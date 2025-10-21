And today I give you (drum roll): the Council on Foreign Relations’ Council of Councils, and nope, I didn’t make this one up (but I added both emphases and [snark]):

Mission Statement The defining foreign policy challenges of the twenty-first century are global in nature. To help direct high-level international attention and effective policy responses to these threats and opportunities, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) has created a Council of Councils (CoC). The CoC is composed of twenty-seven major policy institutes from some of the world’s most influential countries. It is designed to facilitate candid, not-for-attribution dialogue and consensus-building among influential opinion leaders from both established and emerging nations, with the ultimate purpose of injecting the conclusions of its deliberations into high-level foreign policy circles within members countries.

Let’s dive into this brief paragraph filled with nonsense:

‘foreign’ policy presupposes a significant other, and if these ‘challenges’ are supposedly ‘global’, who would be that?

perhaps it’s the ‘in nature’ addition, but then again, not everything is about the Climate Catastrophe™, eh?

why would ‘high-level international attention’ need to be ‘directed’ by, of all things, a ‘Council of Councils’, or CoC (not to be confused with ‘coc*’ and ‘balls’ required to do good leadership)?

27 major policy institutes, albeit only ‘from some of the world’s most influential countries’: naturally (pun intended, those who are meanies in the eyes of the CoC’s brainiacs are not included):

needless to say, this is about as much a roster of…well, what exactly? I mean, there are the ‘usual suspects’ (e.g., CFR, Chatham House, IISS) but also their peer institutions in Russia, India, Türkiye, and China (represented, like the UK, incidentally, with two such institutions)

based on current population estimates, by the way, the countries listed about have a combined population of approx. 5 billion people, or around 61% of the world’s estimated population

and then there’s the backroom shenanigans, or conspiratorial, nature of this CoC, which is ‘designed to facilitate candid, not-for-attribution dialogue and consensus-building’ among those meeting under the auspices of these member institutions, all of which is done under the so-called ‘Chatham House Rule’: When a meeting, or part thereof, is held under the Chatham House Rule, participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, may be revealed.

So much for the starters, let’s dive a wee bit deeper, shall we?

Chatham House and its Residents

I suppose at this point, it’s important to remind everyone that Chatham House, technically the ‘Royal Institute of International Affairs’, was founded on the initiative of Lionel Curtis, a veteran diplomat who contributed to that unprecedented fiasco (more on that one below) also known as the Paris Peace (sic) Conference of 1919. Its inaugural meeting was chaired by none other than Robert Cecil (this is adapted from their ‘Our history’ section).

Here’s a bit more about Chatham House, courtesy of Wikipedia:

The British Institute of International Affairs, as it was then known, held its inaugural meeting, chaired by Robert Cecil, on 5 July 1920. In this, former Foreign Secretary Edward Grey moved the resolution calling the institute into existence: “That an Institute be constituted for the study of International Questions, to be called the British Institute of International Affairs.”[12] These two, along with Arthur J. Balfour and John R. Clynes, became the first Presidents of the institute, with Lionel Curtis and G. M. Gathorne–Hardy appointed joint Honorary Secretaries.[12]

If you did a brief correlation of what united these honourable men (used freely after Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar), here’s my certainly incomplete listing:

Lionel Curtis: Zionism; Globalism (Commonwealth of Nations)

Robert Cecil: Zionism; Globalism (League of Nations);

Edward Grey: Globalism (League of Nations)

Arthur J. Balfour: Zionism; Eugenics (racism)

John R. Clynes: Zionism;

Needless to say, these honourable men were in quite good company in terms of their racist views, as this roster of the British Eugenics Society’s ‘prominent members’ indicates. But I digress.

More ‘About the Council of Councils’

The membership of the Council of Councils includes leading institutions from twenty-four countries, roughly tracking the composition of the Group of Twenty (G20). The network facilitates candid, not-for-attribution dialogue and consensus-building among influential opinion leaders from established and emerging nations. A list of member organizations is available on the Council of Councils roster page. In addition to an annual conference, the Council of Councils provides an ongoing exchange for research and policy collaboration among its members, including during regional conferences hosted by members. The group also considers long-term structural reforms that would enhance the global governance capacity of leading international institutions. The Council of Councils initiative is funded by a generous endowment created by the René Kern Family Foundation and by the Robina Foundation as part of its support for CFR’s International Institutions and Global Governance program.

In order to grasp just how recent this CoC actually is, consider the fact that it (they?) don’t yet have a Wikipedia entry.

