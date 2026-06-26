Time to follow-up on legacy media’s enquiries into the rapidly expanding Mohammedan scene in Germany, I suppose. Earlier instalments included, among other such ventures, these pieces:

Today, we’ll check out how life is for online preachers in Germany, both online and offline, courtesy of Die Zeit.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The TikTok Preacher and the Yum Yum Question

Play Uno? Forbidden. Marry a Christian? Forbidden. What Alaá El Sayed advises hundreds of thousands of young Moslems seems radical. But maybe he isn’t.

By Robert Hofmann, Die Zeit, no. 26, 14 June 2026 [source; archived]

Alaá El Sayed (38), in front of a mosque in Essen’s industrial zone where he sits on the board [orig. Vorstand ].

One day on Instagram a bearded man smiles at me. Broadly built, gentle gaze and rosy cheeks. He wears a Moslem prayer cap on his head. He speaks as if he were reading a bedtime story to children and answers questions about the lives of young Moslems in Germany.

I find the first video interesting, even if it’s not aimed at me. Can you eat yum yum soup as a Moslem? Yum Yum soup is ready-made food, a dry chunk of noodles onto which you pour a spice mixture and hot water, fast and cheap. The answer: you can, tend to. Although he couldn’t say for sure whether animals were slaughtered pursuant to halal rules [i.e., Mohammedan dietary rules; Wikipedia], he knew after looking at the ingredients that there was no real animal in the spice mixture [but perhaps some insects? Islamic Services of America noted, in 2021, ‘conditionally, yes’].

The man’s name is Alaá El Sayed, he is 38, lives in the Ruhr area [Germany’s rust belt and former manufacturing core, now a post-industrial wasteland], and has around 340,000 followers on his Instagram accounts and around 650,000 followers on his TikTok accounts. He posts a video almost every day. El Sayed often judges what is haram, i.e., forbidden. For example, going to the pub with friends, showering with them after exercise, or playing Uno. Likewise, gangsta rap or violin music or, for Moslem women, marrying a Christian [now you understand why there are parallel societies (tribes) in the West].

I watch the videos and wonder whether El Sayed is a radical or simply a conservative Moslem. And where the border is [substitute ‘AfD’ for El Sayed and ‘mainstream conservatives’ for Moslem, this is what this meandering, pseudo-stream of consciousness is about].

We meet at Essen main station. Alaá El Sayed appears smaller than in his videos, but strong. As a young man, he said, he was the Essen vice champion in judo. While on vacation he tried karate and had so much fun that he wanted to quit judo. However, his religious mentor explained to him that Moslems are not allowed to hit each other in the face. Since then he has stopped doing martial arts.

He wears the prayer cap. ‘It’s possible that people will recognise me here’, he says. It’s not mandatory, but he doesn’t want to be a target [whose target? A quite interesting question, but let’s not get distracted by this]. We drive to his house in a black Tesla. One pane of the entrance door is covered with a cardboard box. Obviously broken. ‘It was the Salafists’, says El Sayed. He is worried about the safety of his family. There had already been an arson attack on his wife’s car [El Sayed seems to be quite well-off: two cars (one of them a Tesla)].

El Sayed is by no means the only Islamic preacher on social media; the algorithm quickly adds others to my feed. Many of them give advice on lifestyle, but also on training plans or nutrition. They comment on the Middle East conflict and the racism of Western societies [how would, say, racism towards others be in Syria, Iraq, or Saudi Arabia, pray tell? I’m not justifying racism here, but the ‘West baaaaaad’ trope is getting a bit stale].

I had read again and again that these people were calling for demonstrations. In April 2024, more than 1,000 people protested [sic] in Hamburg, calling for a caliphate and spreading anti-Semitic narratives [see this piece for coverage]. In July 2025, an Islamist YouTuber called for a rally in Berlin that was attended by 1,500 people. In March, a study by the Federal Criminal Police Office appeared that showed that almost half of the Moslems examined were interested in Islam [the study may be found here; here is a part of the abstract (originally in English, it would seem; emphases and [snark] mine):

While overtly extremist attitudes are not increasing overall, openness to authoritarian, antisemitic, and anti-democratic interpretations continues to grow, particularly among younger population groups. At the same time, politically motivated crime, hate crimes, and attacks on public officials and elected representatives are reaching new highs, even if serious violence remains the exception. The report demonstrates how social conflicts intensify in digital public spheres, in attitudes, and ultimately in actions, while simultaneously highlighting that a pro-democratic majority is confronted by a small but increasingly unhinged radical minority [sounds like, say, the EU Commission’s policies in regard to mass immigration]

Weirdly enough, this reference to the study is followed by this sentence]. Police in Hamburg recently arrested a 17-year-old who was suspected of planning a bomb attack in the name of IS.

Some hate preachers are notorious. Their names are Abul Baraa, Hanna Hansen, or Dehran Asanov. The latter calls himself Abdelhamid on social media. In his videos he sits in streetwear, has thick upper arms, and speaks in gangster and hip-hop metaphors. He was convicted of investing his followers’ donations for Palestine in a sports car. Asanov is appealing the verdict.

But where is the border, when does Islamism start?

The Varieties of Islamism are Diverse [aren’t we all? /sarcasm]

I’m getting advice from Mouhanad Khorchide. He is head of the Center for Islamic Theology at the University of Münster [faculty profile]. Khorchide explains that El Sayed belongs to an Islamic group that calls itself Al-Ahbash, meaning ‘the Ethiopians’. It comes from Lebanon and was founded in the mid-20th century by Abdullah al-Harari, who comes from Ethiopia:

Abdullah had a fight with a Salafist there. So the whole teaching is a kind of counter-speech against some positions in Salafism.

I read up on it and learned that Salafism is characterised by a literal and very strict interpretation of the Koran and Sunnah [I’m unsure how a ‘literal … interpretation’ might work; to my understanding, one may read something and take what is written literally (e.g., about the biblical age of the earth), but a literal interpretation reeks of … well, I’m sure you’ll find a fitting term]. Salafism represents a strongly patriarchal gender [sic] order, rejects homosexuality as a serious sin [as did virtually everything and everyone in ‘the West’ until around the later 1970s, both ‘the Church’ and all gov’ts], and sees the early Islamic sources as a binding basis for all areas of life. Some particularly strict and politically oriented Salafist movements reject democratic systems and call for people not to take part in elections—on the grounds that, in their view, only God has the right to make laws.

In the West, the Ahbash are particularly noticeable today because they argue with Salafists, explains Khorchide:

They’re not interested in integration, but rather in abolishing Salafism. But their [Ahbash’s] ideas are just as problematic and polarising.

So El Sayed is definitely not a Salafist. But still an Islamist?

The varieties of Islamism are diverse [ouch, that one hurts]. Islamism, I read, is understood as the view that Islam should be the binding rule of life in all its aspects. Islamists do not believe in a separation between religion and politics or society [if this is true or even factually accurate, Islam cannot be permitted under Western laws]. There are militant Islamists, such as jihadist terrorists; but most Islamists in Europe are not militant [that is an irrelevant distinction, for Western constitutionalism proscribes the separation of religion and state, as well as the supremacy of the rule of (man-made) law; if that’s impossible under Islam and/or for Islamists, this is a huuuuuuuuge problem]. In any case, there is an area of ​​friction between an Islamist worldview and a democratic social order [yeah, let’s not muddy the waters with logic and rational thought]. In November 2025, the Federal Ministry of the Interior banned the Moslem ‘Interaktiv’ group. It was their followers who called for a caliphate, i.e., a theocracy, in Hamburg. They reject democracy and want a theocratic state order that rejects democratic, pluralistic, and secular principles.

Back to Essen. Alaá El Sayed opens the door to his house. We are standing in a dark hallway. On the right is the living area, on the left is a small room. There are boxes lying around the apartment; the family will be moving soon. His wife cooked, says El Sayed, but she wasn’t done yet. We sit down in the small room, more of a chamber: his studio. Technology and junk everywhere.

El Sayed appears again and again in the local press. He is on the board of his mosque and has often clashed with other congregations that he accuses of extremism. He is quoted as saying: ‘I don’t want rat catchers to brainwash our youth.’ In 2005, the mosque received the ‘State Prize for Internal Security’ from the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of the Interior.

Then El Sayed’s wife calls us, the food is ready. She wears a bright hijab outfit in red and black. The table in the living and dining room is full of various dishes: fried shrimp, Çiğ kofte, fries, pasta salad, stuffed grape leaves, burgers and salad. And for dessert: cookies, donuts, fresh fruit, and a dish with yogurt, coconut, and cookie chips.

El Sayed says he was born in Tripoli, Lebanon. When he was two and a half years old, his family moved to Germany. He dropped out of high school in the twelfth grade. He devoted himself to the auto parts business. At the same time, he studied Islam, acquired his knowledge auto-didactically and was involved in the mosque. He actually wanted to study to become an imam. Then he decided to open a cell phone store. ‘But I don’t need titles to show people the right path’, he says.

After lunch we go to the mosque. The building is in Essen’s industrial area, a building block with a minaret. There is a smell of chlorine in the entrance area, our footsteps echo in the empty building. A huge chandelier hangs above us. ‘This is nothing compared to the mosques that are financed by the Saudis’, says El Sayed. For him, the Saudis are extremists [ahh, this is where the piece is going].

El Sayed goes to a desk on which lies a book by Abdullah al-Harari, the founder of Ahbash. El Sayed opens it, ‘this is where I got most of my questions in the videos’, he says and begins to read: you are not allowed to use animals as targets, you are not allowed to use gold or silver cutlery, men are not allowed to wear pants that cover their ankles. He laughs.

Some time after our meeting I spoke to Mustafa al Kurdi on the phone. He is in his mid-30s, an electronics engineer, and a follower of Alaá El Sayed, who also put me in touch with him. Al Kurdi says he writes to El Sayed from time to time when he has questions about religious practice. At first he was afraid of him, ‘because of the beard.’ That indicates that someone is a strict believer. But El Sayed explained that he also wore it to hide his double chin, says Al Kurdi. They had never met in person.

‘He preaches what I know from home’, says Al Kurdi, ‘not this radical stuff.’ It’s rare for preachers to say online that you also have to treat non-Moslems well. ‘You don’t hear from Salafists that women should be treated well.’

‘You just have to live what you believe’

The next day El Sayed shows me his workshop in Duisburg. A huge warehouse with car parts stacked 15 meters high. There is a limousine in the yard that El Sayed is currently preparing to sell on. ‘I made extra leather covers for the seats. The Talahons are all for that’, he says. Talahon refers to young, mostly migrant men who appear decidedly cool.

In the café around the corner, El Sayed orders Künefe, a dessert made from cheese with kadayif [Wikipedia]. Now I want to find out where he really stands.

He says he has no problem with Jews. He emphasises that he rejects Hamas. He observes the dying and suffering in Gaza and criticises what is happening there. ‘From both sides’, he says.

‘Is it difficult to have a moderate position on Palestine as a Moslem?’, I ask.

‘No. You just have to live what you believe’, he says. And the Koran calls for peace and understanding.

And homosexuality? ‘What should I say?’, answers El Sayed: ‘That is sin. I don’t have to beat around the bush. Just like in the Bible.’

Are women equal? It’s not that easy. ‘Secularly speaking, yes, women are allowed to work and choose their partners and raise their voices and should not have to do everything in the household alone.’ And religiously? Some things are only allowed for women, others only for men. Women, for example, do not have to fast during their period. They would have to wear a headscarf for this. ‘Women are not inherently better or worse than men.’ And:

I say that a Moslem woman is not allowed to marry a Christian. But I’m not saying you can murder them because of that [meant is a Moslem woman shall not be killed because she’s married to a Christian].

Is it possible to participate in society by following all these rules? What if you’re not allowed to listen to hip-hop, violins, play Uno, or with Barbies? When you can’t hang out with people who drink?

‘My friends at school didn’t drink in front of me’, says El Sayed. ‘We played football or went to the cinema.’ Yes, you’re not allowed to listen to violin music. It puts the human mind in a state of intoxication. But there is a detour: if the music is created digitally, i.e., not played with real instruments, then that is fine. ‘Gangsta rap, on the other hand, often glorifies violence’, he says. And therefore haram. And Uno is a game of chance and therefore forbidden.

So is El Sayed, if you will, a good guy?

Finally, I spoke to Karim Saleh and Mathieu Coquelin from FEX [orig. Fachstelle für Extremismusdistanzierung], the specialist office for distancing from extremism. This is part of the Baden-Württemberg Democracy Center and develops preventive approaches in the field of political and religiously motivated extremism. Saleh is an Islamic scholar, Coquelin knows the perspective of those who are in danger of slipping into extremism.

What Karim Saleh appreciates about Alaá El Sayed is that he allows for shades of grey. ‘But I remain ambivalent’, he says. ‘He operates with the fear of hell and punishment. This is black pedagogy.’ [as opposed to, say, the rainbow pedagogy so widely used throughout the West’s public schools?] Although this is still within the scope of religious freedom, but especially with a view to prevention: ‘We are paying attention’, says Saleh. After all, the fear of hell motivates some people to want to become martyrs.

However, my concerns that young Moslems would hardly be able to participate in society are exaggerated:

In my youth, young Moslems showered in trousers after football training. That wasn’t an issue. They just weren’t there for the Cola-Weizen [a mix of wheat/Belgian-style beer and coke] afterwards.

Coquelin says it is important that as a society we open up spaces to talk about things that concern young Moslems. ‘El Sayed does that’, he says.

Then Karim Saleh has another question: ‘Why can’t we accept that people are more religious?’ Some demanded that Moslems assimilate. El Sayed doesn’t stand for that. But he doesn’t have to. That is religious freedom [terms & conditions apply: if we’re talking Christianity of any stripe, the water is more muddy …

But I digress, of course].

I ask: ‘Is it possible that my question as to whether El Sayed is an Islamist or not is itself serving anti-Moslem sentiment?’ Doesn’t it border on Othering, i.e., distinguishing oneself from a minority by portraying them as foreign and different?

The two are silent for a moment. Then Mathieu Coquelin says: ‘We asked ourselves that too.’ Coquelin answers:

There are also some radical Christian influencer accounts. The ‘heretic of modern times’ [orig. Ketzer der Neuzeit, whose content I haven’t checked out], for example, or ‘love of the Bible’ [orig. Liebe zur Bibel, which I haven’t looked at either]. We talk about them much less. Although their positions are stricter [note the sleight-of-hand here: ‘is A radically different’ is answered by, ‘look at B doing kinda the same thing’, which is only true in theory].

What El Sayed says is within the free-democratic basic order. ‘And if we take religious freedom seriously, we have to endure what he says. If not, we are no better than the Islamists or right-wing extremists.’ [terms & conditions apply here, too, as I’ve pointed out above: just consider these things in terms of political discourse of the (insert far-right™ party of your choice) vs. the Our Democracy™ crowd].

It’s getting late in the café in Duisburg. Alaá El Sayed still wants to work and I don’t want to be home in Berlin too late. He drives me to Duisburg main station and we say goodbye. Today he is not wearing his prayer cap. Nobody here knows him.

Bottom Lines

What a wild ride, eh? Apart from this, what could be said that hasn’t been said already (and multiple times)?

It’s not too far-fetched to envision an increasingly polarised society; after all, Mohammedans are but one (or several) of the many migrant ‘groups’ in the West, though they are by far the most problematic one in terms of future prospects.

When I was a young man, there was a lot of chit-chat about ‘parallel societies’, or Parallelgesellschaften, in polite discourse, by which is meant something like ‘separate but (kinda) equal’; Europe has had a long tradition of separation by religion and/or origins, such as merchant quarters for one or the other group, the (in)famous ghetto, pioneered for population-control by the Republic of Venice after permission was granted for Jews to stay in the city overnight in the early 16th century. It’s more well-known Eastern European incarnation was more of a two-edged knife: yes, the same issues as in Venice applied, but there’s a world of difference between rabbinical-talmudic communities whose leaders desired their members to be separate by clothing, tradition, and exchange, which reeks more of an internal control measure, too; it is this latter aspect that seems more comparable here.

Returning to the contemporary West, it’s not just ‘these peoples’ who live in such parallel societies—if one ventures, as I did earlier this month (for work-related reasons), to popular tourist destinations in Europe (I went to Aix-en-Provence), it was quite something: the inner city was virtually exclusively populated by ‘Westerners’ of the more affluent complexion—a king of ‘white ghetto’, imposed by prices for goods and services:

As to the matter at-hand, I believe that many, if not most, people from Islamic countries who came to the West before 2015 did so for many reasons, among them their desire not to live with Islamists.

Now the Islamists are here, too, and while these people pose a serious threat, there’s also precious little one can do about it: they’re often naturalised and/or born in Western countries, hold citizenship (which they disdain), and will never be accepted in the countries where their ancestors came from.

None of this will matter in a serious and prolonged economic downturn, which appears, well, imminent here in Europe.

If the experiences of the Covid shitshow are any indication—far less state authority was pushed on heavily Mohammedan areas of Western cities—if push comes to shove, things will turn sideways quite quickly, as past experiences (in relatively good times) indicate:

Change my mind.