The brainiacs in the EU Commission, well over a decade ago, decided that it’s time to stop the use of rat poisoning by private individuals.

Fast-forward to the present, come January 2026, the EU/EEC will enact a ban on rat poison to private citizens (sic), with the express reasoning being the ‘protection of vulnerable groups’.

Needless to say, you can hire a professional (at 200% markup), with experts™ claiming that there’s no way this ban will ever cause a rapid explosion of the resident (sic) rodent populations.

I suppose this is yet another case of EU-initiated FAFO (fuck around, find out) that we’ll live to see the consequences of before too long.

Non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Rat Poison Ban

‘There will be significantly more rats.’ Rat poison will no longer be available to private individuals in hardware stores from 1 January 2026. Why pest control professionals are overwhelmed—and what you need to know now.

By Michael Meier, Stuttgarter Zeitung, 4/5 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

A ban on rat poison in hardware stores will come into effect in Germany [and across the EU/EEA] on 1 Jan. 2026. This measure at the EU level aims to minimise the risks to humans, animals, and the environment associated with the use of these poisons against rats.

Only professionals will be allowed to use these chemical agents.

Furthermore, the use of long-lasting baits against rats and mice will also be prohibited from 1 July 2026, unless a severe infestation has been proven [I suppose the appropriate answer here is: well, give it time (morons)].

So-called ‘anticoagulant rodenticides’ are only intended for use by trained professional users with the necessary expertise [I suppose that’s the willingness to wear protective gloves and less hesitation, relative to the general public, to collect dead rodents], according to the Federal Institution for Occupational Safety and Health (orig. Bundesanstalt für Arbeitsschutz und Arbeitsmedizin, or BAuA).

Rat Poison as a Danger to Children, Pets, and Birds of Prey

Rat poisons, especially anticoagulants (blood thinners), pose a danger because they not only kill rats but can also poison other animals that eat the bait or prey on poisoned rats [so, what about Evolution (the theory)? Wouldn’t that happen only if Evolution isn’t a thing? I mean, shark attacks are bad, but sharks typically don’t eat humans (I dunno, perhaps mankind doesn’t taste ‘right’ to sharks?), and I submit that a comparable mechanism may be at play here]. These include pets, wild animals such as birds of prey, and other beneficial creatures. There is also the risk that children may unintentionally come into contact with the poison [of course, as with literally everything and anything a human child does; more on relative risks vs. benefits of the ban below].

Birds of Prey Severely Affected by Rat Poison

Birds of prey, such as buzzards and owls, as well as foxes and weasels, are severely endangered by rat poison. Pets such as dogs and cats can also be at risk.

Residues [cases™] were found in over 60 per cent of all animals examined [better not consider the relevant factoid that we don’t know anything about the sample size, its composition, or representativeness (or lack of these things), you know, the Science™, hard at-work], resulting from direct ingestion of the poisoned bait (primary poisoning) or indirect ingestion through the consumption of already poisoned organisms (secondary poisoning). The development of resistance in rats to certain active ingredients is another problem that reduces the effectiveness of the poisons [oh, who would have thought that].

Pest Control for 400 Euros

Commercial pest control companies are already operating at their capacity limits, reports the Tagesspiegel. ‘There will be significantly more rats’, fears one expert. Cities and municipalities are also likely to face even greater demands in rat control in the future—but municipal works departments can still use poison [so, what’s the ratio between private vs. municipal and/or commercial rat poison use?

A pack of rat poison currently costs around 20 euros at hardware stores—bait boxes are similarly priced. According to industry experts, hiring a professional, on the other hand, costs around 400 euros [so, the price differential is a mere 200% mark-up: if I’d had some time, we could now play a song cheering on the pest control industry, perhaps ‘Roll Over, Beethoven’?].

Rat Poison—What Will Change in 2026?

From 1 Jan. 2026, hardware stores will no longer be allowed to sell rat poison to private individuals. This means that consumers will have to find other ways to combat rat infestations [I suppose online sales from beyond the EU/EEC will increase].

There are various alternatives that are more environmentally friendly and safer, such as mechanical traps. Some natural substances, such as peppermint oil or chili powder, can deter rats.

In case of a severe infestation, it is advisable to hire a professional pest control service. They have the expertise and equipment to effectively and safely control rats [that would include, of course, such rat poisons].

Rat control from 2026

Mechanical traps

Natural repellents such as peppermint oil or chili powder (according to Öko-Test)

Professional pest control [don’t forget the 200% markup]

Preventive measures—good hygiene and sealing potential entry points [that’s supremely stupid: what to do about trash cans and litter?]

Possibly avoiding biodegradable waste bags and compost in apartment buildings [that’s the fast track to other kinds of infestations of your kitchen]

The ban on rat poison for private individuals has thus been decided and will come into effect gradually from 2026. Consumers should inform themselves in good time about professional pest control services or alternative control methods.

Ban on the use of rat poison from January 1, 2026

From 2026, in principle, no rat poison may be used in private households without professional assistance [safety™ first].

The ban applies to the use, not just the sale [‘we’re from the EU Commission, and we’re here to ensure you’re not colouring outside the line].

Unused rat poison is removed and disposed of properly.

The legal basis for the rat poison ban is Regulation (EU) No. 528/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the making available on the market and use of biocidal products (Biocidal Products Regulation) [no worries, we’ll look into this in a moment].

This regulation provides for a ban that will likely become a reality unless the authorisation for certain products for private use is extended at the last minute [let’s see if, say, outdoor Christmas markets will change anyone’s mind on this]. Otherwise, the authorisations will expire on 31 Dec. 2025.

Trippin’ Down Regulation Avenue

So much for some legacy media reporting™ on an otherwise obscure and relatively old EU Regulation that went into effect in 2012 and is now becoming a potentially life-changing issue.

As noted above, let’s just briefly take a look at the Biocidal Products Regulation (EU) No. 528/2012 and learn about some of its lingo.

Art. 1: Purpose and Subject Matter The purpose of this Regulation is to improve the functioning of the internal market through the harmonisation of the rules on the making available on the market and the use of biocidal products, whilst ensuring a high level of protection of both human and animal health and the environment. The provisions of this Regulation are underpinned by the precautionary principle, the aim of which is to safeguard the health of humans, the health of animals and the environment. Particular attention shall be paid to the protection of vulnerable groups.

Art. 2: Scope This Regulation shall apply to biocidal products and treated articles. A list of the types of biocidal products covered by this Regulation and their descriptions is set out in Annex V [in whose ‘Main Group 3: Pest Control’, one reads, among others, the following: ‘Product-type 14: Rodenticides: Products used for the control of mice, rats or other rodents, by means other than repulsion or attraction.’]… Notwithstanding the first subparagraph, when a biocidal product falls within the scope of one of the abovementioned instruments and is intended to be used for purposes not covered by those instruments, this Regulation shall also apply to that biocidal product insofar as those purposes are not addressed by those instruments.

Translation from the EU-cratese: virtually all pest control products are covered, but just in case someone would attempt to market something, really: anything else, it’s also covered.

And here’s the ‘definition’ of such a ‘biocidal’ product as per Art. 3:

(a) ‘biocidal product’ means any substance or mixture, in the form in which it is supplied to the user, consisting of, containing or generating one or more active substances, with the intention of destroying, deterring, rendering harmless, preventing the action of, or otherwise exerting a controlling effect on, any harmful organism by any means other than mere physical or mechanical action,

any substance or mixture, generated from substances or mixtures which do not themselves fall under the first indent, to be used with the intention of destroying, deterring, rendering harmless, preventing the action of, or otherwise exerting a controlling effect on, any harmful organism by any means other than mere physical or mechanical action. A treated article that has a primary biocidal function shall be considered a biocidal product… (f) ‘substance of concern’ means any substance, other than the active substance, which has an inherent capacity to cause an adverse effect, immediately or in the more distant future, on humans, in particular vulnerable groups, animals or the environment and is present or is produced in a biocidal product in sufficient concentration to present risks of such an effect [that’s so far-reaching and encompassing, it boggles the mind that, e.g., none of this applies even remotely to the Covid poison/death juices]. Such a substance would, unless there are other grounds for concern, normally be: a substance classified as dangerous or that meets the criteria to be classified as dangerous according to Directive 67/548/EEC, and that is present in the biocidal product at a concentration leading the product to be regarded as dangerous within the meaning of Articles 5, 6 and 7 of Directive 1999/45/EC, or

