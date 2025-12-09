Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
6h

It is true that rat poison (and other poisons - pesticides come to mind) causes deaths among other animals, but it would have been good to have hard numbers provided. However, imagine the cost of veterinary autopsies/lab tests on every dead fox, owl, weasel and so on in the entire EU. What they most likely have done is use national numbers from wherever they could find any, and then extrapolated on a union-wide level, and used that extrapolation as hard data.

Which is a shame - getting Europe-wide hard data from testing-proects is one thing the EU could be useful for and good at, and a thing that would be of great benefit overall.

Sweden, always being the apple-polisher when it comes to EU-idiocy, years ago banned the sale of rat poison to private citizines lest they undergo a training course from the Länsstyrelse where they live (the Fylke). Where to put it, how to store it and how to handle it and how to dispose of dead animals and left-over poison. Numbers on whatever effect this has had might exist somewhere but I haven't found any.

However, I can say with certitude that accidental poisonings of humans are either deliberate or down to user-stupidity. I handled rat poison daily for over a year while working as a cleaner in my teens - all the instructions were written on the box, as was the emergency phone number (90 000) and what to do if someone had ingested it.

And in one instance at a customers, a major and global Swedish clothing company, when we cleaned their head offices, we found rat poison pured out in the cup-boards in the office staff's kitchen. Among the boxes of cereal and such was littered blue crystals all over the place on every shelf.

Asking about "what the actual Hel!" we learned from the haughty ladies working there that they had found mice droppings in the cupboards (go figure, the ladies left any spill on the shelves and used paper cartons instead of putting the food in glass jars or metal boxes - no food = no mice) and that they had decided - all together as women are wont to do, to pop down to warehouse where we did use rat poison to avoid getting rats nesting among the clothes and get some so they could get rid of the mice.

These were the prototypical strong independent women - to strong and indeppendent to ask the grubby cleaners or the wachtmeister dep.

Theire boss when we showed her... it was a sight for the ages. She was working class who'd clawed her way up and took no guff from Dainty Daisies. No "wasonlygonna" cut any ice with her.

It was a bit like the drill sergeant scene in 'Full Metal Jacket', I'm telling you.

Reader East of Albuquerque
8h

Ah, well, it occurs to me that now there's a use for all the leftover covid jabs that can't even be given away to the Third World....

Personally, I prefer the faster-acting method, drowning rats in a bucket (place large sauerkraut-making stone on top).

