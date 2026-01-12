Long-term readers know that I have a soft spot for exceptional absurdity masquerading as scholarship, and today’s piece is just about that.

Needless to say, Prof. Anna Smajdor, a professor of philosophy at the U of Oslo, Norway, is no stranger to these pages, as the below indications show.

We first met Prof. Smajdor back in 2023 when she lovingly suggested to turn ‘brain-dead’ women into birthing machines to help out those fellow women who themselves couldn’t get pregnant themselves (terms & conditions, of course, apply):

Needless to say, this depraved notion soon called forth yet another of her colleagues, Prof. J. Young Lee who holds an assistant professorship at the U of Copenhagen, Denmark—in, of course, bioethics or whatever. She was, needless to say, all in favour of ‘zombie pregnancies’:

But this was all back in 2023, and I’m happy to inform you, my dear readers, that Prof. Smajdor has since deepened and broadened her philosophical considerations ramblings to include even more charming questions, such as:

If you made it so far and are still (?) scratching your head, fear not, for my annual review of Prof. Smajdor’s intellectual journey is upon us. Sigh.

In what follows—a brief look at her recent paper entitled, ‘The End of Human Reproduction?’, which appeared last year (2024) in HUMANA.MENTE: Journal of Philosophical Studies, 17(46), pp. 1-23, we’ve apparently edging closer to a middle-aged woman who’s apparently losing her marbles (if she hasn’t lost them some time ago):

As that study was penned in English, all I did in the reproduced excerpts below (of course done for educational purposes only) is adding some emphases and a bit of [snark] here and there. Italics are emphases found in the original.

‘Enjoy’, if you will, and note that reading on is carried out at your own risk.

Smajdor (2024), ‘The End of Human Reproduction’

Here’s the abstract from the journal’s website, and here’s the original source.

The pessimistic Norwegian philosopher, Peter Zapffe, argues that human consciousness exposes us to the brutal meaninglessness of our existence. We therefore attempt to anaesthetise ourselves so that we are rarely forced to experience what Zapffe describes as ‘cosmic panic’. Zapffe lists four techniques by which we seek to achieve this: isolation, anchoring, distraction and sublimation. Though we rely heavily on these techniques, Zapffe believes they offer a limited protective value. Zapffe regarded women as being less susceptible to ‘cosmic panic’ because they are “…in general less cognition-prone and hence more secure in their living than men”. [line break added; note that ‘less cognition-prone’ means: more emotional] In this paper, I show that reproduction has served to fulfil a powerful anchoring and distraction strategy for the avoidance of the kind of horror that Zapffe discusses [if, at this point, you’re wondering if Prof. Smajdor has children, I dunno, but if I had to venture a guess, I’d suppose this is her dealing with her midlife-crisis on the way to cat lady-dom]. Once we achieve gender equality so that women are freed from the shackles of uncontrolled fertility, we may be better able to recognise women’s accounts of their pessimism and despair. But not only does this free up half of our species’ members to join in the collective despair, it threatens the status of reproduction itself as one of our most effective anchoring and distraction techniques.

In case you’re wondering if this is insane, I submit to you: it very well is.

I’ll merely restrict myself to noting that this it is a female professor who lives in in arguably one of, if not the, most gender-egalitarian places that have ever existed in the annals of human history.

Birth control—ostensibly to liberate women ‘from the shackles of uncontrolled fertility’, but in reality it has empowered™, first, men to f*** around without ‘finding out’ (about consequences 9+ months later), and it now casts female mating behaviour into that very same mould—has been around since the late 1960s or early 1970s (depending on jurisdiction), which rendered ‘fertility control’ a question of ‘choice’.

Yet all Prof. Smajdor comes up with now that this has been achieved is—despair, and perhaps a sense of deep sorrow and grief over having wasted one’s most reproductively useful years in the pursuit of a career™ or what have you.

I will, though, give Prof. Smajdor credit where I consider credit is due:

Women have now achieved virtual gender equality (except in those fields where they don’t want to work, e.g., offshore oil & gas production, high seas fishing, etc.), have freed themselves ‘freed from the shackles of uncontrolled fertility’ (rendering all intercourse into essentially meaningless choices™), and now, in middle age, are staring at their reflection in the mirror—and I don’t think it’s too far-fetched to note that Prof. Smajdor and her ilk don’t like what they see: highly-polished surfaces, a nice-looking, if live-less apartment, and two feline companions.

Of course, there’s work™, but let’s face it (note that I’m a middle-aged professor, too): your peers will likely break down in two plus two categories: there are the married/partnered with kids vs. those w/o children; and then there’s the ones whose partner lives elsewhere, with or without kids.

Basically, academics don’t look for partners outside their social circles, and ‘hanging out’ with middle-aged white-collar professionals is about as exciting as it gets in your imagination.

This is whence the despair comes from, I’d humbly submit to you, and the notions about the ‘the status of reproduction itself as one of our most effective anchoring and distraction techniques’ is, in my reading, totally obvious and clearly deriving from the situation most of my academic peers without children but a totally fulfilling™ career.

Yes, this is harder on women (because un-partnered middle-aged men can—and will typically—opt for younger partners), but let’s not forget that these pages are an equal-opportunity snark section: it’s also hard on men who are ± successful™ but lack the social and other skills to make themselves interesting enough for a partner.

Interestingly, and I hope I may be forgiven for this long-form rant, what Prof. Smajdor is—perhaps unwittingly—admitting is this:

Feminism (one of the keywords of the article) liberates™ women yet it induces ‘pessimism and despair’, yet the tell-tale formulation is this:

gender equality… threatens…reproduction itself

And bringing forth new life is, logically, part of what gives live meaning.

I’m calling this study™ a kind of stream-of-consciousness-esque tell-all—with massive implications well beyond the (in)sanity of Prof. Smajdor.

More Insights (Gems) From Smajdor (2024)

In his essay, ‘The Last Messiah’, the pessimistic Norwegian philosopher Peter Zapffe argues that human consciousness, rather than being a mark of our evolutionary excellence, is a curse (Zapffe 2004) [I admit to not having read Zapffe’s piece (though I’m kinda intrigued, in the same way as I’d be intrigued watching a train wreck), and I’d simply consider it to learn if Zapffe, in fact, read the Book of Genesis and re-imagined™ that particular curse]. Zapffe regards human consciousness as being the evolutionary counterpart of the enormous antlers of the Irish elk, a species that ultimately became extinct because—it is believed [that’s the key word here: all that follows is: hearsay, and Smajdor’s ruminations deriving from it]—the antlers were simply not compatible with survival (Moen, Pastor and Cohen 1999).

Thus opens Prof. Smajdor’s latest gem. Sigh.

A few pages further down, there is this absurd depravity:

Zapffe’s pessimistic vision emerges from the fact that we, along with all other creatures, are destined to struggle and suffer and die in a world that lacks meaning. But unlike other creatures, which pursue their instinctive goals, our over-elaborate powers of reasoning enable us to catch glimpses of the unbearable reality we inhabit. These moments of dreadful realisation are described by Zapffe as ‘cosmic panic’… Zapffe describes a number of techniques and strategies that people commonly fall back on to escape from cosmic panic: isolation, anchoring, distraction and sublimation. Though we rely heavily on these techniques, Zapffe believes they offer a limited protective value. Despite this, he notes that fewer people take the suicidal exit route than might be expected [that Zapffe guy, he’s one charming feller you’d really love to spend more time with, eh?]. The fact that people do not commit suicide in the numbers that Zapffe might predict, could in theory be taken as a challenge to his overall claim [it could, end of the paper. Sigh]. However, of course Zapffe could counter-argue that people are simply very good at employing the four techniques he lists. If actual suicide rates fail to correspond with his pessimistic view, this is just an indication of how successful we are at self-deception [and here we go. Sigh.]. Yet if this is so, it is not very clear what significance Zapffe’s pessimistic vision really has.

