Martin Bassani
Oct 1, 2022Edited

Keep in mind that Empires appear the strongest just prior to their collapse. European countries can only get their sovereignty back by slaying EU (a long term imperial project), followed by backing out of “security of organizations”, ECB, etc. Then they can restart European reintegration under non-imperial aims. In every system results are largely predetermined by system’s aims. EU’s aims were always to extend the imperial controls; if this is not self-evident now, it never will be. EU, NATO, ECB,..., all exist to tie Europe to Empire. These aren’t European institutions. The sooner Europeans realize this, the better off they will be. Europe should be free to look and act freely in all geographic directions, under its own terms. European lives depend on this.

Oct 2, 2022

You Europeans better sort this latest mess out pronto! Remember that you lot spawned two major dust-ups in the 20thC, along with other biffs.

To me, it is evident that the forces behind C19 are also behind this mess. It is another chapter of their "Great Game"!

