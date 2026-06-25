Since 2023, I’ve been running a dedicated ‘summer edition’ of this kind, and I suppose that today, with France sweltering under a heat wave and bespoke rah-portin™, is as good a day as any to do so. Please find the earlier instalments for the sake of record-keeping here:

If especially 2024 was the ‘hottest summer in 125K years’ and 2025 revealed the weirdness of the experts™ for everyone to see, this year, by contrast, is marked by both: gross exaggerations, lies by omission, and, of course, stoopid commentary.

Below, you’ll find a quite random piece of legacy media agit-prop plus a couple of academic studies (I know *eyeroll*) to put whatever nonsense is rah-ported™ into context.

Translation of non-English content, emphases, and [snark] mine.

40 Dead in Swimming Accidents: France Struggles with Extreme Heat

Like many parts of Europe, France is battling its second heat wave of the year. Several record high temperatures have been broken in recent days. 90 per cent of the population is affected by potentially harmful extreme temperatures. In addition, 40 people have died in swimming accidents in recent days. Many schools remain closed, and as in Austria, an end to the heat is not in sight.

Via ORF.at, 23 June 2026 [source; archived]

On Monday [22 June 2026], the hottest afternoon on record was recorded, with the nationwide average high temperature reaching 37.8 degrees Celsius. The previous record of 37.7 degrees was set in 2003, but that was in early August. According to preliminary data from the state weather service Meteo France, France also experienced its hottest night since measurements began in 1947, with a low of 21.6 degrees Celsius from Monday to Tuesday [fear the summer, dear readers, that is, until and unless you spot the agit-prop and do your own research (pun intended); here’s Wikipedia, of all places, with a bit of context: ‘On June 28, 2019, in Vérargues, the temperature reached 46 °C, setting a temperature record in Metropolitan France since records began.[86]’ But never-mind the facts, by pointing to ‘afternoon’ and ‘night’ temperatures, a sense of urgency and crisis is inferred].

Preliminary data also indicates that Tuesday [23 June 2026] saw the highest average temperature ever recorded in June, reaching 29.8 degrees Celsius. A new record high of 29.2 degrees Celsius was already reached on Monday. The new record high likely to be reached on Tuesday surpasses the previous record highs of July 25, 2019, and August 5, 2003 (both 29.4 degrees Celsius) [more such context for the word-game (‘highest average temperature’) from another Wikipedia entry: ‘The hottest year in France on record was in 2020 with an average temperature of 14.0 °C which beat the last record of 13.9 °C in 2018.[23] The all-time hottest day was recorded on the 28th of June 2019, a day that saw a lot of new records during the 2019 European heat wave. With the hottest place being in Gallargues-le-Monteux in Southern France with a staggering 45.9 °C.[2]’ Note that, while the first paragraph showed some absolute measurements (albeit w/o noting the measurement station or time-stamping it), the second paragraph seamlessly moves to ‘highest average temps’, which is both a discursive sleight-of-hand and the argumentative equivalent of data splice].

No end of the heat in sight (yet).

Daily high temperatures are climbing to as high as 43 degrees Celsius in some areas [two things: the record in 2019 was 45.9 degrees C, and, if there’d be Australians among the readers here—any takes?]. More than half of the country is under the highest heat warning level, red, and numerous other departments were recently under the second-highest warning level [that’s the man-made, or anthropogenic warnings]. This means that approximately 90 per cent of the population is affected by potentially harmful extreme temperatures.

Never before in the history of the warning system, introduced over 20 years ago, have so many regions been affected by such a heat warning simultaneously [pick your key word here—my favourite is ‘never before’]. The national weather service predicted temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius in the southwest of the country for Tuesday. It is not yet clear when people in the country can expect relief from the heat [here’s a rundown of records, measurements, or whatever by France’s official weather office, Meteo France].

40 Drowning Deaths Since Thursday

Since Thursday, 40 people have also drowned in swimming accidents in France. The victims were mostly young people, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday. Sports Minister Marina Ferrari warned against swimming in unsecured and dangerous waters such as canals and rivers in search of relief from the heat [may they rest in peace].

Service workers are distributing water to travellers at train stations [ according to Nice Matin , there are a total of 5,000 such reusable bottles to be distributed, ‘but also hats and fans’].

