Since we already pointed to what’s arguably among the biggest problems faced by Western countries—polarisation between young men and women—we may as well point to the issues affecting the current generation of young adults/middle aged people.

Once more, we’ll turn to Norway, in particular state broadcaster NRK’s coverage, which serves as the proverbial canary in the coal mine (plus I’ve reported on this earlier):

Da Science™, half a year later, raised the alarm over falling birth and fertility rates: pointing to social media use, it was claimed that virtually unlimited access to cyberspace made people less interested in face-to-face (or intimate) contact:

And then we note that the fertility = survival crisis of Norway is apparently so stark and imminent that the gov’t invested a Blue Ribbon Committee—the appropriately-named ‘Birth Rate Commission’ (Fødselstallutvalg)—to ponder the gov’t’s options:

Hence, welcome to yet another topic that played virtually no role in Norway’s just-ended election campaign: birds, bees, and the future of the country.

Non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Statistics Norway: Births ‘Continue to Rise’ in 2025

In mid-August, just in time when kids went back to school and parents returned to their work places after summer, the number-crunchers came out with good news everyone:

The number of births continues to increase in the first half of 2025. The largest increase is seen in Northern Norway. This is shown by the preliminary birth figures published today by the Medical Birth Register at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Don’t forget that Northern Norway has become, as of 2024, a kind of ‘Special Economic Zone’ with lower taxes and much higher gov’t subsidies for everything, incl. parenting:

Note the additional sleight-of-hand in the subsequent paragraph, though, for Statistics Norway also compares Q1+2 2025 with the first half of 2023, when births ‘in the North’ went up in particular because the gov’t had moved a sizeable contingent of Ukrainian refugees there.

Preliminary figures show that 27,858 children were born in Norway during the first six months of this year. This means that there was an increase in births of 1 per cent compared to the first half of 2024. If we compare it with the first six months of 2023, 5.8 percent more children were born in 2025.

Once more, the spectre of presentism is rearing its ugly head(s), for without context—historical data—none of these percentages up or down mean much other than ‘more’ or ‘less’ relative to one or two years ago.

For a rather more detailed look a the drastic decline of birth rates since the early 1960s, I refer you to the following posting:

‘The figures for the months of April, May and July [Q2 2025] this year are close to the corresponding figures for 2021, which was the year we saw an increase in birth numbers on an annual basis in Norway for the first time in 12 years’, says senior consultant at the Medical Birth Register Liv Cecilie Vestrheim Thomsen. Biggest Increase in Helse Nord ’s Area [Northern Norway] There are differences between different parts of the country. When we compare 2025 with 2024, there is an increase in the number of children born in the first half of the year in Helse Vest and Helse Nord, while birth rates are stable in the other two regions. The largest increase is seen in Helse Nord, where 6.1 per cent more children were born in 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024. Of the maternity clinics of Helse Nord, Brønnøysund, Harstad, Rana, and Narvik all have an increase of over 10 per cent in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. ‘Although these are institutions with relatively few births [which means, so many more births will increase the need for health personnel and maternity wards so that women are well and properly cared for’, notes Vestrheim Thomsen. Of the larger maternity institutions in Norway, Kristiansand has seen the largest increase. There, 7.8 per cent more children were born in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024.

In case you’d like to check out the Institute of Public Health’s dedicated database (which is made public), please follow this link (in Norwegian).

My main beef with these data is—that they don’t break down ethnic Norwegians vs. immigrants, for we know that more recent arrivals tend to have more children.

If that kind—and level—of more or less jubilant information™ suffices, please stop reading now.

If you wish to read more ‘context’, keep going, for we’ve got a few rabbit-holes to go through…

‘More Births, More Deaths’, Statistics Norway States

On the very same day of the above-related press release—21 August 2025 (see also the accompanying news ticker item by state broadcaster NRK)—Statistics Norway published a long-ish piece telling more or less the same story™:

[Norway’s residential] population grew by 5,900 in the second quarter. This brought the population to 5,606,900 midway through the year. The population continued to grow, but growth slowed as fewer Ukrainian citizens moved to Norway…largely because fewer Ukrainians came to the country [don’t get me started; in my view, most people can’t write]. This is shown by data from the population register. ‘Population growth of 5,900 is the lowest in a second quarter since 2001, if we disregard 2020 and 2021, which were two years characterised by relatively low immigration due to the corona pandemic and many post-registered emigrations’, says Magnus Haug, senior advisor at the section for population statistics at Statistics Norway. [fat green line = population growth (orig. folkevekst); black w/diamond = births (fødde); light blue = deaths (døde); dark blue w/triangle = immigration (innvandring); light brown = emigration (utvandring)] Immigration from Ukraine Continues to Decline While the number of births and deaths varies little from year to year, migration figures—especially immigration—can fluctuate significantly in the short run. From the second quarter of 2022, Ukrainian immigrants have had a significant impact on population growth. ‘But in the second quarter of this year, more Ukrainians actually emigrated than immigrated. At most, 14,700 Ukrainian citizens came to Norway in one quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, the number was 1,700’, says Haug.

