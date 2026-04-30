Today, we shall warm up a conversation from a couple of years ago, specifically, about one particular Austrian dish, Eiernockerl, or, as Wikipedia has it (references omitted):

Eiernockerl (German for “egg dumplings”) is a simple and popular dish of the Viennese cuisine… Typical ingredients for Eiernockerl are flour, eggs, milk, butter, and then salt, pepper, ground nutmeg, and for decoration chives [whoever is the moron who wrote this, chives are for additional taste]. Eiernockerl is usually served with a side dish of green salad.

It’s a very wonderful dish, easy home-made pasta, which my kids love, sometimes with egg, sometimes baked in the oven with grated cheese (pro tip: a mixture of mountain cheese, of Bergkäse, and sour cheese, or Sauerkäse, from Vorarlberg), to which, if so desired, fried onion rings may be added for additional taste (white onions would be my choice, and don’t forget to add a bit of flour for extra crispiness).

It’s eaten all over Austria, there are, of course, variations in Czech, Slovak, and Hungarian cuisine, as well as in Bavaria (but they use blue, or mouldy, cheese and add jam, which isn’t too bad but not my personal preference).

Yet, the history (lol) of this dish is darker than you might surmise (same source as before, all non-English translations mine, with emphases and [snark] added):

I have treated the background to these notions at some length some time ago, as something like this happened:

What prompted me to enquire about this nonsense in the first place was, believe it or not, that a since-deceased, former local politician by the name of Wolfgang Fröhlich once, in 1997, alleged that Hitler liked Eiernockerl (more about Mr. Fröhlich’s Holocaust denialism can be found here).

Even though Wikipedia—back then—noted that there is no evidence for this food-crime (if that’s a word), I shall note that the above current Wikipedia excerpt is notably longer than the one I used back then: what has changed is that the ‘Hitler association’ paragraph has grown by leaps and bounds compared to, say, as recently as five years ago (courtesy of the Internet Archive).

That piece culminated in the formulation of the ‘Six Degrees of Adolf Hitler’:

There is also the seemingly ‘natural’ insinuation that, [as per Wikipedia’s previous entry] ‘accordingly, many neofascists have taken to celebrate Hitler’s birthday by eating Eiernockerl’, sometimes posting their dishes to social media. That is, doing something almost every tourist or visitor does when eating some ‘local specialty’. To summarise the Six Degrees of Adolf Hitler here: Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) Nazi Party, Germany, defeated in 1945 Austrian Prohibition Act (Verbotsgesetz) of 1947, amended in 1992 to include ‘Holocaust Denialism’ (Holocaust-Leugnung) in 1997, Wolfgang Fröhlich (1952-2021) alleged Hitler liked to eat Eiernockerl in 2005, Fröhlich is sentenced for the first time for infraction of the Prohibition Act; in total, he received 14 years in prison (do see this compilation for background) Today, everyone who advertises, eats, or even posts pictures of said dish is tantamount to an outlaw

Read up on the rest here:

This was all so absurd, it boggled my mind—and I did a brief follow-up back in spring 2023 because shortly after I had posted the above-mentioned piece Austrian tabloid Heute reported (archived), on 20 April 2023, no less, about a very strange case of Hitler nostalgia in the heart of Lower Austria:

Eiernockerl: Hospital Served Hitler Food to Patients. This hospital menu makes the blood of some patients boil! On Hitler’s birthday, a hospital in Lower Austria served his favourite dish… Heute reader Rudolf* (name changed by the editors) was in the hospital in Amstetten on Thursday and could not believe his eyes when he saw the menu: ‘Is that a coincidence or not? Eiernockerl with salad, on the birthday of a mega-idiot’, Rudolf fumed. When asked for comments, a spokeswoman for the responsible state health agency deeply regretted the case: ‘This is a rotating menu planned for eight weeks. So Eiernockerl occur every eight weeks. We are very sorry that this has happened today and we apologise for this mistake.’

So, whoever planned™ the eight-week rotating menu, shame on you, I suppose, and in the spirit of the season, you may find the rest of that posting here:

We have bigger fish to fry (incidentally, Eiernockerl are prepared dumping the Nockerl into a frying pan, adding a couple of eggs, and, well, fry them; all puns are entirely intentional here).

Hitler’s Love of Eiernockerl Revisited

From emotional insinuations (‘on the mass murderer’s birthday, patients have to eat Hitler’s favourite food’) to evidence-free allegations that Eiernockerl were Hitler’s ‘favourite food’, it seems that every other year, around 20 April, journos™ appear to run out of stuff they could present to the masses, hence the Eiernockerl hoax is warmed up.

