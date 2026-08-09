The other day, we talked about EU population decline—which chimes very well with the wet dreams of the Club of Rome, Yuval Harari, and their ilk—and today we’ll do another round of Simon The Science™ Says.

Courtesy of them experts™, a new paper is out in Sustainable Development (the journal) in which a bunch of practitioners call for a halving of the global human population by about 50+ per cent by 2200.

And, no, I’m not making this up:

Click-able link ; I do have questions about this content, but I’m not sure I wish to ‘try’ their ‘AI Companion’.

Needless to say, we’ll take a brief look, but let’s not get bogged down in the weeds of silly assumptions dressed in new garb (such as, e.g., the invocation of Paul Ehrlich’s wager with Julian Simon [see Wikipedia]).

As the paper is originally in English, I shall cite a few choice quotes and add both emphases and [snark].

Do enjoy your daily dose of the Science™×Misanthropy.

Choice Bits From Keegan et al. (2026)

Let’s do some definitions now as the preliminaries have been set, o.k.?

What might we define as a “moderate” or “acceptable” per person impact and “moderate” population size? Whatever it is, it ought to meet the definition of sustainability: “to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs” (WCED 1987). Samuel Johnson, the great lexicographer, defined the term “overshoot” as “to fly beyond the mark” (Johnson 1800), and the terms environmental and ecological overshoot appear more and more frequently in the scientific literature (Bajaj et al. 2024). In this context, “overshoot” means exceeding sustainable levels of resource use, damaging or degrading the biosphere, to the degree of decreasing its ability to sustain human and nonhuman life. The words overpopulation and overconsumption are once again appearing in print with increasing frequency (Google Books Ngram Viewer 2026), and rightly so. Some who have worked the numbers conclude we have already far surpassed sustainable levels of both population and per capita consumption. For example, Lianos and Pseiridis (2016) calculated the sustainable (overshoot-free) population at 3.1 billion living on the global 2011 average income. Dasgupta et al. (2023), using a different method, reached a roughly similar conclusion. Whitmore (2024) estimates the long-term carrying capacity of the planet as “2.5 billion with current resource usage, and 8 billion with one third of current resource usage.” Willey (2000) presents an argument that a population around 1 billion would be sustainable for “a good quality of life available to everyone everywhere.”

Now you know what numbers we’re talking.

Keep in mind that all these experts™ are doing is—furnishing policy-makers with credence (‘look, them experts™ sayeth it’) to push whatever absurdity onto the hoi polloi.

We’ve known this since at least the original Limits of Growth by the Club of Rome in the 1970s.

But here’s a bit more™ in terms of how them experts™ make sausage:

Materials and Methods Our materials are publicly available data from well-regarded global institutions (e.g., United Nations, World Bank, FAO, OECD, The Energy Institute, Global Footprint Network, and the World Wildlife Fund) [nothing says ‘I’m in this club (of Rome)’ than citing but whatever the powers-that-be divine; note the conflation of, say, GO/NGOs, such as WWF or the Global Footprint Network, would be the same as, say, the UN, the World Bank, etc.; note that the Global Footprint Network has partnered with the WWF, among others, and perhaps this is a prime example of a ‘circular economy’?], cited in the caption of each figure and table. Also, metrics are those for which a global dataset exists. For each metric, the best sources were sought which employed a single continuous methodology for 1970–2020. For population projections, we use the UN High and Low fertility scenarios (UNDESA 2024) and the “Fastest Progress” scenario from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME 2020). The paper’s size and purpose limit the exploration of regional variation and the effects of varied incomes, technologies, and policies on per capita impacts, but these are good topics for future research.

Setting aside the questionable sources of such datasets in terms of reputations, history, and aims, the main quibble I’d point to is this:

metrics are those for which a global dataset exists

The key term is ‘global’, as in ‘global temperature average’ or ‘global average’ of this of that. It’s an essentially meaningless thing, and to drive this home, let’s briefly mention The Economist’s Big Mac Index (archived; Wikipedia), which begs the question: what’s the global average price of such a burger?

Silly you, epimetheus, this would be an essentially meaningless issue as that one good (or others, for that matter) are priced differently according to purchasing power, local economic conditions, and the like.

