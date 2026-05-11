We’re at a point where many, if not most, parents have long refused to exercise self-restraint (in terms of their own usage of digital devices), and now that the consequences have grown too big to ignore any longer, the gov’t—which is the institution responsible for having created this mess—is promising yet another fix.

This we’ve discussed recently (there are more such examples linked):

I’ve long been a rather lonely voice in calling reforms™ to one segment of the education system pointless; we’re at the brink of a systemic break-down, and what legacy media recently talked about with respect to primary-level schooling, it’s infinitely worse the higher (sic) one gets in education.

The above was a bruahahaha two months ago; less than four weeks ago, we talked about Germany’s Humboldt University closing its archaeology/classics centre, the abandonment of reading and the pervasive unwillingness to work, with one fellow professor noting that ‘the vast majority of students are barely ready for university’:

And today, we’re back to Norway, to discuss, specifically, what careless (and often pointless) spending by the gov’t (of all stripes) does and how well gov’t planning of the higher education sector went.

Translation, emphases, and [snark, lots of it] mine.

The Mystery [ sic ] of the Missing Students

The number of online curricula has exploded, but the lecture halls are empty. Now the government is sounding the alarm to save the study environment from the digital desolation.

By Håvard Nyhus and Preben Nedreberg Holmøy, NRK, 9 May 2026 [source; archived]

The groves and the leafy hills are alive, but outside the college in Førde there is not a soul to be seen.

The spring sun whispers life into everything that has been silent, but the outdoor seating is completely empty.

The volleyball court is just as empty, only a small dust angel dances over the sand.

On the meadow, a blackbird jumps around while turning over leaves and digging for worms and insects.

It is so strange here: where are all the students?

Blackbirds have the entire campus to themselves, and their calls are the only things that break the silence at an outdoor café that should be full of coffee cups [and people, presumably]. Where are the colloquium groups that move their exam prep out into the sun?

This spring, Minister of Education Sigrun Aasland gave a clear message: colleges and universities must get students away from their screens and back to campus.

Three reasons were given:

Deep learning and relationship skills [that’s the emphasis here] require meeting places where it is not possible to ‘mute’ the other.

Many students report that they are lonely.

Students who show up in person have a higher completion rate.

Right inside the entrance, Førde University College has built a new ‘learning lab’ [a brief note about the place: this is a satellite campus that calls itself now a ‘university college’; the institution, the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences (orig. Høgskulen på Vestlandet, or HVL), is the name for a motley collection of former vocational schools, teacher colleges, and nursing schools; it was created in 2017—and it has such branches in several (four) other places outside Bergen, Norway; they went ‘all-in’ on online courses, which eats away at enrolment numbers elsewhere, in particular the U of Bergen, and HVL now wishes to become a full-fledged university—it’s just one of these places that exist, and it’s perhaps the best example of the mania resulting from the ‘knowledge economy of the 21st century’].

Here, VR glasses, game consoles, and professional podcast equipment are ready for use or loaned. Everything to lure students back.

At the counter, an employee is ready to help, but no one shows up. Only three employees at HVL are getting ready with their packed lunches.

In the cafeteria, the head chef tells about a fire alarm that recently went off.

When everyone evacuated to the patio, it was clear to him: the university college has become a place for permanent employees [now let that sink in for a moment—HVL has a total budget of around US$ 500m per year (2025)].

When everyone had to evacuate to the parking lot, it occurred [ sic ] to Håvard Flatland that the permanent employees would soon be alone at the university college campus in Førde.

Digital Nomads in Empty Grand Buildings

Figures from Samordna opptak [Norway’s centralised enrolment and distribution agency] show that the number of students enrolled in online courses has increased by 226 per cent in the last ten years.

The pandemic accelerated the development, and since then more digital lectures and ‘hybrid studies’ have continued the trend [often, this was pushed on lecturers unofficially, such as dept. chairs ‘informing’ staff to upgrade the PP slides as ‘stand-alone’ materials, admin. going out of their way to enable even the most outlandish student requests™ for whatever perk, and the attempted countering of changing student enrolment numbers by social media postings (this failed), reduced requirements (it’s failing, too), and the insistence that ‘everybody else in Norway offers the same content, hence it cannot be that’ (which is what my colleagues told me)].

The change has some clear advantages: studying online makes it possible for parents of young children in rural areas or full-time skilled workers to pursue higher education without having to move.

t breaks down geographical barriers and class divisions.

Groups that were previously excluded are now allowed into academia [that’s as BS as it gets; if you complete senior high school (vidergående skole), a three-year finishing school that every underage resident is legally entitled to attend, you may enrol at a university thereafter].

On the other hand, campuses are losing their function as intellectual arenas.

