Since we’re entering a few days of nice summer weather—in my neck-of-the-woods, this means 25-ish degrees Celsius, sunshine, and no rain (until next Wednesday or so)—it’s time for an update of last year’s summer break stupidity watch:

If you can stand it (also: Aussies, please don’t pity me), refresh your memory here (pun intended):

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Louis (4) Bathes in Eleven Degrees: Colder Climate [ sic ] Has Not Scared Off Tourists

While many Norwegians seek sun and warmth, tourists come here for a relaxing holiday in rainy and grey weather. New figures show that Norway is a well-visited holiday destination.

By Eva Marie Felde & Nils Jakob Bakke Nydal, NRK, 8 July 2026 [source; archived]

If you are looking for eleven degrees, grey clouds, and heavy raindrops, then Norway is the one that is the best.

In Bergen, the hotel industry can look back on a fantastic month of June.

‘People want a climate where they can breathe and it is pleasant to go out. We have healthy and safe travel, and we tick a lot of boxes for international travellers’, says Yngve Hansen, director of Bergen Børs Hotel and Skostredet Hotel in Bergen.

Last year’s hotel season was brilliant, and now it looks like it will go just as well this year. Bergen tops the list of Norwegian hotel cities in June. This is shown by fresh June figures from Benchmarking Alliance and Wiederstrøm.

It has been warmer in Oslo, but the capital is also well visited. They are hoping for a new tourist record, after record visits in 2025 [ah, the lament will be even greater once these visitors’ numbers decline for sure].

Hotel rooms in the largest Norwegian cities are as full as last year, with 75 per cent of the rooms occupied.

In Bergen, guests fill almost 83 per cent of the hotel rooms—an increase of around 4 per cent compared to last year.

This is happening at the same time that the sun was mostly absent. It only lit up the capital of western Norway for just under 100 hours, according to Bergens Tidende.

Looks Like It’s Going to Continue

‘We have nothing against cold weather, I think it’s cool. In France we have over 40 degrees and a tropical climate’, says Monika Quibeldey [yeah, for like a week or two].

The 70-year-old from France is on her first trip to Norway. For two weeks she and her family have been traveling around Western Norway. She thinks they will come back:

At home, people die of heat, but it’s rare for someone to die of cold [this is just too stupid not to comment on: yes, some people die when its hot, but there’s a 8+ factor difference between dying of heat vs. of cold (and, yes, it’s way more likely to die of cold exposure than of heat, but, hey, why bother fact-checking whatever BS is peddled, eh? Do read up on this here:

In this case, it’s really easy to know one’s facts:

There is, for instance, this study with the telling title ‘Excess winter mortality in France: influence of temperature, influenza like illness, and residential care status’ by Stéphanie Phu Pin et al. (2012), which appeared in J Am Med Dir Assoc 2012 Mar;13(3):309.e1-7 (doi: 10.1016/j.jamda.2011.06.005.Epub 2011 Jul 20). Here are its key findings:

Annual winter excess deaths averaged 23,836 (±7,951), with a cold spell vulnerability marker (CSVM) of about +14.94%. Factors include low temperatures, flu-like illnesses, age (>75), and nursing home residence.

A tad older but still readable, ‘Surmortalité des étés caniculaires et surmortalité hivernale en France’ [trans. Heat waves related mortality and excess winter mortality in France] by Daniel Rousseau (2006), which appeared in Climatologie, vol. 3, pp. 43-54, posited the following key findings:

An excess summer mortality occurs only during the hottest summer. The excess winter mortality occurs every winter. It is eight times more important than the heat wave associated mortality and is partly dependent on climatic conditions.

So, I’m not ranting about climatic conditions in France now, which is quite pointless; I’m finger-pointing at the poo-poo PHEIC news peddled by the Norwegian state broadcaster (which crying because my tax payments finance this shit)].

French and English tourists in particular are avoiding travel destinations that are exposed to extreme weather, shows the latest overview from ‘Innovation Norway’ [muahahahaha, this is too stupid not to weigh in on: you’ll never guess who these brainiacs from ‘Innovation Norway’ asked—French, Brits, Dutch, Danes, Swedes, and Germans, specifically:

You’re right—it’s a grand total of slightly less than 6K ‘potential travellers’ (without any weighting in terms of, say, population size, purchasing power, or age, but hey, why bother at this point?) whose main selection criteria were a) having been on vacation abroad in the past three years and b) desiring to do so in the next three years). Funny that, the greatest increase in desire to travel to Norway was (drum roll) among seniors, i.e., 66 and older—and I’ll tell you why: they have money and they don’t like to go to ‘problematic’ places.

