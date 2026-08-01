Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
6h

He tells half the story, it seems.

There were loads of more "movements" in the 1850s-1950s period, about back to nature and so on, of all kinds of political and religious/spiritual flavours.

In other words, the idea of nature/naturalism and protecting the environment from pollution caused by capitalist* industry is one that lies across -isms. Something I'd argue is to be seen as positive; it is a uniting, not dividing issue.

Possibly, not knowing the man or of the man, there is a real fear that left-leaning Greens are starting to realise that their movement has been captured and directed by the very corporations that are the worst polluters - at home and abroad - since the end of the Cold War.

And the logical next step after that for such Greens is, realising that they cannot affect matters on the international arena unless they first control it on the national, and doing so there by controlling emissions and charging corporations the actual costs of clean-up.

And that ties directly into blood&soil nationalism, since the nation is the people and vice versa.

*Also, I saw no mention of the absolute devastation and destruction caused to nature in /all/ socialist nations, nor any mention of how readily eugenics meshed with communism/Marxism, it being another idea that has no ideological home.

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1 reply by epimetheus
Willard Hall's avatar
Willard Hall
12h

Vacinology has forgotten the basic principles of immunology. It is for profit, not for health. In overplaying their hand a light is shined on the wide spread occurances of vaccine injury. This can no longer be ignored or explained away as in the past.

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