As June moves along, the summer holidays are coming into view—and hence the necessity of another ‘oil’—by which is meant ‘all liquids’ plus refined petroleum products—update from Europe’s telenovela-style docu-drama country, Norway.

We last talked about these issues in late April, hence we’re quite overdue:

Subsidies to the tune of about US$ 500m for a few months (May through August) are keeping prices at the pump down for the time being, but no-one currently considers what’s going to happen to, say, from September onwards in terms of prices, next year’s food production, or, the notion of supply security (if one discounts the increasingly shrill, pro-EU voices).

Imagine my surprise when I saw the below piece over at the NRK website, Norway’s state broadcaster, which sang a quite … modified tune for a change.

Onwards we march, dear readers, to the precipice.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

This Could be the Month the Crisis Arrives

Oil inventories will run out, but it is uncertain when it will happen. The crisis could come this month, but it could be postponed until later in the summer.

By Hallvard Sandberg, NRK, 1 June 2026 [source; archived]

The battle is here. The oil storage in Cushing, Oklahoma is used as a measure of how deep the inventories are depleted, and soon it will be empty.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to the largest drop in oil the market has ever seen. Still, there is no shortage of oil. That is because the drop has been compensated by using stored oil [never mind asking, let alone enquiring, about who or what closed the strait].

The problem is that these inventories will soon run out, because the world uses about the same amount of oil now as before Hormuz was closed.

You can compare it to personal finances. Suddenly you earn less money. Instead of saving on food, travel, clothing, and other things, you live as before. You take the missing money from your savings account.

You know that it is not sustainable in the long run, but you do it anyway. That is what the world is doing now. This is what the analysis agency HFI Research writes. They believe that there are only a few short weeks until the crisis comes [in fact, that anonymous piece on what looks like Substack is the source of the above; at least the NRK journo™ reads outside the box (lol); HFI Research is a self-styled ‘contrarian investment research firm’ whose ‘About’ section makes ROI claims, albeit w/o quarterly filings].

When will it run out?

‘It is difficult to say when it will happen’, says Aker BP chief economist Torbjørn Kjus.

The problem with giving a date is, among other things, related to how oil storage facilities are designed.

An oil storage facility can only be emptied to a certain point in order to continue to function as a storage facility afterwards. They are destroyed by a level that is too low [so, that’s indicative of this having never occurred, so, we’re flying blind].

‘Exactly where that point is has not been tested, so we don’t really know’, explains Kjus.

It is normal in the industry to consider 20 per cent filling as the lowest level, mentions Kjus, adding:

What is certain is that if the stockpile emptying continues at the level we have seen in the last three weeks, then in four to five weeks the world will see very clearly where this is heading.

Aker BP chief economist Torbjørn Kjus opines that it is certain that a crisis comes, but it remains uncertain when it arrives [I’ll also tell you now my firm belief that it will rain at some point, but I’m unsure when exactly].

The Train has Definitely Left

Senior analyst at Arctic Securities Ole-Rikard Hammer is very clear that the crisis will come:

It will come soon, but you can’t say with two dashes under the answer that it will happen in June. It is now this summer.

Both Kjus and Hammer say there is nothing that can be done to prevent it from happening:

[Hammer] Even if Hormuz opens completely tomorrow, it will take several months before the oil supply is restored whereas now, we are compensating with oil inventories.

[Kjus] The most optimistic view is that it will take two months to get back to eighty per cent of the traffic from before the war [good luck with that, I call BS].

Among many other things, thousands of oil wells must be restarted:

[Kjus] These wells will not be started up until it is certain that there are ships in place that can receive the oil. In order for there to be ships in place, the shipowners must be absolutely sure that they can get the ships in and out safely. There is a lot of uncertainty associated with that.

What will happen when the crisis comes?

[Hammer] The obvious thing is that the price of oil will rise sharply.

When there is actually a shortage of oil, market forces will do what market forces do.

[Hammer] Those who need the oil will bid against each other to get what they need [or go to war].

