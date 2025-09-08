Today, we’ll check out another useful piece of historical scholarship by Steven G. Marks, a former Sovietologist/Russian Studies professor at Clemson U (faculty profile), author of quite interesting books on the area, which are not the worst use of your time, such as How Russia Shaped the Modern World (Princeton UP, 2004) and The Information Nexus: Global Capitalism from the Renaissance to the Present (Cambridge UP; 2016).

While Prof. Marks—full disclosure: I met him once at a conference; he’s a very bright guy, and old Weberian, and has no qualms about ruffling some feathers—may be unknown to most, if not all, of you, dear readers, here’s a piece of his earlier writing that should garner your attention:

You see, back in ye olden gays of 2012, he published the essay ‘The Word “Capitalism”: The Soviet Union’s Gift to America’ in Society, no. 49 (2012): 155-63. It’s not too long, but it’s a very info-dense read, hence we’ll check it out today to follow up on last week’s gem of stupidity involving one of Germany’s brightest bulbs of the Left™.

From Marks’ essay:

What Henry George wrote in 1879 about the word capital is even more true of capitalism: “Most people understand well enough what capital is until they begin to define it.”1 Even today, as a recent entry in the Oxford Encyclopedia of Economic History states, “no term is so frequently used but so rarely defined as capitalism.”2 The term is ubiquitous, but unlike similar grand historical concepts—e.g. feudalism or totalitarianism—whose validity historians have disputed, capitalism is assumed, by proponents and opponents alike, to be a given, like the air we breathe.3 Even in those circles, use of the word caught on only slowly. Blanc never uttered it again. Karl Marx only mentioned it a few times late in life.5 Prior to that, in 1871 an American interviewer from the New York Herald had to explain to him what he meant by it: “capitalism, that is, as you [Marx] would say, monopoly.”6 Still in 1880 it was not mentioned in the first published text of the French socialist congress.7 But among radicals on all sides of the ideological spectrum it became a set part of the vocabulary of revolt by the fin de siècle…[I’m skipping some more historiography here] In the early-twentieth-century United States, “capitalism” was considered a socialist expression. Herbert Hoover was the first president to utter the word in public, and he did so only once, when he delivered a speech praising the “spirit and environment of our people.” He found it unacceptable that “the American system” “by its enemies…has been called capitalism,” because “capital is but an instrument, not a master.”11 But in the periodical press it was appearing more and more frequently. It did so because of the Russian Revolution.

Oh, would you look at that: what a coincidence. I’m skipping some paragraphs here to drive home that mass media-related point.

Red Scare and Roaring Twenties As the press conveyed the earth-shattering events occurring in Russia they adopted the word “capitalism” en route. Nearly every New York Times article that mentioned it in the 1920s had to do with the Soviet Union and its rulers Lenin, Trotsky, and Stalin.14 Simple reporting on the USSR required adoption of the term, and editorializing necessitated defining it. The definitions varied according to the political orientation of the writers and publications. By 1919, the first Red Scare was in full fury, and conservatives in the US were denouncing Bolshevism as a “menace to Americanism.”15 Conversely, they put forth a defense of capitalism that contrasted with communism: “Capitalism is an evil you say? Nevertheless it is an evil that has permitted us to attain a high degree of material prosperity….[And] the process of attaining communism is very much like committing suicide by the nation.”16 [another nugget of wisdom we’ve apparently consigned to the proverbial dustbin of history…] Delighting in Schadenfreude, they looked for any sign that the Russians were being forced to make concessions to the iron “logic of capitalism,” as in the NEP, the quasi-market economy Lenin instated in 1921 to quell popular discontent.17 [that policy shift was necessary as Lenin’s first impulse—called ‘war communism’—had failed; note that Lenin derived these policies of a centralised planned economy from Germany’s WW1 actions]… The arguments voiced in the 1920s would be familiar today. Public discussion of the American economic system has advanced little beyond the ideological battle lines that formed in reaction to the earth-shattering Russian Revolution [have we advanced—progressed (pun intended)—further since a century ago? It doesn’t seem so]. Although rooted in the Gilded Age antagonism between defenders and detractors of laissez-faire economics, positions hardened in debate over the inchoate concept of capitalism. They solidified further during the Great Depression, a capitalist calamity that happened to coincide with the staggering “super-industrialization” of the USSR. “Capitalism Flounders”: The Great Depression In the midst of the economic expansion and stock market boom of the Roaring ‘20s, Republican presidential candidate Herbert Hoover declared that “we in America today are nearer to the final triumph over poverty than ever before in the history of any land.”19 An editorial writer for the US Chamber of Commerce magazine Nation’s Business gushed, “there is no doubt that the American businessman is the foremost hero of the American public today.”20 The reverence vanished like rain in the Dust Bowl with the onset of the Great Depression. The Wall Street crash, the foreclosed farms, the bank failures, the 25% unemployment called into question the leadership of business and the old verities of laissez-faire economics. A nationwide debate ensued over the direction and nature of the economic system. The meaning of capitalism was a central issue, and it was at this point that the word entered regular discourse. There were a few holdouts: President Franklin D. Roosevelt never once mentioned the word in his public addresses, preferring “our economic system” or, on five occasions, “the capitalistic system.”21 Richard Whitney, president of the New York Stock Exchange, told an audience of brokers that “I prefer to avoid the term ‘capitalism’ and the ‘profit system’ as terms which have been badly abused” by the opponents of “freedom of the individual.”22 But he did not offer an alternative, and for nearly all others it was unavoidable—the word with its socialist pedigree was here to stay, but more contentious than ever as left, right, and center tried at a time of crisis to defend their positions through their own definitions of capitalism.

