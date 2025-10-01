Sigh. This is too stupid to editorialise. Please ‘enjoy’ the below translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Peter Thiel’s Secret Visit to the University of Innsbruck

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is fascinated by the idea of ​​an ‘anti-Christ’. In August, he gave four lectures on the subject to a small group at the Catholic Theological Faculty. Why the secrecy?

By Barbara Tóth, Der Falter, 24 Sept. 2025 [source; archived]

It wasn’t one of the usual senior students who checked into the Catholic Theological Faculty of the University of Innsbruck for a two-day seminar on 19/20 August of this year. Peter Thiel, 57, is a tech billionaire and one of the most influential financiers and influencers of the new, extreme right in the USA. He is considered the inventor of US Vice President J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s crown prince [since when is it en vogue, to stick with French allusions, to consider the VP of a duly elected president in such terms (whatever one’s sentiments)?]

Thiel brought four lectures with him, which he intended to give and discuss in a small group. Each lecture would be four four-hour sessions, with coffee and cake in between, and around twenty theologians were invited [so far, so un-spectacular, if one discounts the factoid that Mr. Thiel wishes to discuss stuff with theologians, which sounds a bit out-of-character for a tech bro]. All of this was confidential [kinda understandable given the amount of loons running around at universities (though their numbers may be less at the seminary/divinity school, relatively speaking)].

What Thiel had planned was essentially a dress rehearsal and examination at the same time. For some time now, Thiel has been engaging not only with tech, but also with theology. He is trying to connect Christianity, tech, and the apocalypse. He developed his own lecture series for this purpose: ‘The Antichrist: A Four-Part Lecture.’ At the beginning of September, he presented his crude theses in San Francisco, for example [you see, this is all so sooper-dooper secret (think: Blofeld) that Peter Thiel does all this in public]. The event, organised by a conservative Christian initiative [no further particulars are needed here: it was the ‘ACTS 17 Collective’, which has a shiny website, lots of legacy media coverage, and their motto is ‘Acknowledging Christ in

Technology and Society’, none of which makes it ‘conservative’ in whatever way Ms. Tóth imagines this], sold out in no time, and media interest was high [as a thought-experiment, just imagine if Mr. Thiel, any other tech bro, or any other globalist would be embracing Islam (pick any faction) over Christianity?].

Would his ideas hold up in front of the Tyrolean theologians? Where would he need to refine his ideas, where would he expect opposition?

The world, as Thiel sees it, functions as follows: ‘The way the Antichrist would take over the world is you talk about Armageddon nonstop’, he claimed in a New York Times interview. According to Thiel, the Antichrist could, for example, have been climate activist Greta Thunberg [funny that, but if you read the rambling conversation of Mr. Thiel with the NYT’s Ross Douthat (see the footnoted excerpt or the linked archived version), all I get is the impression of one person displaying staggering levels of ignorance (that would be Mr. Douthat) is talking to someone who’s not very well-read (Mr. Thiel)]. Or someone else with great power and influence, promising peace and security, provided the coming global catastrophe, an Armageddon (which could be the threat of AI, nuclear war, or the climate crisis), is prevented through comprehensive surveillance and control measures [sigh: that nonsense of ‘an Armageddon’ merely shows that Ms. Tóth—who holds a Ph.D. in History, no less—hasn’t read Revelation 16:12-16, which clearly ‘splains’ that Armageddon is the place of the final battle between Good and Evil]. The strange irony of this story is that Thiel, with his company Palantir, could provide precisely the technologies for this impending discipline [that’s the ‘even a broken clock is correctly telling the time twice a day’ moment].

But why did the world-famous Thiel travel to the comparatively little-known University of Innsbruck, and why was his appearance there kept secret? [yeah, why would he who muses about the End of Times talk to, you know, theologians who know obviously more about it?].

