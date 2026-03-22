Just as you thought things looked bleak, they take a turn for the worse as both legacy media journos™ and resident experts™ are unwilling to speak about highly relevant context.

So, here’s some background that’s highly relevant context:

A previously unexplored ice dome at Weißseespitze summit (3500 m), near where the ‘Tyrolean Iceman’ was found, offers almost ideal conditions for preserving the original ice formed at the site. The glaciological settings and state-of-the-art micro-radiocarbon age constraints indicate that the summit has been glaciated for about 5900 years.

Translation from the academese: that mountain peak was not covered in ice 5,900+ years ago, as we discussed a bit earlier this year:

And with that context known, let’s go down yet another rabbit-hole.

All non-Englisch content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added. I also added a bit of ‘historical’ commentary for your edification (as education is decidedly not the aim of the news items cited).

6,000-Year-Old ‘History Archive’ Melting

6,000 years of climate history are stored in ice cores from a glacier in the Ötztal Alps. And not only that: The ice also ‘tells’ the story of mankind, such as Roman settlements. But with global warming, this ‘history archive’ will soon disappear.

By Raphael Krapscha, science.ORF.at, 16 March 2026 [source; archived]

What has grown over millennia could vanish in just a few years. Since the first drilling campaign in 2019, the summit glacier of the Weißseespitze in the Ötztal Alps has already lost around five meters of ice thickness. According to estimates, the remaining five meters could be gone within the next three to four years [note to myself: check back in 2030 (what a con-incidence) if that will have actually happened; the background to the 2019 ice-core drilling was explained in the study by Bohleber et al., ‘New glacier evidence for ice-free summits during the life of the Tyrolean Iceman’, which appeared in Scientific Reports vol. 10, Article no.: 20513 (2020) and it is the subject of the top-linked article].

For science, this means an irreplaceable loss of climate data stored in the glacial ice. Air bubbles from past centuries, dust particles from long-forgotten forest fires, chemical traces of early industrialisation: the ice not only documents natural climate fluctuations, but also the history of people in the Alpine region.

Race Against Time

According to glaciologist Andrea Fischer of the Austrian Academy of Sciences [faculty profile; note that she’s the last-named author of the above-referenced study], it is therefore all the more important to examine the remaining glacial ice of the Weißseespitze in detail and to document the information it contains before it is too late [why? Of course, science, but there’s yet another aspect: if Dr. Fischer knows, for a fact (she’s published on this), that the glacier is not older than 5,900 years, it means, above all, one thing: there was no ice at c. 3,500m elevation at that point in time; now ask yourself as to why neither Dr. Fischer nor journo™ Krapscha wish to tell the casual reader—the latter may simply not know (which is doubtful but possible), but the fact that the former doesn’t tell, well, that’s even worse (but it may be that she told him but the journo™ cannot print it for obvious reasons™); finally, as to why Dr. Fischer says these things, well, these research trips are very expensive, and once the glacier is gone, that particular funding stream also runs dry…].

Since 2019, Fischer has therefore [sic] conducted several drilling campaigns on the glacier together with international partners. The extracted ice cores have since been analysed in specialised laboratories in Venice and Heidelberg [that, too, is very expensive]. Some of the findings were recently published in a study in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science, Cryospheric Sciences [we’ll look at these findings below the news item, but I’ll briefly mention that this is a) the very same journal that published the 2020 study mentioned at the top of this piece and b) ‘building on earlier research’ (unlike this news item)].

A Look Into the Past

The study described in the article provided truly unique insights into the past: ‘Our colleagues at the University of Venice operate a laboratory for environmental chemistry and have examined various indicators there, for example, an indicator for forest fires’, Fischer explained in an interview with ORF Science [I’m all for doing these new things, no two ways about that, but the most important finding—that the glacier wasn’t there 6,000 years ago—is, you know, kinda important here].