You know what’s also interesting™ about ‘Innovation Norway’—it’s a state-owned enterprise that does ‘market research’ to help customers realise their Norway-related success. And in the state broadcaster’s rah-portin™, this is simply omitted: honi qui pense y mal, but I suppose I digress once again.]

But it’s not just a cooler summer that’s tempting. Fjords, mountains and the dream of an active holiday continue to attract tourists to the country.

A survey conducted in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, England, the Netherlands and France shows that 42 per cent are considering a holiday in Norway within the next three years [see my commentary above].

Notices Change in Tourists

At the Jølstraholmen campsite in Jølster, the air temperature is barely eleven degrees Celsius. There is fresh snow on the highest peaks nearby. That doesn’t stop Canadians Laura and Louis from testing the outdoor water slide.

Coming to Norway has been on the Canadian family’s wish list for a long time:-’ It is the most beautiful country, and the people are nice, so we have loved it’, says Josiane Bigue.

‘The kids love it. It’s the best vacation ever. It’s gray but beautiful. And colder than we wanted, but we’re crossing our fingers that the heat will come’, says mother Josiane Bigue.

The campsite they have taken in has just expanded its offer. Among other things, they invest in cabins, and thus have a place to stay regardless of the weather. The owner thinks it’s a draw when the weather doesn’t cooperate [yeah, what about that global warming thingy, by the way?].

The number of guest days has decreased slightly for those in June, but those who come will stay longer.

‘Those who come spend more money. They may pay a little more for a good overnight stay compared to what they do when the weather is nice’, says Kristine Hjelmbrekke, manager of Jølstraholmen landscape hotel and camping.

In Bergen, the hotel director believes in further growth [good for him—I suppose this belief won’t age very well]. For the football World Cup and Norway’s efforts there are something that people have noticed:

Now we are looking forward to welcoming people this year, and with the football World Cup there are good chances for several good years.

Bottom Lines

That was painfully stupid, isn’t it? I’m not doing this to take a dump of these journos™ and lobbyists™ (though it may look like that), but I’m bringing you these news™ to make an overarching point via the following factoid:

Norwegians aren’t vacationing at home, with the exception of camping sites; for foreign tourists, it’s the other way ‘round: they hang out mainly in hotels.

Sadly, there’s no age brackets here, but do note the bottom line—there’s a whooping -50% decline in ‘non-commercial … establishments’ (read: AirBnB) for Norwegians and a -25% decline in the same category for foreigners.

Something will soon give, for the entire jubilation is due to (drum roll) mainly senior citizens going abroad one more time.

Once this is over, it’s quite good night, and good luck for tourism in Norway.

So, the more people—of a declining population—are flocking into essentially seasonal/mostly non-skilled industries, such as tourism/hospitality, the worse the expectable repercussions of declining birth rates and mass (im)migration (expenditures well in excess of benefits accruing to the host society for most immigrants) become, esp. as AI™ appears poised to do away with a lot of white-collar, middle-class jobs.

Fewer and fewer people working jobs that pay high enough wages to support massive gov’t spending on whatever will exacerbate the already locked-in economic dislocations.

And that comes on top of the notion that (mass) tourism is actually an industry that’s almost ideally-suited to a mass-consumption economy: nothing is permanent, people spend (thus creating purchasing power for their hosts), and thereby rendering it an almost cyclical model of an economy. Even event tourism like attending a pop concert or weekend city-tripping is certainly way less destructive than, say, military spending; yet mass tourism also creates other problems, such as massive garbage heaps, accommodations filled at less-than-capacity during off-season months, and massive distortions of a local tax base.

Imagine, if you will, a kind of virtual summer (internment) camp that you may attend every now and then, with mandatory spending controlled via digital currency™ and tourism apps that suggest™ what to do in any of these summer (internment) camps.

I’ve said this before: when rationing and denial-of-access comes to developed countries, it’ll come in the guise of incentives and economic penalties (excess costs). Rationing or even shortages are things for the Third World or countries labelled authoritarian™ or worse.

Your turn, suckers.