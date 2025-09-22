I’ve often written about Germany, the Germans, and their somewhat absurd relation to the history of the 20th century. Much of it, no doubt, has to do with two lost world wars and, esp. in the wake of the latter conflict, the ongoing occupation and re-writing of history into a version more amenable to foreign domination.

Needless to say, while I suppose that at least 3 out of 4 historians are working™ on what is called ‘contemporary history’ (WW1 to the present), but ‘somehow’ holding even mildly critical positions, however much they may be based on evidence, ensures one’s relegation to the sidelines of academia. This is also why I’m using a pseudonym here.

Recently, I brought to your attention the heretical™ writings and musings of one Klaus Thörner about the enduring legacy of, incidentally, Germany’s plans in the First World War (which, back then, was known as ‘the Great War’):

Today, we’ll take a look at some of the under-currents that are preparing the grounds for a renewal of German efforts to conquer the East, this time, though, apparently not to acquire Lebensraum but to render accessible the vast mineral wealth of Russia! Russia! Russia! for globalist corporations run out of London and New York but owned by the likes of BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, institutions that, incidentally, also underwrite the ‘primary dealers’ of the collective West’s main central banks, the NY Fed, the ECB, and the Bank of Japan:

From the banks of the River Thames and Downtown Manhattan, though, today we’ll focus on the Germans and their movies, in particular on ‘Der Tiger’ (2025), a war movie that lionises the heroism—and the necessity to fight ‘ze Rooskies’—during the later years of the Second World War.

Believe if it not, it’s the year of the Lord 2025, and Germany is making positive movies about its recent, less-than-positively-connotated past. Here’s the trailer:

All in HD, technicolor, and with a less-than-savoury messaging, or, dare I say: retroactive-predictive programming included?

And if you thought this must surely be nonsense and the like, well, you’re not alone, but I can assure you that German legacy media is all giddy as fuck about the flick.

Thus, below I’ll present a review of that movie, which appeared in Die Welt a few days ago, if you can believe that.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘The Tiger’: Germany Can Again Make War Films

Five tank soldiers and a big cat: in ‘The Tiger’, director Dennis Gansel [who, let’s not forget to note, didn’t do military service but Zivildienst] tells a drama from the German Wehrmacht’s war in Russia. He brings the war film genre to the level required for our times [orig. Das Genre des Kriegsfilms führt er auf ein zeitgemäßes Level].

By Hanns-Georg Rodek, Die Welt, 17 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

With a bit of cynicism, one could claim that ‘The Tiger’ is the film about the situation in Europe today, where tanks have been rolling [of course, East] again for three years. The ‘Tiger’ tank was the pride of the Wehrmacht during World War II, superior to all Soviet tanks in terms of firepower and protective shields [sigh; production numbers were relatively small, and the tank was so unwieldy, it didn’t leave a dent—what journo™ Rodek does is, he’s falling, lock, stock, and barrel, for the mainly Western/US WW2-era agit-prop about the tank]. It was followed by the ‘King Tiger’ [orig. Königstiger] and the ‘Panther’, and when Germany began building its own tanks again 20 years after the end of the war, the big cat tradition continued unbroken with the ‘Leopard’ and the ‘Puma’ [and let’s not forget another issue here: whatever the merits of any of these machines, Germany lost the war, yet the third row of generals were leading NATO planners and staffers, such as General Adolf Heusinger—born in 1897, he saw combat during WW1, served in the Weimar Republic’s Reichswehr, led troops in WW2, was instrumental in the reconstitution of the Bundeswehr, and, from 1961-64, Gen. Heusinger was the chairman of NATO’s Military Committee]

Dennis Gansel’s ‘Tiger’ is set in the autumn of 1943, when Hitler’s army had been in retreat since the Stalingrad debacle. Lieutenant Gerkes (David Schütter) and his four-man crew (Laurence Rupp, Leonard Kunz, Sebastian Urzendowsky, and Yoran Leicher) are sent on a secret mission. And they race off in their Tiger I, through tank traps, rivers, and Soviet lines, surviving explosions, booby traps, and enemy attacks. And the camaraderie is rough but excellent, just like in the German Landser films of the 1950s [or in the Deutsche Wochenschau for the early 1940s, one might add; one gets the impression journo™ Rodek likes what he sees].

