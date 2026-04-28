Another day, more fake drama™ out of Oslo: citing concerns™ over social media/online access for teens, the Labour gov’t led by Jonas Gahr Støre is now pushing for a doubly-whammy: protect the children with new legislation that requires the seamless adoption of the EU’s infamous Digital Services Act—and both oblige Big Tech companies to verify your child’s age.

In effect, in the name of concerns™ for children, families are asked to hand over sensitive personal and/or biometric data to Big Tech (which, presumably, will outsource data handling to third parties).

Bye-bye privacy, hi gov’t + big business = fascism public-private partnership.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose (‘the more it changes, the more it's the same thing’).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Støre Wants to Ban Social Media Before You Turn 16

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority [orig. Datatilsynet] is concerned that tech giants will be responsible for checking who is old enough [they’d likely be fine if gov’t officials would snap, ‘papers, please’ at you].

By Sahara Muhaisen et al., NRK, 24 April 2026 [source; archived]

The government wants an age limit of 16 for social media.

If they get their way, technology companies will not let you onto social media platforms before 1 January of the year you are turn 16 [so, basically, the gov’t wishes to impose a new regulation that it has no chance of implementing; as an aside, given that most people probably don’t have their birthday on 1 Jan., the use of present continuous would be advisable (but wrong as the original reads året du fyller 16 år, plus there’s the issue of having a law drawn up mandating no-one under 16 to be social media while this kind of rule™ might enable some kid whose b-day is in December to break it—it’s the inversion of a motte-and-bailey argument (that is, a baily-and-motte) to get stronger laws after a (presumably successful) court challenge].

The bill will be presented during the year. If it gets a majority in the Storting, it could come into force next year, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour Party) to NRK.

Last year, the government sent out a similar proposal for consultation, but with a 15-year age limit based on date of birth. Now they have tightened the law more.

‘We have listened to consultation input, including from children and young people who pointed us in that direction’, says Minister for Children and Family Affairs Lene Vågslid (Labour Party) [fun factoid #1 about Ms Vågslid (courtesy of her Norwegian Wikipedia profile): born in 1986, ‘She was leader of Telemark AUF [the Labour Party’s youth association, or Arbeidernes ungdomsfylking] 2003–2006, and has been a board member of Telemark Labour Party since 2003 (i.e., she’s been a politico™ at the nat’l level for over 15 years by now). Vågslid was elected to Telemark County Council in 2007.’ Basically, another example of a party apparatchik from the tender age of 17 and has been a MP since 2010 (when she was 24); after two stints on the judiciary committee (2013-17 and 2017-21, the latter time as its chair), among other such postings, she was appointed Minister for Children and Family Affairs in early 2025); in case you’re wondering about her background, well, apart from the Labour Party, she’s done a total of three years of teacher training in music and singing (at the undergraduate level) plus one additional year of on-the-job training, which resulted in the job title adjunkt, which translates roughly into trained-and-qualified-but-still substitute/entry-level teacher or the like; according to her LinkedIn profile, she’s done a total of 3 months as a teacher, though she’s been ‘on leave’ (orig. permisjon) during the election campaign in 2010].

What is new is not only the number, but also how the age limit is calculated.

[PM Støre] The government wants the entire cohort to have access at the same time. This means that on 1 January of the year you turn 16, young people can start using social media. This way, you will not be separated in class year.

Minister for Children and Family Affairs Lene Vågslid opines that algorithms cannot hinder [or confuse, mess with] the coming-of-age of children and teenagers. [yes, that life-long apparatchik really said this]

Affected by Age Limit

At Holmenhaugen School in Oslo, NRK meets 13-year-old Vemund Oulie Eskildsen. He is one of those who may be affected by the new ban [fun factoid #2 is that Norway enacted quite strict consent-prior-to-intercourse legislation about a year ago (as per Wikipedia):

On 10 April 2025, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security submitted a bill that, among other things, contains a proposal for a Norwegian Consent Act.[1] The bill has been considered by the Justice Committee of the Storting.[2] The matter was debated in the Storting on 5 June 2025. The first vote took place on 6 June 2025, and the following was adopted, among other things: ‘Anyone who has sexual intercourse with someone who has neither consented to it in word nor deed shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.’[3] The second vote in the Storting took place on 10 June [2025].[4] The Consent Act was sanctioned by the King in Council on 20 June 2025. The Act (with the exception of Section 91) entered into force on 1 July 2025.[5]

Be that as it may, I’m merely wondering if the NRK journos™, prior to walking up to a random (?) kid in a public (sic) school, got the consent of both the minor and one or both of his parents. And now back to the piece]

Vemund says he doesn’t scroll much. He has deleted Instagram and doesn’t use TikTok.