a substance classified as hazardous or that meets the criteria for classification as hazardous according to Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008, and that is present in the biocidal product at a concentration leading the product to be regarded as hazardous within the meaning of that Regulation,

a substance which meets the criteria for being a persistent organic pollutant (POP) under Regulation (EC) No 850/2004, or which meets the criteria for being persistent, bio-accumulative and toxic (PBT) or very persistent and very bio-accumulative (vPvB) in accordance with Annex XIII to Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006;

I’m not getting into these weeds, but I shall point to the utter inconsistency, logical and moral, of these above paragraphs vs. (drum roll) what passes for pharmacovigilance in the EU/EEC; guess what, in 2021—that is, when the Covid poison/death juices weren’t legally available for children aged 0-2—there were in excess of 5,000 adverse events, including 23 (!!!) deaths, submitted (and cleared) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and made it into their pharmacovigilance database (by the name of EudraVigilance):

That didn’t prevent the EMA from making the poison/death juices available to children as young as 6 (!) months, they’re still (!!) available, and doctors are still (!!!) injecting them.

But, by all means, let’s protect rats and other rodents with the most sweeping regulations conceivable.

And never-ever speak of hypocrisy, double standards, or disadvantages of the EU. Ever.

What Does the Science™ Say About Rat Poisons?

There’s yet another aspect that begs consideration here—how dangerous is rat poison in terms of the claimed issues of the desired ‘high level of protection of both human and animal health and the environment’?

Thus we, however briefly, turn to the Science™ for doin’ some ‘splainin’, in particular to Nathan King & Minh-Ha Tran, ‘Long-Acting Anticoagulant Rodenticide (Superwarfarin) Poisoning: A Review of Its Historical Development, Epidemiology, and Clinical Management’, which appeared in Transfus Med Rev., 2015 (Oct.), vol. 29 (no. 4), pp. 250-8; doi: 10.1016/j.tmrv.2015.06.002.

Here’s from the abstract, with emphases and [snark] added:

Long-acting anticoagulant rodenticides (LAARs) inhibit vitamin K epoxide reductase (VKOR). Related bleeding may present a diagnostic challenge and require administration of blood component therapy, hemostatic agents, and vitamin K. This article intends to provide the reader a comprehensive understanding of LAAR poisoning. An exhaustive literature search of PubMed, Science Direct, US National Library of Medicine Toxicology Data Network, and Google Scholar yielded 174 reported cases of LAAR poisoning from which clinical data were extracted and reviewed. In addition, 25 years of epidemiologic data from the American Association of Poison Control Centers was reviewed [sounds like a proper review article, esp. considering that the data are from the US, which isn’t as fragmented as, say, the EU (which came into existence ‘only’ in 1993/94; line break added] In the United States, on average, there were 10,413 exposures reported with 2,750 patients treated annually [in 2010, there were 308,745,538m inhabitants in the US, i.e., we’re talking (conservatively estimated) about 0.00003373% of the population are exposed with 0.00000891% of residents required treatment]. For 25 years [that would be 1987 to 2012], there were 315,951 exposures reported with nearly 90% among children and more than 100,000 patients treated in a health care facility [bigger numbers make things sound scarier]. Fortunately, only 2% of all exposures result in morbidity or mortality [that’s a measly 2,000 people over 25 years whose ‘exposure result(ed) in morbidity or mortality’, with the actual number of easily, and clearly-so attributable deaths being apparently too insignificant to warrant mention here (note that if your, mine, or anyone’s child dies of rat poison exposure, it’s a gigantic tragedy nonetheless), but the absolute risks are quite small]. Inhalational, transcutaneous, and oral routes of exposure have been documented. Most exposures are unintentional. The most frequently reported bleeding sites are mucocutaneous, with hematuria being the most common feature. Deaths were most commonly associated with intracranial hemorrhage. Long-acting anticoagulant rodenticide-induced paradoxical thrombosis and thrombotic complications accompanying hemostatic therapy have also been observed. Most patients present with coagulation assay values beyond measurable limits [so, for the overwhelming amount of exposures, there’s literally nothing to measure]. Long-acting anticoagulant rodenticides have an extremely high affinity for VKOR compared with warfarin, characterized by rebound coagulopathy and bleeding after initial treatment and the need for high-dose, long-term therapy with vitamin K1. Treatment of acute hemorrhagic symptoms often required intravenous vitamin K1 in excess of 50 to 100 mg; chronic maintenance with 100 mg PO vitamin K1 daily was the most frequently used dose required to suppress coagulopathy. Treatment courses averaged 168 days. Adjunctive hemostatic therapy with recombinant factor VIIa and prothrombin complex concentrate has been reported, and phenobarbital has been used to expedite LAAR metabolism.

