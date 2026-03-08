We must follow-up on yesterday’s piece, if only for this sentence:

The reception of 12 million expellees [orig. Heimatvertriebene] in both German states after 1945, almost a fifth of the total population, cannot serve as a standard either.

Right-Wing Populism and Immigration: Researchers: ‘A Divide Runs Through Baden-Württemberg’

[caption] Interned Sudeten Germans in Prague (July 1945) await their deportation to Germany.

A new analysis shows how a historical dividing line influences the strength of right-wing populists in the state. Experiences with immigration are crucial in this regard.

By Rainer Pörtner, Stuttgarter Zeitung, 5 March 2026 [source; archived]

For just four years, an American-French border divided southwestern Germany: from 1945 to 1949, what is now Baden-Württemberg was divided into an American occupation zone in the north and a French one in the south. Can this border still influence voting behaviour today?

Two researchers are convinced it can. Valentin Lang and Stephan A. Schneider have just published a study in which they put forward a remarkable thesis: the different ways in which the two occupying powers treated displaced persons continue to shape political attitudes. The resulting differing experiences with immigration still influence the level of support for right-wing populists today.

‘A rift runs through Baden-Württemberg’, the two researchers say:

Our current study demonstrates this: The AfD is significantly less popular in the formerly American part of the state than in the formerly French part. The reasons for this provide fundamental insights into the current rise of right-wing extremism in Germany, and also into what can stop it.

[I’ll cite a few more snippets of conventional wisdom™ from that paper below, but here’s the abstract, which belies these claims to a degree that I considered totally bonkers a few years ago:

This is what passes for newsworthy scholarship: aren't you convinced yet? And on that note, let's continue with Mr. Pörtner's musings.

The A8 Motorway Became a Dividing Line

The A8 Motorway Became a Dividing Line [nope, that line was there before, as you ‘splained™ above; that motorway was merely built there coincidentally]

Lang is a junior professor at the University of Mannheim, and Schneider works as a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University (USA). Their study, 'Immigration and Nationalism over a Long Period', is scheduled to be published in the Journal of the European Economic Association, pending further peer-review.

At first glance, I’ll note that the above-posted abstract is from the first version, which had 119 pages; v3, currently ‘pending further peer-review’, has ‘only’ 86 pages (i.e., a 27-28% cut in length); more on that paper™ below].

After the Second World War, a flood of refugees entered the territory of what is now the Federal Republic of Germany. More than 12 million Germans fled from the eastern territories of the German Reich. Unlike the other occupying powers, France refused to accept the displaced persons into its zone.

[caption: displaced persons in the occupation zones in Baden-Württemberg after the war; share of displaced persons in present-day Baden-Württemberg as of their proportion of the resident population in 1950]

‘This led to a curious situation in what is now Baden-Württemberg: the vast majority of displaced persons were housed in the areas north of the A8 motorway’, write Lang and Schneider. ‘The districts it crossed formed the border of the American occupation zone. South of it began the French zone.’ [note that this is my translation from the Stuttgarter Zeitung’s piece as I was unable to locate the original in the third version of the paper, which Mr. Pörtner allegedly cites]

Economic Boom in Areas with Many Immigrants

In the municipalities of the US zone, the displaced persons made up more than 20 per cent of the population at that time, while in the French zone, it was less than 10 per cent. The impoverished and foreign newcomers initially faced considerable rejection.

But then the areas with large numbers of immigrants developed remarkably well economically. ‘Baden-Württemberg is no exception’, the two authors explain:

Many academic studies in recent years have shown that immigration often leads to economic growth after a few years of integration.

Through the analysis of statistical data and surveys, Lang and Schneider have determined that the positive experiences with immigration at that time are still noticeable in these areas generations later—and not only among the descendants of the refugees. 'All of this continues to have an impact on election results and the success of anti-immigrant parties', they believe after analysing all election results in Baden-Württemberg municipalities since 1949.

Immunisation Against Right-Wing Extremism

Whenever immigration [sic] has played a significant role in election campaigns, the old occupation border has become clearly evident in voting behaviour: ‘Then right-wing extremist parties gain more votes in areas where there has been less experience with immigration.’

In the areas of the former US zone, however, these parties are weaker. In the early 1990s, the Republicans (REP) benefited from this phenomenon; today it is the AfD. In the 2025 federal election, the AfD’s result jumped by an average of three percentage points along the former occupation zone border.

