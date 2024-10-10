Meanwhile, in Slovakia, that small country in East-Central Europe neighbouring my own Heimat, a kind of tempest in a teapot could be observed.

You may recall that the current gov’t is headed by Mr. Robert Fico who was shot by a deranged ‘lone gunman’ of the left-liberal, pro-NATO persuasion earlier this year. I conventionally link to Wikipedia for the de facto ‘official’ version of events, which included this particular gem:

Fico claimed that political opposition from the left showed ‘violent or hateful excesses’ against his democratically elected government over the belief that a West-focused foreign policy was the only acceptable approach, especially concerning the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Of course, conspiracy-mongering nutjobs off all persuasions were quick to point to Mr. Fico’s anti-Science™ stance—i.e., his insistence of informed consent and suspicion of modRNA poison/death juice administration—as somewhat lurking in the background.

Turns out, they conspiracy-mongering nutjobs were more right than wrong.

You see, upon re-entering office (technically running on a party platform quite similar to that of the current Danish Social Democrats, i.e., anti-mass immigration, with the difference being that Mr. Fico, unlike the Danes, isn’t pro-war against Russia), Mr. Fico’s grave ‘sin’ in the eyes of his Western ‘friends and allies’ is that he commission a parliamentary enquiry into ‘the Covid Pandemic’, which also included the countermeasures known as ‘the vaccine™’.

And as this parliamentary enquiry inches closer to presenting its findings, Slovakia’s Justice Minister resigned suddenly and unexpectedly.

Now, if you’re like me, you’d probably ask yourself: why (now)?

Well, I’ll let Deutsche Welle—as a key agit prop-wielding do the ‘splainin’ (DW is the functional equivalent of Radio Free Europe) from here on.

As always, translation and emphases [as well as snark] mine.

Slovakia Wants to Ban mRNA Vaccines

By Lubos Palata, Deutsche Welle, 9 Oct. 2024 [source]

The Slovakian government commissioner for the investigation into the pandemic, Peter Kotlar, considers mRNA vaccines to be dangerous and is calling for a ban. He also questions the COVID pandemic itself [he self-declared himself a ‘heretic™’].

In Slovakia, Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova has resigned. She belongs to the ‘Voice of the President’ party, the moderate force in the populist left-right government of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Her resignation came after just eleven months in office. She justified it with disagreements over the budget, which provides for deep cuts in the healthcare system. However, the decisive factor is likely to have been the report presented a week ago by Peter Kotlar, the government commissioner for the investigation into the COVID pandemic.

In it, Kotlar not only questions the pandemic itself [I’m shocked, shocked, that questions are going on here], but also calls for a ban on vaccination with mRNA vaccines developed by Western companies such as Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna [that’s a first]. Experts disagree with him [of course they do]. According to them, these vaccines helped to significantly reduce the number of deaths from the virus and the consequences of the pandemic [evidence of even the notion of data in support of expert opinion™ would be too much to ask for, I suppose].

This is precisely what Kotlar disputes, stating the following ,at the presentation of his report:

The most serious consequence of the whole contrived operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is to jeopardise human health and confirm the naivety of the world’s population to be subconsciously obedient.

Anti-Vaxxers in Power in Bratislava

Kotlar, a member of the ruling Slovak National Party, had spoken out during the pandemic, for example on YouTube, against the measures taken by the government at the time and vaccination against COVID. This earned him considerable popularity, which helped him get into parliament.

[That’s all DW points to; there’s, of course, no need to enlighten the casual consumer of legacy media reporting of other content, such as, e.g., this hit piece in The Spectator, which explains how Mr. Kotlár came to be in this position: ‘Kotlár was appointed as the government’s official proxy to lead the inquiry into the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a motion filed by Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer), the task of the proxy will be “to carry out coordination tasks aimed at assessing and analysing the lawfulness, economic efficiency, purpose and efficacy of measures approved in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-22.”’

