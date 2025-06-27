Short on time, but I couldn’t resist bringing the below nonsense to your attention. Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Enjoy the summer, by the way.

The Right Way to Deal With Heat

The first heatwave of the summer has seen temperatures rise to 36 degrees, with consequences for both physical and mental health. However, at least a little can be done to help.

Via ORF.at, 25 June 2025 [source]

Experts [no irony there] say that heat is an underestimated health risk, not least in terms of the psychological effects of the sweat-inducing temperatures [it’s warm: time to panic and induce mental illness]. Studies show that there is a significant increase in anxiety and depression during a heatwave, especially in older and weakened people [of course no references are cited].

Vulnerable people such as the elderly, people with cardiovascular disease, and children have a particularly low tolerance to heat, not least because of their reduced thirst [so, these people are less thirsty if it’s hot? Sounds totally insane, but that’s what these journos™ claim…] and limited sweat production [no wonder that our ancestors migrated out of sub-Saharan Africa to colder climes, isn’t it?].

Headaches, Dizziness, Malaise

The body generally tries to lower its temperature by producing sweat, as it always needs a constant temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius [but that kind of temperature in the air is, of course, of the ‘danger, Will Robinson’ category: you cannot make up this kind of nonsense]. However, heavy sweating causes the body to lose fluids, minerals, and trace elements. This lack of fluids can be dangerous, especially when high temperatures cause additional sweating [ah, my precious bodily fluids are in danger].

What’s more, extreme heat causes the blood vessels to dilate, which lowers blood pressure [shouldn’t that kinda benefit ‘vulnerable people’ with cardiovascular problems and/or obesity as underlying conditions?]. Headaches, dizziness, malaise, muscle cramps, and even circulatory collapse are just some of the possible consequences. In extreme cases, these can also be life-threatening.

Heat Hotline [orig. Hitzetelefon] Advice is available from the heat hotline at 0800880800.

On hot days, it is advisable to take in enough liquids, up to three litres per day [how on God’s green earth did our ancestors survive without such awe-inducing journo™ pieces?]

Drink, Drink, Drink

The following therefore applies to everyone: sufficient fluid intake is essential, at least 1.5 to 3 litres a day according to AGES [that would be the Austrian Office for Health and Food Security, a limited liability company owned by the Austrian gov’t; note that these are the people who found no issue with the Covid poison/death juices back in the day]. Specifically, the website states:

For adults performing strenuous activities, much larger amounts may also be necessary, while smaller amounts may be sufficient for children [these clearly are experts™ who know the difference between an adult and a child].

Tap and sparkling water, diluted fruit and vegetable juices as well as unsweetened and cooled fruit and herbal teas are recommended. They generally contain enough minerals to replace the salts that have been sweated out. Sugary soft drinks, on the other hand, cause even more thirst. Ice-cold drinks and alcohol should also be avoided.

AGES also states:

During heat waves, large meals should be avoided. It is better to eat several small meals throughout the day. Easily digestible and low-fat foods with a high water content are preferable.

These include fruit and vegetables, compotes, salads and soups.

How to Lower the Room Temperature?

A tolerable room temperature can also be created through ventilation [no shit, Sherlock: don’t you have advice on how and how far to open the windows?], darkening and fans. Innsbruck-based environmental medicine specialist Heinz Fuchsig says:

You should ventilate in the morning, because it is coolest early in the morning and therefore there is the least humidity in the air.

As soon as temperatures rise, windows should remain closed and ideally also be covered with light-coloured, light-reflecting blinds—read more at science.ORF.at [I’m somewhat tempted to check this out, but a brief glance revealed that one gets dumber by reading it].

Light and air-permeable clothing can also help [these experts™ will take us to the Moon, Mars, and beyond next year, if the rate of expertdom continues apace], but company clothing rules always apply—see also kaernten.ORF.at [an exemplary quote from that piece: ‘Of course, you shall dress differently working in a bank than in a restaurant with outdoor service.’] In general, direct sunlight on the body and unnecessary exertion should be avoided.

According to Austria’s public health portal, cool and shady places, possibly air-conditioned rooms [what about the emissions associated with AC?], should be sought out. In line with this, Caritas has already launched its heat relief programme and opened 23 ‘climate oases’ in Vienna and Lower Austria. The ‘summer retreat in the parish garden’ is intended to bring relief to people living in poverty—read more at religion.ORF.at [sorry, not sorry, but I can’t read this nonsense].

Offers Also in Other Federal States

In Tyrol, a cooling oasis has been created with the remodelling of Alois-Lugger-Platz. Instead of lots of concrete, there is now greenery and water, which should lower the temperature in summer—read more at tirol.ORF.at [no comments]. In Carinthia, there is help from the ‘heat wardens’ [orig. Hitzehelfer] in Ferlach. ‘Cool Down Places’ can also provide relief—read more at kaernten.ORF.at [I must show you what such a ‘cool down place’ looks like:

According to Statistics Austria, people in Vienna are the most affected by the heat, with almost 60% suffering from the heatwaves. The share of the population in Styria suffering from heat stress is 42.8%, with 17% even feeling very stressed. In comparison: in 2019, it was a mere 35% of the population who felt affected by heat. The number of Styrians suffering from the heat at night has risen particularly sharply—steiermark.ORF.at [that’s a kind of artefact of the combined effects of increasing urbanisation and dense buildings, i.e., the so-called urban heat island effect: both aspects are actually man-made].

More Frequent and More Intense Heatwaves

According to the latest assessment report on climate change, there is indeed increasing warming in this country, with the average air temperature in 2024 being 3.1 degrees above the pre-industrial level. ‘This will lead to more frequent and more intense heatwaves,’ the report continues.

Deviation of the average temperatures in the lowlands in June, July, and August compared to the period of reference from 1961-90 [which I highlighted in that graph]

Specifically, heatwaves occurred 50% more frequently in many Austrian cities [once more, this is the urban heat-island effect] compared to the 1961-1990 climate period [it’s a period for the ages] and lasted one to four days longer. The number of heatwave days in very hot years tripled on average in Austria. A recent study also sees Austria as a ‘Central European hotspot’, especially in terms of heat-related deaths—read more at science.ORF.at [this is too stupid to discuss at length: that study™ runs several scenarios, and it’s making prognostications and estimates heat deaths in the future: it’s a model derived from climate projections weighing calculated possible consequences up until 2099; here’s the paper, and I’m not discussing it in detail as its core findings—imagine southern European cities being more affected by this—is simply too banal to merit attention].

Bottom Lines

Now you know how to get through the summer; how did mankind manage to survive without such expert™ advice?

The amount of mind-numbing nonsense is amazing, and there’s simply no way to adequately consider the implications thereof: I mean, it’s easy to mock these experts™ and journos™ alike—and condescendingly dismiss the politicos™ pontificating about ‘heat stress’ and ‘heat prevention action plans’—but the essence of these absurdities appears to be:

Place your unquestioning faith and trust into these pieces and expert™ opinions, which should make you disbelief your own senses and experiences.

It is, as Orwell succinctly put it, the ultimate triumph of the Party.

Act accordingly.