Also, the funders are a tad, well, shall we say ‘obscure’?

According to Pro Publica, the René Kern Family Foundation isn’t merely something I’ve never heard of (and I consider myself quite savvy on these matters)—but they only came into existence in 2017.

Designated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit (sic), neither its ‘revenue’ of US$ 1.63m nor its total assets of US$ 10.8m (both numbers from 2023), this doesn’t strike me as very deep pockets for such a foundation. Moreover, it has been founded in 1998 (claims its totally-devoid-of-any-information-but-an-email website) while the non-profit status hails from 2017.

There’s a bit more on this via the profile of Rene Kern over at General Atlantic:

Rene M. Kern is a Senior Advisor at General Atlantic, where he served as partner and managing director until 2018. During his career, he led the firm’s European and Latin American business, financial services practice, and capital partnering team. He also served on the firm’s executive, investment, and portfolio committees. Mr. Kern joined General Atlantic in 1996 after six years with Morgan Stanley in New York and London and two years with Bain & Company in Boston. He is a fellow and vice chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s Joseph H. Lauder Institute, member of the University of California, Berkeley, Foundation’s Board of Trustees, member of the Council on Foreign Relations and co-president of the Rene Kern Family Foundation, a philanthropy which is supporting not-for-profit organizations in education, the arts and health care in the United States.

In case you never considered (General) Atlantic, it was founded by one Chuck Feeney, an Irish-American billionaire with deep pockets, long-time contributor to the Irish-Republican Army (IRA, all before their ‘terrorist’ era, which ended ± in 1994), and among Bill Gates’ BFFs.

The Robina Foundation, by contrast, has negative cash flows, no assets, rising liabilities, and a measly US$ 6.27m in assets (via Pro Publica). Its more shiny and informative website notes that it ceased operating in 2020 (which explains its low numbers as per Pro Publica), but there’s a ton of money that has been funnelled prior to 2020 into, among others, Yale University (via their Human Rights Fellowship Initiative). Also, don’t confuse that one with the Pakistan-based eponymous foundation.

And if you’d like me to believe that these two foundations with some US$ 15-16m, and with one of them ceasing to exist in 2020, fund the Council of Councils, I’d have a bridge or tunnel (between Alaska and Russia) to sell to you.

I would bet the farm on the CoC receiving funds from other sources, incl. most likely the CFR or various other sources, e.g., money from ‘foreign’ gov’ts (but I have no evidence to prove this).

Bottom Lines

My gut feeling is that the Western-style, Anglo-American collectivists are behind this. Also know as Fabians or Fabian Socialists, people like Rhodes, Milner, Keynes, and their ilk were the inspiration for George Orwell’s IngSoc (‘the Party’) in 1984. They hold the same objective as the Bolsheviks, but their methods—incremental change vs. a bloody revolution—may differ. Hence their linguistic fetish with the term ‘council’, which in Russian is soviet.

Then there are the open questions in regard to the financing of such a prominent, if rather ‘young’, Council of Councils, which appears totally at-odds with their stated aims of activities, which include

an annual conference, the Council of Councils provides an ongoing exchange for research and policy collaboration among its members, including during regional conferences hosted by members. The group also considers long-term structural reforms that would enhance the global governance capacity of leading international institutions

This only works of the ‘members’, lavishly endowed by gov’ts and foundations, pick up the tab.

Doing so, obviously, further removes the discussions of ‘long-term structural reforms’ another notch from anything resembling accountability and responsibility vis-à-vis parliaments and/or voters.

If that weren’t all both very bad and mind-bogglingly stupid, I’d invite to have a good laugh about the geniuses™ behind, e.g., General Atlantic whose ‘about us/our history’ page has this veritable nugget of wisdom:

First of all, there’s a spelling issue (it’s called ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’); as to the ‘depth, dynamism and transformational change’, which is fundamentally at-odds with what the artist, Hokusai, had in minds (same source, emphasis mine):

Hokusai established the foundations of this method in his 1812 book Quick Lessons in Simplified Drawing, in which he explains that any object can be drawn using the relationship between the circle and the square: “The book consists of showing the technique of drawing using only a ruler and a compass ... This method starts with a line and the most naturally obtained proportion”.[41] He continues in the book’s preface: “All forms have their own dimensions which we must respect ... It must not be forgotten that such things belong to a universe whose harmony we must not break”.[41]

We’re ruled™ by morons.

God help us.