For the first tow parts, please consider the linked posts below:

Emphases and [snark], as well as bottom lines, mine.

‘The Great Demobilization’ (Part 3)

Perhaps two consequences connected with the abnormal effort and the ensuing slump need most to be measured. The first was the hangover of the idea that it was someone’s business to establish the correct doctrine for American life, and that with the doctrine once established it was likewise someone’s business to compel the uniformity of its acceptance [that would be the US gov’t, specifically the Committee on Public Information led by George Creel; Edward Bernays, yes, he who would publish the book Propaganda a decade later, was also on board]. The pliability of human emotion had been revealed, for the crooks and the dictators to play upon when patriots were done. The second was the evidence of results attained by closely articulated organization. The historic political parties of the United States had been pikers in comparison, as they organized their voting strength. The more their issues, the less their clarity of purpose. I am willing to defend, when I must, the advantages for the United States of a two-party system, with the parties as alike as peas; but unquestionably the system is a first-class medium for the development of single purpose propaganda [can we label that one as prophetic in light of post-WW2 experiences?]. Pressure politics, offspring of organization and single purpose, seems to find some of its ancestors among the lessons learned when propaganda was a tool of war. Yet whether sound doctrine and the effectiveness of organization were the chief results or not, there came an emotional slump as another of the by-products of demobilization. And before new issues made new work for idle minds to do, our world lost its unity.

The war controls set up by law were based on statute and could not be relaxed as promptly as reason and necessity required; yet their relaxation undid some of the unities of war without restoring the diversities of peace. Where the relaxation should begin was a matter for argument. Begin it must, however, and there was no reasoned pattern for it to pursue. Control of foreign trade must be relaxed, for all imports and exports had come under license. There was a railroad administration, which some hoped to be a forerunner of a happy day when government would own the roads, which others regarded as a bitter concession to war necessity, and which still others believed to be an unnecessary intrusion of government upon a field in which performance was keeping pace with requirement. In spite of the maxim that one cannot unscramble eggs, these eggs, having been scrambled, were to be put back into shells, their own or others. Another of the war controls, unrepealed, lasted long enough to enable a President fifteen years later to commandeer gold for the United States [that would be Executive Order 6102]. Another, after the enemy had left the field, left the federal courts free to seek by injunction to send railroad men and miners back to work. Still another made possible the continuance after the armistice of loans to nations which had been associated with the United States in the war. Congress, as it could agree with itself and with the President, got rid of war restrictions and war powers, while the public mind freed itself of whatever vision of a planned economy the war effort had engendered.

When the time came, not long ago, for another concentrated national effort, the planned-controllers of 1918 hurried back to Washington to meet an enemy at home and trouble ahead [that would be the ‘New Deal’ coalition]. They built hurriedly upon what they thought they recalled and set the New Deal off [former US president likened it ‘fascism’, by the way]. But in the interval elapsing since the disappearance of the military enemy, the simple pattern of war had been replaced by the intricate pattern of the more abundant life if not by the pattern of existence itself, whether abundant or not. The revulsion favoring normalcy in 1919 gathered way as the troops came back. Human demobilization of the personnel which, in Washington for a dollar a year or less, had served the war, began in November, 1918. Rumor has it that some of the servants, leaving their offices to join in celebration of the armistice, did not return even to sign their pending letters but crowded into the consolidated ticket offices of the Railroad Administration to reserve their transportation back to the rugged individualism of American life. The relaxation of the war controls, without the restoration of prewar habit, gave to this aspect of demobilization a serious bearing on our postwar life.

The picture of Cincinnatus, back-trekking to the plow, has ever been inspiring to the citizen soldier and to the lover of democracy. But the citizens of the United States, back-trekking from temporary war duty, reached home to find, in some cases, that the plow was gone, leaving in its place a complicated machine that did not need them, and in other cases that the market was gone, leaving no reward for diligence at the plow. For agriculture and industry the end of the war did not mean the return of peace. It meant, as demobilization became a fact, that unaccustomed stresses were playing over the two great fields whence most Americans had gained their livelihood and must continue to gain it.

More than one historian has indicated the degree to which the American farmer, living off his crop and decorating his life from the proceeds of the sale of his surplus, has been beneficiary of forces other than his own effort. It required only a threat of war, in September last, for men to rush to print a prophecy that war in Europe would restore good times to farmers here. It is hard to starve a farming people, and in hard times the American farmer has kept at least alive; but in hard times or good the proceeds from the sale of his surplus have too often depended upon disaster suffered by another. Foreign war, with the United States at peace, has often made a market. Foreign pestilence has meant fancy prices for the farmer’s crop [the core foundation of American empire since WW2]. Intermittently for more than a century the greatest of agricultural nations, with food production facility greater than its appetite, had offered its surplus raw products to the world. It had sold them profitably enough to keep the American farmer above the peasant level in his mind, and even in his life. It had permitted him a vision of a life superior in its dignity to any that might be wrenched from a mere subsistence farm. American policy, for most of that century, so far as it was a policy of planning at all, was planned to the scheme of Henry Clay. American industry was built up that its workers with hungry mouths might eat some of the surplus from the farm. On the eve of the World War neither farmer nor worker thought his share of wealth was adequate, but neither had a grievance sufficiently compelling to drive him into dominant class politics and hold him there [yes and no, this is a tricky issue, but my point here would be—that’s an inference Herbert Marcuse would similarly arrive-at in his One-Dimensional Man (1964)].