From the researchers' perspective, the historically unique situation in the occupation zones of the southwest allows for fundamental conclusions:

'Positive experiences with immigration reduce anti-immigrant attitudes', is their conclusion. 'Local experiences with earlier immigration act like an immunisation against increasing right-wing extremism.'

A Brief Look at Lang & Schneider’s ‘ Immigration and Nationalism over a Long Period ’ (the third version)

As mentioned above, I’ve looked at ‘the study’, which is a pre-print as it’s not yet published; I’m speculating here as to why that is, but since I’m ‘in academia’ (part of the problem, guilty as charged), I suppose I’ll offer you my perspective here:

Both authors aren’t that senior, hence they both need™ publications in high-profile journals to advance their career; the problem is that if you have a detailed case study about (whatever: insert topic/field), said high-profile journals may very well refuse your paper because it’s not ‘common’ or ‘relevant beyond the subject’.

Hence, you write a long paper about a touchy subject (‘immigration benefits’) and draw some sooper-dooper obvious conclusions that are 112% in line with the conventional wisdom, even if—perhaps because they—don’t add anything new that we didn’t know before. But these conclusions™ feed into the dominant mainstream narrative, hence it’ll be picked up by some journo™ who wets himself intellectually (and morally), but that’s beside the point.

What’s also typical ‘in academia’ is that once your submission receives a ‘revise and re-submit’ nod by the peer-reviewers/editors, study authors go back and re-write the critiqued sections and resubmit that paper, which then is considered either by the editorial board alone and/or sent to one or the other peer-reviewer (typically, it’s not sent to new reviewers or one other person). The mere fact, however, that the paper is now undergoing ‘further peer-review’—i.e., for its third (!) version—should have informed the journo™ not to talk about it just yet as the likelihood of that study being rejected and re-submitted to another journal is substantial.

Be that as it may, we note that Douglas’ indispensable Orderly and Humane (Yale UP, 2012) is unmentioned in the references, and neither do any of the substantial German-language publications on that subject matter appear either.

As to the content of the paper™, well, there’s this gem on p. 3:

Studying a long-term panel of German federal election results at the municipality level, we show that a spatial discontinuity in far-right vote shares emerges when and where there are high rates of current immigration. Local far-right voting still increases with rising local immigration rates [these two sentences don’t go together very well logically, but hey, who cares?], but the political backlash is substantially attenuated in places that were exposed to the large expellee shock after World War II. This historical experience reduces far-right voting by at least 10% when local immigration rates are high. An extended analysis of the expellee in ow in all regions of western Germany indicates the same pattern and points to the external validity of this result.

And in that last sentence is the bombshell, which is perhaps best-explained using the official Bundestag election results from 2025:

That blue part is (drum roll) the territory of the former Soviet Occupation Zone-turned-German Democratic Republic, i.e., the area that didn’t take in many Heimatvertriebene after 1944/45. That purple circle in the lower-left corder of ‘Germany’ is the approximate area studied by the paper™. And do note that the former Soviet Occupation Zone-turned-German Democratic Republic is explicitly not covered by the paper™: the authors have, perhaps deliberately, perhaps due to their own ignorance, ignored the two underlying, powerful problems with the paper™:

the former Soviet Occupation Zone-turned-German Democratic Republic didn’t take in many Heimatvertriebene, yet they voted overwhelmingly for the ‘right-wing’ AfD.

by consciously excluding the former Soviet Occupation Zone-turned-German Democratic Republic, the above generalisations (which they aren’t) are plausible (and, though speculative, this is perhaps why more senior scholars = reviewers have insisted on a third round of changes)

It’s a little bit like, say, calling Israel ‘the only democracy in the Middle East’ while knowingly ignoring their actions in the occupied areas of Palestine and their treatment of non-Jewish citizens.

Or calling Hitler the destroyer of German democracy, although chancellors Heinrich Brüning (in office 1930-32), Franz von Papen (in office 1932), and Kurt Schleicher (in office 1932-33)—who preceded Hitler’s appointment—also ruled by decree and in cahoots with president Hindenburg using the Weimar Constitution’s emergency paragraph to govern democratically™. See this:

This all goes a not-too-long way to revealing the biases and political impetus behind such papers™, to say nothing about the shoddy BS that passes for legacy journalism™ these days.