[as to the above picture, take note of the French railroad company SNCF’s dedicated ‘Planning ahead for high temperatures’ website from 15 July 2024 (updated 15 June 2026), which includes gems such as these:

We’ve equipped 28 key stations with the technical, human and logistics resources they need to resupply a train in 10 minutes … SNCF Gares & Connexions has installed 194 water fountains designed in collaboration with AREP in 165 stations: 132 water fountains have been set up in 103 stations in various French regions, and 62 stations in the Paris region, i.e. all of them, are equipped with water fountains … Our initiative to provide water in stations From May 1, 2026, through 31 October, 2026, our special programme meant to provide water to travelers during heat waves or service disruptions is on. How does it work? Each time Météo France issues a Red or Orange Alert, coupons are given out to passengers, who will redeem them at Relay stores in participating stations for a free bottle of water. Each station is stocked according to its needs, and coordination among the entities … is enhanced so that the programme may be quickly and efficiently rolled out. Real-time monitoring allows us to track distributions and adjust stock levels as needed, and assessments are made each time in order to keep improving this system [they’ve managed inventory re-stocking: impressive].

I’m not making fun of these measures; I’m pointing out the weirdness of them]

In Carpentras, in the southeast of the country, two children, aged two and four, also died, according to the public prosecutor’s office. They were found unconscious in their car by their mother on Monday [I don’t know anything about this, but it’s quite likely that the kids—may they, too, rest in peace—were left there by their mother]. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate them.

1,800 Schools Closed, Eiffel Tower and Louvre Close Early

Prime Minister Lecornu increased the readiness of medical personnel, and 1,800 schools across the country were closed on Tuesday due to the heat. Some high school graduation exams were also postponed. The Eiffel Tower also closed earlier than usual on Tuesday. The famous landmark will only remain open until 4:00 p.m. instead of the usual 12:45 a.m., the operating company announced [because … it’s colder before 4 p.m. than around midnight?]:

‘We are forced to adapt to the extreme heat: the safety of our employees and visitors is our top priority’, the company said. The Eiffel Tower is also expected to close early on Wednesday.

The Louvre, too, will close at 4:00 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday instead of 6:00 p.m. The historic building is inadequately designed for climate change, and heat builds up in some areas toward the end of the day, the museum stated [which is why the French royals lived in the countryside, e.g., at Versailles, during the summer]. Temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius were expected in Paris on Wednesday, following 36 degrees on Tuesday.

Nuclear Power Plant Throttled

The heat wave, with temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius, is also expected to slow down some of the country’s nuclear power plants. In light of the extreme temperatures, the state-owned energy company EDF shut down the Golfech nuclear power plant in the south of the country on Tuesday night. EDF also announced operational restrictions for three other power plants.

The reason given was the increased water temperature in the rivers from which the cooling water for the power plants is drawn. The aim is to prevent the temperature in the rivers from rising above established limits due to the reintroduction of heated cooling water. Besides the Golfech power plant, other nuclear power plants could also face restrictions.

[here follows the inevitable infobox]: Extreme Weather While individual extreme events cannot be directly attributed to a specific cause, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has made one thing clear: the climate crisis is making extreme weather events such as floods, storms, and heat waves more frequent and intense. This means that rainfall and storms are becoming stronger, heat waves hotter, and droughts drier [do see the bottom lines for ‘more’; end of the infobox]

Extreme Heat Also in the Rest of Europe

Other parts of Western and Southern Europe are also suffering under the heat wave. In Italy, the Ministry of Health has issued the highest level of alert for 15 cities. In Spain, the weather service has warned of dangerous heat for parts of the country, with temperatures reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) [fun factoid: I was in Prato, Italy, just outside of Florence, last week on Thursday through Saturday: it was hot, no doubt, with temps of 39-40 degrees on Saturday afternoon, but the worst part was—air conditioning is a kind of alien thing].

For Germany, the German Weather Service continued to warn of extreme heat, especially for the southwestern half of the country, which is expected to spread northward on Wednesday. The UK Met Office issued its highest heat warning, red, for areas in southern England for Wednesday and Thursday. This level of alert has only been issued once before in the UK, in July 2022.

Austria Faces Peak Heat Yet

It remains extremely hot in Austria. Temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius and above have been widespread since Friday [19 June 2026]. Tropical nights, in which the temperature doesn’t drop below 20 degrees Celsius and which are occurring in some lowland areas, are expected throughout the week. Especially in the densely built-up urban area of ​​Vienna, temperatures will mostly remain above 20 degrees Celsius for the next few nights.

