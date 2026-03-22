Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
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"The Science™, working (ahem) in ways any pimp and prostitute understand."

Yep.

I recall my curiosity during the President Clinton timeframe. I was wondering if fossil fuel power plants were ineffective at mercury removal and were we seeing in the research, ecological and agricultural and forestry impacts. I contacted our national grasslands research center and made an inquiry. They told me that many research proposals were sitting at the National Science Foundation ( as I seem to recall were in the hundreds) unfunded. Sometimes its easier to not research something so you as a politician don’t make any unwanted discoveries for your contituents.

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