Everyone needs oil, but there is a difference in how much purchasing power countries and companies have:

‘I would call what is happening “demand suppression”’, explains Kjus [which is, I’m certain, different than ‘demand destruction’].

This roughly means that the use of oil is being pressured down by external conditions, explains Hammer:

Refineries will cut production. This means, among other things, less fuel for vehicles and aircraft.

The fuel that is produced will be more expensive. This will mean that fewer people will be able to afford to use it [which is likely to be the driving force here, politically speaking, as there’s no reduction of demand yet (that is, in the rich countries, hence we’ll not talk about poor countries elsewhere, right? Right.), for less fuel means EVs will become more attractive as ICE-powered vehicles will be priced™ out of the market™].

Kjus adds that the petrochemical industry will also be affected [yeah, because the bottom line of the biggest players will explode as a lot of their small and medium-sized competitors will go belly-up: think about this akin to the Covid shitshow: mom and pop stores had to close while big-box stores thrived]. All of this will in turn lead to reduced economic activity [by some, the market share of the small and medium-sized companies will be gobbled up by the big players who may produce/refine fewer petroleum products but their bottom line will be better due to shortages, at least for a while].

These are short-term effects. When oil flows freely again [will it?], activity will pick up [probably not to the same extent]. A long-term effect will be a faster introduction of oil substitutes [and this is (drum roll)]:

That means, among other things, more electric cars and solar panels [quite q here, Sherlock & Watson: how much hydrocarbon energy is used producing and shipping these things?]

Who Will be Affected?

‘We in Europe, the USA, and other rich countries have enough purchasing power to pay what is required to obtain oil’, says Hammer [aren’t you feeling fine & dandy right now?].

‘It is those who have the least to begin with who will suffer the most from this “oil pain”, and they have already felt some of it’, says Kjus [so, the big outcome here is, as in the Covid shitshow solidarity™ kabuki theatre, that stuff will be more expensive in the rich countries as poor places go down the drain: would that include, say, famine among the world’s poorest?].

In parts of Southeast Asia and Africa, rising oil prices and the absence of oil deliveries from Hormuz have led to a tightening of economic activity [that’s the third time this has been mentioned in this piece].

Some of the pain will still be shared by rich countries. Higher oil prices lead to, among other things, higher fuel prices.

How Expensive will Gasoline Become?

‘The question is how high the oil price must go to achieve the necessary reduction in consumption? I am not sure that US$ 150–200 per barrel will be enough’, says Kjus [this is the tell that, setting aside whatever inanity is vented by politicos™, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—by the US, let’s nor forget, is about just that].

Other analysts have come up with very high estimates. Nobel Prize winner in economics Paul Krugman wrote in March that the worst-case scenario would be US$ 372 a barrel [which is significantly higher than the US$ 147 per barrel that sent the world economy into a crisis in 2008, that is, if Mr. Krugman was using 2026 dollars that account for inflation since then (which, nope, Mr. Krugman does not—all he notes at one point is: ‘And if oil really does go to $200 or more, it’s all too easy to envisage a full-blown global economic crisis, with an inflation surge and quite likely a recession.’ Do see this:

One must never-ever speak of declining purchasing power due to interventionist (monetary) policies, which are due to gov’t-central bank collusion and/or commercial bank credit creation, both of which inflate the money supply]

That would mean Americans would have to pay somewhere between $14 and $17 for every gallon of gasoline. That is, if Trump doesn’t do anything [fun factoid: that’s about the price Europeans were expected to be paying in March, as we’ve covered earlier, that is, absent gov’t intervention:

But here’s the kicker: as per them oil industry economists cited here, the problem is the lack of demand destruction (or ‘suppression’, if you prefer their stupid lingo), which is due to (drum roll) gov’t intervention].

Here in Norway, gasoline would cost somewhere between 35 and 45 Norwegian crowns per litre, but there is also significant political uncertainty associated with the figure [as per 2 June 2026, 35 NOK = US$ 3.77, 45 NOK = US$ 4.84, i.e., a US gallon of fuel being 3.8 litres, prices per gallon would be between US$ 14-19; note that this is mostly due to ‘significant political uncertainty’].

