We’ll stick with climate-related issues for a moment, and today we’ll discuss Martin Bauch & Ulf Büntgen, ‘Climate-driven changes in Mediterranean grain trade mitigated famine but introduced the Black Death to medieval Europe’, Communications Earth & Environment, 6, Art. no. 986 (2025).

For those who don’t know and/or care about what kind of journal this is, it’s part of the Nature family of journals.

Here are the faculty profiles for Dr. Martin Bauch (a historian at the U of Leipzig) and Prof. Ulf Büntgen, a professor of geography at Cambridge U.

Beyond that, yes, you read that correctly; please rub your eyes and shake your head in disbelief, for this is what you read: climate change made the Black Death, and by mankind’s mitigation efforts (grain trade), humans screwed up royally.

I’m not kidding, here’s the abstract:

The first wave of the second plague pandemic, the Black Death, claimed much of Europe’s human population in just a few years after 1347 CE. While it is accepted that the causative bacterium Yersinia pestis originated from wildlife rodent populations in central Asia and reached Europe via the Black Sea region, reasons for the timing, spread and virulence of the onset of the Black Death are still debated [oh goodie, let’s have a good, ol’ historical debate (that’s right down my alley)]. Here, we argue that a post-volcanic climate downturn and trans-Mediterranean famine from 1345–1347 CE forced the Italian maritime republics of Venice, Genoa and Pisa to activate their well-established supply network and import grain from the Mongols of the Golden Horde around the Sea of Azov in 1347 CE. This climate-driven change in long-distance grain trade not only prevented large parts of Italy from starvation but also introduced the plague bacterium to Mediterranean harbours and fueled its rapid dispersal across much of Europe.

See, there you go.

Before we move on, here’s what conventional wisdom a.k.a. Wikipedia’s ‘Timeline of Volcanism’ says about a volcanic eruption in the early 1340s:

We note the absence of anything in this record, and now we’ll check out what Bauch & Büntgen have to say, shall we?

Emphases and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

From the Introduction by Bauch & Büntgen (2025)

Recent advances in paleogenetic research now demonstrate that the Black Death was caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis7,8, which is likely to persist in different forms in natural reservoirs, including wildlife rodent populations9. Investigations of great gerbil (Rhombomys opimus) populations in Kazakhstan10, for instance, have outlined how the bacterium can be transmitted from one mammalian host to another by hematophagous insect vectors, such as fleas11,12,13. The zoonotic disease, however, only occasionally spills over to domestic mammals and humans [which means that zoonotic pandemics (their word) are rare in the original sense of the term, i.e., it ain’t happen often], and so far three pandemics have been documented: The Justinianic plague from circa 541 to the second half of the 8th century CE14,15,16; the second pandemic starting around 1338 CE in central Asia and later outbreaks in the Mediterranean region and Europe until the early 19th century CE3,4,17; and the third plague pandemic that had its origin in the 1770 s in China and is arguably still prevalent in endemic rodent populations in different parts of the world18.

Translation from the academese: zoonotic spillovers don’t happen very often, but we now established there were historical pandemics™, much like the Covid shitshow. This is how the piece continues:

A combination of archaeological, historical and ancient genomic data proposes that the causal agent of the second plague pandemic most likely originated from the arid foothills of the Tien Shan mountains west of Lake Issyk-Kul in modern-day Kyrgyzstan19,20,21 [fine enough with me, but this is where things get…well, shall we say interesting™?]. A genetically distinct strain of the bacterium was then transmitted along ancient trade routes and entered Europe via the northern Black Sea region in the early 1340s22 [note two things: a) the ‘causal agent’ mentioned in the preceding sentence was a different bacterium while b) the paper in footnote 22, Philip Slavin’s ‘From the Tian Shan to Crimea: Dynamics of Plague Spread during the Early Stages of the Black Death, 1338–46’, J. Economic Soc. Hist. Orient, vol. 66 (2023): 513–627, essentially argues that ‘commercial networks, both long-distance and local, across long-distance trade routes (so-called ‘Silk Roads’) played a paramount role in facilitating the spread of the plague’—which means that by ‘ancient trade routes’ we’re talking connections that were there since the classical era, but in the 1340s, this suddenly caused a pandemic]. While changes in long-distance maritime grain trade have been introduced as a possible explanation for the import of plague-infected fleas to Venice and other Mediterranean harbour towns in 1347 CE23, this chain of arguments excludes alternative transmission pathways, such as human-to-human infection or the transport of rodents and goods23 [and this, dear readers, is how a historical-sounding argument is made: in the present (not-to-distant past of the early 2020s), this is what supposedly happened, hence the entire study™ here projects the present into the 1340s]. Intriguingly, the role climatic changes and associated environmental factors may have played in the onset and establishment of the Black Death remains controversial amongst scholars from the natural and social sciences and the humanities [and why stop there, if you could perhaps (‘may’) throw in Climatology™ to further embellish your credentials as a Very Serious Scientist™].