To learn more about what the Science™ has to say, I looked at the full article, which opens in the following manner (nope, I kid you not):

In March of 1953, Joseph Stalin died of an intracranial hemorrhage. Although the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain somewhat mysterious, it is suspected that he had been poisoned with warfarin [1].

So, the main issue here, I suppose, is the number of deaths recorded in the data (that aren’t the speculative case of Joseph Stalin).

A comprehensive literature search for case reports and case series describing LAAR [long-acting anticoagulant rodenticides] exposure yielded 174 individual cases. Extracted data demonstrate that the top 4 hemorrhagic features associated with LAAR toxicity (exposure-related adverse events) involved mucocutaneous bleeding (hematuria, gingival bleeding, epistaxis, and gastrointestinal bleeding). A mixed presentation seemed prevalent with spontaneous ecchymoses, soft tissue hematoma, and intramuscular hemorrhage being the fifth, seventh, and eighth most common symptoms, respectively (Table 2). The hemorrhagic event most closely associated with death was intracranial hemorrhage. Of note, 10 (71%) of the 14 deaths from case report data were associated with intracranial hemorrhage, and of the 10 reported cases of intracranial hemorrhage, only 1 (10%) survived. Within this closer review of LAAR exposures, brodifacoum was the most common offending agent—brodifacoum, 83/174 (48%); chlorophacinone, 24/174 (14%); LAAR not otherwise specified, 67/174 (38%).

There you have it: 14 deaths among 174 individual case reports.

But there’s ‘more’, for King & Tran also note the following disclaimer:

It is important to note that case report data are likely skewed toward the more severe cases. For example, in our review of case data from 174 cases (not exclusive to the United States), 14 (8%) deaths were reported with 12 (7%) reported at sites within the United States. Yet, in review of US-reported AAPCC data (1987-2012), only 30 LAAR-related deaths were reported out of 315 951 reported exposures (0.01%)

And this, dear readers, appears to be the proximal size and scale of the issue™.

Can we deal with this?

Most cases of human LAAR exposure are subclinical and occur in children. Among adults, LAARs may be abused as agents-of-harm and thus are more likely to result in clinically significant poisoning that is obscure at time of presentation. Most clinicians are familiar with warfarin overdose and are therefore able to identify VKA-related coagulation abnormalities common to both therapeutic anticoagulation and LAAR poisoning. Long-acting anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning, due to its relative obscurity, may not be immediately considered, and the pharmacodynamic implications of LAAR-induced VKOR inhibition on diagnosis and treatment may be underappreciated. These implications include post–initial treatment-rebound bleeding and need for high-dose, long-term therapy with vitamin K 1 . The presence of LAAR poisoning can only be confirmed by HPLC [High-performance liquid chromatography], and clinicians should be aware that some LAAR formulations contain both LAAR and warfarin—the potential exists therefore that testing only for the presence of warfarin could lead to missing the presence of a far more dangerous agent. Standard treatment of LAAR poisoning consists of FFP and vitamin K 1 in the acute phase followed by long-term suppression with at least twice daily vitamin K until the effects of LAAR poisoning resolve.

