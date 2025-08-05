Die Fackel 2.0

Monty Carlo
1h

Climate Neutrality is the metaphorical Carrot(TM) they hang in front of the Donkey - which is probably *us*, the "Payers" of any such lawfare against the public.

Statesmen (used in gender neutral terminology) will tell you/the public:

- we "need" to do this to "safe the climate". However, we can only ask the climate in 25 years from now if we managed to safe it from anything, not even the definition is clear, as you say. Will we get an answer? No, but I'm sure some Eurocrat will provide one. The only hope would be no Eurocrats exist in 25 years from now. Here's to hoping! 🍻

- they will, further, make up more problems to fit into the narrative of "saving something/preventing a horrible disaster only they can forsee... even though they can't even tell you next week's weather, the stock market levels or the water levels in their bathtubs after they sit their derrieres in them.

- hence, since only they can see these horrible, invisible, but inevitable problems, they also could make up the perfect solution, ie. "water cents, solar panels everyhwere, windmills milling almost no wind, end to nuclear because it's deadly, rebuilding phantom gas reactors because somehow without the nuclear reserves we lost all stability and reliability (which they could not foresee it seems. The list would go on, but we're tired of reciting the sheer stupidity.

It's the deadly spiral of inevitability if you offload important clerk work to "elected officials" who are recruited from a cabal of pseudo-intellectual ineptocrats, bred in elite universities, whispered-to in "Global Young Leaders" programs to mend and bend them into whatever it is you want to funnel money from and then see the beauty unfold over a timeframe of roughly 20-30 years.

If anyone asks pesky questions, tell the public they're just seeing conspiracies everywhere and let the public take care of them, because who in their right mind would want to side with a "conspiracy" if they're not in Davos where they're being shown on Powerpoints?