At the end of the article™, Statistics Norway kinda spills the beans, though, and mentions, albeit merely in passing, the following issue:

More Births and More Deaths When there is less immigration, births and deaths become a more important part of growth. In the second quarter of this year, there were more births, but also more deaths, than at the same time in the two previous years. ‘The number of births has increased somewhat [that word ‘somewhat’ is the key term here—see the figure below to see this] in the last couple of years, but from a low level. The birth surplus—the number of births minus the number of deaths—was 3,900 in the second quarter of this year. This is lower than at the same time in every single year from 2003 to 2021, but somewhat higher than in the last three years.

Pray tell, what happened in 2021 that may (ahem) have affected birth or, rather, fertility rates in 2022, 2023, and 2024?

This is the US$ 64m question, and it is the one thing that cannot be spoken about in polite society.

Hence we get figures accompanying such tell-tale statements like this one:

Fig. 3: Births, Deaths, and Birth Surplus in Q2, 2000-25 Green line = births (fødde); black line = deaths (døde); light blue = birth surplus (fødselsoverskot) [note that I’ve added approximate trend lines to all three categories in red]

If you’d consider my trend lines for a moment, the major problem faced by Norway—and, by extension, virtually all other countries (although not all of them publish such good data)—becomes totally obvious:

birth rates were at best stagnating, propped up mainly, if not exclusively by immigration

death rates were somewhat declining until 2021 (which corresponds to rising life expectancy, a trend that also—and miraculously™ so—also reversed starting in that year)

the birth surplus trend is the mirror image of rising death rates—and it is the single-most important aspect to consider here

Bottom Lines: A Banquet of Consequences

In Norway’s case, it was immigration—mainly, from Ukraine in 2022/23—that permitted the powers-that-be to paper over whatever happened™ in 2021.

Yet, if you looked at the data, it was perfectly obvious that something major occurred from that year onwards, and I’ve explored this in quite some detail two years ago:

Needless to say, we’re now seeing the same idiotic proposals that have consistently failed to produce desired results elsewhere:

This insane proposition was actually followed-up shortly thereafter—as the gov’t’s ‘Birth Rate Committee’ (fødselstallutvalget) proposed, in late April 2024, the following incentive™:

[Birth Rate] Committee suggest to provide extra child benefit to parents under 30 years of age

That is a header from this piece in VG dated 24 April 2024, although it’s a write-up of this piece in Aftenposten, which appeared a tad earlier on the same day.

Here’s a bit more from the interim report by the birth rate committee, which drives home the absolute insanity, as reported in these pages in June 2025:

A few lines into the interim report, we see this nugget of wisdom:

A desire for economic security, career development, and self-realization [hedonism/narcissism] may contribute to the increase in average age for first-time births…Norwegian family policies provide incentives to postpone family formation: 40 percent of young men and over 60 percent of young women pursue higher education, and they will receive significantly better compensated leave if they postpone childbearing.

Read the rest here:

And I’ll conclude on the following notions:

The future dreaded by the number crunchers before summer 2025 is already here:

SSB’s spring 2025 forecasts indicate that fertility will ‘rise again to 1.57 in 2030 and stabilise at 1.66 in the longer term’.

What they don’t tell you is that these are prognostications related to ‘high net immigration’.

In the ‘low net immigration’ scenarios—which is where we are right now— fertility rates decline to 1.22 in 2030 and remain at this level (which I personally doubt as this appears implausible given that fewer and older parents beget fewer children who, in turn, will have even fewer offspring).

Good luck keeping up with debt service with a declining population tax base.

Yes, Norway, due to its Oil Fund, may be able to do so longer than other countries, but that’s kind like gloating over having 1-2 pieces of toilet paper more than your neighbours while all have diarrhoea.

This won’t end well or pretty, and the realisation—as in: common knowledge—will break through before too long.

I don’t think it’ll take until 2030.

Buckle up.