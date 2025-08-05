Long piece—grab a cup of coffee or tea.

Translation on non-English content, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The Water Cent is Coming: Due From on 1 July 2026.

The new levy is ten cents per cubic meter of extracted groundwater and was highly controversial until recently. Now, [Bavarian] Prime Minister Markus Söder and the Cabinet have approved its introduction. A high exemption and numerous exceptions are available for water suppliers, farmers, and companies with their own wells.

By Christian Sebald, Süddeutsche Zeitung, 29 July 2025 [source; archived]

After months of debate, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and the Cabinet approved the introduction of the water cent [orig. Wasser-Cent; don’t be fooled, it’s a consumption tax] in Bavaria at their last meeting before the summer recess. The new fee will be a uniform ten cents levy per cubic meter of groundwater extracted in the Free State and is to be introduced starting on 1 January 2026 [we could now, I think, also speak of the state further eroding whatever is left of property rights].

It will then be due starting 1 July 2026. The water cent was highly controversial until recently [this links to another piece by the same journo™, Christian Sebald, from mid-May 2025, and it contains this revealing bit of information:

‘Everyone who draws water, whether it’s groundwater or water from a lake, a stream, or a river, has to measure the amount’, says Brandl [as if that’s essentially the same in regards to price, availability, and consumption]. ‘Because we finally need to know how much water we use in Bavaria every year.’ So far, there are only estimates [in the olden days, politicos™ would commission a study on this or that problem, real or imaginary, to point to solutions™; now, we’ll do it even though politicos™ claim they don’t know]. Yet water supplies are becoming increasingly scarce in Bavaria, too. The reasons are the climate crisis and the increasingly frequent droughts here, too. Experts estimate that the groundwater recharge rate has therefore fallen by about a fifth over the past 20 years. ‘Only if we know exactly how much water we use can we fulfill our responsibility for this resource’, is Brandl's credo.

And that easy, politicos™ get off scot-free, it would seem: what was seemingly ‘highly controversial’ back in spring, it is now pushed through in the middle of the dog days of summer: go figure.

For the sake of completeness, here are a few links for your consideration:

Bavaria’s Hydrographic Survey provides weekly updates on groundwater levels, precipitation, and surface water levels; the last update was published on 25 July 2025; whatever the Bavarian gov’t is doing, it ain’t nuthin’

Then there’s the Bavarian State Office for the Environment (Landesamt für Umwelt) in whose purview the entire hydrographic program falls; it’s core missions incl. the ‘administrative economy of groundwater resources, primarily for the purpose of the water supply’ (orig. Bewirtschaftung der Grundwasservorräte, vorrangig zum Zweck der Wasserversorgung) and the ‘use-oriented research of water management issues in the groundwater sector’ (orig. praxisorientierte Erforschung wasserwirtschaftlicher Fragen im Grundwasserbereich)

Finally, there’s also the State Waterways Administration (Gewässerkundlicher Dienst Bayern) whose website, although it looks less fancy than others, functions as a kind of one-stop address for matters related to water resources in Bavaria

Yet, somehow, politicos™ and journos™ fail to note these data. And now back to the Süddeutsche Zeitung’s and the Bavarian state-level politicos’™ version of reality™]

One reason was the many exceptions that the governing coalition of CSU [Christian Social Union in Bavaria, a conservative-in-name-only, or c(h)ino party that has governed Bavaria since 1945 mostly alone but whose electoral losses in recent years forced it into a coalition arrangement with] and the Freie Wähler [FW, or Free Voters, a smaller faction consisting of mostly former, disaffected CSU voters to the right-of-centre] parties demanded for farmers and other economic sectors, which the Cabinet has reaffirmed in its current resolution.

‘Groundwater is our blue gold’, Söder said at the press conference following the cabinet meeting [hailing originally from neighbouring Austria, I can’t tell you how many times I heard politicos™ of all stripes to issue that kind of nonsense; good luck, by the way, with the certainly drawn-out legal challenges in the EU Justice™ system, specifically the so-called European Court of Human Rights™]. In times of climate change, water protection is becoming increasingly important, even in Bavaria, which is actually rich in water resources. The new fee is intended to raise consumer awareness of this issue. The Free State is thus making an effective contribution to water protection [which is politico™-speak for ‘there’s no problem yet’, but we’ll use this as an opportunity to sneak in new taxes; also, once introduced, in the not-too-distant future, that levy will be increased].

For Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber (FW), the water cent is an important component of the 2050 Water Strategy [no linked in the piece, but I looked it up—here is the strategy (sic) paper—and we’ll discuss in in the Bottom Lines below]. It is intended to secure ‘the Free State's water supply and thus Bavaria’s prosperity’ during the climate crisis. Bavaria is currently one of only three federal states to forgo the fee. Now, Glauber said, it will be ‘introduced as the 14th federal state[-level tax]’. A secure water supply is in the ‘overriding public interest’ [it’s all for the common good, and, I presume this this water tax only works if everybody pays it, you know: it’s the well-known logic of somewhat dirty-ish 1970s porn movies],.

