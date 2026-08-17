‘Honey, may I get a new conspiracy theory for Christmas?’

‘Huhum, sure, but why?’

‘I’m out of all the ones I had a long time.’

We’ve talked here in these pages, seemingly endlessly, about the more insane aspects of the gov’t-intelligence-academia netherworld, as well as about energy (geo)politics, with a focus on Europe.

One of the core features of our stoopid time is the seemingly deliberate, and hence driven-by-malign-intentioned people, destruction of the economy, politics, and everyday life. Take but a look at the insanely low levels of natural gas inventories in Germany:

In terms of the European economy, nothing beats the problems of Germany: very high, if not prohibitively excessive, energy costs, deriving from shitty politicking (the Energiewewnde), catastrophic decisions (mass immigration before and after 2015), the Covid shitshow doing in the rule of law (or what had remained thereof), and the Ukrainian quagmire (indicating that ze Germans never learn).

Today, we’ll talk about the cherry on top of this turd sandwich, and it leads us back to the car industry, the beating heart of the German, and hence much of European east thereof, economy.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Your Own Car Will Soon Spy on You for the BND and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

Modern cars collect a wealth of data—from the number of seatbelt adjustments and fuel level to ignition cycles. This information is often sent to the manufacturers, who will soon be required to share it with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the BND [Bundesnachrichtendienst, Germany’s subsidiary of the CIA]. A dilemma.

By Christoph Kapalschinski, Die Welt, 13 Aug. 2026 [source; archived]

Data is more valuable than ever for car manufacturers—and never before has so much data flowed from cars to the manufacturers. Only with billions of data points can modern driver assistance systems, all the way to autonomous driving, be developed. Accordingly, it is crucial for the industry to convince drivers to allow data transmission.

However, the draft law on the reform of intelligence service law, adopted by the cabinet on Wednesday, sheds light on who else could potentially use the data in the future [needless to say, no link is provided; here’s the press release, and here is a direct link to the draft legislation before adoption (as of early July)]: the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Federal Intelligence Service (BND, or Bundesnachrichtendienst). The draft stipulates that, for the first time, car manufacturers and repair shops must forward telemetry data to domestic and foreign intelligence services upon request [I suppose it’s impossible to opt-out of such requests™, found in § 8 of said draft, which stipulates, among other things, that the BND is empowered to

(1) collect the information necessary to carry out its tasks, including personal data … For the necessity of such data collection to exist, there must be concrete evidence in each individual case, if the data is collected from publicly accessible sources using an automated collection [that would be the AI™, most likely Palantir et al.-powered, backdoor] that systematically combines data about a person or accesses biometric characteristics …

Note the sleight-of-hand: ‘if the data is collected from publicly accessible sources’, for your car is most definitely not such a source, and neither are the manufacturers’ reams of ostensibly business-related data we’re talking about.

§ 8 (2) notes the possibility to involve, preferably, fellow EU-based services (but not necessarily) plus some privacy-related fig leafs (if the spooks access such data, the individual affected must be told it’s voluntary, said data must be deleted afterwards, and an oversight committee is supposedly checking in with the spooks ‘at least every two years’); (3) obliges the spooks to inform the individual whose data was thus accessed; and (4) includes some proportionality verbiage.

The core of the privacy issues (and then some) is found in §§ 9-10, of which the former is entitled, ‘data access by third parties’, and here we find the following gems:

(1) The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution may request third parties to transmit information, including personal data, if this is necessary in an individual case to clarify threats based on actual evidence. The request may only contain the personal data necessary for the granting of the information is required …

Moving on to § 10, entitled, ‘transmission by domestic public institutions’, we read the following:

Domestic public authorities are required [key term here: once your™ data is in the hands of one publick™ agency, the latter must share it with the spooks] to transmit any information in their possession, including personal data, to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution upon request.