The Word ‘Capitalism’ after 1989/90

I do encourage you to read the rest of Marks’ essay, for I’m sure you’ll find the subsequent discussion of the term’s changes from the 1930s through the 20th century illuminating. (Should you prove unable to access the full essay, reply to this email and I’ll send you a PDF.)

I also don’t want to make this an overly long posting, hence I’ll merely quote a few more paragraphs from the post-Cold War segments of the essay.

Capitalism Triumphant For Democrats and Republicans alike, the astonishing fall of communism sanctioned the new consensus on market economics with its distinctly neo-liberal flavor of capitalism. Social philosopher Francis Fukuyama proclaimed it the “end of history.” His best-selling book of that title boiled down to one rousing thought: capitalism’s “ultimate victory as the world’s only viable economic system” went hand in hand with the “victory of liberal democracy in the political sphere.”71 For many Americans the collapse of Russian communism confirmed the infallibility of capitalism. As President George H. W. Bush declared, “socialism’s attempt to create the new Soviet man simply didn’t work, because human nature cannot be destroyed and created anew.” Capitalism, by contrast, “build[s] upon the strengths of human nature.”72 That much may be true, but American triumphalism also gave rise to endorsements of a raw capitalism that marked a significant change of heart from the mixed-economy era [Keynesianism for short, which dominated from the 1930s through the 1970s]. The change occurred because of the shifting image of capitalism in relation to Russia. In 1961, the chairman of the board of Inland Steel Company, Clarence B. Randall, a Republican, had warned that if businessmen wanted the US to be as strong as the USSR with its loyal and patriotic population, they needed to remember that “free enterprise is not mere license to exploit the economy for personal gain. It is individual opportunity coupled with individual responsibility.”73 With a similar thrust, in the 1970s neo-conservative forefather Irving Kristol had given only “two cheers for capitalism.” Kristol wanted to preserve the “modified version of capitalism we call ‘the welfare state’” (as long as it was a “conservative welfare state” with the powers of government kept in check). Wary of “the concentration of power in large corporations” and mindful that “the world does not move by economic sense alone,” Kristol urged business executives “to take cognizance of the important truth that, in a liberal democracy, everyone’s self-interest is best served if each of us is capable, when required, of temporarily rising above self-interest. That is the social responsibility of a corporation.”74 How different it was a generation later, after the fall of the Soviet Union. Unlike Kristol, conservative publisher Malcolm S. Forbes, Jr. went all out, issuing “three cheers for capitalism” as a “truly miraculous” and “revolutionary sweeping agent of change.” He denied that the government could make any positive contribution whatsoever to a capitalist economy, which he claimed even the former communists of the East bloc had come to acknowledge.75 The growing enthusiasm among conservatives for untrammeled capitalism suggests that when the threat of communism vanished, the “gentleman’s agreement that was Keynesianism” became null and void.76…“Collectivism and redistribution won’t work. They were tried. They failed. The [Berlin] Wall came down. End of story.” 77

Here follows what I consider the primary evidence for some of the confusion that bedevils the present:

The evidence for that assertion came not from Western Europe, but from Eastern Europe. Eaton could not recognize the difference between the social-welfare states of the West and the socialist dictatorships of the East, assuming as he did that if it was not laissez-faire capitalism it was not capitalism at all. He failed to recognize that Western European capitalism took a slightly different shape than our own. The confusion stemmed from a black-and-white understanding of capitalism: like most Americans, Eaton was conditioned to believe that anything deviating from the American model or with an iota of government involvement in the economy was some variant of socialism or communism. And with the end of the Cold War and disappearance of our ideological rival there was no longer a need to measure ourselves against the practices of the Soviet Union.

