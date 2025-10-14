Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
1h

The main problem with modern measurements is that they aren't measurements, but guesses based on computer modelling using far fewer points of data than you'd get if you had to go out and take tens of thousands of air-samples at different altitudes, in different locations, at different times of the year and day/night.

Taking real measurements is an expensive, work-intensive and slow process; using maybe 1/1 000 as many measurements and then having an AI-neuralnet model it for you, is cheaper and thus that's the future of natural science:

Not trying to be exact or correct, but to deliver results in accordance with the customer's expectations, under budget.

As we know from history - China, Araby, Aztecs and Incas and Mayans - a civilisation disregarding science in favour of expediency will not stand.