Title 10 also explicitly empowers the spooks to access public registries and automate data access, i.e., you, the individual, won’t even know that and what the spooks have learned about you feeding whatever gov’t data there is into their AI™-based applications.

All of this is omitted from the casual, if not negligent, rah-portin™ so far, which brings us to § 11, which is the core of the concern for Die Welt’s journo™: that title is very instructive, for it holds the following:

§ 11 Mandatory requests to commercial service providers (1) Upon request by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution pursuant to § 9 (1) 1 [that’s the one cited above noting that ‘threats’ must be ‘based on actual evidence’] all those are required to share data whose business involves a) transportation and logistics services for individuals and goods, b) digital services, or c) technical services pursuant to § 2 (1) 9 of the Payment Services Oversight Act [my translation of the Zahlungsdiensteaufsichtsgesetz of 2011, which has its own Wikipedia entry in German ‘only’, and this is the Trojan Backdoor, for that clause means all of the following such services:

Services provided by technical service providers who, although contributing to the provision of the payment services, do not at any time take possession of the funds to be transferred; this includes data processing and storage, trust-building measures and privacy protection services, message and entity authentication, provision of information technology and communications networks (ICT networks) and provision and maintenance of terminal devices and facilities used for payment services; each with the exception of payment initiation services and account information services.

In other words: your™ money (sic) transfer is not covered, but essentially everything else around it is: while the bank account numbers aren’t shared automatically, literally everything else is, including data parked in subsidiaries abroad, servers in third (or seventeenth) countries, all authentication data (often also outsourced to subsidiaries), and the physical infrastructure provided by, say, the operator of the cash machine in your grocery store.

Back to the spooks to wrap this up:

(2) telemetry data [compiled by] car manufacturers and repair shops [this is what the Welt piece is concerned with] … (3) [obligations deriving from anti-money laundering legislation] The institutions referred to in (1) that have a branch in Germany, provide services in Germany, or participate in such services are obligated to provide information. These are also bound by the confidentiality obligations under § 9 (3).

But, sure, the issue at-hand is, exclusively, the shitshow with car manufacturers sharing telemetry data with the spooks (no talk about repair shops). WTF, if you’re not like, you know, asking about, hey, does this work the same in (insert your EU/EEC member-state), and the answer is, yes, of course, it’s the same for the all EU/EEC member-states as the payment services stuff derives from Directive 2007/64/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 November 2007 on payment services in the internal market amending Directives 97/7/EC, 2002/65/EC, 2005/60/EC and 2006/48/EC and repealing Directive 97/5/EC (Text with EEA relevance).

Lest you think, dear readers who aren’t based in any EU/EEC member-state, you’re off scot-free, think again as virtually every corporation has branch offices here and there, all of whom must be presumed to share these data with them spooks (and if the latter don’t access these data legally, they do it extra-legally anyways).

You’re welcome. And now back to Die Welt’s piece.]

The car industry is thus caught in a dilemma: on the one hand, it advertises data security to customers. On the other hand, the government demands comprehensive access [that’s not even half the story here, but do continue].

‘The necessary [is it?] strengthening of state security structures must not lead to car dealerships and auto repair shops becoming an extension of the intelligence services’, warns Thomas Peckruhn, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (ZDK) [as if that’s the main issue here]. The new obligations must be ‘clear, proportionate, narrowly defined, and practically feasible for small and medium-sized automotive businesses’ [needless to say, questions quickly arise over compliance costs, which the draft legislation notes is ‘50K annually’ per case, I presume].

