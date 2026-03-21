To briefly follow-up on this piece from a few days ago, I’ll take you to Austria, specifically, to the U of Vienna’s training of future biology teachers. As reported™ a few weeks ago, the powers-that-be are totally open about the (ab)use of teachers in public schools (and private ones, too, one surmises, who also undergo that training) and how they wish to propagandise your children.

Reference is made to this posting:

In particular because one of the mantras of Central European politicos™ of all stripes has long been the superiority of Nordic education systems, which is, of course, a ruse (as any foreigner I ever talked to about this here in Norway senses, too). But ‘fact-finding’ visits to Scandinavia are always a nice trip that doesn’t require any preparation or insights, and one could then pontificate endlessly about the impressions one gathered from a totally-staged school visit in a nice area.

So, in case you’re wondering what, exactly, the powers-that-be intend to do to the next generation of children, pay close attention.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The Climate Crisis in the Classroom

The climate crisis is one of the central challenges of our time. It should therefore play a significant role in the classroom. In her dissertation, Veronika Winter explores how prospective biology teachers approach teaching about climate change.

Via the U of Vienna’s weblog, 16 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

According to Winter, the climate crisis should be firmly anchored in the education system. ‘Young people, in particular, have widespread anxieties about the future and need teachers who feel [sic] competent to teach this topic in a hands-on way. However, the scientific complexity, political controversies, or their own uncertainties often cause the topic to be neglected’, she observed [not a single word about the problems deriving from scientific uncertainty, the various climate models, or the other issues revolving around this topic: climate change™ is a fact™, hence it can never be discussed as if it was of the same kind as, say, any other thing we observe]. She believes that targeted preparation during university studies [i.e., future teachers are brainwashed] and improved teaching conditions in schools are necessary.

The researcher does not think it makes sense to introduce a separate subject for climate education [well, why not have a dedicated subject?]; instead, each subject should consider its own contribution to these issues [instead, we’ll get that kind of agit-prop in every subject, incl. arts and music, language instructions, maths, etc.; would that mean that these other future teachers shouldn’t also ‘feel competent’ to teach climate change? Of course, that’s the logical deduction here…] ‘In biology, for example, the focus is on how nature and climate protection can go hand in hand, or how extreme weather affects human health and why we therefore need to adapt our cities. Many teachers and schools are already on this path and want to implement climate protection projects, but often they simply lack the time and resources.’ [this is actually an admission that the larger issue is this: if we wish to brainwash future generations into believing one or the other thing, it cuts down on their otherwise ‘regular’ instruction: what gives?].

Semester Question [a side-box with intriguing™ questions] What should we learn when everything is changing? What role should schools play in times of AI and crises? Are there timeless foundations of learning? Experts from the University of Vienna answer these questions from various perspectives and invite you to a discussion about the future of education.

Solutions for Climate Protection

In her dissertation at the Platform for Didactics of Natural Sciences, she specifically examines what prospective biology teachers think about teaching climate change:

I find it particularly interesting how relevant they [future biology teachers] consider the topic and whether they perceive obstacles to implementation, such as complaints from parents [now, why might parents complain? Because their child should learn math, for instance, but gets agit-prop instead?]. I am also interested in how they plan to teach climate education later in the classroom: is it more about the causes and consequences, or also about how solutions for climate protection can be achieved?

Winter finds the personal beliefs of student teachers regarding climate change education particularly fascinating. She is especially interested in how these beliefs relate to the way the topic is taught and the quality of the instruction: ‘The findings from my doctoral thesis should help to design seminars in biology teacher training programs in such a way that students feel better prepared to teach this challenging topic’, says Winter [I’m sure this will work out just fine and dandy (not)].

The Perspective of Biology Teacher Trainees

In her doctoral thesis, she uses both qualitative and quantitative empirical methods. First, Veronika Winter and her team conducted an exploratory study with open-ended questions to gather the perspectives of biology teacher trainees in a fairly general way [basically, you’d get n+1 opinions out of that (n being the sample size): what’s there to learn? Well, for starters, how well Ms. Winter is able to categorise these n+1 opinions into subjects that fit her own perspectives]. In a second step, they carried out a larger, nearly [sic] representative questionnaire survey to obtain the most robust results possible [note the canard: a ‘nearly representative’ survey provides ‘the most robust results possible’; now, I’m not a social science expert, but that’s not exactly how that should work, eh?]. ‘In the final part, we go a step further and look at how the students’ professional competencies can be fostered within the framework of a seminar—in an intervention study, so to speak’, explains the doctoral candidate [which is, predictably, a very much fine-tuned setting to provide the desired outcomes, i.e., scientism, as opposed to scientific enquiry].

Constructive Approach to a Polarising Topic

According to Veronika Winter, teachers can be multipliers for climate-friendly norms, values, and behaviours [this is, by the way, what this is all about: nudging]:

They are also the ones who prepare the younger generation for the challenges of the climate crisis. Through climate education [sic], they can show students what an action-oriented, constructive approach to this rather polarising topic can look like [no more teaching of stuff is required, and instead your children will be trained to become activists].

Furthermore, Winter believes that education [sic] about the causes, consequences, and solutions to the climate crisis is crucial for a climate-just transformation of society:

We must learn to evaluate climate protection measures scientifically and morally, for example, what is truly effective and ecological, and what is socially just. It’s also about learning how to deal with different perspectives and arrive at a common solution, because the climate crisis has long since affected all generations.

Veronika Winter is a doctoral candidate at the Austrian Competence Center for Biology Didactics at the University of Vienna. Her research focuses on the beliefs and teaching intentions of biology teacher trainees in climate education, as well as subject-specific didactic knowledge for teaching about climate change.

Bottom Lines

There you have, once more in black and white, what the aim of state-run education™ systems has become.

If you harboured any more doubt about kindergartens and schools turning into indoctrination camps, I submit that this provides ample evidence.

Mastery of content and its dispassionate consideration being things of the past, today’s universities are churning out activists who infuse their own sentiments into whatever subject they are teaching.

Now, I’m not naive enough to claim that state-run education systems weren’t (ab)used by the powers-that-be to foster whatever aims they espoused; this much is proved beyond doubt by every public (sic) school system on this planet.

What makes the above-related push so absurd is that moralising nonsense is creeping into what once was perceived as ‘hard’ sciences, such as biology, chemistry, and the like.

I suspect that the so-called STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) are actually even more susceptible to this kind of manipulation because of the more or less profound ignorance of most STEM practitioners of these less-than-subtle word games used by these revolutionaries.

‘What’s the harm of mandating, say, this “training course”’?, sayeth STEM practitioners who wish to apply for promotion? Well, these courses are run by the same leftoid loons who claim that sex is optional and that the state is always right, for starters.

Moreover, universities nowadays also mandate ‘pedagogical’ training for all academic staff, which is done without differentiation of disciplines and carried out by people whose only shtick is the nonsense espoused by Ms. Winter above: infuse morality™ into everything and render everyone to profess adherence to the cause (for otherwise you’d fail that course™).

Read up on these dangers here:

And stay frosty.