Rikard
4h

A century ago, there was no confusion among the middle, working and under-classes as to why there were problems, who was to blame and who was being favoured by the officials.

Today, that understanding is nowhere, as election results in Germany shows quite clearly. If the situation was such that Germans understood and dared to realise what has been done to them, then AfD would have gotten 2/3s of the votes and the EU had stepped in and declared the election null and void, as they have done elsewhere.

(In fact, I think Ireland voting on the Euro in the 1990s until they voted "correctly" was the first time it became obvious what the EU is, and what it is is not democratic in the slightest.)

Since realising what the problem is, is Crimethink and since everyone born after the 1940s are fully condtioned in Crimestop and breaking that conditioning is very difficult, I hazard that we need actual and real starvation and state-mandated roving mobs migrants going house-to-house and "confiscating" things on behalf of Our Democracy, before realisation hits.