Class politics and demobilization came into the United States hand in hand. The state of war created a profitable market between 1914 and 1917. America as a participant demanded still more food, so that every farmer who made a crop was as a soldier, and every farmer who enlarged his acreage as an ingenious soldier. Never as badly off as farmers elsewhere, the American farmer of the war period was better off than he had ever been. In rising prices for produce and a pegged price for wheat, followed by rising prices for land, followed by an extension of acreage and greater profits, war seemed to lift the farmer to a new social plateau, measurably above that of his historic claim. Then, with demobilization, earthquake shook him off. The immediate consequence of demobilization was cessation of the extraordinary demand, so that falling prices soon wiped the profit from the crop, wiped receipts from the public tax roll, wiped income from the mortgage holder, and wiped farm equities from the estate. Hungry Europe, more hungry than ever, was too poor to buy.

There was no plan in entry to the war and none for exit [WW2 was different in these regards, too]; but before the troops came home deflation had begun [in case you’re (still) wondering as to why the purchasing power of virtually all currencies has been declining ever since WW2]. Before the United States formally terminated its state of war there had appeared in Washington to guide and threaten Congress the militant supporters of the influence of organized farmers. The supporters of that influence, sitting in the Congress, had formed and admitted themselves to be an agricultural bloc. Cincinnatus came back, not to the unprofitable plow but to politics forever.

The worker came back to a labor market which hardly needed him. The millions of the mobilized, jostling for jobs, would have upset that market even had the curve of war prosperity been protracted unbroken into peace [the aftermath of WW2 brought the ‘GI Bill’ of 1944, i.e., the massive expansion of public higher education that absorbed a sizeable share of demobilised soldiers, with the Cold War rearmaments doing the rest—this has never stopped]. But the curve of industry, never far away from that of agriculture, slumped with deflation on the farm. The stricken farmer, who defaulted on his debts and taxes, could not continue to be a customer. When he ceased buying, industry was forced to curtail its hiring. Before the railroads could be returned by the government to the owner companies there had to be faced a demand that they be returned to worker management. Employers were startled by the aggressive claim that workers should be paid not what industry thought it could afford but a living wage. The labor movement, nursed for the war effort, had caught a glimpse of a higher plateau for itself and struggled lest it skid. The headquarters of the embattled farmers were matched by headquarters of the labor movement, whence Gompers and his successors and his rivals mingled advice and admonition as they warned congressmen of the price of disobedience. Out of these aspects of demobilization there have sprung new philosophies of national life; but no philosophy can be much better than its historicity, and the historians have not yet done their necessary work [I’d argue most haven’t done so ever since, with perhaps Wolfgang Schivelbusch’s Three New Deals (2007) serving as partial exception].

There was yet another side to demobilization, which leads the historian into social habit in his effort to trace the reactions between private life and public co-operation. The war revealed American wealth. It was not known until a little later that never had Americans produced in a single year much more than the equivalent of one dollar’s worth per person per day. Within that limit real, even if yet unmeasured, reserves were found, to be drained for loans and tapped for contributions to good causes and unavoidable taxes. The Capital Issues Committee made it clear that for the period of the war government need had the first call on wealth. The individual American, proud in his war economy, saved from his income and increased the dimensions of the social fund available for war. There was a wide span between the level on which Americans lived and the level on which, given a reason, they could bring themselves to live. The nation drew its maintenance from within that span during the war years, and the people lived on what was left.

Economy was endured, not liked; and with the return to peace it, too, demobilized. One may easily measure the return of indulgence to American life as, after war, the citizen replenished his housing and its furnishing, enlarged his diet, and turned into both private investment and personal pleasure a larger than ever fraction of his income. It was war theory that soldier boys on leave should enjoy themselves. With the war once over, their sisters took their turn, and we find the elders wagging their heads in disapproval of a flapper age. We see the daughters paying more for fewer clothes. The first silk-stocking proletariat made its appearance. We see the elders disapproving youth but aping it, with dancing schools for stodgy middle age. We see those who had ever avoided the swinging doors seek them now that the Eighteenth Amendment had professed to lock them. We see new gadgets entering the market to entice the dollar: pink bath tubs, radio sets, electric refrigerators, and the innumerable homely progeny of Henry Ford. This too was demobilization in reaction from the self-control of war. By its completeness it turned a consequence into a new primary cause.