But he still uses Snapchat to keep in touch with friends after school. That could end if there is a ban:

I would have probably lost some contact with them [remember, these are his classmates]. It would have been a little more difficult to get people to training, because now I don’t have everyone’s number. Then I have to get hold of it [could anyone please tell the 13yo that the internet was commercialised in 1997 and that S.M.A.R.T.™ phones (sic) w/internet access did not exist prior to 2007? since the kid is 13, his parents probably don’t remember either—but, for crying out loud offering a stupid rant, people fought two world wars in the analogue age]

He sees that there can be both positive and negative sides to an age limit [ask a 13yo, get a yes/no answer; by the way, how are these teens going to figure out what ‘yes’ or ‘no’ actually means?].

‘I think there would be less cyberbullying’, he says [which is, you know, the stuff™ that’s unaffected by the Consent Act]

Placing Responsibility on Tech Companies

For the age limit to work in practice, the government must also put another law in place. It is the Digital Services Act (DSA) [and thus the real reason for PM Støre’s ‘concern’—I can’t eat as much as I wish to vomit right now—is revealed, for this means the transposition into Norwegian legislation of the EU’s infamous Digital Services Act, which we’ve discussed at some length in other, more censorship-related:

That law™ invoked explicitly by Mr. Støre is the so-called ‘Digital Services Act’ or DSA, and while is a lot of things, it ain’t a law in the sense of the terms, such as a representative assembly of citizens deliberating and voting on stuff they wrote.

In fact, that DSA’s website is singularly misleading due to omission of any explanatory reference as to what kind of—primary or secondary EU—‘law™’ it is, although it comes with warm, fuzzy verbiage:

The DSA regulates online intermediaries and platforms such as marketplaces, social networks, content-sharing platforms, app stores, and online travel and accommodation platforms. Its main goal is to prevent illegal and harmful activities online and the spread of disinformation. It ensures user safety, protects fundamental rights, and creates a fair and open online platform environment.

See, the law™ is all for the greater good and your safety online.

Here’s a clue courtesy of Wikipedia (of all places):

See, this is the true meaning of PM Støre’s fake ‘concern’ over stuff that’s harmful to children; what he and his ilk desire most is to, in the words of Norway’s gov’t regulatory agency with respect to data/communications (Datatilsynet), as follows:

The law will make the EU regulation Digital Services Act (DSA) into Norwegian law.

I’m not too old to remember my Civics 101 classes, hence we note:

the EU Commission issues a regulation (secondary law in EU lingo)

although not an EU member-state, Oslo is now poised to enact derivative legislation to render the Digital Services Act a law (in the original sense of the term)

Needless to say, this is inversion of the legislative process is about as democratic and lawful as creepy old politicos™ hugging or smelling someone else’s babies at rallies is to loving parenting.

Yes, I’m disgusted/pissed/annoyed/angry (and then some), but the main problem here is that the Norwegian citizenry (sic) doesn’t seem to care, least of all up to 80% of parents with kids in school (share guesstimated based on my exchanges in parent meetings of my 9yo and 12yo).

And, yes, this is also a perfect example of what the state does if you don’t raise your child(ren). More below the piece, to which we now return].

The [Norwegian] Digital Services Act proposes that tech companies must verify the age of users when logging in and that this is enforced via the mechanisms [just hand over, say, your biometric passport data to Big Tech, and I’m 112% certain that all of this will go over just fine & dandy (until and unless, say, AI™-based targeting designates your daughter’s school as target for a missile strike, but I suppose in that case, the defence lawyers will opt for ‘shit happens’)].

[PM Støre] It is important to be able to place responsibility on tech companies. They must have routines and procedures to be able to check what age young people are [remember that it was gov’ts in the wake of WW1, to limit and control the free movement of people (refugees, not all of whom were, in fact, welcome™), that introduced modern passports, but in the logic of the Labour Party’s PM Støre, it is Big Tech corporations that ‘must have routines and procedures’ for ID checks]

[NRK] Do you have confidence that the tech giants will create safe solutions here?