That’s unfair, of course [having noticed that, journo™ Rodek quickly, in Dr. Strangelovian manners, corrects himself]; director Gansel was born in 1973. As a child, he visited his grandfather’s best friend during the holidays, and his grandfather loved to tell stories about the war, including how, as the commander of a Tiger tank in North Africa, he fried fried eggs on its steel casing [I’m sure that is a story for the ages, as I’m equally sure director Gansel’s grandfather spared his precocious grandchild ‘the other’ stories]. Once, however, when the old comrades were drinking heavily at a bowling night, they also recounted stories from the Russian campaign: what they had seen, done, and suffered, of guilt and trauma [here I’m at a loss—did the veterans take the precocious director Gansel along for a night of heavy drinking and story-telling at the bowling alley? I mean, Mr. Gansel is almost 10 years older than me, which indicates his grandfather was born in/around 1920 (mine who also saw combat on the Eastern Front was born in 1922), and around the 1980s when that episode—if true—had occurred, we’re talking about a teen accompanying a bunch of seniors to a bowling alley, I mean, what’s the probability of that?]

Gansel has made an unofficial fascism trilogy: ‘Napola’ about the Nazi elite school, ‘The Wave’ about a social experiment that shows how fascist structures emerge in a society—and now he has arrived at the heart of darkness, the German campaign of annihilation [orig. Vernichtungskrieg, which is, I’m sure purely by coincidence, the way German politicos™, experts™, and journos™ refer to the Russian ‘special military operation’ since Feb. 2022] in the East. Given its central importance to our history, there aren’t many German films about it; the most famous are Joseph Vilsmaier’s ‘Stalingrad’ and Philipp Kadelbach’s ‘Generation War’ [orig. Unsere Mütter, unsere Väter’]. This is hardly surprising, since, at least since the Wehrmacht Exhibition, this war has no longer been suitable for a simple action adventure [as if that was ever the case since 8/9 May 1945—who doesn’t remember all the positively-incline action flicks, produced with Hollywood knowhow and money, about the Wehrmacht’s derring-do during WW2? Dear journo™ Rodek, have you lost your mind?].

Nevertheless [sic], Gansel begins with pure action. A contested bridge, with the Soviet attackers at one end and the German defenders at the other, and in the middle, Gerkes’ Tiger tank trying to take out a few more enemy tanks. It’s four minutes to midnight, and at midnight the Germans will blow up the bridge to halt the Soviet advance. Time is running out, but finally Gerkes gives the order to turn back. The film switches to a bird’s eye view, a fighter jet crashes into the bridge, which finally collapses with an infernal roar. Impeccable special effects work, as in the entire film, and Amazon [!!!] made the right decision to show ‘The Tiger’ as the first of its German productions in theatres before its streaming launch, unfortunately [sic] only on CineStar screens [journo™ Rodek liked the flick; if you watched the trailer carefully, you’d notice that the director attached the SS Totenkopf symbol to the uniform jackets of the tank soldiers—jus’ sayin’, because that detail appears to have escaped the otherwise keen eye of journo™ Rodek].

The next thing we see is Gerkes’ Tiger I, with combat marks, but restored to operational condition by its crew. Just in time for the secret mission: to find an important officer behind enemy lines and bring him to safety [if you can believe it…tho I’m quick to add that such operations were conducted, esp. from 1943 onwards as the Red Army swept the Wehrmacht and frequently cut of German units; my grandfathers diary/memoirs contain such an episode, and many other wartime diaries by German soldiers, too]. And that’s the moment when ‘The Tiger’ departs from the standard war film—and from the standard anti-war film as well [so, it’s neither a war nor anti-war movie: what, then, is it?]

