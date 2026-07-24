Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
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American economists and others shouting about the virtue of laissez faire-capitalism always refuse to look at places and times where the economy was pretty much laissez faire. Britain, at the pinnacle of Empire in the late 19th century, had plenty of areas where infant mortality (due to the rampant unimaginable poverty living side-by-side with opulence and affluence) was one child in ten, or even higher. The poorest areas of London reported and the documents still exist, a rate of 300 dead per 1 000 births.

Not even Biafra, Ethiopia or Calcutta has such numbers. Not even during the height of droughts or famine.

But capitalism managed to kill one child in three, and this they call morally good and virtuous, and crow about "communism killed x no. of people" (notice how that number grows each year, as capitalism continues on its inevitable path towards cosmpopolitan corporatism).

If we were to tally those killed by capitalism the way the no. of dead from communism is defined and tallied, we'd easily hit 500 000 000 if we start in the 1600s.

Speaking of the term capitalism, I think the English language is also largely to blame for the confusion. In Swedish and I believe the other Germanic languages, the divide between making positive gains in net results, and making maximum profits is very clear linguistically speaking:

Profit, is still an ugly word in Swedish, whereas "göra vinst" (earn gains) is lauded. The essence being that "profit" implies gouging, racketeering, prfoiteering off of the needs and misery of others - unfair dealings, simply put, while "vinst" simply means you have earned your gains fairly and honestly.

English, especially USAmerican English on matter economy and finance lack that distinction. They are, unwittingly it seems, locked-in into a "loser weepers"-mindset where "if I made a profit here and now, it was morally and ethically correct". However, this is in clear conflict with their inherited puritan Christianity where Greed is a mortal sin, and where being fair and charitable are virtues, and their self-image as the epitome of GoodGuys.

Hardly surprising they find it harder and harder to stay together: Greed is egotistical, and egotists a nation ccannot maintain.

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