[PM Støre] When this becomes Norwegian law, I expect the companies to comply with it. If they do not, they will be breaking the law [sayeth the mouse (Norway) to, say, Meta/Facebook, Apple, etc. (muahahahahaha)]

Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance [no shitting with that designation] Karianne Tung (Labour Party) says that companies that do not comply with Norwegian law risk sanctions and fines [she has an undergraduate degree in political/science of government, via Wikipedia]:

We want a law that requires technology companies to behave properly, and I expect them to do so.

At the same time, it is still unclear when this toolbox will be ready. Tung says the government is working to ensure that the new age limit law and the DSA law will be issued almost simultaneously. But it is possible that the age limit law will come first [thus permitting Big Tech to enforce™ a not-yet existing law and vacuuming up all young Norwegians’ personal/biometric data at fire-sale prices], notes Tung, adding:

Should [sic] that happen, we will be left without enforcement mechanisms for a few months [tumbleweed blows through, for no follow-up questions are seemingly asked].

Data Protection Authority Concerned

The Data Protection Authority [orig. Datatilsynet] is critical of the government’s decision to place the responsibility for age verification on technology companies [of course, because that would make the gov’t a kind of petitioner]:

‘In principle, we believe that this cannot be left to technology companies, because we do not trust that there will be sufficient privacy protection in the solutions’, says Tobias Judin, section head at Data Protection Authority [but he’s a gov’t appointee, hence he’ll come around doing what he’s told].

He says they have looked at age verification solutions that are available:

We see that some are collecting too much information, tracking users, or not taking good enough care of the data [i.e., selling it on to third parties or, better still, having outsourced the data handling to subsidiaries in the first place].

Many Children Are Already ‘There’ [online]

There is already a 13-year-old age limit for being on social media [yeah, but there’s yet no law that proscribes data collection and ID checks, an insignificant detail that doesn’t need to be mentioned]. Nevertheless, many younger children are on the platforms [yeah, it’s a bit like asking your friend’s old-enough brother to buy cigarettes or booze as a teen (which I’m not advertising)].

Figures from the Norwegian Media Authority show that 51 per cent of 9-10-year-olds and 74 per-cent of 11-12-year-olds use social media in 2026 [see, my above guesstimate was spot-on], despite the current 13-year-old age limit. When young people turn 13-14, almost everyone is on social media.

Støre believes that children must be better protected [sure, trust the gov’t, esp. the Støre-Labour one with its deep ties to the Epstein Class, with my children—I mean, are you kidding me?]:

It is a cruel game to put children’s brains at that age against algorithms developed by the world’s best technologists [which is contradicted by Lene Vågslid, the Family Minister of Mr. Støre’s own gov’t (see above)]. It is to protect our children, for whom we adults are responsible, that we do this.

[NRK] A number of actors, including Tekna, Tek Norge, and the Norwegian Bar Association, are critical of setting an absolute age limit. Many young people have their entire network there. What do you say to them?

[PM Støre] I believe that the age limit is correct because of the dependency and the enormous time consumption this represents for children.

‘No Miracle Cure’

Several countries have similar bills on the way.

Australia is the country that has come the furthest. In December last year, they introduced a 16-year age limit on social media. But it has not been completely [key word here] smooth sailing.

Just three months later, eSafety, the country’s online safety regulator, wrote that a significant proportion of children under 16 still maintain accounts, create new accounts, or get around the platforms’ age-protection systems [see my snark about underage acquisition of booze and cigarettes].

The UK has chosen a different path. They do not have a single fixed age limit, but require platforms to check age where there is a risk to children. The regulators Ofcom and the ICO believe this is more robust than a ban, but far from perfect, as users can still state their age themselves [who else would/should do so?].

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority believes that experience shows how demanding this is.

‘This is not a miracle cure that solves everything. Age verification can always be bypassed for those who really want to’, says Judin [I told you so].

This can be done, for example, by using a VPN to appear to be in another country, or by having an older person verify your age for you [*eyeroll*].

Other solutions only give an estimate of how old you are and can be wrong, both by letting in those who are too young and by shutting out those who are actually allowed.