Plus there’s this quibble with usage of such data™, as The Economist highlighted, perhaps inadvertently, on 30 July 2026 (archived). Asking ‘What the Big Mac index reveals about a global currency beef’, here’s the key take-away in my view (with bearing on our topic):

To judge the oomph of currencies, it is obviously better to compare the price of thousands of products, rather than just one. But the elaborate measures of purchasing power assembled by organisations like the World Bank also have their flaws. Those global figures appear only once every three years and with a long lag—for example, 2021’s numbers came out only in 2024. Compiling them is one of the largest statistical initiatives in the world. They are also hard to verify and understand. The Big Mac index is quicker, fresher and easier to digest. And yet despite that, our results line up reasonably well with theirs. Of the 54 economies that appear in both our index and the World Bank’s database, only seven were deemed cheap in one but expensive in the other.

As a not-funny aside, I actually found a global average Big Mac price:

And note that, e.g., Grok, disagrees noting that

There is no single official “global average” published as a headline number by The Economist, because the index focuses on country-by-country comparisons (raw and GDP-adjusted) for currency valuation rather than a world mean.

So, with these quibbles in mind, let’s see what them experts™ found, eh?

Our dataset begins in 1970, so the amount of population growth dates from then [no need to go down memory lane, I suppose] … There is an extremely strong correlation (Figure 1) between global human population increase and decline of wildlife populations as measured by the Living Planet Index, LPI (World Wildlife Fund 2024) [whatever happened to the strong shouts, of course by them experts™, that correlation ≠ causation?]. The LPI is a metric of abundance of over 5000 species of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians, and reptiles. It has its detractors; for example, Toszogyova et al. (2024) contend the Index is overly sensitive to cases of extreme population declines. Still, the LPI has been deemed useful for estimating overall decline or recovery (McRae et al. 2025). As the human population doubled in the past half century, the Living Planet Index declined by more than half, population growth has been named as the main driver of the decline (Krishnadas et al. 2018; Cafaro et al. 2022). Declines vary by species and region, but the main causes are habitat loss (including habitat degradation and fragmentation), followed by overexploitation (IUCN 2023) [where, then, pray tell, is the use or abuse of global averages?].

Let’s not betrouble ourselves—or them experts™—with any such questions and move on to (drum roll) ‘Population and CO2 Emissions’:

The population-and-CO 2 -emissions trend is also extremely strong (Figure 2) [note the absence of even as weak a term as ‘correlation’ here]. As population doubled, CO 2 emissions slightly more than doubled (due to a slight increase in per capita emissions) [I’d argue that CO2 emissions is a case of causation, as in: humans burn stuff, carbon dioxide enters the atmosphere]. Fossil fuel combustion produces most of this extra atmospheric CO 2 , as most (81%) of our energy is still provided by oil, coal, and natural gas (International Energy Agency 2025a). With more people, there are more fossil-fuel-burning devices and thus more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CO 2 constitutes about two-thirds of GHGs; total GHGs echo the CO 2 trend shown here. These GHGs, as we know [the key term here], produce atmospheric warming, leading to melting of glaciers and ice shelves, sea level rise, more extreme weather, disturbance of wildlife habitat and phenology, ocean warming, and ocean acidification (see Steiner and Engdaw 2022 for a review). Deforestation also contributes to the increase of atmospheric CO 2 by the release of stored CO 2 and the removal of CO 2 sinks; it too is strongly linked to population growth (see, e.g., Sisay and Gitima 2002; Gorenflo et al. 2011; Krishnadas et al. 2018).

Note the sleight-of-hand in this paragraph: them experts™ moved away from ‘correlation’ and infer both definite knowledge (‘as we know’) while offering verbiage that’s surprisingly soft (‘strongly linked’).

Let’s not forget that population growth places pressure on any kind of environment, e.g., if the Sumerians built a city in Mesopotamia some 5,000 years ago, guess what they did: cut down trees and imported goods and foodstuffs because (drum roll) any and every form of sedentary human living arrangement exceeds its local carrying capacity.

The most inane parts of the paper are actually found in the subsequent section on ‘Population and Energy’ consumption:

All forms of resource consumption involve energy [meant isn’t, e.g., the human metabolism]. And so, we see a near-perfect correlation between population growth and increased energy consumption (Figure 3). As population doubled, energy use almost tripled. Population growth is the main driver, with increased per capita consumption a strong second. Industry and Transport demand the most total energy consumption (each ∼30%) with Residential demand third (∼20%). Commercial and Public Services follow, then Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and “Other non-specified” (International Energy Agency 2025a). There is an immense range of per capita energy consumption levels around the world, even among industrialized nations. The world average is 1,851 kg oil equivalent per capita, and Portugal and the United Kingdom are at 1948 and 2264. Meanwhile, the United States and Canada are at 6506 and 7632, respectively (World Bank Group (2025) showing 2022 figures, the latest complete World Bank dataset).

As to the per capita energy consumption stuff, it’s perfectly obvious that there’s no rich country with low energy consumption. Surely, them experts™ would know about the near-perfect correlation between per capita energy consumption and wealth, as expressed, e.g., by the Social Progress Index:

Setting aside other such charts (e.g., mineral extraction, plastic production, pesticide use), the key question is phrased thus:

What Amounts Are Sustainable? We know that, in the long run, population growth itself is unsustainable. Specifying truly sustainable per capita impacts is more complicated, as they would depend on: the metric, the region, and its population density (e.g., extremely little freshwater use is unsustainable in an arid region, even for a small population);

biophysical reality (e.g., what is the CO 2 absorptive capacity of the biosphere?);

time frame for the sustainability period, since it cannot be infinite (e.g., how far into the future are we planning to extract from the earth’s mineral deposits, and by how much per year?);

amount of adverse effect deemed “tolerable,” and to whom (e.g., what degree of plastic pollution produces neither physical harm to humans and other species, nor aesthetic displeasure?).

Setting aside, moreover, the ‘doh’ moment as to the caveat about the ‘complicated’ nature of ‘truly sustainable per capita impacts’, here are the main findings *ahem* projections:

I’ve added percentage changes from the 2020 baseline to the 2100 UN high projections; I do consider some more realistic (population, emissions, energy use) than others (esp. minerals extraction, plastics production).

And here are some of the paper’s findings™ from the ‘Discussion’ section:

Our results [sic] suggest that ever-increasing levels of population and resource consumption are not in the interests of future generations, and not the way to sustainability [their words, not mine, with the authors apparently applying as minions for Cap’n Obvious]. Helping population growth end and gently and justly reverse, while also moderating per capita impacts, is our best hope to secure a sustainable, desirable future worldwide [yeah, we’ve known this—are you guys gonna do the ‘justice’ part of this?]. Problems and their solutions will vary among regions, nations, and communities [no shit, Sherlock]. At all these scales, research is needed [grifters of the world, unite] to characterize and address adverse trends. But our global view suggests the general, long-term picture for the metrics we have presented … What kind of world do we want for the children of the future? Most people would opt for a world free of resource conflicts and poverty [this is the ‘one world is both needed and supported by them experts™’ sales pitch], a world of thriving nature and a stable climate. But as seen by the trends graphed here, our efforts are not urgent enough [‘we’ need to get rid of ‘useless eaters’ (Yuval Harari) faster].

A bit further down in the discussion, these gems of logic and ethics are found:

Achieving the UN low fertility scenario would be preferable to settling for its median or high fertility scenarios. Even better would be significant global sub-replacement fertility sooner, as in the IHME Fastest scenario discussed above. There is considerable evidence this could be achieved quickly and non-coercively, by fulfilling women’s and couples’ unmet needs for reproductive health services and by improving girls’ educational opportunities, especially in poorer countries (Hardee et al. 2014) [this is where the arguments, whatever their hypothetical merits, disintegrate: there’s a world of difference between affluent lifestyles in, say, the US and Canada with their very high per capita energy use vs. life in sub-Saharan Africa (which is at the core of the overshoot hypothesis), hence the point isn’t to do this (family planning) or that (getting young women into universities) ‘especially in poorer countries’—to reduce overshoot, energy use per capita and thus affluence in the wealthiest countries must come down]. Over the past 25 years, global total fertility dropped from 2.75 to 2.25 (UNDESA 2025). Continuing that drop for another 25 years brings us to a global average of 1.75 children per woman. We are already slowly progressing toward such a rate by the sum of billions of individuals’ choices; this could be accelerated with the right non-coercive policies and support. Most world regions have already achieved it and continue to prosper. The list includes China (TFR 0.999 as of 2023), Japan (1.21), Europe, Northern America (a UN designation, does not include Central America), Australia and New Zealand (1.48), and South America (1.71; all data from UNDESA 2024). When women are free to decide how many children to have, fertility rates tend to fall toward replacement level or below, often rapidly (see a meta-analysis of 508 studies worldwide by D’Souza et al. 2022). Iran needed only 9 years to accomplish this, once the nation made a concerted effort to promote family planning (4.08 in 1992 to 1.94 in 2001); South Korea took 12 years (4.07 in 1972, 1.93 in 1984); and Tunisia 15 years (4.10 in 1987, 1.97 in 2002). Other countries took longer: Costa Rica, for example, took 37 years of family planning promotion to achieve sub-replacement fertility (4.16 in 1972, 1.98 in 2009). But the trends are clear. Europe achieved a TFR below 1.75 in 1990 and has settled to below 1.50 since then [yeah, and now the welfare state is unravelling, accelerated by mass immigration, but given the low birth rates + ageing, this would have happened anyways, albeit slower]. By 2020, North America had reduced its TFR to 1.63, while Latin America and the Caribbean was at 1.89 and on track for a TFR of 1.75 by 2030 or soon after. We see also that once fertility declines to sub-replacement levels, it tends to stay there, with only minor oscillations … As for excessive per capita impacts, ever-growing wealth and consumption are not ecologically sustainable, and the sooner our societies grapple with this inconvenient truth, the better (Hickel 2020; Rees 2023c). Fortunately, there are signs that excessive per capita impacts can be reined in, either by individuals’ choices (Daly and Farley 2010) or by goals and policies [the latter ‘goals and policies’ equal a form of ‘sustainable communism’ or the like, spread globally, which appears the real aim here]. Think of the benefits accruing from long-accepted standards on land use, curbs on pollution, energy efficiency targets, and quotas limiting amounts and means of extraction of resources ranging from fish to forest. In view of the adverse trends we have presented, we need more of these measures, and sometimes stronger ones, whether at the local, national, or international levels.