So, here’s the gist: Mr. Kotlár is a MP who’s with the PM’s party (that won the elections); PM Fico, who ran on a platform promising a parliamentary enquiry, subsequently appointed Mr. Kotlár to be on that commission, and now Slovak opposition politicos and foreign media are calling this ‘dangerous™’ and ‘anti-Science™’, and a ton of other names. If anything, Mr. Fico is following all the rules and procedures of Western constitutional republicanism, which is, I think, what his blob-affiliated adversaries, foreign and domestic, are opposed to. Yeet they call him illegitimate and a threat.]

High Mortality During the Pandemic

Slovakia was one of the hardest-hit countries in the world in terms of the number of deaths related to the COVID pandemic. In this Central European EU member state with a population of five million, 21,000 people died as a result of COVID [remember the ‘controversial’ notion of dying ‘of or with Covid’? I do, but Deutsche Welle doesn’t: why might that be?]. In addition to a poor and underfunded healthcare system, disinformation campaigns, mistrust of modern Western vaccines, and the underestimation of COVID itself also contributed to this [this is also highly misleading: according to Wikipedia, ‘Slovakia is a developed country with an advanced high-income economy. The country maintains a combination of a market economy with a comprehensive social security system, providing citizens with universal health care, free education, and one of the longest paid parental leaves in the OECD.’—I’m sure that there’s plenty of issues, as well as quite a bit of stuff that’s not working very well, but to characterise Slovakia as a decrepit backwater is…well, you fill in the blank]

This mistrust led to many Slovaks rejecting Western vaccines and only wanting to be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik vaccine [talk about throwing out the baby with the bathwater…]. In spring 2021, then Prime Minister Igor Matovic sent a government delegation to Moscow to stock up on Sputnik. However, after the EU did not recognise the Russian vaccine, it was ultimately not accepted in Slovakia either and the vaccine doses had to be destroyed [so, here’s a bit of EU-induced ‘corruption’ for you; the overarching issue appears to be Russophobia, for which no cure appears to exist, except for personally knowing Russians and learning that, for the most part, ‘they’ are very much like ‘us’].

No Cooperation with the WHO

Despite [sic] this, Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government is sticking to its negative stance on mRNA vaccines and harbours doubts about the pandemic [there’s his thought-crime]. As a first step, Fico announced that it would end its cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the COVID issue [needless to say, doing so didn’t increase Mr. Fico’s popularity with WHO, which are added to his ‘heretic™’ anti-EU/pro-Russia stance].

‘Let's at least make the right gesture together by stopping the administration of mRNA preparations until efficacy and safety are proven,’ Kotlar demanded at the presentation of his report [can you imagine the horror of demanding proof of safety and efficacy before (force) mandating the administration of this or that modRNA poison/death juice?]. The most serious finding is that mRNA preparations alter human DNA, he claims. The vaccines have been insufficiently tested and are therefore dangerous [these are the questions Mr. Kotlár seeks to obtain answers to, in case you’ve missed them so far].

‘This shows where Slovakia has come to after one year under the government of Robert Fico’, analyses Slovakian political scientist Grigory Mesezhnikov, president of the Bratislava-based Institute for Research on Public Issues (IVO), to DW:

After all, at the time of the COVID epidemic, Fico was probably the highest-ranking leader of the anti-vaccination movement not only in Slovakia, but in Europe as a whole.

[At this point, it might be in order to enquire about that ‘NGO’ masquerading as a ‘think tank’ of which Mr. Mesezhnikov (Mesežnikov) at one point in time served as ‘president’, according to its website. We note, further, that IVO has received financial support during Mr. Mesezhnikov’s tenure as president from, among others, the Open Society Institute, the Ford Foundation, the German Marshall Fund, the National Endowment for Democracy (sic), Freedom House, as well as from both the International Republican Institute

and the National Democratic Institute; moreover, both the EU and some governments (Germany, Norway, Netherlands), various German institutions, incl. the Adenauer (Merkel’s CDU), Ebert (Scholz’ SPD), and Böll (Greens) foundations, as well as NATO, the World Bank, Microsoft, IBM, and a whole host of other players. I thought you’d like/need to know that before we continue]

Outrage from Scientists [ of course ]

‘You can’t fight against unscientific facts’, said Health Minister Dolinkova resignedly when she announced her resignation. ‘Mr Kotlar’s ideas continue to find support in the governing coalition, while they have no support in the world’s scientific circles.’