The proceeds from the fee—Söder spoke of approximately €80 million per year—are to be used exclusively for water protection and water management. According to the state government, the new fee for private households will be comparatively moderate. Söder mentioned a fee of around four to five euros per person per year, meaning that for a household of four, it will be around 20 euros per year [you see, it’s a slippery slope once introduced: first introduced in Michigan in 1953, the Federal Republic of Germany introduced it on 1 Jan. 1968, and please don’t let me point to income taxes or the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913; speaking of Germany, once more, the modern (sic) income tax, by the way, was created in 1920 (read the legislative act at Jstor, which might require a log-in) and contained, among others, ‘income from property ownership, commercial activities, return on capital, labour, and other income’ (§5), married couples were taxed as a family, or household, unit (§16), and tax rates (§21), which began at 10% if a household earned 50K Mark or less); please read the footnote if you’re geekish-ly inclined].

At the same time, the cabinet approved a number of exceptions and special regulations for the water cent. The central and most controversial so far is an exemption limit of 5,000 cubic meters for all withdrawals. This means that water suppliers, companies, and industrial enterprises with their own wells only have to pay the fee if they withdraw more than 5,000 cubic meters per year. For private individuals, however, the fee is due from the first cubic meter [talk about separate, but equal treatment under this regulation].

Larger agricultural holdings with their own wells, for example, are also likely to benefit from this regulation [they also benefit from receiving the lion’s share of Big Ag subsidies, by the way]. Also generally exempt from the water cent are withdrawals for cooling, renewable energy generation, fishing, or garden wells. There are also exceptions for farmers without their own wells, for example, for watering cows and other livestock.

The basis on which the water cent would be levied was also controversial until recently. Experts, municipalities, water suppliers, and environmental associations demanded that the introduction of the fee be accompanied by the requirement to install a meter at the respective withdrawal points. This was the only way to reliably determine how much groundwater is actually extracted in Bavaria, which is long overdue in times of dwindling groundwater reserves, they argued.

The CSU and the Free Voters have so far strictly rejected this demand. The state government also does not include such a requirement to install meters in its draft legislation [it’s true: despite the journo™ using the terms regulation (Verordnung) and legislation (Gesetz) as if they were the same, there are none-too-subtle differences between them; here’s the draft legislation in German, by the way]. It wants to levy the water cent based on the approved water withdrawal volume [who’s doing that approval? Well, we’ll also look at the draft below the piece]. Where such a notice is lacking, it intends to rely on the correct amount of water withdrawn being communicated to it [but if I don’t have to install a meter, can I then make up data?]. This is intended to keep the bureaucratic burden for the new fee to a minimum and, moreover, to demonstrate trust in the withdrawers, said Glauber [FU, my mate, for I’ve read the draft legislation].

The water cent is regulated within the framework of the new Bavarian Water Act, which includes numerous other innovations. Among other things, it is intended to stipulate that drinking water supply and flood protection have priority over other projects or uses. This is intended to accelerate the approval processes and implementation of water protection zones, as well as flood dams and retention basins [ah, can you see the boondoggle? A developer approaches a municipality and promises to build here or there in a protected™ area, which the magistrate would have to re-zone; naturally, the developer buys the property before the re-zoning (i.e., on the cheap) and reaps a windfall—this is a common practice, it’s also done in regards to esp. agriculturally-zoned or forest plots].

This is one of the reasons why some municipalities were particularly hard hit by the June 2024 floods, even though plans for the retention basins and other protective structures were already in place. The reason: The approval processes and implementation of the projects dragged on for an extremely long time, especially the acquisition of the necessary land by the Free State. The village of Dinkelscherben in the Augsburg district is one such case. Such projects are now to be accelerated.

The designation of water protection areas is also often very complicated and lengthy. Therefore, particularly complex procedures will no longer be handled by the respective district offices, but rather by the district governments in the future [they also do the approval, I presume: it’s a centralisation scheme].

A Brief Look at the Draft Legislation

The draft legislation is actually way worse than the reporting™, in my opinion (which speaks volumes). Here’s a tally of costs to be borne by the gov’t if that piece of legislation becomes law™ (which it will after the summer recess):

one-time implementation to the Free State of Bavaria: costs until 2029: 2.9m euros; total price tag of c. 5.2m euros

administrative one-time introduction costs for the state bureaucracy: 1.3m euros plus about 2m annual administrative costs—there’s more though: The cost of introducing a digital water register , in particular the digitisation of existing records, is estimated to be in the low double-digit million range . That price tag is not included in the 1.3m plus 2m annual costs.