Moreover, there is no evidence that he disliked Eiernockel, but such a degree of nuance is quite ‘antiquated’ nowadays.

The reference to the ‘rotating menu planned for eight weeks’ seems plausible to me, since this is more likely to be true, not least for economic and planning reasons, since kitchen staff, especially in bigger regional hospitals, have to plan ahead.

Facts, on the other hand, are far and few in-between, as even an article in the [Vienna’s leading—and publicly subsidised—woke magazine] Der Falter pointed out (archived) on 26 April 2017.

The more or less proximate origin to ‘the Führer’s Nockerl’ (Falter editor-in-chief Florian Klenk’s wording, whereby in Vienna, Nockerl may also mean testicles, or balls) is based on an article by Hanna Herbst that appeared (archived) in the German-language edition of Vice magazine on 20 April 2016. There it is explained in the following way:

Hitler Admirers Serve Eiernockerl With Salad to Celebrate Is this rumour true? We dug through the internet and asked a few restaurants that serve Eiernockerl with salad today.

A little further down in the text you will also find this paragraph:

According to the website ‘Stoppt die Rechten’ (Stop the Right), the fact that Eiernockerl with salad were Hitler’s favourite food was spread by Wolfgang Fröhlich, a repeatedly convicted Holocaust denier and former FPÖ district councillor. In 1997 he turned himself in for a violation of the Prohibition Act. In it he wrote: ‘For many, many years I have eaten Adolf Hitler’s favourite dish, Eiernockerl with green salad, almost every week, because this highly political meal…is also one of my favourite dishes. If memory serves right, I even ate Eiernockerl with green salad on Hitler’s birthday this year, on 20 April.’

We therefore note that Ms. Herbst obtained the information about Hitler’s alleged proclivity for Eiernockerl from the website ‘Stoppt die Rechten’ (Stop the Right). As reported, it is clear from this that the fairy tale that Eiernockerl were Hitler’s favourite dish hark back to a disclosure (sic) by Wolfgang Fröhlich in the context of him turning himself in for eating (drum roll) Eiernockerl, which he suspected to be ‘a violation of the Prohibition Act’.

If you follow the link provided by Ms. Herbst in her Vice piece to ‘Stop the Right’ (archived), dated 28 April 20215, one learns the following:

But what is the 2015 signature dish for Hitler supporters? Eiernockerl with salad. You read this correctly! Anyone who is self-respecting and wants to score points in these circles announces that, on 20 April, he—sometimes, but only rarely, there is also a ‘she’ involved—has prepared, or will eat, Eiernockerl with salad. Eiernockerl with salad is said to have been Hitler’s favourite meal. Among Hitler hagiographers there are divergent research opinions about the Führer’s favourite food, but the majority opinion that prevails that it was Eiernockerl with salad that excited him excessively. Holocaust denier Fröhlich the originator of the Hitler egg dumplings? Wolfgang Fröhlich, a convicted neo-Nazi and former FPÖ district councillor from Vienna, is possibly the originator of the sacrificial meal circulating among neo-Nazis and Hitler admirers, intended to benefit the suicidal Führer. In 1997, he confessed to violating the Prohibition Act in a self-reported crime report [orig. Selbstanzeige], claiming that he had been eating Adolf Hitler’s favourite dish, the aforementioned egg dumplings, almost every week for many, many years, and—‘if my memory serves me correctly’—that he had even eaten the dish on Hitler’s birthday that year, according to Fröhlich.

Again, we note the absence of evidence prior to 1997 for any of this.

It may well be that Hitler occasionally ate Eiernockerl with salad, but solid evidence lacking, yet apparently the absence of evidence not being evidence of absence, the platform ‘Stop the Right’ (source), founded by former Green™ politico™ Karl Öllinger, isn’t exactly concerned with such things.

Moreover, the statement that ‘the majority opinion that prevails that it was Eiernockerl with salad that excited [Hitler]’ is significant: after all, ‘Stop the Right’ states that this is an ‘opinion’ we’re talking about.