Bottom Lines

And there we have it in black and white: while the US-Israeli attack on Iran induced this problem (thesis), the resulting need to destroy demand for petroleum products (antithesis) aligns nicely with the long-held aims to bring about a fundamental re-ordering of the world-system as it exists (synthesis).

Call me surprised (not), but this all looks like the wet dreams of certain people o’er at the UN(FCCC) and their minions in NGO-landia:

As an added benefit, that is, from the point-of-view of Western élites, the petroleum supply crunch will hit the world’s poor—them ‘useless eaters’ (Yuval Harari)—hardest, in addition to placing enormous strains on esp. China. It’s a quite obvious win-win situation for the collective West, if there ever was one, with Russia! Russia! Russia! being the ‘wild card’ here in terms of how much (and how fast) hydrocarbon energy can Moscow sell to Beijing under these conditions.

Hence, if we’re following in Thucydides (and, much later, Paul Kennedy’s footsteps), we’re able to see the great power-game, with the only relevant question being (drum roll):

‘We in Europe, the USA, and other rich countries have enough purchasing power to pay what is required to obtain oil’, says Hammer. ‘It is those who have the least to begin with who will suffer the most from this “oil pain”, and they have already felt some of it’, says Kjus.

Basically, this lunacy comes down to one issue: will ‘those who have the least’ be brought down before ‘we in Europe, the USA, and other rich countries’ will see domestic unrest that topples our (sic) gov’ts.

Supplementary questions include: at what price in regards to freedoms and liberties will this showdown come?

Plus there’s the ‘how stupid will things get’ issue, which is obvious in the proposed solutions™, that is, ‘more electric cars and solar panels’, mainly because (drum roll)

It takes roughly the equivalent of 260 gallons of gasoline to make the typical car of around 3,000 pounds, according to an exhaustive study by the Argonne National Laboratory. (And I do mean exhaustive. These guys have factored in darn near everything but the calories consumed by the assembly-line workers.) A hybrid car takes about 25% more energy than a regular car, or around the equivalent of 325 gallons because it requires more juice to make the batteries.

That’s according to the Sierra Club (I know), but it’s a baseline in terms of energy requirements to produce a regular car; hybrids are already +25% in terms of energy consumption.

Care to know how (much more) energy inputs an EV requires?

Energy use is typically higher by ~50–100% (often cited as ~1.3–2x the manufacturing emissions/energy), largely due to the manufacturing of the battery, which uses ~50–65 kWh electricity per kWh of capacity at gigafactories (there aren’t that many, and their comparative advantage is due to production at-scale: think Tesla’s Gigafactory), in addition significant upstream energy for mining/refining lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, etc. (total cradle-to-gate for batteries often ~1,000+ MJ/kWh or more when including all steps), as per Kurland (2020 [!!!]), ‘Energy use for GWh-scale lithium-ion battery production’, via Environ. Res. Commun. 2 012001.

And then there’s the direct comparison, via the MIT Climate outlet from 2022 where we learned the following (references omitted):

The use of minerals including lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are crucial for modern EV batteries, requires using fossil fuels to mine those materials and heat them to high temperatures. As a result, building the 80 kWh lithium-ion battery found in a Tesla Model 3 creates between 2.5 and 16 metric tons of CO2 (exactly how much depends greatly on what energy source is used to do the heating). This intensive battery manufacturing means that building a new EV can produce around 80% more emissions than building a comparable gas-powered car.

And that’s before we even get into, say, whatever TF is going on with solar panels.

Or the fact that it is totally impossible, both in terms of material inputs as well as in terms of costs, to replace the approx. 1 billion of cars existing worldwide with EVs. Downstream consequences, such as EVs being heavier than regular cars, leading to greater costs associated with road construction and maintenance, higher particulate matter emissions, etc. are similarly not included here, to say nothing about the crucial aspects of do people drive less with EVs (nope) or battery disposal, on which see this.

Crash incoming, by the way, so brace yourselves.