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) is also alarmed. ‘There must be no precautionary collection of additional [key term here, for the spooks are already accessing some such] vehicle data. Trade and business secrets must be protected, and existing European data protection and cybersecurity regulations must be taken into account’, says VDA President Hildegard Müller. Both industry lobbyists demand that the law define more precisely which data is being considered [irrelevant, technically speaking, as the draft legislation notes that such data sharing requests must be ‘based on actual evidence’; if these clowns read the draft legislation, they’d ask for, say, language to obligate the spooks to get a warrant signed by a judge, but, alas, since judges in Germany are bound by orders from the state-level justice ministries—and the federal judiciary is bound likewise to orders from the Justice™ Minister—Germany is officially a kind of banana republic where no independence judiciary exists, and that’s not merely my opinion but also deriving from the EU’s own Court of Justice (sic), specifically the ruling in Joined Cases C‑508/18 and C‑82/19 PPU (see here), which hold (drum roll):

Under German law the public prosecutor’s office does not enjoy the autonomous or independent status of a court of law, but is subject to an administrative hierarchy headed by the Minister for Justice, so that there is a risk of political involvement in surrender proceedings. Furthermore, the public prosecutor’s office is not a judicial authority with competence to order detention or arrest of any person except in exceptional circumstances. Only a judge or court has those powers.

Do read the rest of this curious episode here:

And now back, once more, to Die Welt’s temper tantrum.]

Data Ranging From Seatbelt Tension to Ignition Cycles

The explanatory notes to the draft law provide insight into this. The focus is on ‘gathering information about the motor vehicles used by various actors’ [sure /sarcasm]. Data available from manufacturers and repair shops should be used for this purpose. ‘With modern vehicle models, manufacturers collect comprehensive data that allows conclusions to be drawn about the usage profile, the intensity of use, and even the number of drivers. For example, distances driven, GPS data, and seatbelt tension settings are stored’, the draft states.

The ability of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to access this data may be necessary for further operational measures in the area of ​​foreign intelligence gathering. Furthermore, querying usage data (e.g., GPS data, status data such as mileage, number of trips, parking location) could allow conclusions to be drawn about the specific activities of individuals involved.

Fuel level, location, mileage, and ignition cycles could also be useful for ‘operational work’, according to the draft [sure, which makes it a bit … weird, if not stoopid™ to raise concerns for domestic motorists, right? Not so fast, for institutionalised intel cooperation means that these roadblocks are circumvented by, e.g., German spooks desiring such data from Germans may ask their French colleagues (and vice versa)].

Manufacturers are the primary point of contact. Repair shops should only be contacted ‘if a request to the vehicle manufacturer is not possible or would jeopardise the purpose of the measure’ [that’s another on of these ‘downstream’ consequences, and I’m quite sure this is not really the issue here].

Not yet mentioned are the data collected by the cameras of modern cars. With the driver’s consent via the on-board computer, this data is also increasingly ending up with manufacturers. So far, governments have primarily been interested in this, particularly data protection officers.

For example, manufacturers have had to ensure that pedestrians, especially at kindergartens, schools, and hospitals, are securely anonymised before the images can be used to train driver assistance systems [sure; ever asked yourself where, say, all that footage from Tesla’s or Chinese EVs is ending up? On their servers, accessible to the spooks here and there].

Car manufacturers are trying to build trust in data security with their customers. Mercedes, for instance, quotes its corporate data protection officer, Sebastian Greß, on its data protection center website:

The transparent and responsible handling of data is an anchor of trust for innovative and sustainable digital products and services [*eyeroll*].

Other Industries are Also Affected.

In principle, however, the industry associations are not opposed to turning cars into intelligence agencies’ spies. Instead, they focus their criticism on practical implementation issues and want to avoid additional costs [are you really shocked™ about this?]. ‘The VDA will constructively support the further legislative process and advocate for a balanced legal framework that combines security interests with data protection, innovation capacity, and business planning security’, says Müller.

What’s particularly concerning is that intelligence agencies operate less transparently than public prosecutors and police officers. However, the law limits access to vehicle data to ‘cases of at least significant threats requiring monitoring’ [that’s the ‘how it started’ part]. In cases of doubt, courts would have to interpret this term—assuming the data request even becomes known to potential plaintiffs [which they won’t pursuant to § 11 (3) 2 of the spooks’ legislation, so, problem solved, eh? (that’s the ‘how it’s going’ aspect, right here].

