Africans displaced by war, to cause societal upheaval and trouble for the USA.

http://coronistan.blogspot.com
40m

"‘This has never happened before in the history of mankind’

Prof. Wolfgang Lutz (U of Vienna, Austria), one of Europe's leading demographers, on the future of the global human population"

It will even get "better", much "better".

Watch:

Shocking Health Crisis; The Hidden Numbers Since 2020 #shorts - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnNLDj6g7XA

"Since 2020, the USA has seen a staggering 38% increase in disability among the working population. This surge, comparable to rare natural disasters, strains the economy with escalating healthcare costs projected to reach 130 billion."

How convenient that the injections of toxic filth and garbage in the holy war against a virus that doesn't exist—THAT DOESN'T EXIST!!!—couldn't have been the reason for the 38 percent increase in disability among the working population and 5 million additional severely disabled people in the US alone since 2020, right?

Deagel seems to be becoming reality, albeit with a few years' delay: https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2020/12/75-bis-80-der-arbeitsplatze-werden-in.html

With a Klabauterbach (Germoney's former so-called health minister) as the WHO's top brass, the destruction of the West is practically guaranteed.

People, wake up and understand what's going on here and who's behind it.

"What's dangerous, what's truly dangerous and fully explains these 'vaccine injuries,' are the nanoparticles. They are incredibly dangerous."

— Dr. Stefan Lanka - "Covid" vaccines: Graphene is the killer substance in the vials" - https://ogy.de/zk8h

"In fact, since 2000, virtually every major peer-reviewed study that has examined the safety of nanoparticles has concluded that they can either be dangerous under certain conditions or are absolutely dangerous. We cannot be certain." [5:18]

— Pat Mooney: Nanotechnology/New Earth - https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3YXFBXx6eRB/

“If a product is, for example, 25 or 50 nanometers in size, it can penetrate the skin. If it's a cosmetic product, it can get into the skin and into almost the entire body. With even smaller particles, around 10 nanometers, they can even penetrate the organs, cross the blood-brain barrier, and pass through the placenta. The effects on the brain, the child, and everything else are not yet fully understood. We only know that the immune system cannot recognize particles of this size. The risks are enormous, but so is the profitability for companies that need to protect their investments, so they continue. This is just one of many technologies we are dealing with. A technology that also touches on synthetic biology, GMOs, and nanoparticles, and is also being considered in the context of solar radiation management. … All these areas overlap.” [8:25]

— Pat Mooney: Nanotechnology/New Earth - https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3YXFBXx6eRB/

"Human Augmentation, Biodigital Convergence, Cognitive Warfare, and the Posthumanity UN Agenda 2030" - If you don't know about it, you don't know anything! - https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2025/01/wer-daruber-nichts-wei-wei-nichts.html

