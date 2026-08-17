Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
1h

Oh, I'm so sorry that my 1999 Audi has no spy tech.

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
1h

Sssssoooooo. I wanted to live in Germany and I even did jail time for blowing rhe whistle on Angela Merkels mass immigration plans in September 2104. I blew rhe whistle in late September and then was thrown in jail in rhe October. I claimed political asylum in Germany and Angela Merkel ordered even the processing of my claim be denied. Something she had no legal right to do.

Then Angela Merkel had police harass me to try and drive me out of the country. And all tboae Germans who knew about this and knew about the dangers of allowing their government to unlawfully jail those who expose crimes by people in government let me be politically persecuted. Not so much as "buy me a coffee" in support.

The German people are getting what they deserve.

Period.

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