To understand this [I don’t think we need to, but please humour me], we need to take a brief step back. The Catholic Faculty of the University of Innsbruck has a research focus on ‘Dramatic Theology’, founded by the Swiss theologian and Jesuit Raymund Schwager (1935–2004) [I’m sure the trope of Jesuit world domination plus freemasonry is in here, too], who later taught at the University of Innsbruck and is a specialist in the work of the French thinker René Girard [if you read German, click on the link to a piece in Der Falter from 2019 entitled ‘from the funeral pyre to the shitstorm’ discussing the discovery by Silicon Valley of that rather obscure French literary scholar who taught at—get that—Stanford U]. Long before Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon changed our consumer behaviour, Girard was already exploring desire, envy, and the urge to imitate as fundamental human constants [he was, surely, the very first walkin’ and talkin’ ape to do so, right? Right.] Along with Carl Schmitt [now he’s a more insidious, dark figure—read up on him at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy], Girard is Thiel’s favourite philosopher—and several other Silicon Valley epigones [so, what? I mean, everyone’s entitled to his or her ideas and opinions however silly they may be; Bernie Sanders and Barry Obama like Marx and Lenin, so, who’s judgin’?].

The missing link in this story, the person who connects Thiel and Innsbruck, is the now-retired Tyrolean theologian Wolfgang Palaver [that is another Falter piece (also by Ms. Tóth from 9 Sept. 2025) in which she notes that the ‘peace activist’ theologian Palaver knew Peter Thiel ‘for decades’, i.e., from before he became rich and famous: Prof. Palaver is a member of the Pax Christi group and an OSCE ambassador against racism: you are, so to speak, the company you keep, that is, as long as you’re liked by Ms. Tóth and her ilk]. He was educated at the University of Innsbruck under Raymund Schwager, among others, and met Peter Thiel during a semester abroad at Stanford University in the early 1990s, before he became the super-successful tech magnate. He has been in regular contact with him ever since. To say that the two dissimilar men are friends would be an exaggeration, but they are certainly so well known that Palaver arranged this university happening for him [I’m unsure about the meaning of ‘friendship’ here, for in the Palaver-linked piece, Ms. Tóth describes Mr. Thiel having dinner at Prof. Palaver’s home].

Thiel came to the University of Innsbruck ‘at his request for a closed, internal seminar’ to present his four Antichrist lectures to the ‘Dramatic Theology’ research group [yawn], Palaver explained in response to Falter’s inquiry. The whole thing wasn’t a kowtow to an eccentric super-rich man, but rather a critical engagement with him [would such a thing happen to lesser men? Of course, virtually all the time, because this is what universities do].

Palaver himself took on the role of critic, responding to Thiel’s statements, and then his lectures were discussed in the group. ‘All of this was also in the hope of getting him to reconsider his positions and for us to better understand his position. There are people who believe that one shouldn’t talk to people like Thiel. We believe that critical engagement is necessary’, Palaver explains [and at this point, at the very latest, you’d learn that Ms. Tóth has wasted my, your, and everybody else’s time writing about this non-issue; also, this is how the university is supposed to work, as opposed to, say, its workings™ during the Covid Mania].

The Girardists, followers of Girard’s teachings, well-connected worldwide and sponsored by Thiel for years, aren’t always happy with how their patron interprets the master thinker—and recently even uses him for his own purposes [ah, the guardians of purity are annoyed by one of the core features of Creation, mankind’s free will (which, let’s not forget, doesn’t rule out mankind doing stupid things)].

But why the secrecy then? Thiel as a guest lecturer at a university could also be used for advertising. They didn’t want to give Thiel a public platform because that ‘would create the impression that we share his views’, says Palaver [now, why would the public do that? Would that be, perhaps, because of relentless media spin in this or the other direction in the preceding years? Remember when the tech bros were all firmly in the liberal™ camp and this was all kinda, oh, look, these people aren’t lizards but fellow humans?]. And they wanted to use the opportunity to experience Thiel and his thinking up close in a confidential environment in order to better understand what’s currently going on among America’s ultra-right.

Incidentally, this did not incur any costs for the university; Thiel, unsurprisingly, paid for his own travel and accommodation and also covered the buffet and refreshments on both seminar days. The Dean’s Office of the Catholic Theological Faculty attaches great importance to this observation [so what? The neoliberalised universities do that literally every day, all day long; it’s just that this is now somehow ‘controversial’ because of the dude doing this? C’mon on, if Ms. Tóth and her ilk would spend a moment scouring websites for comparable stuff financed by, say, the EU Commission or the Open Society Foundations, well, where would we end up then?]

And what impression did Thiel make on the Tyrolean theological community?