One increasingly gets the impression that Gerkes’ troops have wandered into Dante’s seventh circle of hell, where the souls of the violent are banished [oh my, this is getting too stupid: once again, that is par for the course, but all we get are time-worn clichés]. Searching for gasoline [that doesn’t make sense: German tanks ran on gasoline while Soviet tanks used Diesel; I do consider the search for fuel plausible, but not the notion that such a mission would be undertaken by a single tank (which is very vulnerable to anti-tank artillery and shoulder-held AT guns (‘bazookas’) and without more supplies, esp. fuel, totally stupid and historically inaccurate], they arrive in a Ukrainian village where an SS unit is locking women and children in a church and setting it on fire in retaliation for a partisan attack. Gerkes and his men—a Latin teacher, a winemaker, a train driver, a farm boy [that cast of characters reminds of my Milton Mayer’s They Thought They Were Free (U Chicago Press, 1st ed. 1955)]—stand there paralysed in the red glow of the fire, doing nothing [this is a movie, by the way]. Soldiers like them will later plead obedience and tell their grandchildren about fried eggs [that’s once more reality; note the sleight-of-hand conflating these two, which isn’t to say the former episode didn’t happen in this or that village; but keep in mind that the tank soldiers featured in the movie are also wearing SS Totenkopf uniforms]. Gansel finds a trick unseen in a war film before, and in it, delusion and repression, guilt and conscience, remorse and punishment crystallise. It’s an astonishing narrative coup, and very few viewers see it coming, even though Gansel sprinkles in a few clues beforehand.

For the sake of completeness, it should be mentioned that Rheinmetall, whose military sales increased by 50 per cent in 2024, is currently developing the Panther KF51 main battle tank [not to be confused with Panzer V of the same name the Wehrmacht used in WW2, by the way: perhaps the German military should consider using the names of famous military generals to avoid running into these problems. Oh, wait: the Kriegsmarine already did that, too, my bad]. It is ‘designed for a three-person crew’, according to the advertising brochure [and the unpaid advertorial in this movie review™]. ‘The chassis accommodates two operator positions for the crew, one for the driver, and an optional one for the company commander or a drone operator.’ Unmanned turrets and remote-controlled tanks are planned for the future. By the time tank warfare also functions like a video game, films like Dennis Gansel’s will be anachronistic.

Bottom Lines

There’s a lot of strong words that could be said, so I’ll do that to get rid of them: Dennis Gansel’s movie—which I haven’t watched—is the perfect encapsulation of the absurdities and depravities bedevilling the German body politic.

Regular readers know that I try to document this in these pages, if only to showcase some of its more insane aspects, such as the above-related movie review. See, e.g., the more recent pieces:

The great absurdity—to say nothing about the tragedy—here is that the marshalling of German forces for the reinforcement of the Neocon’s war vs. Russia must revise 80 years of agit-prop to a certain extent.

That means, to be frank, the revision of 80 years of mainstream history™, which is a sight to behold as now the same professors and public intellectuals (sic) who labelled everyone an enemy of the people and an antisemite for merely hinting at the ‘normalisation’ of WW2—it is these same people who now push the most rabidly insane Russophobia under the guise of Western Democracy™ and Values™.

The disingenuous nature of doing so is palpable, to say nothing about the insanity of doing so; yet, these same professors and public intellectuals are apparently totally fine with it, if not actively cheering for the renewal of Germany’s drive to the East, this time—almost as if to fulfil Hitler’s long-held ambition—of doing so with the blessing and support from the Western powers, such as France, Britain, and the United States.

Needless to say, this won’t end well.

And I shall conclude this piece as I’m wont to do when writing about these insanities—by reproducing a poem my grandfather (1922-88) wrote about his experiences on the Eastern Front in the Second World War:

‘The Black Veil’, a Poem by Erich Sonntag Do you hear the rumbling

all around?

Do you hear the whisper

from deep gorges? Don’t you feel

the breath of Death,

cold and full of dread,

in your face? Do you feel the passion

in your heart,

a passionate yearning

of raging anguish? Can you hear the music

of the organ?

In excruciating hours

a heart breaks in two. Do you hear the song?

It soundeth from afar.

It is the great lament

of war and suffering.

I’m adding a photograph from the Eastern Front that I know are not from him; my aunt gave them to me and I don’t know who took them or who was buried. Here, I’m using them as a ‘prop’, if you like, i.e., for purely illustrative purposes, but they do convey a message that resonates with the poem.

On the reverse, the following information was written

2 April 1942, Smolensk, after the burial of our 3 comrades-in-arms.

If this insanity continues much longer, Germany’s past will not merely echoe in the present; it will become the present and future.

This must be avoided.