To be fair, the top-linked Wikipedia entry relates the following episode:

Johannes J. Eibl’s 1965 book Ewige Wahrheit (”Eternal Truth”) features an interview with a cook who’d worked at the Bürgerbräukeller beer hall in Munich, in which she describes Eiernockerl as Hitler’s “favourite dish.”[9]: 146

In that footnote 9, the following account is related:

«I met my husband, he was the prototype of the jolly Rhinelander, in Munich, where I worked as a cook in the Bürgerbräukeller and sometimes prepared Hitler’s favorite dish.» «What did [Hitler] like?» «Oh, he wasn't at all demanding, his favorite dish was Eiernockerl with green salad. To impress him, I made the dumplings the size of a bite and covered them with so much egg mixture that you couldn’t see any of the dumpling dough.»

And there’s this, quoted after Schrapfeneder, Franz (1983). “Wien: Porträt einer Stadt” [Vienna: portrait of a city] (in German). Ueberreuter. ISBN 3800031795:

An account of Hitler’s tour of Vienna after the Anschluss relates that he dined on Eiernockerl and green salad.[10]: 14

So, we learned that Hitler at least twice ate Eiernockerl, thisis at least what we can be sure in terms of referenced events that have happened.

2026: Post a Pic of Eiernockerl , Get One Year in Jail

Man posts Eiernockerl [to social media] ‘right-on-time this 20 April’. A 46 year-old man posted a picture of Eiernockerl on 20 April (Hitler’s birthday), added a caption—and ended up in court because of the Prohibition Act.

By Erich Wessely, Heute, 15 April 2026 [source; archived]

At the beginning of this week, almost a year after the initial post, a defendant once again had to answer for a post about egg dumplings in court. The jury trial against the 46-year-old defendant took place on April 13.

The defendant stood accused of the crime of neo-Nazi activity under Section 3g, Paragraphs 1 and 2 of the 1947 Prohibition Act.

Publicly Accessible Facebook Profile

According to the indictment, on 20 April 2025—Adolf Hitler’s birthday—he allegedly engaged in activities in a manner consistent with National Socialism that were accessible to a broad public. Specifically, he is accused of posting a picture of egg dumplings with salad on his publicly accessible Facebook profile; the dish is considered to be Hitler’s favourite [no need to revisit any of the above-related facts].

‘Right on time for April 20th, the Lord’s Day’

The post was also allegedly accompanied by the following text: ‘Right on time for April 20th, the Lord’s Day, and for Austria, egg dumplings with green salad. Very important, Austria! Red, white, red.’

The public prosecutor’s office also filed charges because the post was accessible to ‘many people’ and was publicly accessible.

Verdict: One Year Suspended Sentence

The verdict: one year suspended sentence (with a three-year probationary period) for the 46-year-old, already legally binding.

The Law™ is What I Say it Is*

* Terms and conditions apply: subject to extra-legislative changes over time depending on a whim.

Exhibit A: on 20 April 2023, Austrian premier woke-ified leftoid daily Der Standard reported™ (archived) on a work by the Tyrolean painter Susanne Liner, ‘which reminds some people too much of Nazi iconography’.

Here is the corpus delicti, by the way, so that you may voice your own opinion:

The Tyrolean painter Susanne Liner with her painting, which reminds some people too much of Nazi iconography.

Not shit, just a bit ‘too much’. I suppose that if it were a little less so, it would have to be o.k., that is, if one would be following the same ‘logic’ applied to the Eiernockerl Hoax.

The ‘Führer’s birthday’ was also duly celebrated by Austrian state broadcaster ORF, as this report™ (dated 20 April 2023; archived) alleging allusions to Nazism with respect to the Lower Austrian state anthem shows: its author is ‘considered to have National Socialist predilections’ (that weren’t, apparently, sufficiently addressed after WW2; note the use of the passive voice).

Here’s the thought-and-deed crime™, as reported™ by ORF:

Lower Austria, with its poet Ginzkey, is the only Austrian state to have a poet with a National Socialist past as the author of its state anthem, which was unofficial from the late 1940s and official from the 1960s onward, according to the press release. Ginzkey, among other things, advocated for the annexation of Austria to Nazi Germany in the 1938 Bekenntnisbuch österreichischer Dichter [trans. ‘Confessional of Austrian Poets’; shockingly, some 98-99% of Austrians also did that], applied for NSDAP membership in 1941, and received it a year later with support from Adolf Hitler. The committee stated that there is no evidence of Ginzkey’s fundamentally changed stance or completely different convictions after 1945… ‘As representatives of art, culture, and science in contemporary Austria, we no longer [the key formulation here] consider it acceptable that Ginzkey’s anthem is sung at art, culture, and science award ceremonies; we no longer consider it acceptable that people rise from their seats to sing along to the words of an author with this background’, it was emphasised. It is time to ‘arrive with a new anthem in the present of a cosmopolitan, democratic Lower Austria’.