It will get even hotter towards the coming weekend. Temperatures of 30 to around 39 degrees Celsius are forecast for Saturday and Sunday [lower than in, say, France, and roughly comparable to Italy]. This is because the forecast for the weekend’s maximum temperatures is still somewhat uncertain. The potential for extreme heat is definitely there; some weather models even predict temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Other models predict lower temperatures. There is a chance that the extreme heat will end sometime next week [give or take a few days, I suppose].

Bottom Lines: the Science™ to the Rescue

It’s never been, you know, hot in summer. Ever.

While not discounting the human tragedies involved in the 40 bathing deaths in France (plus the two now-dead children left behind in the car by the parents), here’s a bit of context that’s missing (still) from the above agit-pro, despite my extensive commentary [snark]:

There is, for instance, this study with the telling title ‘Excess winter mortality in France: influence of temperature, influenza like illness, and residential care status’ by Stéphanie Phu Pin et al. (2012), which appeared in J Am Med Dir Assoc 2012 Mar;13(3):309.e1-7 (doi: 10.1016/j.jamda.2011.06.005.Epub 2011 Jul 20). Here are its key findings:

Annual winter excess deaths averaged 23,836 (±7,951), with a cold spell vulnerability marker (CSVM) of about +14.94%. Factors include low temperatures, flu-like illnesses, age (>75), and nursing home residence.

A tad older but still readable, ‘Surmortalité des étés caniculaires et surmortalité hivernale en France’ [trans. Heat waves related mortality and excess winter mortality in France] by Daniel Rousseau (2006), which appeared in Climatologie, vol. 3, pp. 43-54, posited the following key findings:

An excess summer mortality occurs only during the hottest summer. The excess winter mortality occurs every winter. It is eight times more important than the heat wave associated mortality and is partly dependent on climatic conditions.

Here’s a third bit of information from Santé France, the French public health office, which offers yet another clue as to the relative baaaaaadness™ of heat and cold weather conditions:

Extreme cold Cold weather increases the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory conditions and can lead to hospitalizations and death. This impact is observed within 3 to 21 days of exposure to the cold … Mortality attributable to cold temperatures The effects of cold temperatures have a very distinct profile. The impact of cold is not immediate. In total, between 2000 and 2010, in 18 metropolitan cities, 46,256 [38,005–54,043] deaths were attributable to cold. Thus, in these cities, cold weather accounts for 3.9% [3.2–4.6] of deaths. The greater impact of cold weather on mortality is explained by the number of days during which cold weather is present, which is much higher than for heat.

Not to be outdone, of course the EU Commission has released a bespoke press notice, too, which we’ll discuss here, however briefly, to wrap up this turd sandwich:

407K fatalities per year, due to ‘excessively high or low temperatures’.

And ‘heat-related deaths’ are now (c. 2024) ‘six times more frequent’, albeit ‘in southern than in northern Europe’ (gee, I wonder why …).

But that’s before one reads on, and there the devil is, once again, lurking in the details of the above-related agit-piece turd sandwich:

A first pan-European assessment reveals that, even if current climate policies succeed in limiting the global temperature rise to 3°C, temperature-driven mortality may increase. Without additional adaptation measures, 55,000 additional deaths could occur annually by the end of this century. This 13.5% increase in temperature-related deaths stresses the cost of delaying climate action [who’s the real granny-killer now?] … Notably, cold-related fatalities grossly outnumber heat-related ones: at present, the approximate ratio is 8.3 to 1. But as global warming unfolds, projections show a surge in heat-related deaths bringing this ratio to 2.6 versus 1 for a 4°C temperature rise … [here’s the accompanying graph, and do note the culprits (underlined in red by me)]: The study, led and co-authored by JRC scientists, investigates present and projected future excess mortality caused by temperature change in 1,368 European regions across 30 countries: EU27, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK. It considers age-specific characteristics and local socio-economic and environmental vulnerabilities. According to the study, the total mortality burden attributable to excessively hot or cold temperatures currently (baseline period 1991-2020) amounts to 407,000 deaths per year across Europe. Some 363,500 people die annually from cold, while 43,700 die from excessive heat.

Now, I’m not saying that 43,700 dead in summer heat is good or even better than the 363,500 dead in winter; what I am saying is that there’s nothing too subtle about the rah-portin™ of a differential of 8.3 between these two numbers cited.

Remember the panic-inducing fearporn last winter? Railroad workers and volunteers handing out blankets to the homeless, opening additional shelters, or pop-up soup kitchens because ‘all lives matter’?

Me neither.

By God, what a shitshow.