Historically, the university has been a place of debate, where students meet physically to discuss, cross swords, and learn to handle disagreements [yeah, but since virtually all faculty is, politically speaking, on the same page, where would students learn a thing about, say, academic disputes?].

NRK has spoken to several people who warn that ‘flexibility’ [their scare quotes, not mine] has a (too) high price: without the formative interaction in the corridors and seminar rooms, universities end up as pure diploma factories: from institution to supplier.

Or even worse: as modern versions of Potemkin’s scenes. Magnificent buildings that look impressive from the outside, but are in reality empty inside.

Therefore, it is a problem if the canteens are empty [nope, it’s a manifestation, or symptom, of the underlying illness, which is—neoliberal (for lack of a better term) nonsense guiding policies, faculty and student populations that see the university as little more than a step on the career ladder, and the constant reforms™ pushed by politicos™; hardly a legislature that doesn’t wish to reinvent the wheel, which is poison for institutions that once were a harbour of blue sky thinking, discussion, and writing]:

[here follows an infobox that cites several reasons™ (all of which are symptoms of the underlying issues), namely: students’ mental well-being; loss of willingness to tolerate other’s opinions and, more generally, relationship skills; too great a (social) distance between students and faculty members; low motivation and passive learning (whatever that means)]

Full-Time Students and Other Endangered Species

Associate Professor Trine Løvold Syversen believes that the problem is particularly acute for young students:

Full-time students are usually young people in an important developmental phase. Studies are not just about learning a curriculum, but also about learning ways of thinking and interacting with others [cap’n obvious reportin’ for duty, sah]. Digital solutions can supplement activities at the physical place of study, but they cannot replace them [ah, the cantankerous dissident academic who now comes out noting stuff the gov’t has declared important].

Research from the University of the Innlandet shows that 70 per cent of full-time students report poorer learning outcomes when physical contact with fellow students and teachers is eliminated [fun factoid on that research™: it’s the annual (2024) report by the ‘faculty of applied ecology, agriculture, and biotech’, and, as it turns out, if you removed the practical/physical aspects of these subjects, students don’t learn as much—call me baffled™, but this is another example of, of course, totally serious™ journo-dom™, I suppose; I don’t think they read the report, because the students’ calls for more physical = regular instruction is the read thread, in addition to calls for better and newer equipment (much of it being outdated, the report notes on p. 15), and there are also several references to study conditions that fall (far) short of what the law mandates—mentioning all this in detail would, of course, make both the university leadership and politicos™ look bad, hence it’s not done].

Twelve permanent employees sit at the long table in the college cafeteria in Førde, as a picture of the new demographic balance.

‘There must be some students here’, sighs the NRK photographer [no irony is to be found here, I swear].

And indeed! As in a nature documentary about rare animal species, four young students suddenly appear in the background.

Malene, Kristine, Emma, and Andrea say that at the beginning of their studies they had many meeting points, but that it has gradually died down.

They have tried to take shifts at the student bar, but lost motivation when there were almost no guests [imagine that].

For Kristine, it was a pure coincidence that she was at school at all today. She has not been on campus since November [lemme time-stamp this piece: it’s 10 May 2026 as I write this].

The Solution: ‘fear of missing out’ [nudging works™]

A student bar is only attractive if there are people there, and people only come if the bar is attractive.

Such is the spiral that causes student culture to perish without an active counter-cyclical policy [ah, yes, the solution™ to gov’t-induced problems is, of course, another gov’t plan].

Several of the institutions are therefore actively working to define what a campus should be, and earlier in May Nokut and the Norwegian Student Organisation (NSO) invited to a breakfast meeting entitled ‘What will become of the students?’ [nothing works better for these institutional gatekeepers than top-down prescriptions (morons); I’m sure that, in due time, wonderful new plans™ will be printed on glossy brochures and sent to the finance ministry for approval = funding].

[here’s an infobox that tells of that meeting’s agenda/results:]

Low campus attendance is more about frameworks than motivation. Finances, part-time jobs, and a lack of facilities make it difficult for many students to be on campus, even if they want to [remember: this is Norway we’re talking about, i.e., perhaps the most generous welfare state that ever existed].

The pandemic has left lasting traces in student life [yeah, the Kovid kids are now attending (ahem) university, but, hey, everything was sooper-dooper here].

Students show up when the teaching provides clear added value [that’s an indictment of the (lack of) quality of many instructors].

Campus is a social ecosystem, not just a place of teaching. When fewer people are physically present, the learning environment, mental health, student democracy, and volunteerism are weakened [yeah, so, how to change this? I’m coming out with a bold idea—have professors be there, deliver good classes, and invest in supervision, i.e., all the things my colleagues mostly dislike].

