My approach to these and other matters is not historical, altho I am generally aware of the history. It is in terms of ethics. The professional classes, not least those in finance, have been infiltrated by persons lacking in any moral fibre. This has been deliberately orchestrated by key players. The worst have risen to the top; the best sidelined or worse. For example, fiat money creation by regular banks was a success story in late 19th century Scotland, while in our day has been a disaster. The difference is in the character of the bankers.

In my 2015 printed book in German (now at klasseverantwortung.com) I analysed morals & ethics with proposals on how to promote moral growth and how to seed out would-be professionals of poor judgement & character before they could do damage, let alone anything illegal.

The Enlightenment project of checks & balances was never completed and there was neglect in sustaining (rejuvenating) those checks & balances which were in place. Moreover, the Enlightenment suffered from one grave fault: its failure to recognise and confront evil.

Whereas many personal and societal derailments stem from misplaced morality, itself often consequent on confused Christian dogma, evil is something altogether different. My focus in fighting this is on the centrality of character (character-and-ethics.com).

What had been "capitalism" morphed into what is better called "financialism." This comes (came) from the attempt to map exceedingly much of the world in monetary terms. I use the term "middle-class capitalism" for the productive market economy based on the accounting principle of "capital" as in a balance sheet of assets and liabilities.

As for "liberal democracy," I use instead the expression "liberal dispensation," which is the co-existence of individual property rights, rule of law, markets, and freedom of expression. "Electoral democracy" is when the political direction (not a road map) is given by universal franchise. "Voting" is definitive of democracy, which is one check & balance among others in governance, i.e. an additional or even crowning one on a liberal dispensation. Much more at my fuzzydemocracy.com website.