If diagnosed correctly, it’s literally a nothingburger.

Bottom Lines

The functional equivalent of what the EU’s Biocidal Products Regulation (EU) No. 528/2012 does is this: it makes gigantonourmous mountains (‘protect the vulnerable groups’) out of stuff that’s literally the size of one or two individual grains of sand (molehills).

Don’t take my word for it, here’s Figure 2 from the above-cited paper by King & Tran:

Reported rat poison exposures peaked in 2002, and the EU, moving to promulgate their Regulation (EU) No. 528/2012 a decade later is literally both too little (as in: rat poison bans are coming in 2026), too late (24 years after the peak).

To make matters worse, here’s some of the absurd and utterly insane lingo I found in this state broadcaster WDR report:

The target animals (rats and mice) bleed to death internally after several days, which is associated with pain and animal suffering.

Thus the Federal Institution for Occupational Safety and Health (orig. Bundesanstalt für Arbeitsschutz und Arbeitsmedizin).

I agree that it should be avoided to make anyone suffer needlessly, but just imagine what happens now that, after decades of human pest control in esp. cities (which began, let’s not forget well before more than 50% of mankind lived in cities), a sizeable chunk of said pest control will be removed.

If your answer is—Rats!—you’re spot-on.

The most likely outcome is a sudden™ and unexpected™ increase in the resident rat population, although I’m wary that such scaremongering, coming, as always, from the manufacturers of these products, is going to manifest.

But there’s also the experts™, once again, as cited in the above-linked WDR piece, who similarly contradict these messages of doom:

But is an escalation of the rat population really to be expected? Anja Günther, Professor of Zoology and Animal Economics at the University of Hildesheim, has been researching rodents for over 15 years, but she is unfamiliar with the seemingly dramatic data: ‘I don’t know where the figure of “four [rats] per capita in Germany” comes from.’ She is certain that the number of rats in cities is significantly lower than the human population. [but let’s simply note that she has no data] ‘It would not be expected that rats would multiply so rapidly everywhere in Germany’, says Professor Günther, Professor of Zoology and Animal Economics at the University of Hildesheim.

Well, as always, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

I wish to close this piece by pointing to two other, pertinent issues:

As mentioned above, the size, scale, and scope of the issue™ of rat poisoning is infinitesimally smaller than, say, the number of serious adverse events from the Covid poison/death juices suffered by children aged 0-2 years in 2021:

485 new-born children (0-1 month) plus 747 toddlers (2 months to 2 years) = 1,232 babies who are collectively subject to 5,423 adverse events of all kinds, severity, etc., incl. 23 deaths

Note that these poor souls were affected in 2021 alone, the death toll alone exceeded the 25 year-long timeframe discussed above in regards to rat poison exposure, and that the Covid poison/death juices weren’t available legally to children aged 0-2 years back then.

In other words: if rat poison was as deadly as the Covid poison/death juices, rat poison would still be for sale over the counter next year.

Secondly, let’s not lose sight of the pets angle here: the only reason for non-rodents to ingest anything that doesn’t smell/taste like what they would normally eat is—deliberate poisoning by assholes.

Yet, that doesn’t mean the gov’t or the EU will not come after you beloved feline and canine friends, if only because (drum roll) there are, allegedly, significant ‘risks that keeping cats poses to endangered species such as birds, amphibians and reptiles, and whether letting cats run free is good animal welfare’.

Also, I’m not making this up:

I suppose it’s perfectly obvious that there’s no way out of this mess—unless and until we bid farewell to the notion of any such policy being determined at the (supra)national level of any gov’t or para-gov’t agency.

Gov’t of any kind should be limited to certain aspects, with a subsidiarity clause enshrined in the constitution so as to guarantee the maximum amount of freedom (from said gov’t).

Ceterum censeo Confoederationem Europaeam delenda est.