As we’ve (almost) made it through 2025 without too many absurdities to bear, I must share this utter depravity with you, my dear readers. I don’t do so lightly, but you have come to understand by now, I hope, that we cannot, and therefore shan’t, shy away from the abyss masquerading as the Science™.

Hence, I’ll give you a few choice quotes from a new ‘extended essay’ that just appeared in the British Medical Journal, specifically, Fuambai Sia Nyoko Ahmadu et al., ‘Harms of the current global anti-FGM campaign’, Journal of Medical Ethics 2025;0:1–8. doi:10.1136/jme-2025-110961.

Before we move on, note the following literal disclaimer in the article:

Data availability statement Data sharing is not applicable as no data sets were generated and/or analysed for this study.

With that said, my treatment comes in two parts: today, we’ll discuss choice excerpts of that study™, which is in English and hence today’s piece contains but my emphases and [snark]; tomorrow, I’ll share some legacy media coverage from Switzerland about that study and its content, which come to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark], as always, added.

Abstract

Traditional female genital practices, though long-standing in many cultures, have become the focus of an expansive global campaign against ‘female genital mutilation’ (FGM) [shall we guess if anyone considered that these horrific ‘practices’ are so ‘traditionally female’ that they are done by third parties?]. In this article, we critically examine the harms produced by the anti-FGM discourse and policies [forget the human rights blabber, the authors are ‘critically examining’ whatever ‘harms’ derive from ‘discourse’, i.e., from words], despite their grounding in human rights and health advocacy. We argue that a ubiquitous ‘standard tale’ obscures the diversity of practices, meanings and experiences among those affected [the authors then add their own discursive elements, thereby, and logically so, they add to the ‘harms’, right?]. This discourse, driven by a heavily racialised and ethnocentric framework [I’ll say it before you do: I’m against mutilating anyone, which makes me, of course, a racist™ and whatnot], has led to unintended but serious consequences: the erosion of trust in healthcare settings, the silencing of dissenting or nuanced community voices, racial profiling and disproportionate legal surveillance of migrant families [so, is it too far-fetched to consider part of the problem in Western countries arises from the mass immigration of peoples from certain parts of the world?]. Moreover, we highlight a troubling double standard that legitimises comparable genital surgeries in Western contexts while condemning similar procedures in others [to label an elective, mostly cosmetic surgery as a ‘similar procedure’ to female genital mutilation, which is often carried out in less-than-hospital settings with certainly ‘inappropriate tools’ (that Wikipedia piece gives some information about this), is both absurd and a clear indicator of the bottom of absurdity and depravity being very, very neigh]. We call for more balanced and evidence-based journalism, policy and public discourse—ones that account for cultural complexity and avoid the reductive and stigmatising force of the term ‘mutilation’ [huhum, any suggestions as to what word to use instead?]. A re-evaluation of advocacy strategies is needed to ensure that they do not reproduce the very injustices they aim to challenge [whatever that last sentence means, I read it several times and I cannot conceive of any particular meaning].

So, now you know what this piece is about.

Here’s a bit more prose (references omitted):

In cultures around the world, people have, for millennia, engaged in a wide range of practices to modify human genitalia: through pricking or piercing; adornment with jewellery; stretching, cutting or excising tissues; or more recently, through surgical reshaping in a medicalised context. These practices may affect people of a wide range of ethnic identities and backgrounds; religious and secular people; people in the Global North and South; and people of a wide range of ages, from infancy to adulthood. They may be medicalised or unmedicalised; voluntary or non-voluntary; and associated with different types or degrees of risk, as well as different potential benefits… Each of these various genital practices may elicit starkly different attitudes—from enthusiastic endorsement to harsh condemnation depending on one’s values and point of view… Different moral reasons—for and against these different practices—are also offered to justify certain positions. Some of these reasons focus on contested claims of harm or benefit; others focus on children’s rights, consent and bodily autonomy; still others are grounded in notions of parental decision-making authority and the value of family privacy. Such debates and disagreements apply even to the present authors…

At this point, I must interrupt the flow and note that the lead author of the stuty™, one Fuambai Sia Nyoko Ahmadu, is actually quite well-known: she has her very own Wikipedia entry and, believe it or not, also plays a role in the above-linked Wikipedia piece entitled ‘Female genital mutilation’, specifically in the section entitled, believe it or not, ‘Support from women’:

I suppose I’m no longer surprised by any of the nonsense in that piece, all I’m saying is this: don’t forget to check out her personal website, which contains this particular intellectual gem:

You see, African practices like circumcision predate all Abrahamic religions (specifically, Judaism), and these African particularities are so awesome and so necessary for ‘African descendants’ to ‘understand the origins of our own ancestral’ roots—that Ms. Fuambai is a self-identifying ‘born-again Christian’ and anthropologist.

At this point I may suggest that it apparently never entered her self-righteous mind that this kind of cultural appropriation of both her current faith and Western (sic) education—at the Fabian London School of Economics and the U of Chicago, no less—is hilariously illogical and, frankly, utterly absurd.

But I digress.

This is what the BMJ study™ is about:

Among other things, we are concerned that, out of all the genital practices alluded to above—carried out across cultures, age ranges, sexes and genders—there has been a systematic tendency to cordon off and single out, for purposes of condemnation and critique, only those practices affecting non-intersex females, and among these, only those that are customary in the Global South, especially in Africa (or in diaspora communities), while ignoring similar practices that have long been customary in powerful countries of the Global North.

There follows a paragraph where the authors, quite accurately and concisely, criticise the WHO and its typology of female genital mutilation:

These female-only, Global South-associated practices have been collectively labelled by the WHO and various activist groups as ‘Female Genital Mutilation’ or ‘FGM’. The label and its acronym thus conflate multiple distinct practices carried out by different groups for different reasons, while expressing a uniformly condemnatory judgement irrespective of harm level, medicalisation, religious or cultural significance to the family or community, or even the capacity of the individual to consent… And yet, in virtually all of the societies where there is a high prevalence of ‘female circumcision’, male circumcision is also performed with an equivalent or even higher prevalence, often for comparable reasons, on children of similar ages under broadly similar conditions.

I’m coming out clearly in favour of not cutting anyone’s genitalia for whatever unnecessary reasons as a good, decent ‘middle ground’ here.

I mean, societies change over time, and as knowledge expands, things change, too: we no longer have certain diseases because of water purification and sanitation, for instance, yet none of these arguments may serve to explain genital mutilation beyond human-made belief systems.

And since this is a piece by The Science™, here are the main findings:

The most common explanations for why female-only, primarily African, practices should be treated categorically differently from all other comparable practices, whether on children or adults in the Global North or South, are based in large part on misleading, often racialised, stereotypes, unrepresentative extreme examples, Western sensationalism and cultural exceptionalism, exaggerations of risk, and not a small amount of misinformation.

Do note the absence of any references, footnotes, or otherwise cited stuff, which is particularly egregious in light of the first and seventh claims about the satisfying sex lives and the that there is little evidence that maternal mortality and birth-related complications aren’t associated with female genital mutilations.

Feminism For the Win

The below snippets are from the section sub-headed ‘the silencing of alternative voices’:

The term ‘mutilation’ was introduced to a wider international audience during the World Conference on Women in Copenhagen in July 1980, where Fran P Hosken, a Western activist and outsider to the communities in question, presented on the issue. Her presentation drew criticism from many African women, some of whom boycotted the session in protest, viewing her perspective as ethnocentric and insensitive to their lived realities. This protest became emblematic of broader frustrations with the dominance of Western narratives in discussions about female genital practices… Second-wave Western feminists who popularised the standard tale saw the various female genital practices of African and South Asian women as emblematic of women’s universal suffering under patriarchy, and affected women were framed as victims. Today the victim/mutilation narrative is hegemonic: it informs media, government and international organisations’ responses to all forms of female genital practices originating beyond the Global North or among diasporic communities within it…This hegemony in global advocacy discourses closely mirrors the broader dominance of powerful Western actors in global politics, where Western priorities, perspectives and frameworks often shape international agendas and marginalise local voices and alternatives.

So, you see, humanitarian altruism, broadly understood, is the problem.

That is, until you read on

Despite the laudable ideal for journalists to look at all sides of any story, mainstream media…in North America, Australia and European countries like the UK and Sweden, such coverage has frequently fallen short of journalistic standards of impartiality, often using stigmatising and denigrating language that fuels suspicion and surveillance of migrant communities…

Here’s a brief, if heretical, thought: if Western powers didn’t deem slavery immoral and worked towards abolition thereof, we should perhaps re-institute that particular institution in countries that are non-Western and see how that will go?

Setting aside such trivialities like whataboutism and false equivalences, there’s an even more laughable absurdity lurking in the paper™.

For one or the other reason, the authors of the study™ have apparently forgotten what they wrote a few paragraphs before, specifically the parts where they decry the WHO typology in no uncertain terms to

conflate multiple distinct practices carried out by different groups for different reasons, while expressing a uniformly condemnatory judgement irrespective of harm level, medicalisation, religious or cultural significance to the family or community, or even the capacity of the individual to consent.

And now, a bit further in the paper™, there is this gem of equivocation:

The sharp distinction drawn by Western publics between ‘traditional’ (‘FGM’) and biomedically approved (‘FGCS’, female genital cosmetic surgery) female genital practices also maintains the hegemony of the standard tale. Labiaplasty, a cosmetic surgery in which the female genitals are pared and reshaped, is gaining popularity in the Global North. Some of its forms fall squarely within the WHO’s guidelines as FGM, type 2, and possibly type 3.

There is, of course, nothing in the weird world of stupidity advocacy that would any of these authors grasp the none-too-subtle distinction between an elective cosmetic surgery (labiaplasty, undertaken on one’s one dime cognisant of the risks, i.e., informed consent) and, say, rusty razor blades wielded by a witch doctor in in sub-Saharan Africa.

Though for the most part medically unnecessary and primarily performed for aesthetic reasons, such cosmetic surgeries are legitimised in Western law and discourse and are also performed on under-18 girls [the underage aspect is actually a valid point; I’m adding a line break here to indicate the monumentally stupid point made in this same paragraph]. Yet aesthetic rationales for African, Islamic or other non-Western-associated female genital practices (eg, an appreciation in parts of North-East Africa for a ‘smooth and clean’ genital look) are routinely overlooked or dismissed [fair enough, your body, your choice, I suppose, eh?]. Non-Euroamerican communities who claim to cut for aesthetic reasons, including the creation or enhancement of bodily integrity (affirming or producing femininity), are thus silenced, seen as lacking the capacity to think purposefully about their practices [I’m sorry to tell you this, but (s)electively cutting body parts is the literal opposite of ‘the creation or enhancement of bodily integrity’, which is also why the Transgender™ fad is best described as: mental illness; another line break added]. There is thus evidently a double standard, in that operations devised by biomedically trained plastic surgeons and cosmetic gynaecologists for girls of the Global North, including children as young as nine and ten, are tacitly approved by governments and intergovernmental agencies, while anatomically similar procedures performed elsewhere and on others are condemned [yeah, let’s throw that into the room and never-ever consider as to why the former may differ from the latter; do we get to talk about Ignaz Semmelweis now, by the way?]. The ethnocentric and racialising bias of such judgements is clear [nay, both are horrific, but one is clearly less stupid/dangerous than the other]. Refusing to include female genital cosmetic surgeries in WHO categories of ‘FGM’ reinforces the idea that African or South Asian female genital practices are something unique, not to be considered on a continuum with genital practices in Western societies. This facilitates stereotyping and supports a dubious distinction between ‘them’—barbaric others—and ‘us’—the civilised, biomedically informed.

From the Paper’s Conclusions

We, the many coauthors and supporters of this article, are critical of that discourse. We believe the harms, injustices and costs associated with it (and associated campaigns) must be taken seriously. We believe the discourse has foreclosed critical reasoning and dispassionate analysis of relevant empirical research and kept significant facts and policy questions out of sight. Indeed, we think the time has come to recognise the harm caused by the ‘FGM’ acronym and reject the word ‘mutilation’ when portraying any of the male and female genital practices mentioned in this report, unless referring to particular individuals’ interpretations of their own bodies. In offering our critique, we recognise that anti-FGM activism is often morally motivated (as a battle against the subordination of women and violence against them) and that some of the harms and injuries that have followed in its zealous and righteous wake may be unintended or unanticipated. Nevertheless, the harms and injustices we describe are real and serious. They are damaging to medical care and professional ethics in medicine, to fairness in the way crimes are defined and prosecuted in our legal systems, to the parental rights and family life privacy of immigrant minority groups, to democratic principles of equal citizenship, to journalistic impartiality, and to the self-esteem of women from targeted ethnic and religious heritage communities. All this needs to be acknowledged, discussed and addressed.

Here’s a thought: if you’re suddenly so concerned about ‘parental rights and family life privacy of immigrant minority groups’ while, at the same time, bring up the democratic-legal nature of Western societies, I offer the following counter-argument:

you come ‘here’, you’ll learn that ‘other’ (pun intended) standards, legal and otherwise, exist

equal treatment under the law means it’s typically forbidden to ‘circumcise’ your child outside medical centres etc., and if you elect to do, you run several (legal) risks

there’s nothing ‘unfair’ or ‘targeting’ going on here; it’s simply the notion of equality under the law being applied, however imperfectly—and to claim ‘cultural heritage’ or some other yada yada yada isn’t more than the attempt to gain special treatment

There you have it: I’ve acknowledged, discussed, and addressed these issues. You’re welcome.

And I’ll leave you with this gem:

Additionally, while reading the mainstream media coverage of ‘FGM’, one would never know that the custom does not selectively pick on women. Almost without exception, wherever there are female genital modifications, the local social norms regarding genital alteration are gender inclusive or gender equal and approvingly call for male genital modifications as well. Political patriarchy may have rather little to do with it.

So, basically, it’s perhaps sane to agree on not having such ‘genital modifications’ for any reason performed on minors.

I know, a lot of people may now cry Islamophobia or Anti-Semitism, and I don’t care.

Bottom Lines

I’ll offer you one more bit of food for thought (muahahahaha):

I’ll merely point to the absurdity of having people go vegan™ and harass, say, those who eat meat as ‘murderers’ and the like while having no problems of ritual slaughter performed by Moslems and Jewish communities alike (which are said to render meat ‘pure’).

Perhaps we should also apply these same sane standards, too, and if anyone wishes for halal or kosher meat who lives in Western countries, they could import it from wherever?

You see, I’m bringing up these analogies as they pertain to this depraved paper. Mind-bending shit, no two ways about it.

We’ll discuss some of the media coverage in due time.