One last thing about that paper™—and it’s telling:

We compile a large 1925-2025 panel data set at the municipality level, the smallest administrative unit in Germany [p. 9]… We digitize data on the number of expellees from historical statistical volumes for the state of Baden-Württemberg, recording the share of expellees in each municipality in 1950, the time of the first census in the Federal Republic of Germany [pp. 9-10]… We study the outcomes of all 21 German federal elections between the foundation of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1949 and 2025, examining all votes cast in Baden-Württemberg at the municipal level [p. 10]… We add panel data on current immigration. The Statistical O ce of Baden-Württemberg provides annual data on immigration at the state-, county-, and municipality-level going back to 1970…The data indicate peaks in immigration salience in the early 1990s and mid-2010s and show that immigration has not been a dominant issue in German politics prior to the 1970s, not even during the in flow of “guest workers” in the 1950s and 1960s [pp. 10-11].

Sounds like a lot of data™, but in reality—as the one highlighted part-sentence in the last paragraph shows, ‘immigration’ was a kinda nothingburger ‘prior to the 1970s’.

That would include the immediate post-1945 period studied by Land & Schneider and, in particular, the over-arching conclusions that are said to be relevant today.

Needless to say, section 5 (pp. 18-19) show that all these interpolations are, in fact, based on modelling. Of something that was a kinda nothingburger (‘immigration…prior to the 1970s’).

That latter notion is furthermore indicative of the historical amnesia that’s so wide-spread among the intelligentsia of the West these days: if one brings up the oil shocks and economic troubles of the 1970s, one would find a perfectly valid (and time-tested) explanation for rising anti-immigrant sentiments anywhere: hard times bring about an intensifying struggle for economic gain, hence the larger in-group turns on the smaller out-group (foreigners).

I needed five lines to ‘splain this. Thank me later.

Bottom Lines

Apologies for the long posting, but it’s the weekend. I also hope to have shed some light on the utter depravity of research™ and life in the academy™ these days.

As to the depravity of Lang & Schneider, as well as journo™ Pörtner, I’ll cite a few lines from the conclusions of Douglas’ must-read Orderly and Humane as to the proverbial lessons from history, specifically addressing the roughly 2.5 years from the end of hostilities in May 1945 through ‘late 1947’ when the Allied Control Council (the supreme occupation authority in charge of occupied Germany) noted (as cited on p. 363):

We have considered the moral and humanitarian aspect of the injustices done to masses of people when an element of a population is forcibly uprooted from long- established homes, has its property expropriated without redress, and is superimposed upon another population already suffering from hunger, insufficient shelter, lack of productive employment and want of social, medical and educational institutions. We have considered that any course of action other than that recommended above would be to invite just condemnation on grounds of economic, social and religious injustices to the persons being transferred, to the present population of Germany and to the populations of nations surrounding Germany.

As to the conclusions drawn, a few more lines by Douglas (on p. 364) should put the nonsense peddled by Lang & Schneider, as well as journo™ Pörtner to rest:

Subsequent scholarship has borne out the Western Allies’ rueful postwar verdict. While the supposed benefits of mass expulsions remained nebulous, the costs were all too apparent. On the most conservative of estimates, hundreds of thousands of expellees—most of whom, if they conformed to the demographic profile of the transferred population as a whole, were women and children—had lost their lives [that’s the ‘study population’ (sic) in Lang & Schneider’s paper]. Millions more were reduced to penury [talk about ‘immigration benefits’], without the assets they had lost necessarily enriching those who had taken possession of them [that would be the Polish and Soviet forces who expelled the Germans]. The economies of entire regions were disrupted [so much for long-term ‘benefits’: to whom, by the way?], and two-thirds of a century later the damage done has not yet been repaired [nuff said, I s’ppose]. The legacy of bitterness, recrimination, and mutual suspicion between Germany and her neighbors to the east and south has lasted as long, and shows no signs of diminishing in the immediate future. In light of these facts, it seems extraordinary that the expulsions can still today find scholarly defenders prepared to assert that however inhumane they proved to be, they were nonetheless justified by their results.

While this would be a very apt concluding note here, I’ll merely add one more notion for your consideration:

The mere fact that a paper™, such as the one by Schneider & Lang, as well as the musings by journo™ Pörtner, are written by by Germans serves as an enduring testament to the abolition of reality and self-abasement that has befallen the German people as a consequence of the most gargantuan brain-washing efforts the world has ever seen.

It’s 85 years and counting since the May 1945—or September of that year, if one considers Japan whose people suffer from a comparable fate—and one thing has not changed since time immemorial.

Vae victis | Woe to the vanquished.