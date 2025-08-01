Die Fackel 2.0

York Luethje
3h

I can’t agree with the conclusion. Certainly the EU, like many others (looking at you, Mark Rutte) are biding their time and try not to provoke the toddler. However, strategically the EU has deprived itself of the walk option when negotiating with the US by making Russia anathema. Even if they were to somehow give up their net zero delusion they would still be reliant on US (and US associated) energy. The tariffs themselves aren’t really important as long as the lifeblood of the underlying economy flows at the say-so of the United States.

Kristiina
4h

Thank you, I like this! Not trying to change your mind, just pointing out that the only actual item in the "agreement" is the 15% tariff, which US will apply regardless of anything. That means the piper just got a lot more expensive. And what is the reality of us/nato protection? Poland has been serious about building their defense. Their working assumption is 2 weeks of self-defense, and at that point, cavalry needs to ride to the rescue. But is that a safe call? No doubt nato can send bombers, but what do they achieve? How defeated is Iran now that us has bombed it? Eu gets to pay upfront and then hope that the piper will play what was requested. Not a very safe bet, but elites get to keep their grift going.