Before being used during the pandemic, the mRNA vaccines underwent rigorous testing by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) [incl. eight mice for the ‘booster’ poison/death juice]. In 2023, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to the two researchers Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissmann, who had contributed to the development of the coronavirus vaccines with their discovery of mRNA technology [no need for specifics, such as the pseudouridine that makes modRNA more stable, hence we don’t know if vaccinees ever stop producing S proteins].

The outrage in Slovakia over the government commissioner’s report is correspondingly great. Even the Slovakian public media, which is increasingly under pressure from the government, has labelled his conclusions as false [note that the problem here isn’t whether or not any parliamentary enquiry or statement may be false, misleading, or wrong (mistrust in gov’t, of course, is the regular stance in republics); the heresy of Mr. Kotlár is, of course, that he asked the wrong questions].

Doctors and scientists are even more appalled. ‘As scientists who have been involved in virus research for a long time, we are deeply concerned about the claims that Commissioner Kotlár presented to the public’, a group of experts stated on the Slovak Academy of Sciences website. ‘The views presented call into question facts that have been verified and accepted by the global expert community and responsible authorities, and are misleading to the general public.’ [note that the DW piece doesn’t link to the statement, and note that Deutsche Welle similarly doesn’t name anyone in particular who signed the statement; or provide its final paragraph:

We therefore call on the political representation of this country to approach the report by plenipotentiary Peter Kotlár with extreme caution and to avoid making mistakes that would bring our country to the edge of the civilised world.

Let’s be frank here: there are no names to the statement, yet these ‘experts™’ demand to censure—or censor—‘the report by plenipotentiary Peter Kotlár’, i.e., someone who was invested, for good or ill, by parliament with authority to investigate an issue; imagine, for the sake of comparison, that someone would have the audacity to, for instance, call for a Congressional enquiry into the Warren Report (on the JFK assassination). An unnamed ‘group of experts’ calls on—whom, exactly?—to interfere with a duly appointed, legal, and lawful parliamentary enquiry]

The opposition is also protesting against Kotlár’s report and its conclusions. Oskar Dvorak, a member of parliament from the largest opposition party Progressive Slovakia and deputy chairman of the parliamentary health committee, told reporters:

If we had a competition for uselessness, Peter Kotlar would win it. The commissioner for the investigation of the pandemic has no analyses, no evidence, but he abuses his office to spread dangerous disinformation.

Bottom Lines

Of course, this is how legacy media would frame such a thing, which is why I’m including a machine-translation of a short piece from Slovakian outlet Sita about Kotlár’s report dated 2 Oct. 2024:

Kotlár presented conclusions and recommendations on pandemic management, gathering information was hampered by several complications At Wednesday’s press conference, Government Plenipotentiary Peter Kotlár presented his conclusions and recommendations on the process of management and resource management during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two Main Points ‘I have forwarded a report on the results of my activities to the Government of the Slovak Republic, which will be included in the regular meeting of the Government’, he said. Kotlár considers two main points to be the most serious results of his investigation—the threat to public health and the threat to the sovereignty of the Slovak Republic in managing the pandemic’ [oh, look, that’s not what Deutsche Welle said]. In his own words, the plenipotentiary carried out a number of activities aimed at verifying the facts related to the pandemic. These included analysing the legality of the measures taken during the pandemic, but also the respect for human rights and the legality of the measures issued by the state authorities. Kotlar’s collection of information was allegedly hampered by a number of complications. ‘Access to databases was limited by non-existent data that was probably purposely deleted after the 2023 elections’, the commissioner said [now, why would the outgoing administration do that?]. Pandemic Deal Kotlár further stated that the way of further handling of the information found in his report would be agreed with Prime Minister Róbert Fico. The plenipotentiary also criticised the upcoming pandemic agreement, under which the WHO, according to him, interferes with the sovereignty of the state [given the laundry list of funders of the ‘pro-science™’ camp, this explains why they are opposed to the report]. He said he would also try to prevent the application of untested mRNA vaccines as part of his other activities, because of suspected threats to public health [that used to be standard operational procedure until 2020; shall we mention the infamous ‘let’s blow up the system’ comment by the New Yorker’s Michael Specter:]