The law also obligates other companies to share data. It is intended to apply to all freight and passenger transport services, digital services, and payment service providers. The scope is broad: companies are ‘obligated to provide information about their services and activities’. They are not permitted to inform their customers, as they are bound by confidentiality. This obligation of confidentiality does not apply only if the companies have no branch in Germany and are required to disclose the information under the laws of their home country [at the bottom of the journo™ piece, we also learn, in the most cursory way, about the stuff™ we discussed above].

Telecommunications and postal services are also obligated to cooperate. Only the mail of members of parliament is exempt—not that of groups such as lawyers, doctors, or journalists, whose communications are normally afforded special protection [that should give you pause, too, by the way].

All companies and individuals who use surveillance cameras must also assist the intelligence agencies. They must allow the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) and the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to also use the camera data and even grant them access to their premises for this purpose [bye-bye, whatever remained of property rights; remember: ‘based on actual evidence’, all provided by the spooks who are under no obligation to actually share said evidence with a judge beforehand]. Stored footage must also be handed over.

However, a company is not required to install additional cameras for the BfV: ‘The obligation is limited to the use of the technical resources already available to the obligated party.’ [another one of these (rotting) fig leafs over the private parts].

In the event of hacking attacks [by whom?], companies are also obligated to cooperate with the agencies. If they are technically unable to hand over data, they are even obligated to provide the BfV, upon request, with a copy of the parts of their information technology system whose analysis is necessary to detect information.

According to the draft, the secret services can compensate companies for special effort—provided if the data is not structured and cannot be transmitted simply with a mouse click. Overall, companies should only incur low costs, as they are not obliged to identify additional data for the secret service or to store it as a precautionary measure—unlike the controversial data retention.

The federal government therefore estimates the cost to the economy at just 50,000 euros per year. However, the damage from a possible loss of trust among customers is not included.

Bottom Lines

Come for a car, become an informant for the spooks, that’s kinda the new motto of the German car industry.

The German intelligence service modernisation act is wild, and we’ve only scratched the very surface of these shenanigans, but it’s highly pertinent: imagine, if you can and will, a situation in which any of the above issues is taken up by any spook agency—and a world-wide cascade of data-sharing arrangements, both legal and by customary practices (such as foreign intel services using their friends in neighbouring countries to spy on the former’s citizenry: I know, it sounds wild, but stranger things have happened), ensues. These data-sharing cascades involve all payment providers across borders (mostly Visa and MasterCard in the West), virtually all jurisdictions world-wide, esp. if some more or less spurious claim of money laundering or terrorism being included for good measure, and—voilà, it’s now you, Jane and John Q. Public who must provide proof of your innocence.

In German, there is this beautiful word Beweislastumkehr, which translates into ‘reversal of the burden of proof’.

It means that you, the accused citizen™, perhaps due to a secret suspicion, let alone a criminal charge—remember: all the above speaks of ‘based on actual evidence’, as if all such evidence is created equal—must convince the powers-that-be of your innocence.

Gone are the requirements of police amassing credible evidence to approach public prosecutor with whom they venture to a judge whose task it would be (once has been) to weigh the arguments and sign off on a warrant.

This means—whatever the legalities and such, the power-brokers in Berlin, Brussels, and wherever else in the EU, including the bureaucrats and appointees, can change the rules of the game without telling anyone about it, without caring about popular sovereignty, and without us, the people, ever finding out about it.

It is hard to avoid the impression that this is but the latest iteration of the tried and abominable notion that ‘the public doesn’t need to know’. As I’ve emphasised before, with respect to Carl Schmitt who held, about a century ago, the following:

Sovereign is he who decides on the exception.

Clearly, we the people, don’t decide on these matters anymore.

Don’t weep for ‘Europe’ or your country; they’re all gone.

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and start working to make it your country again.