Bottom Lines

This is so FUBAR, it boggles the mind.

I do think I’ve gotten this right on the issues about WTF the sudden concern™ by politicos™ over children’s health and well-being is, and at the core of what’s going on is (drum roll) the Hegelian dialectic:

establish that there’s a problem™ (here: social media access for minors) hype that problem™ and offer a solution™ (mandatory age verification) that solution™, however, only works with the Trojan Horse of transposing the EU’s infamous Digital Services Act into domestic law™

See what I did? I ‘splained why there’s both a sudden concern™ over screen time, how the gov’t + big business = fascism public-private partnership will get the taxpayer to both pay up and hand over their data to whatever third party that handles it.

From hereon, it’s only a teeny-tiny step from having AI™ corporations access all kinds of personal data stored by various gov’t agencies, which means AI™ will become essential to tell everybody you’re, well, you:

Also, if you’re thinking, like, dear epimetheus, you’re just an old fart refusing to accept the New Reality™, well, please read this before commenting:

In addition, here’s a few brief snippets from the DSA, which is a piece of regulation that was cooked up by Euroturds, or Euretards, in Brussels or Strasbourg and published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 19 Oct. 2022.

That’s all it took for a EU bloc-wide ‘law™’ to be imposed on all member-states. Yes, the DSA is published in the name of both the EU Council (the supreme soviet, if you like, which consists of all member-states’ heads of gov’ts) and the EU Parliament (which is not a real parliament as it has no legislative authority, which is concentrated in the hands of the Commission plus the Council), but that’s window-dressing.

Moreover, here’s a short quote from the DSA’s preamble, specifically paragraph (12), which ‘splains’ the purposes of this law™ quite concisely:

For the purpose of this Regulation the concept of ‘illegal content’ should broadly reflect the existing rules in the offline environment. In particular, the concept of ‘illegal content’ should be defined broadly to cover information relating to illegal content, products, services and activities. In particular, that concept should be understood to refer to information, irrespective of its form, that under the applicable law is either itself illegal, such as illegal hate speech or terrorist content and unlawful discriminatory content, or that the applicable rules render illegal [that’s the arbitrary ‘go to jail’ card here] in view of the fact that it relates to illegal activities.

Thankfully, our overlords in Brussels added a few ‘illustrative examples’ to make it possible for the hoi polloi to actually understand what is meant:

Illustrative examples include the sharing of images depicting child sexual abuse, the unlawful non-consensual sharing of private images, online stalking, the sale of non-compliant or counterfeit products, the sale of products or the provision of services in infringement of consumer protection law, the non-authorised use of copyright protected material, the illegal offer of accommodation services or the illegal sale of live animals. In contrast, an eyewitness video of a potential crime should not be considered to constitute illegal content, merely because it depicts an illegal act, where recording or disseminating such a video to the public is not illegal under national or Union law [terms & conditions apply: if whatever ‘potential crime’ may be anti-semitic, it applies; if said recording merely shows, say, what remains of bombed-out Gaza, Tehran, or Beirut, you’re fine, even if your reach will be arbitrarily diminished due to the powers-that-be and their influence of notionally Big Tech corporations].

Oh, look, none of these relates to one person having a live-streamed chat with another person on social media.

If you found this mildly enraging, please allow me to help you out on getting into a proper red-hot anger fit:

Oh, lest I forget, what do Norwegian minors actually do on social media?

Norwegian children as young as 8 take nude pictures of themselves and sell them online.

(Note that this last-linked piece went live in early 2024 to create a mass line, i.e., the illusion of popular demand for gov’t action.)

And the kicker in all of the above?

11 May 2022: Labour Party’s Storting faction wants to let 16yo vote The Labour Party’s parliamentary faction determined that they wish to give the right to vote to 16yos in the upcoming municipal and provincial assembly elections [orig. fylketingsvalg]. They are now in league together with the Communists [Rødt], Greens [MDG], the Socialist Left [SV], and the Liberals [sic, Venstre] to lower the voting age. ‘This is great news. We have worked towards this for many years’, the Labour Party’s Youth Association’s [AUF] chair Astrid Hoem said.

Yep, you read this right: four years ago, the Labour Party was all for lowering the voting age to 16; fast-forward to the present, you cannot access WhatsApp or Facebook if you’re not 16.