Quality in education is also about physical meetings. Figures from the Study Barometer during the pandemic show that students experienced lower study quality without physical presence. Digital teaching should be a supplement, not a replacement [which goes against the grain of 10+ years of gov’t policies, i.e., they won’t admit they were wrong]

[end of the infobox]

One of the panelists was Silje Fekjær from Oslo Met. She believes that academia needs to talk more about what actually gives students a reason to be there:

Students come to campus if it is where they receive education that gives them what they need to pass the exam, and if their friends and fun are there.

Head of education policy at Abelia, Anja Johansen, argues that the solution is not coercion, but to make the campus so socially attractive that students are afraid of missing out on something important [like, learning? Nah, that would be un-Norwegian]:

If ‘fear of missing out’ arises, you may be successful in revitalising the campus.

[I call BS on this; the main drivers of low motivation are: it doesn’t really pay to attend university as the income differential between a high school diploma and a university diploma in Norway is only a measly 18%, as OECD’s recent ‘Education at a Glance’ report (2025) made clear,

Norway is the country with the smallest wage gap between those with and without [higher] education, also compared to other Nordic countries. The Norwegian wage gap has also decreased by two percentage points since last year’s report, from 20 to 18 per cent.

And then there’s the entire societal ethos of wanting to fit in, with competition and ambition being labelled bad™, socially corrosive, and in part stigmatised as un-Norwegian.

So, pray tell, why should any student invest into campus life if there’s little to gain (financially) and socially? It’s the Nordic model that’s failing, and as long as this isn’t acknowledged, nothing will (could) change].

Steps to Create a Vibrant Campus

While many struggle with empty buildings, there are bright spots.

By concentrating operations on a main campus at Ullandhaug, building student housing close to teaching premises, and offering 24-hour services, the University of Stavanger (UiS) has created the ‘critical mass’ needed for canteens and fitness centres to survive [isn’t it wonderful that canteens and fitness centres survive? I’m sure that is the plan, for the UiS will get gov’t funding no matter the performance].

‘We have a long-term plan for a vibrant university campus. We see a clear need for physical meeting places in a digital age’, says Vibecke Lykke Olsen at UiS.

There are also signs that smaller study locations such as Volda and Sogndal are managing to keep their campuses as a point of gravity.

Last year, Volda University College (HVO) received the Erasmus+ Institution of the Year award, largely thanks to its focus on physical meeting places such as ‘Pangaia’ [keep in mind that this is a so-called ‘internationalisation’ program, i.e., the gaslighting is amazing: bringing foreign students to a small town in rural Norway means that they cannot really go elsewhere as their home is literally in a different country—and now NRK’s journos™ celebrate this as a major achievement].

Sjur Selsvik, chairman of the Sammen [student union] association, talks about similar work in Sogndal:

We will immediately open a newly renovated canteen and have upgraded the café at Studenthuset. This is how we make the campus an attractive place to be. It is important for learning and well-being [fun factoid: while I can’t find that link right now, that particular student housing was in the news a few weeks ago as the overbearing rules made most students move into private accommodation as soon as possible].

The main impression is still unmistakable.

While we are looking for the undo button for screen use in primary schools, several Norwegian campuses remain empty scenes.

The University of Southeast Norway (USN) acknowledges in its strategy towards 2040 that ‘ghost campuses’ are a real risk.

Outside the university college in Førde, the benches are still empty, and the sand volleyball court lies lazily in the sun.

The students may be at home watching video lectures at 1.7x speed, or they are at work.

‘Yes, this is a problem’, says Minister of Research and Higher Education Sigrun Aasland, adding:

We need a living campus where students meet and solve problems together. Those who are going to study for the first time should choose a program of study where people meet. Use your study time to be social, join an organisation and use the campus [that’s an insane piece of advice™ as it basically says go to wherever others flock while the university was, historically, a place for dissent from established wisdom].

Bottom Lines

Here we go in terms of as if we needed more evidence of the marginal utility of digital services and possibilities.

This sad situation is further compounded by the fact that these remote courses are now meeting the Kovid kids, i.e., a generation that’s used to this kind of shit, in particular to not working for anything, breaking as soon as there’s the slightest bit of resistance, and have few, if any, expectations of anything like feedback from a good teacher.

What we do see here, I’d note, is what happens if you push these shit devices onto pupils from grade one, woke-fy the curriculum (there’s always 2-3 adults in any classroom until grade 13), and expect that the very same pupils, once they graduated™ from high school, function like adults.

I’ve written several times about this, and the best pieces to understand why that is, well, here goes:

All of this won’t end well.

These students who were surveilled all day long in school, don’t show up for college classes, and cannot read demanding texts exceeding any one sound-byte—are now entering the labour market.

Good luck having them show up on Monday morning for work.

Perhaps robots and AI™ will save us.

Too bad these things need to be built and maintained by these same people.

Brace for impact.