At that point, Prof. Smajdor goes off on a several tangents, all of which, I’d argue, say more about her and her addled state-of-mind than anything else.

Also, unlike, say, James Joyce’s Ulysses or Italo Svevo’s Zeno’s Conscience, both amazingly written, sublime examples of streams of consciousness, Prof. Smajdor’s writing lacks any of these qualities; in fact, it’s so much worse, I’m unsure what, exactly, to make of it that I haven’t spelled out above.

Please consider my exhibit A, Prof. Smajdor’s ‘second crusade’, so to speak, against women of child-bearing age who actually do carry a child to term (p. 3):

Since being susceptible to cosmic panic does not, in the vast majority of cases, lead to suicide, I suggest that Zapffe’s analogy between consciousness and the antlers of the Irish elk is unpersuasive. However, it is increasingly clear that people [that would be women, and Prof. Smajdor has a track-record of being a biology-denier] who are susceptible to pregnancy, are likely to take measures to avoid it, in situations where they have a choice (Cheng et al 2022). In this way, I suggest that Zapffe’s pessimistic vision could be accurate, though not in the way he envisaged…I suggest consciousness and intellect may after all lead us towards species destruction, insofar as they enable us to choose not to reproduce. Birthrates are declining, and it seems likely that they will continue to do so if other things that we regard as valuable—the eradication of poverty and the global acceptance of gender equality—are achieved (Savelieva et al 2023). Whether the eradication of poverty will or could ever happen, and whether absolute gender equality can be achieved, are questions that I cannot answer here. But I will show that if we think they should be then this could bring Zapffe’s pessimistic prophecy closer to fulfilment. Zapffe, of course, would not object to the idea that humanity might stop re-producing. Since he regarded suicide as a logical response to the human condition, a failure to reproduce might be construed as an acceptable, though less efficient means of achieving the same end [this is where Prof. Smajdor’s lucid moment begins]. However, I do not suggest that… it is in conjunction with the brutality of human reproductive design [so, does Prof. Smajdor believes in creationism now?] that consciousness becomes dangerous. Consciousness propels us to seek reasons, to make choices, to place value on some things and not others. When women have the power to make choices with regard to reproduction, we open the way for new threats to the continuation of human existence.

Now, I’m not saying Prof. Smajdor is actually wrong on any of these issues, but the implications are—gargantuan, to say the least.

The line between tyranny and totalitarianism that compels women to perform (sic) reproduction as a service to the continued existence of mankind has appeared in these pages every now and then, most prominently here:

Note, further, that in making this argument, Prof. Smajdor actually returns to reality-as-is (biology) and calls a spade (woman) a spade.

Moreover, although I’m unsure (wary) if done consciously (pun intended), Prof. Smajdor furthermore argues, on a fundamental level, against Feminism™ and its main tenets, so-called ‘gender equality’, sexual liberation (via birth control), and the entire fabric of contemporary Western society.

Personally, I doubt that’s she’s arguing this from a point of consciousness of these (and other) things, but, hey, you gotta deal with the stuff she writes, as opposed to the stuff you’d like her to ‘splain.

Who would’ve thought that?

I’ll skip over Prof. Smajdor’s convoluted presentation and share some of her main conclusions here (pp. 16-18) do read the rest of the paper, it’s all available):

Many, perhaps most women, at some stage in their life, want to have a baby. However, to explain this through appealing to an inbuilt urge to perpetuate one’s genes is simply implausible [take that, Richard Dawkins]…Reproduction is such a critically important aspect of our lives, that we have erected many anchors [that’s Zapffe’s term] around it. Many of those that I have discussed here appear to be unstable, or uncompelling, such as the idea that women have a biological need for children, or that reproduction is a benign aspect of our natural design. As long as we cling to the anchors and distract ourselves with attempts to repair them, we will not be in a position to acknowledge the threats to reproduction arising from poverty reduction and gender equality.