Who’s paying for all these? Well, here’s the money paragraph (III, Municipalities): All water suppliers will face an additional burden of approximately €49 million per year . These costs are to be passed on to the contributors [orig. Beitragszahler, i.e., John and Jane Q. Public] in the calculation of water charges in accordance with the cost recovery principle [orig. Kostendeckungsprinzip, i.e., public services must be covered by, well, John and Jane Q. Public] (Article 8, Paragraph 2, Sentence 1 of the Municipal Tax Act (KAG).

and then there’s the final paragraph E In particular, the introduction of a water extraction fee and a digital water register lead to significant additional burdens in the sense of the connectivity principle [orig. Konnexitätsprinzips, the clause in German federal law that provides that those who cause ‘significant additional burdens’ (the state gov’t) to subsidiary institutions (e.g., districts, counties, municipalities) will have to cover these expenses]. In other words: the gov’t isn’t totally open about what additional costs this legislation will entail (it is noted, in bold, that these costs will ‘be finalised in connectivity negotiations’, i.e., it’s not yet clear what the price tag is).

And then there’s this little-known passage, which the SZ journos™ totally forgot™ to mention: The legal basis for the introduction of a digital water rights procedure is being created. The changes serve to implement the requirements of Article 16 (3) of Directive (EU) 2023/2413. According to this directive, Member States must ensure that all permitting procedures relating to renewable energies are conducted electronically by 21 November 2025. You do remember that Mr. Sebald noted specifically that digital water metering isn’t in the draft legislation, right? Well, think again.

And this brings us to Directive (EU) 2023/2413 whose pertinent Art. 16 (3) is reproduced verbatim in the Bavarian (sic) draft legislation.

But there’s ‘more’ (of course, there’s always ‘more’): I’d argue that Art. 16f is the key issue at-hand here, and therefore I reproduce it here in full:

Article 16f Overriding public interest By 21 February 2024, until climate neutrality is achieved, Member States shall ensure that, in the permit-granting procedure, the planning, construction and operation of renewable energy plants, the connection of such plants to the grid, the related grid itself, and storage assets are presumed as being in the overriding public interest and serving public health and safety when balancing legal interests in individual cases for the purposes of Article 6(4) and Article 16(1), point (c), of Directive 92/43/EEC, Article 4(7) of Directive 2000/60/EC and Article 9(1), point (a), of Directive 2009/147/EC. Member States may, in duly justified and specific circumstances, restrict the application of this Article to certain parts of their territory, to certain types of technology or to projects with certain technical characteristics in accordance with the priorities set out in their integrated national energy and climate plans submitted pursuant to Articles 3 and 14 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1999. Member States shall inform the Commission of such restrictions, together with the reasons therefor.’

Please allow me to translate what this means from the Eurocratese:

Until the EU Commission ascertains you’re ‘climate neutral’ (whatever that means), the gov’t, incl. its betters at the EU level, get veto powers over what public-interest projects are prioritised, approved, subsidised, etc.

In other words: Brussels™ is picking winners and losers, with the blame for everything falling squarely on state-level or even national gov’ts.

Art. 3 of said Regulation (EU) 2018/1999, by the way, clearly establish the EU’s pre-eminence in determining policy across five core areas (pursuant to Art. 4): ‘decarbonisation’, ‘renewable energy’, ‘energy security’, the ‘internal energy market’, and ‘research, innovation and competitiveness’.

Art. 14 of said regulation, then, holds the following:

each Member State shall modify its national objective, target or contribution with regard to any of the quantified Union objectives, targets or contributions

I.e., once introduced, this abomination of a consumption fee will only increase.

Bottom Lines

This is already way longer than I anticipated, but let’s synthesise the key aspects:

What Bavaria is proposing is following the EU, which remains out of bounds among the ruling élites and journos™ alike

Legacy media is essentially useless, hence the importance of reading draft legislation and EU regulations, as tedious as it may seem, but otherwise there’s little chance to make an informed decision on anything

The EU is picking winners and losers across the board ‘until’, in the wording of Directive (EU) 2023/2413, ‘climate neutrality’ is achieved—since that’s not defined, it’ll provide the EU with a final say on virtually everything

At the state-level, it remains unclear how big the price tag will eventually be, with fair estimates running well into the high double-digit million euros per year (change my mind)

I know I promised a look at the 2050 Water Strategy, but that will have to wait for another posting, I suppose. I’ll delimit myself that the brain-dead politicos™ are aiming for the creation of what they call ‘sponge cities’ and ‘sponge villages’ to ‘save water’, which is nothing short than a ‘mega-generational ambition to recreate and rethink how we live’. Here are some links to help you figure out what ‘sponge cities’ means: some stuff via the U of Amsterdam, something from Yale360 about a ‘wetter future’ (don’t know how that works), and a paper about a planned city in—China

Needless to note, while the WEF scrubbed its website and Markus Söder, the current Bavarian Prime Minister, is no longer there, the internet doesn’t forget: here’s a piece of Die Welt’s reporting™ (paywalled) about Söder’s first time to Davos in 2020 and, if you care about further evidence, a piece from the Bundestag’s Research Office (Wissenschaftlicher Dienst) naming him and many other leading German politicos™.

It’s a small world between Brussels, Davos, and the other gathering places of the Transatlantic establishment’s camp followers.

Needless to say, the WEF has a dedicated glossy website/portal about ‘Water Future Community’.