Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
4h

Paraphrasing:

"GDP as a measurement is clumsy - it is akin to measuring using a meter-rod, when you need fractions of a milimeter-granularity"

Some economics-professor.

The trouble of course is that most politicians and virtually no media-persons understand the difference between real value/worth and monetary value/worth: something can be worth a lot of money (a Koeniggsegg car f.e.), yet have very little real value (a pick-up truck for the same amount of money is a lot better as cars go, given its higher use-value).

Heh, Engels-style economic theory done right, maybe. Ooops.

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