Analysis of the ice now allows for a kind of journey through the history of people in the Alpine region: they have been engaged in simple mining since the Bronze Age, more than 3,000 years ago. Traces of deforestation and further metalworking from the Roman period have also been found [that’s kinda a stretch, too, for alpine archaeologists have found 16 quarries at high altitudes (c. 2,000m above sea level) dating back to the Roman era; this, too, seems relevant, eh?]. And the situation became particularly intense around the year 950 AD—the metal content of the ice rose sharply at this time, indicating an economic boom in the region [this coincides with the Mediaeval Warm Period (Wikipedia)].

Data for Better Climate Models

The information from the ice archive is not only historically interesting—it also helps to better predict the future [like, 6,000 years out and/or longer?] ‘Climate models are already very good, but they can only be as good as the data with which they are essentially calibrated and trained’, explains Fischer. ‘Only when we have very good measurement data can we teach the models something new.’ [so, whatever the ‘already very good’ models can do, they will now be taught ‘something new’, which is the textbook definition of ‘gimme, gimme, gimme more money’ (tho it’s pointless)]

According to Fischer, the data from the Weißseespitze are particularly valuable because they cover a period for which there are otherwise hardly any records [well, you know what the Science™ recently found? That the glacier at Prudhoe Dome in northwestern (!) Greenland, of all places, was similarly ice-free at around the same time as the Alps were ice-free:

But I suppose that the glaciologist knows™ this, hence it cannot be mentioned in the fearporn here]—and because they come directly from the densely populated Alpine region. Unlike the large ice cores from Greenland [they really wrote this] or Antarctica, they actually reflect the regional climate conditions of Central Europe [because the Greenland and Antarctic ice cores ‘actually reflect the regional climate conditions of’ both Greenland and Antarctica, right? Right. Morons]

Cold Ice as a Climate Archive

According to Fischer, there is a simple reason why the chemical signatures have been so well preserved in the ice for millennia: the Weißseespitze, at an altitude of 3,499 meters, is one of the few places in the Eastern Alps where so-called ‘cold ice’ still exists.

‘Cold ice is ice that remains significantly below freezing for an extended period. This means it is impermeable to water’, explains the glaciologist. New rainwater or meltwater cannot penetrate the cold glacial ice and contaminate it, which considerably facilitates the analysis of the ancient ice layers [get that: ‘cold ice’ in the Alps cannot be older than 5,900 years, give or take; ever wondered if such ‘cold ice’ patches exist elsewhere and, if so, how old these are?].

Historically Unprecedented Loss

However valuable the glacial ice of the Weißseespitze is, a significant portion of its historical record has already disappeared irretrievably. ‘The surface of the ice was already more than 300 years old in 2019’, says Fischer [which puts its emergence firmly into the territory of the Little Ice Age (Wikipedia)] ‘So you can imagine that by now a large part of the ice that still recorded any human activity has melted away.’ [note that this doesn’t relate to ‘human activity’ older than 5,900 years]

According to current analyses, there were no comparably long periods of significant ice loss in the 6,000 years prior [note the sleight of hand: there was no glacier there before 5,900 years ago, which makes the following deduction, well, plausible, but only if one omits that fact (see the top-linked piece for references)]. The current melting rate is therefore unprecedented in the entire documented history of the glacier [it’s kinda mentioned, albeit in a way that’s highly disingenuous].

According to Fischer, the Alpine glaciers themselves can no longer be saved:

In the 20 to 30 years it will take for our measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to become truly effective, the Alpine glaciers will have largely melted away.

What remains are the salvaged data—and the task of learning from them.

Spagnesi et al. (2026), ‘New chemical signatures from Weißseespitze ice cores (Eastern Alps)’

As promised, here’s a brief comment about the new study the above-translated piece talks about; it appeared in Front. Earth Sci., 13 Mar. 2026, Sec. Cryospheric Sciences, vol. 14 (https://doi.org/10.3389/feart.2026.1680019) and its subtitle is ‘pre-industrial pollution traces from Roman Empire to early modern period’.