I suppose we’re to dig up former president Karl Renner (Wikipedia), too, whose gravesite at Vienna’s Zentralfriedhof is located in the honours sections. Renner, incidentally, also held such Greater German convictions, expressed as early as November 1918 in the capacity as republican German-Austria’s first state chancellor, and signed a unification treaty with Weimar Germany. While that Anschluss fell through due to Allied objections (expressed in unification bans in both the Treaties of Versailles and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, 1919/20), Austria’s post-WW2 State Treaty, specifically, Arts. 3 and 4, uphold that Allied ban on ever uniting with Germany.

But I digress.

For the Eiernockerl Hoax was weaponised already two times this year (2026) alone: on 28 January, ‘two men received suspended sentences of 14 and 15 months respectively under the Prohibition Act’, Der Standard reported™ (archived). Their crime was that, ‘they allegedly published or commented on a photo of Adolf Hitler’s supposed favourite dish—egg dumplings with green salad—on 20 April, his birthday’.

The last such conviction was reported as recently as 24 April 2026 (source; archived); here, too, the story™ is hard to believe—and Apollo News provides a few more details than Heute, which we discussed earlier here:

The defendant denied holding Nazi sympathies in court. According to the trial report by the platform ‘Stop the Right’, he described it as a joke and claimed he hadn’t meant anything by it. At the same time, he reportedly admitted that such a post ‘pleases certain people’. According to the report, the jury found him guilty by a vote of 7 to 1.

And, for good measure, here’s two paragraphs from the ‘Stop the Right’ court report to round this off. When pressed by the prosecution, here’s what the defendants told the court:

There’s talk of family tradition, ignorance, thoughtlessness, a ‘stupid posting’, or a ‘joke’. In court, however, more matters than a belated excuse. What’s crucial is how a public post on a symbolically charged date is understood and what message it sends. Anyone who presents egg dumplings on 20 April and includes birthday greetings, references to the ‘Lord’s Day’, or rhetoric about tradition is using a well-known Nazi code. Both defendants had no prior convictions, and both therefore received suspended sentences. These cases demonstrate that a career in the neo-Nazi scene isn’t necessary for charges under the Prohibition Act. It’s enough to publicly disseminate National Socialist messages. Anyone who thinks they can get away with a coded Hitler salute in the form of food should remember last week: two trials within four days, two convictions, two people with prior convictions.

Two brief points:

if you don’t have to break a specific law to be charged with reference to it, we’ve left the rule of law well behind

facts don’t matter as even (sic) ‘Stop the Right’, in that very same court report™, admits that ‘the brown custom [of eating/posting Eiernockerl on 20 April] only emerged decades after Hitler’s death’.

Bottom Lines

This is obviously bad, but, believe it or not, it’s not the first time this happened, let alone setting a precedent.

When a controversial™ (female) artist put up a blasphemous (and utterly tasteless) statue of the Virgin Mary giving birth in Linz Cathedral two years ago, someone vandalised the statue citing hurt religious—Christian—feelings.

Here’s what happened next:

By September 2024, police was hot on the heels of the suspected perpetrators of this heinous act of anti-art™ vandalism. As state broadcaster ORF Oberösterreich reported, according to a report, the two suspects are a 73-year-old man from Linz and a 31-year-old man from Vienna. In addition to serious damage to property, they are also being investigated for condoning a punishable offence on Telegram. It is still unclear which of the two men sawed off the head of the statue. In any case, the perpetrator faces up to two years in prison. Please re-read this: police holds two suspects in custody but is unable to determine who did it; in addition, ‘they are also being investigated for condoning a punishable offence on Telegram’, i.e., they are under investigation for shit-posting on social media. The punishment—‘up to two years in prison’. Let that sink in.

For the rest, see here:

So, we learn another thing: shit-posting on social media might land you in jail.

Yes, posting Eiernockerl on 20 April is stupid and perhaps coded; but the mere factoid that doing so doesn’t break the Prohibition Act but perpetrators still get charged under it, is mind-blowing.

‘Officer, what am I charged with’, the man enquires as police put him in the cruiser.

‘Does it matter’, the officer replies.

Yet, the fact alone that he might be should send chills down everyone’s spine.

This isn’t mere over-reach; this is the final nail in the coffin for free speech in Europe.

As they say, democracy dies in darkness. And silence.