Thiel believes almost fanatically in the problem-solving potential of technology. He therefore sees the central evil of the present in the fact that innovative stagnation has prevailed for some time. This is caused, in addition to a generally indolent attitude among people, largely by government over-regulation of science and the economy and, in part, ecologically motivated curbs on technological development.

Thus summarises Wilhelm Guggenberger, Dean of the Catholic Theological Faculty.

So far, so unsurprising for a classic libertarian.

Thiel, who is philosophically educated and theologically interested, now connects this with apocalyptic thinking and the biblical images of the Antichrist and the katechon [restraint]. Thiel problematically attempts to identify these ideas with specific individuals or institutions in current world events [and is, for sure, the first human to ever do that…gimme a break]. For him, the ultimate threat (the Antichrist) is any form of international political order, be it some form of world state or even a strong United Nations. In Thiel’s eyes, this must be counteracted [he’s not alone in these sentiments, yet, in an almost tragicomical inversion of the Gospel, Mr. Thiel doesn’t publicly advocate for the abolishment of the UN; in fact, his actions—Palantir & the US Deep State—speak way louder than words].

Conclusion: as a Catholic Theological Faculty, we see it as ‘our obligation to offer a counter to such tendencies in research and teaching’ [fine, and I share these—but shouldn’t this all be out in the public? I mean, the U of Innsbruck is funded by taxpayer money…]

Thiel’s ideology, cobbled together from various religious-philosophical fragments, was thus rated ‘F’ by at least the University of Innsbruck [and aren’t we all better off for a journo™ with a Ph.D. in History passing judgement on a subject that’s not her own? I mean, fair enough, I do that, too, in these pages all the time, but I’d add—I’ll do so publicly].

Bottom Lines

You need to know two things about the outlet, Der Falter, which is a Vienna-based weekly of the very left-wing persuasion. They espouse a hare-brained motley version of whatever leftist™ gobbledygook fits their current stance on this or that issue, with the below-linked Catholo-Communist Manifesto by fellow Falter journo™ Nina Horaczek agitating for the fulfilment of Antonio Gramsci’s vision. It is no secret that the Italian propagator of Cultural Marxism wrote the following over a century ago:

Socialism is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity.

And now we’re merely seeing this unholy matrimony between what I think is a very much perverted understanding of Christ’s teachings and the far-left thinking (sic) being challenged by—Peter Thiel, of all people, who embodies a lot of things that believing Christians will find hard to become fans of, incl. his homosexuality.

I submit, therefore, that the thing that makes these left-wing journos™ and agitators so annoyed with the likes of Peter Thiel is—that their enemy (real or perceived) is now tapping into the very same kind of (dark) forces, that is, the perversion and subsequent application of Christianity-esque tropes to further their own cause. While I don’t think that this is something fundamentally new to certain highly ideological groups on right-of-centre, it’s certainly going to boost its appeal if the tech bros are running with it.

Speaking of this perverted gobbledygook, I submit to you ACTS 17 Collective’s website as proof of my assertion here: talk about Golden Calves and the like:

Be that as it may, I do think that there’s actually something worthwhile in Ms. Tóth’s piece, although, to be fair, it’s neither her thought nor something unknown. I’m speaking of the Federation of American Scientists’ 1940s agit-prop about Science™—rather: Scientism—being the new creed for a technocratic Bright Future™ paving the way for a One World Gov’t:

Talk about exorcising Satan to replace him (it) with the Devil.

What a weird world we live in: the tech bro arch-globalist Peter Thiel has a hobby (reading the bible), he likes to talk about his thoughts (fair enough), and somehow, this is deemed news-worthy by a journo™ while all the reportin’™ I’ve seen about this is either totally stupid, grotesquely uninformed, and virtue-signalling nonsense.

Oh, lest I forget, the Vienna-based weekly Der Falter isn’t merely lefty™ gobbledygook, but it’s also heavily subsidised by the equally lefty™ Vienna City/State gov’t (no surprise there) and we’ve met its editor-in-chief before:

Yep, Der Falter’s editor-in-chief Florian Klenk once took an overnight train from Vienna to Venice, Italy, and because back in autumn 2021 he was so totally nut-job-plus level afraid of the Covid virus™, he locked himself into the train toilet. True story.