AJLG
I’ve been studying the theological underpinnings of the NWO for a couple of years because I believe it’s more than just about power, money, control, etc. (they already have all that).

From what I can tell the globalist/zionist/masonic elements are all rooted in Kabbalah aka. Jewish mysticism. I think they’re attempting to co-opt Christian zionists in the states with all this. My thought is they’ll unveil an Antichrist at some point (the Jewish/Islamic messiah) to come to our rescue. What form this will take who knows? AI, Baron Trump, Ronald McDonald 😅

I think Christianity has been co-opted a lot earlier than we assume. Think the Council of Nicacea 325AD when the Old Testament was tacked onto the New Testament (which lead me to believe Marcion of Sinope was right to reject this).

As Lawrence Dunegan said in the Day Tapes… ‘the churches will help us’…

Thank you! This is such an interesting phenomenon, as super-rich usually do not involve themselves in philosophy. I read an interesting article on the Girard connection: https://salmagundi.skidmore.edu/articles/1176-from-philosophy-to-power

Long but interesting. My takeout is that some super-rich are not content with just frolicking in their money pile, but want to make a virtue out of it. And also to have a version of christianity that permits crusades against those who stand in the way of hoarding even more. You get to love your allies and hate and destroy those opposing you. A very convenient version of christianity ( or any religion) and always popular among the powerful. Maybe this is the true universal religion: that the rich and powerful do gods' work and we should just follow them faithfully. Whoever disagrees is antichrist.