If the spirit of the individual, with barriers down, lost its self-restraint and ran riot, the spirit of the nation, from its exhausting sojourn on the plane of exaltation, came down to lower levels and lost its way. There was, indeed, a new ‘high’ when in the autumn of 1918 the United States believed that some way, with American co-operation, a world of better organization might be built. The road to the next ‘low’ was indicated when political exigency made it undesirable that Woodrow Wilson should be allowed to make his peace, when American atavism turned the nation’s back upon Europe, and when the difficulty of writing a ‘peace without victory’ made it seem that such a peace was beyond the power of man to write. In the break-up of the spirit of the war the war habit carried over to the extent of spreading the delusion that patterns of the mind had authentic value over and above their reasonableness and their usefulness. Men who, as patriots, had espoused the cause of patriotism, espoused now, with equal insistence if with less validity, the cause of this and that. Bryan crusaded against Darwin. The Ku Klux Klan crusaded against Jews, aliens, and Catholics. The patriotic societies allied themselves with labor to crusade against the immigrant. A mayor of this great city crusaded against King George V, who was not even an immigrant. Mr. Hearst crusaded against our colleagues, admonishing them to remember that ‘history teaching is the chief source of patriotic spirit and purpose’ and prodding them into the preservation of ancient hates. Teachers crusaded, under parental pressure, to the end that teaching should make students safe for their parents. And Americans of alien origin, on the rebound from the unisons of war, broke into discordance in a new variety of hyphenism [I suppose that this paragraph resonates very strongly with the present moment, eh?].

Outside the United States the dictators said, pointing to the United States, that democracy had ceased to work. Inside the United States there was some reflection of every wishful movement which promised to restore the world.

Demobilization had begun; and if we had held that meeting of 1918 in such fashion as to commemorate the peace, we, like the President of the United States, must have celebrated that which was not and must have left unnoticed much which has touched us as the years have come. No planning by man was ever done with more conscience or with higher hope than the American planning which was taken to Versailles. The inference from its failure may be no more than that man is a hopeful creature, driven by his wish. Or it may be that the future is beyond all planners [please re-read this, esp. if you’re considering backing any central planning scheme]. It is clear, at least, that these men (and we in part were they) who did this planning failed in their estimate of the stresses on the world.

‘The ground is clear and the foundations laid’, Wilson told his Guildhall audience; but the clearing and the laying were not what he conceived. It will take our colleagues another lifetime to reduce to measurement the calamity of demobilization which, more than the creation of a new world, was in 1918 the order of the day. Normalcy was restored as little as Arcadia was built. When the jerry-built structures of the war were razed there was hauled away with them something of the past, part of the old horizon which had been taken for granted in the American landscape. As the ground was cleared it became possible to see what war had hidden: new forces whose recognition had been almost too long deferred by war. There came into sight the trails that were to become new highways across a devastated American terrain, leading to new battlefields on which to test the validity of that democracy upon which Americans continued to rely.

Another great war, should it come upon us, might indeed be won; but the student of the Great Demobilization is justified in wondering whether American society, or any society, could win another ‘peace’.

Bottom Lines

With the benefit of 80+ years of hindsight, the answer is not as clear-cut as it might seem.

The world is so different today than it was almost a century ago: setting aside population growth and the devastation of the natural environment, the share of manufacturing undertaken beyond Western civilisation is stagger. With China leading the way, albeit followed by other formerly destitute places, such as Mexico, Brazil (which has its own space program), and Vietnam, what we today call ‘globalisation’ has resulted in a topsy-turvy world.

Back in 1938, when Prof. Paxson delivered his address, the US was the world’s top industrial nation, closely followed by Germany (in terms of manufacturing capabilities). The former had the substantial advantage of also being the world’s premier oil-producing country, and when FDR shifted into war production mode—incidentally, in the very same year of 1938—all it took for Washington to jump-start the (war) economy was: to turn on the oil taps.

The world today is so very different, and in geopolitical terms, US manufacturing is apparently unable to shift into that kind of war production (if the Ukrainian quagmire is any indication) because of the decay of American industry; fracking may have peaked, too, and the US may have hydrocarbon energy but can no longer outproduce its competitors (in 1945, the US stood for about half the world’s manufacturing capacity, with the other half more or less destroyed).

China may have these manufacturing capacities, but they lack energy resources; and while I personally believe the Chinese gov’t has accumulated some such reserves and is working overtime to get their hands on more such energy from Russia, projecting military force without sufficient energy is a fool’s errand.

Since we’re already talking about Russia, well, they may have the energy resources and (some) productive capacities, but their demographic problems—faced by all countries—are probably worse in the short-run. Moreover, the stated aim of defending Russians from foreign influence does not lend itself to foreign adventurism (as opposed to, say, the ‘spreading of democracy™’).

The shortest of sticks is held by the Eurocritters, by the way, whose leaders™ are out of ideas (other than more rules by Brussels), deprived of hydrocarbon energy (by their US allies™), and rapidly deindustrialising.

Whatever the eventual outcome of the current malaise, the end result may very well be a doubling down on the very same ideas that created these issues in the first place. If only (sic) because these are so hard to overcome.

So, on we march, it appears, towards a rather foreseeable clash between planners and advocates of less gov’t inference; between the resident populace and more recent arrivals; between the haves and the have-nots.

There is nothing new under the sun; but there may be some light at the end of tunnel, lest we at long last arrive at some kind of closure of the (second world) war that never ended, the peace that never was, and a restoration of a bit more of an equilibrium between the individual and society at-large.