[but, of course, this is all conspiracy-mongering clap-trap in ‘science™’s dreamworld]

Biological Weapons In his report, Kotlár said that untested mRNA vaccines have been shown to cause, for example, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, DNA alterations, cancers, spontaneous abortions, neurological diseases, and sudden cardiac death [oh, look, these are the dreaded ‘unscientific’ bits and pieces; it’s all there in Pfizer’s package leaflet]. According to Kotlár, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was artificially created and transmitted from China during the Olympics. mNRA vaccines are a biological weapon and he suggests stopping their use until their efficacy and safety are proven [so, this is also in the official report: modRNA poison/death juice as ‘bioweapon’, which isn’t exactly ‘news’ to anyone who’s been paying attention]. Criticism of Indiscriminate Testing The report also criticised indiscriminate testing, inaccuracy in the number of deaths related to COVID-19, the unjustified use of drapes and spacing, under-diagnosis and improper treatment of the disease, the suspension of routine medical procedures during the pandemic, as well as the waste of public funds by state authorities. Kotlár urged the government to agree on what the next course of action should be, recommending at a minimum to reject the controversial pandemic regulations and the suspension of the use of mNRA vaccines.

As you see, there’s nothing in this report (which, in the spirit of disclosure, I haven’t read) that is that far out there.

My suspicion is that the call to enquire about virtually the entire pandemic policies, including ‘improper treatment’ (makes the doctors go bonkers) and ‘suspension of routine medical procedures’ (who gave that order?), and the ‘waste of public funds’ (which pisses off politicos of—yes, the opposition party that call Mr. Kotlár a nutjob) is a direct, personal, and institutional threat to anyone who participated—and thus profited—from the Pandemic™ shenanigans.

The knee-jerk reaction to what used to be a common, if totally boring, practice—gov’t enquiries are know to obfuscate, rather than enlighten, matters, esp. as they are, unlike court proceedings, typically without legal consequences. This is why they are conducted once an issue arises that the gov’t doesn’t want to have the courts to look at.

Just look at literally any weapons procurement deal in history, or, for that matter, the official documentation pertaining to, e.g., the Gulf of Tonkin Incident (a lie), Saddam Hussein’s alleged WMD (there were none, and the 1990/91 aggression vs. Iraq was also based on US-mediated lies, such as the Kuwaiti ambassador’s daughter lying to the UN Security Council), or, for that matter, the entire charade surrounding ‘9/11’. If you’re very deep into this entire thing, I recommend looking into the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty in 1967.

So, what does this Slovakian bruahaahaha mean? Will Bratislava ban modRNA treatments?

I suspect that Slovakia is ‘too small’ to matter; my gut tells me that they will at best ‘suspend’ its administration and/or make it voluntary while the courts will drag this one out.

Mr. Kotlár’s report, however, might inspire other, bigger countries to commission comparable official reports and, maybe over time, things will change.

In any way, the sustained assaults on established norms and procedures of constitutional governance by domestic (opposition parties) and foreign (the usual suspects) are awful, and their persistence indicates that Mr. Kotlár is on to something here that the powers-that-be don’t want to be discussed in public, let alone a court of law.