We also know—as Marks did in 2012—that whatever you wish to call the post-1989 system, that it didn’t work:

Without adequate traffic enforcement [financial regulations], the crash [of 2007/08] was inevitable. As the US government’s Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission concluded, “what else could one expect on a highway where there were neither speed limits nor neatly painted lines?”80 Francis Fukuyama attributed the Great Recession to the “unholy alliance of true believers and Wall Street firms” that had won the battle for financial deregulation. The economy was in a wreck, he contended, because “the Reagan revolution lost its way”: it had “become an unimpeachable ideology,” no longer “a pragmatic response to the excesses of the welfare state.”81 For his part, recently retired Federal Reserve chairman Greenspan was in a “state of shocked disbelief” that deregulation had brought down the financial markets. As he testified before Congress, he was “very distressed” that there was a “flaw in the model” postulating that “the self-interest of lending institutions” would be sufficient for markets to correct themselves and prevent irrational or unethical behavior from bringing down the house. He was forced to admit that the “whole intellectual edifice…[had] collapsed.”82

And here’s the big problem—which is also why I post this today—we’re still stuck, like in The Eagle’s ‘Hotel California’ song, in a paradigmatic fake debate™ between two presumed binaries.

Prof. Marks wraps up his essay by pointing to the factoid that the intellectual debate (ahem) about the meaning of ‘The Economy’ is still stuck where it was in the 1920s and 1930s:

It’s because our vision of capitalism has been clouded by our apprehension over the rise of Russia. For nearly a century our hyper-focus on Soviet communism kept us from looking further afield with anything but a quick glance, and that foreshortened our perception of our own economic system. We sized up American capitalism in relation to communism—to repeat Archibald MacLeish, as we “wandered into the Russian looking-glass.” Over time the images of capitalism we saw there lodged in our minds to become, according to Indian writer Pankaj Mishra, a set of “passively internalized ideological beliefs.”86 My point is not that the dichotomizing of American capitalism and Russian communism was always off kilter. Nor is it that neo-liberal economic theories and policies are always wrong: as economist Paul A. Samuelson joked, “Just because Milton Friedman says something doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s not true.”87 Rather, my purpose has been to call into question what we really know about capitalism by showing that at nearly every moment since the word came into use it was defined by way of comparison with the dreaded Soviet Frankenstein economy. As a result, American conceptions of capitalism have been, and still are, imbued with what Samuelson once called the economic “science fiction of the right as well as of the left and center.”88

Bottom Lines

That last sentence by Samuelson describes, ceteris paribus, a lot of what is wrong with economic discourse, as well as virtually all other aspects of public—and many parts of private—life.

Briefly, I’d invite you to conduct a thought-experiment:

The main change in the past few years was that Russia! Russia! Russia!, while no longer different from the (rest of the) West in ideological terms, has been replaced with China! China! China! as the new bogeyman.

Just as the Fall of Communism (sic) and the subsequent failure of what, for lack of a better term is labelled ‘Neoliberalism’, could have provided a teachable moment in terms of finally shaking off these faulty intellectual underpinnings, the American ‘Pivot to Asia’ provided a new lease on life of the same old story told by Prof. Marks—plus, it required very little adjustment.

Yet, it’s about as accurate as anything Prof. Marks relates.

As long as we’ll stay mired in the “science fiction of the right as well as of the left and center”, as Paul Samuelson called it, we’re doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past.

I suppose we’ll talk about the core fallacies of the intervening period—from the 1930s through the 1970s, invariably labelled ‘Keynesianism’ or ‘mixed economy’ or whatever—next.

Stay tuned for some more mind-boggling stuff, for once one tries to remove the blinders—one layer at the time—one is in for a rather rude awakening.