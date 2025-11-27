I found this be chance, and I can’t let the opportunity pass by to inform you about this wonderful piece full of the science™ from the Year 2 B.C. (Before Covid).

The original is in English, hence I delimit myself to adding some emphases and [snark]. Actually, more [snark] than I intended. Enjoy ^-^

Not Enjoying Your Dinner Out? Try Putting the Phone Away

Smartphones might make people feel more connected, but they likely don’t belong at the dinner table, according to new research from the University of British Columbia.

Via ScienceDaily, 26 Feb. 2018 [source; archived].

Researchers looking at the effect of smartphones on face-to-face social interactions found that people who used their devices while out for dinner with friends and family enjoyed themselves less than those who did not [we definitely need more such intrepid researchers™ to teach us about, say, vaccines and shit].

“As useful as smartphones can be, our findings confirm what many of us likely already suspected,” said Ryan Dwyer, the study’s lead author and PhD student in the department of psychology. “When we use our phones while we are spending time with people we care about -- apart from offending them -- we enjoy the experience less than we would if we put our devices away.”

For the study, the researchers asked more than 300 people to go to dinner with friends and family at a restaurant. Participants were randomly assigned to either keep their phones on the table or to put their phones away during the meal. After the meal, they were asked a variety of questions, including how much they enjoyed the experience.

The researchers were careful to ensure participants were unaware they were being monitored for their smartphone use.

When phones were present, participants felt more distracted, which reduced how much they enjoyed spending time with their friends and family (about half a point less on a seven-point scale [would that be below the significance threshold? No-one knows…]), the researchers found.

Participants also reported feeling slightly more boredom during the meal when their smartphones were present, which the researchers described as surprising [the bafflement of researchers is palpable…].

“We had predicted that people would be less bored when they had access to their smartphones, because they could entertain themselves if there was a lull in the conversation,” said Dwyer [so, the Science™ kinda tells everybody that their study design was apparently fundamentally flawed, and now Mr. Dwyer is celebrating this…hmmmmm, achievement?].

The findings were not only limited to restaurant settings.

In a second study involving more than 100 people, participants were sent a survey to their smartphones five times a day for a week that asked how they had been feeling and what they had been doing for the past 15 minutes.

The researchers saw the same pattern, with participants reporting they enjoyed their in-person social interactions less if they had been using their phones.

Elizabeth Dunn, the study’s senior author and professor in the department of psychology [at the U of British Columbia], said the findings add a layer to the ongoing debate over the effects of smartphones on public health [uh-oh, public health™ implications].

“An important finding of happiness research is that face-to-face interactions are incredibly important for our day-to-day wellbeing,” said Dunn [doh]. “This study tells us that, if you really need your phone, it’s not going to kill you to use it. But there is a real and detectable benefit from putting your phone away when you’re spending time with friends and family.”

The findings, published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, will be presented March 2 at the Society for Personality and Social Psychology’s annual meeting in Atlanta.

The Science™ on Smartphone Use

I’ll drop some acid commentary in a moment, but first I’ll link to the paper and cite some key passages: ‘Smartphone use undermines enjoyment of face-to-face social interactions’, by Ryan J. Dwyer, Kostadin Kushlev, and Elizabeth W. Dunn, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, vol. 78, September 2018, pp. 233-239, doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jesp.2017.10.007.

Abstract Using a field experiment and experience sampling, we found the first evidence that phone use may undermine the enjoyment people derive from real world social interactions. In Study 1, we recruited over 300 community members and students to share a meal at a restaurant with friends or family. Participants were randomly assigned to keep their phones on the table or to put their phones away during the meal. When phones were present (vs. absent), participants felt more distracted, which reduced how much they enjoyed spending time with their friends/family. We found consistent results using experience sampling in Study 2; during in-person interactions, participants felt more distracted and reported lower enjoyment if they used their phones than if they did not. This research suggests that despite their ability to connect us to others across the globe, phones may undermine the benefits we derive from interacting with those across the table.

And here’s the methods section:

Participants were invited to complete a “study investigating people’s experience dining out with friends.” Groups of 3–5 friends or family members participated in the study at a local café. After providing consent [which is, of course, irrelevant for mandated injectable gene therapy products], each group was randomly assigned to the phone or phoneless condition. Specifically, to manipulate phone use without revealing the purpose of the study, we told participants in the phone condition that they would be asked to answer a survey question after ordering their food, and that the RA [research assistant] would text them this question; to ensure that they received the survey, they were told to set their phone on the table with the ringer or vibration on [huhum, I dunno about you, but that seems like the science™ is deliberately telling the participants what to do—e.g., if you’d have ‘notifications’ switched off (as I do), you’d not see the text…]. In the phoneless condition, participants were also told that they would answer a survey question, which would be handed to them on paper; these participants were then instructed to turn their phones on silent and place them in a container on the table [so both groups had the phones on the table, but that second group knew they’d fill out a traditional questionnaire: would doing such a thing perhaps confound—as in: predetermine—study outcomes? Me thinks so, but I’m just a history professor and dunno shit ‘bout them social sciences…]. To support our cover story [sic, also: how does that work with the ‘providing consent’ part: you literally cannot do so if what you’re telling participants is a ‘cover story’—but since that paper was published, I suppose none of the reviewers flagged that part], we asked participants to rate how they were feeling that day on a scale from 0 to 100 via text (phone condition) or paper (phoneless condition). Participants then ate their meal together without further interruption by the experimenter [was it a free lunch?]. After their meal, all participants were given iPads to complete a questionnaire (thereby maximizing the privacy of their responses [while at the same time revealing yet another lie on part of the researchers: I’m old enough to remember the preceding paragraph, i.e., half of the participants were told they’d get a paper questionnaire…]; for complete survey see http://tinyurl.com/hwmo9t6). This questionnaire included our key measures of social connectedness, affect, opportunity costs, interest/enjoyment, distraction, perceived control, time perception, and boredom, in that order (see Table 1 for details on all measures). Next, participants were asked to answer questions about their overall amount of phone use during the session (providing a manipulation [sic] check); we also included exploratory questions about the nature of their phone use (e.g., text messaging, social media, photos). Finally, participants were asked to indicate the nature of their relationship to each other person in the group (e.g., spouse, sibling, friend), and to provide demographics. After completing this survey, participants were asked to provide feedback about the study and to report how many notifications they received on their phones. In exchange for participating, each participant received up to $20 to spend toward their group’s total bill. All sessions were videotaped using a small camera (GoPro Hero 4) positioned so that it was visible but unobtrusive [ah, the good ol’ monkey in a mirror stuff]. To minimize any potential for experimenter bias, research assistants were kept blind to our hypotheses [needless to say, manipulating participants and thus voiding consent as well as deliberately manipulating participants is how the Science™ is done]. During the meal, research assistants sat at a separate table without observing participants [why were they there, then?].

I’ll skip the rest of the paper, for I consider this utterly deranged nonsense. I do have access to it, I’ll delimit myself to a few lines from the ‘general findings’.

Given the ubiquity of phones in everyday life, we think either causal pathway is important and the main principle is the same: enjoyment is higher during social interactions without phones. Although we found that phone use negatively affected enjoyment of social interactions, phones should have positive effects [isn’t this researcher bias?] in situations where distraction is desirable. Indeed, phone use has been found to reduce the need for anesthesia during minor surgery… Our research may also serve as a model for future experimental studies, given that the literature on phones and well-being has disproportionately utilized correlational designs (Brown et al., 2016, Kushlev and Heintzelman, 2017, Misra et al., 2014, Rotondi et al., 2017). Several other new studies have manipulated the presence of phones during social interactions and cognitive tasks (Allred and Crowley, 2017, Avelar, 2015, Lyngs, 2017), but these studies have relied on small samples (cell sizes ≤ 25) and have produced mixed results, highlighting the need for well-powered, confirmatory research in this area [if some 300 dudes having lunch while being misinformed by the Science™ would serve as such confirmation, it’s no wonder we ended up with the Covid mandates as these douchebags’ research™ underwrote this nonsense].

I’ll interrupt the flow (despite the next paragraph following directly to the preceding one) to merely indicate the utterly deranged conclusion of these researchers:

Research on the cognitive effects of distraction have led governments to enact policy changes restricting phone use while driving (World Health Organization, 2011), and many course instructors have implemented analogous policies in their classrooms (Hammer et al., 2010). In a similar vein, our research highlights the need for change in social norms surrounding phone use in social interactions [by…gov’t intervention, perhaps?]. In particular, this work reveals how phones can distract us from engaging with people in our immediate environment. Despite their ability to connect us to others across the globe, phones may undermine the benefits we derive from interacting with those across the table [sic; it took the Science™ doing what the Science™ does to learn about this *rolls eyes* morons].

So, now you know, too.

And now for my acid commentary.

Bottom Lines

What a bunch of morons writing stupid shit, eh?

What’s most striking, though, is that this is all known before Covid. Yet, for all its utterly insane shortcomings (the violation of consent, manipulation of participants, the false information about the questionnaire) and outright stupid shit—I found the authors’ insistence on their hypothesis despite the evidence™ in front of them particularly telling—look at what the gov’ts did during the Covid shitshow.

We kept kids from mingling, shut down schools, mandated ‘remote learning’ (a catastrophe if there ever was one, and at this point, I’m sure the kids would have been better off just hanging out w/o ‘smart’ devices), and did a bunch of other stupid shit, such as mandatory ‘testing’, masks, and treating every child as a ‘disease vector’.

The one important thing to remember is this: if you thought that Covid somehow ‘broke’ the Science™, well, I submit that the above is prima facie evidence that a good deal of it was broken well before late 2019.

In fact, let’s briefly consider what the lead author Ryan Dwyer does now: according to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at the ‘Happier Lives Institute’ and is currently doing data analysis for (drum roll) Microsoft. Here’s how he describes himself (excerpted):

As a senior researcher at the Happier Lives Institute, I led a research team to identify the most cost-effective ways to improve global wellbeing. I conducted meta-analyses, built cost-effectiveness models, and advised donors on the best evidence-based giving opportunities.

So, what else is there to say?

I live by the Golden Rule, augmented by three core principles:

commitment: observe, orient, decide, and take action is the game

determination: once a decision is reached, see things through

integrity: don’t lose sight of who you are and how you go about your life

None of these apparently inform the above-related study.