This is the abstract:

Introduction: High-altitude glaciers in the Western European Alps have yielded crucial records of anthropogenic air pollution, revealing a sharp rise in pollutant levels over the past two centuries due to industrialisation. In contrast, studies in the Eastern Alps have been scarce, as their lower-elevation glaciers were often considered less suitable for preserving undisturbed records. Nevertheless, recent findings indicate that, under specific conditions, cold ice frozen to bedrock can persist below 4,000 m. This is exemplified by the Weißseespitze (WSS) summit ice cap (3,499 m a.s.l.), which, despite ongoing surface mass loss, preserved a 6000-year-old record within just ∼10 m of ice depth [because the glacier isn’t older]. Methods: Building on earlier research, this study provides an expanded chemical dataset of the upper 8.5 m of the 9.95 m ice core drilled in 2019 (core 2), now including 18 trace elements (Li, V, Cr, Mn, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn, As, Rb, Sr, Ag, Cd, Ba, Tl, Pb, Bi, U), carboxylic and dicarboxylic acids, and a deepened discussion on ionic compounds, which refines the already published record [note that the article is categorised as ‘original research’]. To differentiate between natural contributions and anthropogenic sources, a Positive Matrix Factorisation analysis was applied to the full dataset. This analysis was further supported by Enrichment Factors calculations, which helped to discriminate between crustal and non-crustal sources. Results: Thanks to the novel age-depth scale obtained with 39Ar dating, in addition to previous 14C ages, the glacier’s age-depth model was further refined, revealing that the glacier surface formed approximately 371+96−60 years before 2019, while tying the prominent peak in chemistry found at 640 cm depth to about 891 years before 2019. Further insights on this horizon came from the comparison between the levoglucosan record, measured within the WSS ice core, and the micro-charcoal data available for the nearby Schwarzboden mire. Discussion : This study underscores the exceptional value of the WSS glacier as a long-term archive of pre-industrial pollution. Alarmingly, approximately 4.5 m of ice have been lost as of 2025, accelerating the disappearance of this archive. With industrial-era layers already lost due to ice mass reduction and projections showing 30% of Ötztal glaciers could vanish by 2030, preserving and studying these records appears increasingly urgent.

That last highlighted sentence is the money pitch, as funding for ‘additional research’ is very, very time-sensitive.

We note that this new study explicitly cites ‘Bohleber et al., 2020’, which is the article I mentioned at the top of this posting and whose full title reads:

That would be the very same Dr. Andrea Fischer who is so prominently questioned in the above-translated news item. The title is also very open about the issue, which is—ice-free Alpine summits around 5,900 years ago.

To mention this, however, would seriously question the climate doom narrative (and Dr. Fischer’s future funding ambitions).

There’s yet another sleight-of-hand to note here, and it’s buried in the introductory segment of the new study:

We provide an expanded dataset from the upper 8.5 m of the 2019 Weißseespitze 9.95 m ice core, capturing a timeline from the Early Modern era (ca. 1641 CE) to the Roman Empire (ca. 128 CE).

This permits the authors and journos™ to point to what they study, hence there’s no need to discuss whatever was there before that period (tho I doubt the journo™ read the paper).

I also deem the pre-industrial anthropogenic pollution aspects questionable, mainly because of the following paragraph (it’s in the conclusion segment of the new paper):

Results show that natural sources control the chemical variability at WSS, with sea-salt/biological emissions and secondary organic aerosol accounting for the majority of the signal (47% and 37%, respectively), while biomass burning, crustal material, and anthropogenic inputs contribute more modestly (17% in total) but persistently throughout the record. Enrichment Factor analysis further shows that only a limited subset of trace elements (Ag, Cd, Bi) is clearly enriched above the lithogenic background, indicating that anthropogenic metal pollution remained limited during the Roman to Early Modern period. Accordingly, the co-variation of other trace elements (i.e., V, Cr, Co, Sr, Tl, and U) identified by the PMF analysis reflects the superposition of weak anthropogenic inputs on a stable natural background rather than the dominance of single pollution source. Departures from this background are episodic and coincide with intervals of major natural forcing, including large volcanic eruptions and periods of enhanced atmospheric dust transport during the 13th and 16th century, respectively.