And with the per capita consumption issue addressed as a mere after-though (a courtesy notice, I’ve taken to call these comments), one more paragraph from the conclusion:

Gently ending and reversing population growth and moderating per capita impacts is a pro-nature and pro-human strategy. It will ease pressure on natural resources, lessen poverty in high fertility regions by way of smaller family sizes, reduce pollution, reduce resource and immigration conflicts, and improve quality of life in densely populated areas. A more modest population (e.g., gently easing population to 4 billion by 2200) would protect Earth’s natural heritage, including its wild habitats, wild species, and its climate. Such a world is within our grasp.

Bottom Lines

This is but the latest iteration of the age-old eugenicist-technocratic one-world wet dream of old. It stands, once again, in the tradition of Thomas Malthus and his Essay on the Principles of Population (1798).

There is literally nothing new under the sun, or in The Daily Mail’s jubilant coverage of this paper (archived):

It might sound like the evil plan of a nefarious villain, but scientists now say that we need to halve Earth’s population to save the planet … However, even if the population could be brought down without force, these methods would still prove controversial. Economic growth is closely tied to the availability of a young, working–age population and falling birth rates threaten this supply … [the intervallum lucidum] According to the International Monetary Fund, further ageing could shrink the labour force by more than a quarter by 2050, leading to an average annual decline of 0.67 percentage point in potential growth [the second part of the sentence is irrelevant: remember that mass immigration was sold to Western electorates to resolve both population decline (economic growth prospects) and ageing (larger labour force)]. If this trend were repeated on a massive scale, it could cause the relentless growth of the global economy to falter [the key term here is the elites’ ultimate aim: ‘convergence’, i.e., rendering all peoples equally poor]. However, according to the researchers, this may be a price worth paying to save the planet [no mention of the human costs, let alone the anti-human sentiments hiding in plain sight]. The experts write: ‘Ever–growing wealth and consumption are not ecologically sustainable, and the sooner our societies grapple with this inconvenient truth, the better.’

Ah, another ‘inconvenient truth’.

Such as the flawed methodology, questionable employ of global datasets (remember the Big Mac Index example), and, of course, the teeny-tiny issue with the same institutions (the IMF, that is), projecting a shrinking of the global labour force ‘by more than a quarter by 2050’.

Let that sink in: that’s less than 25 years in the future, or, if you’re reading this today, you’re very likely going to experience this point in time.

My personal guess is that, well before 2050, very little of these papers and projections will matter as the dislocation by the end of (real) growth—the back-of-the-envelop method of discerning this would be

inflation > economic growth = no real growth (as the former eats the latter)

We’ve been, metaphorically speaking, shuffling chairs on the deck of the Titanic global economy—which is yet another one of these stoopid presumptions—due to the erosion of purchasing power.

I doubt that any of these policies will survive the realisation of currency collapse, very high inflation, and the dislocations wrought by abrupt changes to supply chains etc.

But, sure, let’s phantasise about ‘justly’ bringing down human population growth.

Who’s supposed to be the arbiter here, by the way?

Oh, silly me, that’s not for me to ponder.