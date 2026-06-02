Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
4h

I am perplexed. Norway produces 2M barrels/day and consumes less than 25% of that. Yes, high international oil prices raise local energy costs too, but they are still a net winner for Norway. They should be making bank on this situation.

Reply
Share
Jonboy's avatar
Jonboy
6h

Herr Epimetheus

“Net Zero” now progressives are worried that their overarching policies will cause this

LOL

Hope they believe harder they are saving the World

Tusen Takk

Jon

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture