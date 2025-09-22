Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
11mEdited

I think it was Guderian who tried to convince the staff and command echelons to drop any plans for mass-production of "super-tanks" well before they got off the ground. Him, being an experienced front-line officer with combat experience, knew that trying to build an "invincible" tank results only in almost immobile bunkers on tracks.

If I remember correctly, his advise and the advise of many others (Speer too I think) was to focus furthering development of the PzIV and StuG vehicles: smaller, lighter, cheaper and easier to produce with already well-established lines of production and access to spare parts.

Another thing missed by the decision-makers of that time was that having multiple "evolutionary" tracks for development meant parts couldn't be adapted and swapped between different vehicles. The Russians and Americans both instead had vehicles with lots of interchangeable parts, since a working vehicle - even if using parts adapted in the field - is better than a non-working one.

Too much opera in the thinking.

On the other hand, when the Tiger did its job it had no equal until 44'. Problem is of course that military engagements are not won by singular super-units: it's a team sport and the forward is nothing without the rest of the team.

If the German wanted good war movies that also serve as propaganda while utilising the self-imposed hair-shirt of WW2, they'd adapt Sven Hassel's series of novels. No heroes in those books, only people trying to survive the next day. Certainly not glorious, yet highly entertaining reads.

And fitting since Hassel was a Danish convict who claimed to have been a volunteer in the Wehrmacht, on the East Front.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture