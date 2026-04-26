Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Geir Olsen's avatar
Geir Olsen
4h

Agree, we should not let this rest.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
4h

Covid proved conclusively that "democracy" does not inocculate against corporate authoritarianism.

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