And then there’s this absolutely bananas gem (before you read on: ‘levoglucosan’ [Wikipedia] is what you get if you burn organic materials, such as starch and cellulose and is a ‘chemical tracer for biomass burning in atmospheric chemistry studies’):

A prominent levoglucosan peak in the WSS ice core (∼640 cm depth, dated between 902 and 1280 CE) mirrors a micro-charcoal maximum in the Schwarzboden mire peat record (822–1092 CE). Although not strictly synchronous, their temporal overlap, the micro-charcoal particle size range (7 < ø < 50 µm), and the elevated levoglucosan-to-carboxylic acid ratio suggest a cumulative signal of regionally sustained fire activity, potentially driven by the combined effects of the Medieval climatic anomaly [note the gaslighting about the Mediaeval Warm Period, which is now an ‘anomaly’] and anthropogenic land-use pressures.

To be fair, the paper discusses a nearby peat area, the

Schwarzboden mire, located at 2150 m a.s.l. (46°40′29″ N; 10°45′10″ E, ∼110 m diameter) in the Maneid valley, a few kilometers southeast of the Weißseespitze glacier, hosted a sampling campaign in 2009, when a 110 cm peat core was extracted from the mire. Palynological and micro-charcoal analyses aimed to investigate ancient human impact in the sub-alpine region in the frame of the study conducted by Festi et al. (2014).

I haven’t looked at the paper by Festi et al. (2014), but the timeframe (900-1280 A.D.) coincides with the Mediaeval Warm Period—and guess what: peat is extracted at 2.150m elevation and apparently burned on the spot over almost 300 years, which tells me—it’s perhaps the odd wildfire following lightning strikes, sure, but this reeks of sustained human activity at quite high altitudes. Surely, this must be anomalous, too?

Bottom Lines

That’s kinda it—proof-positive that the gaslighting continues to this day, and that very prominent experts™ are part and parcel of this shitshow.

Despite them knowing better.

So, how corrupted is the Science™?

Very much so, and the above-related legacy media piece is yet another one of these puzzle pieces that ‘splain the motivation: I’ll show you the incentive, hence the background to the argumentation becomes intelligible; this is how Spagnesi et al. conclude their paper:

Despite substantial ice loss, the WSS glacier has demonstrated to preserve a uniquely well-dated archive of pre-industrial atmospheric composition. However, with only about 5.5 m of ice remaining in 2025, this archive is under imminent threat, underscoring the urgency of documenting and preserving the remaining record.

Spagnesi et al. know that the glacier wasn’t there 5,900 years ago.

They have received reams of funding for these papers.

And they wish to continue to do so, hence the appeal.

You don’t need either fancy degrees nor more than one working brain cell to understand the motivation behind these studies vs. how they are portrayed in legacy media.

These expeditions are very expensive, as is the data collection and ice core storage thereafter. Hence, to do these studies, so-called third-party funding is required, which may only be obtained by pandering to science foundations run by political appointees and/or handing out funding whose purpose is determined beforehand by politicos™.

Hence, what you see is what you get.

The Science™, working (ahem) in ways any pimp and prostitute understand.

At the behest every member of an organised crime syndicate—from the mafia don to the low-level muscle—understands.

Yet somehow, our most highly-educated experts™ and the equally highly-credentialed journos™ fail to comprehend what’s going on.

The one thing that ‘splains this is, however, equally simple: you don’t shit where you eat.