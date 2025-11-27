Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

ExcessDeathsAU
1h

Nice sheep. If you want some science bullshit, check out the latest from Australia. These used to be prestigious grants but now are a complete joke

>Aussie university to receive $500,000 grant to insert Dreamtime Stories into 'culturally respectful' space policy

Woke idiots in space paying homage to a culture that could not even invent the wheel in 50,000 years.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15330291/University-Newcastle-aboriginal-stories-space.html

Green Fields
3h

Nice sheep indeed, on plenty of grass. What are they? Look as though they could be a Jacob cross.

Real world stuff.

As to the 'research'.... ...

Words almost fail me. I will button my lip.

And people get paid for this?

© 2025 epimetheus