Well, Jesus quipped that ‘the poor will always be among us’, eh?

…we need to recognise that fertility itself could be construed as pathological insofar as it relates to women, especially in conjunction with the cognitive faculties that go along with being human. As noted above, I do not argue that this gives immediate grounds for thinking that the species cannot survive…We could improve our chances of species survival by reducing the ability of women to exercise conscious choice in reproductive decisions, either by means of social coercion (withdrawing the rights they have been afforded), or perhaps by means of impairing their cognitive abilities. This could be achieved through restricting access to education, or by direct biomedical intervention. These suggestions are of course abhorrent to those who place value on the anchors of gender equality, education, health and poverty reduction.

Neither you (or I) expected that, eh?

I do submit this is a hard pill to swallow, perhaps even (sic) for Prof. Smajdor herself, but it’s the logical consequence of addressing the meta issues she notes.

Needless to say, and very much in line with the evolution of Prof. Smajdor’s thought (sic) as related in the above-referenced earlier instalments, there is, of course, another choice for humanity (sic) to take:

Another possibility is to understand natural design in a more generous way, to include our own ingenuity in devising technological means of circumventing the existing problems associated with reproduction. If so, reproduction is pathological only as long as we allow it to be so. Perhaps we can develop alternatives to current modes of reproduction that need not challenge our concept of ourselves as the pinnacle of evolutionary excellence (Smajdor 2012). However, I suggest—and perhaps this is more in line with Zapffe’s own thinking—that we must simply acknowledge that there is no design. We are a product of more or less random and chaotic processes whose chance alignment allows us for a moment the illusion of being the star performer among nature’s creatures.

I’ve lost track how many times one and the same person (Prof. Smajdor, I presume) contradicts herself fundamentally within the same paragraph: here, she apparently argues for a kind of techno-fetish-transhumanist™ future—images of the movie ‘Gattaca’ come to mind—solution™ to the problems of reproduction that allows us to keep the present system™ going a tad longer without foregoing to address ‘gender equality, education, health and poverty reduction’. At the same time, and literally less than a handful of lines later, Prof. Smajdor writes that

we must simply acknowledge that there is no design. We are a product of more or less random and chaotic processes whose chance alignment allows us for a moment the illusion of being the star performer among nature’s creatures.

And in that concluding musing, she proposes we humans devise ‘technological means’ to overcome our world that was not designed.

In other words, Prof. Smajdor proposes that we puny humans, ‘product of more or less random and chaotic processes’, shall become gods, or God.

The insanity is palpable, and the hubris is staggering.

Bottom Lines

There are few things more absurd that this kind of academese.

Setting aside whatever one’s creed may be, the notion that humanity (sic) should overcome the ‘cosmic panic’ (Zappfe) by devising machines to change how we, the people, reproduce is both preposterous and non-original (hi, Aldous Huxley, among others), as well as absurd beyond belief.

Now, I’m not claiming to be Luddite, far from it, but to place all our eggs (pun intended) into one basket (science and technology) is the fast track to extinction.

Speaking of demographics, the most successful society in terms of their survival into the 22nd century appears to be the only communist-Stalinist monarchy (pun also intended), North Korea.

Still, Prof. Smajdor’s insanity is not totally dismissed as she’s actually quite reasonable about the proximal origins of our collapsing fertility rates, although I for one would prefer to reduce feminism, keep gender equality, and continue to work towards the reduction of poverty, all of which seems plausible and, indeed, doable as long as we, the people, devise ways and means of self-organising our social formations in the absence of birth control.

While I acknowledge that this might seem akin to trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube, but that seems the one and only lever that can immediately be pushed.

Will doing so trigger a myriad of consequences, many of which will be unforeseen with others totally problematic? Of course.

The alternative, however, is near-term extinction, which strikes me as a kind-of worse option.

Change my mind.