Basically, we’re looking at the following setup:

we knew it was flea-infested rats that carried the Black Death

we knew the plague spread along trade routes, and there are distinct spatial patterns associated to this ‘pandemic’ (I checked and both the English and German Wikipedia entries have been updated and now include the terms ‘pandemic’) Would you please look at the light green (1347) areas in the Med, as the disease spread from the Black Sea via Constantinople, Greece, Ragusa (Dubrovnik) to Venice (in the Adriatic, it’s obviously Venice’s maritime trading network, which, incidentally, is the subject of my past 20 or so years of historical research); from Greece, there’s a second strand of transmission via the bigger islands in the western Med to (drum roll) Pisa, Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, and Valencia, all commercial hubs with regular contacts to the eastern Med, and now the spread there in 1347 to Alexandria, Egypt, for the same reasons, but somehow, the Arabian and African deserts stopped the spread). Note, secondarily, that overland travel was way less efficient, numerous, and much more expensive (Maurice Aymard, in his 1960s book La circulation des biens à Venise au 16ième siècle, has argued for a price difference between waterborne vs. overland transport of—at the very least—a ration of 1 [on water] vs. 7 [overland]), indicating that overland spread was way less genuine to the propagation of the disease than int’l trade.

Plus there’s the entire, seemingly ‘clock-wise’ spread through the Med, almost ‘around’ Europe, and the eventual arrival of the plague in what is today Poland, Belorussia, and central Russia in the early 1350s ‘only’.

And all of this brings us to the (in my reading) most laughable parts of the study, which claims that we now know so much about the pathogen yet

it is still unclear if the bacterium was frequently re-introduced into Europe17 or if natural reservoirs of the bacterium ever existed there9. Recent insights into plague ecology include aspects of prolonged flea survival without human and/or rodent hosts but feeding opportunities on grain dust during long-term food shipments [be afraid of all food that’s shipped today, it seems, is the messaging here]…there is so far no convincing argument to pre-date the beginning of the second plague pandemic into the 13th century CE24,25,26,27,28 [that would be important in light of the absence of large-scale volcanic eruptions in the early 14th century, which kinda ruins the premise of the study, thus the authors propose (drum roll)], changes in socio-economic structures, political institutions and trade networks since the second half of the 13th century possibly impacted the course of the second plague pandemic5,29,30.

You see, it’s that easy to monkey around discursively: while I personally could consider the impacts of, say, volcanic eruptions and subsequent short-term alterations of weather patters impacting (think: 1816, the ‘year without summer’) food production nearby (perhaps exacerbated by human decisions, such as the British decision to starve the Irish in the 1840s), it’s kinda a bit of a stretch, to put it mildly, to even hypothesis that the Quilotoa eruption in the Andes of South America, which occurred around 1280, would have influenced the emergence of the Black Death in Central Asia half a century later.

Hence, we must, argumentatively speaking, propose that int’l trade and ‘changes in socio-economic structures, political institutions and trade networks since’ virtually any volcanic eruption in the later 13th century must be what caused, or at least exacerbated, the Black Death.

You can’t make this up.

Speaking of making stuff up that’s quite, well, let’s call it a bit far-fetched, to say the least, here’s the final paragraph of the introduction:

Here, we show that interdisciplinary investigations into the entanglements [ugh, what a much-abused term] between weather, climate, ecology and society well before the Black Death are essential to understand the exceptional level of spread and virulence that made the first wave of the second plague pandemic so deadly [really? I mean, if it’s a novel pathogen no-one’s been exposed to before, there’s no immunity whatsoever; incidentally, mortality and morbidity from Sars-Cov-2 (ahem) was highest in (early) spring 2020, with everything else thereafter, esp. elevated levels of excess mortality, would have to be caused by something else™, eh?]. Based on annually resolved and absolutely dated reconstructions of volcanically forced cooling, transregional famine, and changes in long-distance maritime grain trade from 1345–1347 CE, we argue that the onset of the Black Death most likely resulted from a complex interplay of natural and societal factors and processes [note the argumentative sleight-of-hand: a) volcanoes cause long-term cooling that b) decades later cause short-term socio-economic changes ‘splained by their ‘complex interplay’: you literally cannot make this up]. Although this unique spatiotemporal coincidence of many influences seems rare [like the logic in your argument], our findings emphasise the increased likelihood of zoonotic infectious diseases to suddenly emerge and rapidly translate into pandemics in both, a globalised and warmer world31, with COVID-19 just being the latest warning sign.

I dunno where to start, hence, a few points about the arguments espoused here are in order (in no particular rank-ordering):

whenever one has no clear and concise argument, experts™ typically resort to ‘splanin’ something as being complex; I always use that term with reference to the definition by Joseph Tainter

even the shortest possible consideration of the gargantuan reams of scholarship on mediaeval and early modern Venice or Renaissance Italy, for that matter, would have informed the authors about several key issues, such as trade routes, travel times (it took an oars-propelled, human-powered galley, often a bireme or trireme) several months to sail [sic] from Venice to their ports-of-call in the Levant, e.g., Tyre, Alexandria, or Tana in the Crimea) and about the same time the way back, with regular stops in port overnight as galleys cannot stay on the high seas due to supply constraints due to lack of storage space for consumables); alas, not even older, if still quite valuable overview works, such as Frederic Lane’s Venice: A Maritime Republic (JHU UP, 1973) are found, and neither are more recent enquiries by, say, Claire Judde de Larivière, Clarie, Naviguer, commercer, gouverner: Économie maritime et pouvoirs à Venise, XVe-XVIe siècles (Brill, 2008), are found in the references

I’d also throw in the argumentative nonsequitur by the authors who (ab)use the historical record in many ways, most prominently in bringing up volcano-induced cooling to argue that their scholarship is relevant for a future ‘warmer world’—the only way this argument™ makes sense is in a (drum roll) grift op of the lowest kind

Speaking of this abuse, let’s consider the evidence™ presented, shall we?

‘a yet unidentified but likely tropical volcanic eruption’

That half-sentence in the header, found in the Results & Discussion section, is literally all there is. Believe it or not, here’s the entire paragraph lest I stand accused of cherry-picking the material:

While much attention has been paid to the putative volcano-climate-human nexus at the beginning of the Late Antique Little Ice Age (LALIA) and the onset of Justinianic plague between 536 and 541 CE32, little effort has been made to evaluate the climate response and societal consequence of a yet unidentified but likely tropical volcanic eruption – or cluster of eruptions – around 1345 CE33,34 (Fig. 1A). Exceeding the sulphur yield of the well-studied Mount Pinatubo eruption in 1991 substantially35, the volcanic stratospheric sulphur injection in 1345 CE amounts to an estimated 14 Teragram (Tg)33. The climate-relevant signal in 1345 CE ranks 18 over the past 2000 years and was preceded by at least three volcanic eruptions in circa 1329, 1336 and 1341 CE. The reconstructed sulphur injections of these events are circa 3.7, 0.7 and 1.2 Tg, and the first and last eruption likely occurred in the Northern Hemisphere extra-tropics.

As to the two papers cited (33, 34), here’s their core take-away:

Ref. 33 links to ‘Volcanic stratospheric sulfur injections and aerosol optical depth from 500 BCE to 1900 CE’ by Toohey & Sigl (2017), which holds that ‘the database incorporates improvements to the ice core records (in terms of synchronisation and dating) and refinements to the methods used to estimate VSSI from ice core records…A number of strong events are included in eVolv2k which are largely underestimated or not included in earlier VSSI reconstructions, including events in 540, 574, 682, and 1108 CE’—and doesn’t point to anything in the 1340s.

Ref. 44 links to ‘Volcanic stratospheric sulfur injections and aerosol optical depth during the Holocene (past 11 500 years) from a bipolar ice-core array’ by Toohey et al. from 2022—i.e., it’s an extended update—using the very same ice cores from the Antarctic and Greenland, and while I personally find the linking of aerosol deposits to volcanic activity quite convincing, we note the absence of any such large-scale eruption in the 1340s:

Here’s all Bauch & Büntgen have to offer in terms of evidence:

Observers in Japan and China, as well as Germany, France and Italy independently reported reduced sunshine and increased cloudiness between 1345 and 1349 CE (Supplementary Data S1) [that’s all there is]. The atmospheric perturbation of a possible sulphur-rich volcanic eruption in circa 1345 CE is further corroborated by signs of a dark lunar eclipse [we don’t know if there was a lot of sulphur-rich aerosols, but their ‘possibility’ is ‘further corroborated’, which is—the marrying of historical factoids to ‘possibility’ purported by two researchers in 2025]. Associated with a volcanic dust veil, such a rare phenomenon is the obscurity of a normally reddish-brownish full lunar eclipse and can be considered a reliable sign of otherwise underreported aerosol layers following large volcanic eruptions36 [I’m not saying it can’t be, but we don’t have any evidence for that to be the case]. Although we recognize the uncertainty of historical accounts, recalculations did not confirm the reported lunar eclipses from Bohemia and China [which means that the ‘further corroboration’ of their argument™ is discounted as having happened in the first place, which means Bauch & Büntgen need a new boogeyman, thus (drum roll)] (Supplementary Data S1). We therefore argue that reduced atmospheric visibility, in combination with reports about foggy skies from Europe and Asia make a large-scale volcanic aerosol layer around 1345 CE very likely.

That is literally *it*, as in, this is the entire evidence™ that suffices for a thus-argued paper to be published in a journal of the Nature family: some admittedly ‘uncertain’ but nonetheless ‘reports about foggy skies from Europe and Asia’ are enough evidence™ to render ‘a large-scale volcanic aerosol layer around 1345 CE very likely’.

Let that sink in.

Furthermore, a lack of cell wall lignification expressed by the occurrence of two consecutive Blue Rings in a high-elevation tree-ring chronology from the central Spanish Pyrenees could be indicative of at least two ephemeral cold spells that affected ring formation during the growing seasons of 1345 and 1346 CE37 (Supplementary Fig. 1) [one piece of circumstantial evidence]… Distinct summer cooling in 1345–1347 CE is also eminent in a large-scale temperature reconstruction that uses maximum latewood density (MXD) instead of tree-ring width (TRW) measurements to accurately capture year-to-year and longer changes in growing season temperatures38 (Supplementary Fig. S2). The consecutive summer cooling between 1345 and 1347 CE was the coldest period in the Northern Hemisphere extra-tropics since the marked post-eruption cold spell of the tropical Samalas volcano dated to 1257 CE [this is correlation, at best, and while I consider this a fair argument, it doesn’t say anything about the proximal origins (pun intended) of the 1345-47 summer cooling events being of the same kind than that a century earlier; it’s of course a possibility, but that’s it]. Possible linkages between large-scale summer cooling and the establishment of the second plague pandemic, however, have so far only been addressed marginally29,39,40 [perhaps for lack of evidence?].

But, wait, there’s, of course, more to this than meets the eye.

Are there any, say, limitations to the use of tree ring measurements? Here’s from a quite expert™ commentary that says, ‘yes, of course’, and it ain’t too ambiguous:

What are the key limitations of this data set? …its data format was developed in the 1960s, standard tree-ring data is not easily read by modern analytical tools and nearly a third of individual ITRDB files have formatting errors or inconsistencies. The most common problems include (i) the use of non-standard Latin characters, (ii) blank lines separating lines of data, (iii) ring-width series sharing the same identification codes, and (iv) multiple copies of the same ring-width series. What are some common mistakes that users encounter when processing or interpreting these data? …It is sometimes asserted (wrongly) that tree-ring width chronologies provide information about generally the same aspects of climate. To the contrary, the environmental information that is encoded into tree rings is known to vary substantially across climatic and ecological gradients (Figure 2). In cold Arctic or alpine forests, summer temperature is the primary factor that influences ring width (and wood density). But in warmer locales, those same tree-ring variables mainly reflect moisture availability during the growing season, whether delivered by summer rains or passed over from winter by gradual snowmelt. The major regional differences in the nature and clarity of climate information preserved within tree-ring width records have an enormous influence on the type and quality of paleoclimatic reconstructions that may be produced from ring-width data in a given region.

As far as I read the paper by Bauch & Büntgen, I haven’t come across any such reservations in their arguments based on tree rings. Moreover, note this:

Convincingly, most of the contemporary observers from France and Italy, including prestigious academics from Paris [that would be the Science™, 1340s A.D. style], independently reported a series of exceptionally cold and wet summers and overall unusual weather anomalies before the Black Death reached Europe in 1347 CE (Supplementary Data S1) [which only became ‘exceptional’ and ‘unusual’ in the causative argument purported by Bauch & Büntgen, for it’s likely that contemporaries would note it, its consequences, and move on]. Even so cooler than average summer conditions in 1348 CE would explain unusually high plague-related mortality peaks for Italy6, no such evidence is obtained from the tree ring-based reconstructions for central Europe and the Mediterranean [oopsie daisy] (Fig. 1B). Moreover, detailed weather descriptions are rare after 1347 CE, because emerging plague outbreaks increasingly captured contemporary attention [that means the sample is literally three years worth of chronicles and the like]… Spatial synchrony of the reported famines in 1346/47 CE [that would be before the Black Death arrived] suggests a larger climatic rather than a regional socio-economic driver. This argument is corroborated by temperature-sensitive grape harvest data from north-western Italy49, which exhibit a sequence of extremely low yields between 1345 and 1350 CE (Supplementary Data S8).

Note the absence of human or, if you like, anthropogenic factors in either, for mid-14th century mankind isn’t exactly known for gargantuan CO2 emissions.

In my professional view as a historian specialising, for 20 years, in the history of Renaissance Venice and Italy, the most laughable claim is this:

I’ve added the emphasis, for one thing should be clear to the dumbest expert™: if there’s a yuuuuuuuuuge spike in demand—it’s irrelevant if we’re talking grain in 1347 A.D. or, say, toilet paper, face diapers, or PCR test kits in 2020/21—prices shoot up, and if said trade networks weren’t already well-established before the event, you’re gonna go home empty-handed if you’re not the first come, first served.

Plus there’s another issue to consider: unlike in the present, most bulk goods—such as grain—wasn’t transported on galleys (which had too little cargo space to make this low-cost commodity a good investment) but on slower sail boats of varying sizes of ± public buses today (Columbus’ late 15th-century ships were about the size of a bus), which used way fewer crew members and had more cargo space available.

Let’s briefly return to the plague:

The first human plague cases in Venice were reported less than two months after the arrival of the last grain ships23,52 (Fig. 4B). This mechanism also provides insights into the further spread of the Black Death in mainland Italy (Fig. 4A-C).

And note that, according to the WHO, the incubation period for plague is anywhere between 1-7 days.

What did Bauch & Büntgen learn from their forays into the 14th century?

Our study demonstrates [sic] that climate-induced long-distance grain imports during and after a supra-regional famine not only prevented large parts of southern Europe and the Middle East from starvation but at the same time introduced plague to many Mediterranean harbours and further facilitated its rapid dispersal across the Old World.

None of this is new.

None of this is anywhere near an argument grounded in evidence that hasn’t been around for some 500 years, and for that claim, I’ll muster the health-related regulations imposed by the Venetian gov’t in the late 15th and 16th centuries, which you could read up on in English in Venice: A Documentary History, eds. David Chambers and Brian S. Pullan (U of Toronto Press, 2001), pp. 113-119, providing evidence from the plagues epidemics of 1464, 1468, 1541, and 1575-77.

Instead of this, Bauch & Büntgen ‘splain’ this in the following ways:

Our findings suggest that the onset of the Black Death, the largest known plague pandemic in human history that killed a large part of Europe’s population in just a few years after 1347 CE, most likely resulted from a unique, though random interplay of direct and indirect, natural and societal parameters operating on various spatiotemporal scales; ranging from local short-term events like volcanic eruptions and military actions to short-term, yet large-scale harvest failure and long-term developments like the pan-Mediterranean grain supply system. We explain the timing and spread of the Black Death by the activation of well-established emergency measures, causing unintended and unpredictable consequences within a complex socio-ecological system… The onset of the second plague pandemic should be understood as a rare coincidence of natural and societal circumstances, including volcanically forced and climate-induced changes in long-distance maritime grain imports as a unique pathway of plague-infected fleas [trade is baaaaad™, you see]. Although restricted to the 1340s CE, our study offers a possible mechanism to describe subsequent plague re-introductions into Mediterranean harbours17. [as I said, it’s a good hypothesis, yet they don’t have any evidence for their volcano-causes-plague theory]. More interdisciplinary research is, however, needed to understand if reoccurring plague outbreaks in Europe between the mid-14th and early-19th century were facilitated by long-distance maritime grain imports or other pathways [of course ‘more research’ = funding is needed to correlate the other plague outbreaks to volcanic eruptions, butterflies flapping their wings in Beijing causing cyclones elsewhere, or what have you].

Also, since we’re on the topic, is there anything else that could, plausibly, cause colder summers? I mean, other than climatic variation that always occurs? Not according to our two intrepid authors:

Although the coincidence of different environmental and societal factors at the onset of the Black Death seems rare, the probability of zoonotic infectious diseases to emerge and translate into pandemics is likely to increase in both, a globalised and warmer world. With the recent impact of COVID-19 in mind, it is obvious that the assurance and improvement of societal resilience require holistic approaches to address and tackle the wide spectrum of health risks58,59,60.

You two just argued that colder weather and bad harvests exacerbated the Black Death, can’t you, for the sake of consistency, come up with anything that reeks of plausibility in regards to the contemporary ‘globalised and warmer world’?

Bottom Lines

The Science™ is at it™ again.

Whatever the historical event, it can and will be pressganged into the climate-doom narrative.

I think I’ve left enough commentary about the relevant historical scholarship that indicates a) serious flaws in the paper (which, I’d presume, a Nature reviewer wouldn’t be able to spot for lack of expertise in the field) and b) the absence of evidence for a volcanic eruption around 1340 A.D. (which, of course, isn’t evidence of absence of such an event).

But I do think that the hypothesis merits consideration, although it’s quite strange that the sheer magnitude of the eruption—we’re talking more than twice the magnitude of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption in terms of sulphur emissions—makes it quite obvious that some place will be found eventually whose emissions match whatever ash or the like are found in the ice cores.

Funny enough, the hypothetical 1345 A.D. eruption was deemed ‘not interesting enough’ until someone connected it, however tentatively, with the Black Death. Stranger still, Sara Hashemi, writing for The Smithsonian Magazine in early December 2025 and discussing the above-related study, notes this:

Bauch tells Meghan Bartels at Scientific American more work is required to figure out which volcano is responsible for the climate downturn. “Nobody considers this eruption particularly interesting,” Bauch says to the outlet. “We hope that changes.” The study illuminates how climate change and globalization can work hand in hand to fuel pandemics.

And in that second related paragraph is the money: mention ‘globalisation’ and ‘pandemics’, shake it a bit in a blender, and yell bullshit bingo! ahem One Health™, major funding may be coming your way.

The best prize for asinine commentary, however, belongs to someone else (who’s also cited in the piece by Ms. Hashemi):

“These results make the Black Death seem like even more of an anomaly,” Timothy Newfield, a historical epidemiologist at Georgetown University who was not involved in the work, tells Science. “It really demonstrates how many variables had to line up for the Black Death to start.”

As a thought-experiment, I’d propose to substitute Covid for ‘Black Death’ and let your thoughts wander far and wide.

Or spend some 21+ minutes with David E. Martin before you ponder how many and which ‘variables had to line up for the Coronavirus Pandemic to start’.