Time to follow-up on something that bothers me greatly—the shithole-ification of First World countries, and today we’ll talk briefly about how bad things have become since I penned these lines:

But today’s piece isn’t so much about immigrants™ as it is about another aspect that begs consideration—and I’m sure you’ll spot it right away.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Threats and Violence: ‘I want your head’—Teachers are Afraid of Students

Violence in schools and youth gangs is no longer confined to Vienna’s troubled districts. The problems are now taking hold in Döbling.

Via heute.at, 7 July 2026 [source; archived]

The school year in Vienna has ended, but concerns of teachers and principals remain. Reports of violence in schools and criminal youths—some of whom are below the age of criminal accountability [i.e., below 14]—are appearing in the media with increasing frequency. This is a problem that no longer affects only Vienna’s troubled districts.

Even in Döbling [remember that framing], which is generally considered an upscale district [that’s where a lot of ambassadors have their residences], the issue is well-known. There have been incidents of chairs being thrown from classrooms, and another student grabbing his father’s service weapon and firing several shots in a park. Robberies on the way to school by teenagers are also not uncommon. Just this past June, a 13-year-old set fire to his schoolwork in a classroom. The situation is tense [a regular day at the office, I s’ppose].

Döbling, which is generally considered an upscale district, is also experiencing this problem.

Increasingly, Police is Called to Schools

The long-serving principal of a secondary school in Döbling also reported this to the newspaper Die Presse. She said a small group of students is making her life particularly difficult. Calls for help from parents whose children are being threatened online are no longer uncommon. The number of cases has increased dramatically, especially in the last two years. Since then, more and more fourth-graders who have already been incarcerated have been attending the school [reads like from the south-side of Chicago, but this is Vienna, my hometown].

An exacerbating factor in the current situation is that the children were not socialised during the COVID-19 pandemic due to distance learning in primary school. Since then, the police have had to be called to the school with increasing frequency. The educator also spoke of gang structures forming in Döbling [and this is the kicker—some people have warned of this during the Covid shitshow, and now—don’t you hear these experts™ of yesteryear? Nah, that’s the crickets chirping?].

These groups operate according to a specific pattern: older teenagers are specifically recruiting children under 14, as they are below the age of criminal accountability. Meeting places for these groups now include the Olympiapark near the Oberdöbling S-Bahn station and the small park in front of the Q19 shopping centre. The teenagers incite each other to commit crimes and bully their classmates. They don’t even stop at the teachers.

Suspension Often Proves Ineffective.

They utter phrases like ‘I want your head’ or ‘I’ll get them all’. They steal pocket money from classmates and sometimes even follow teachers home. The teachers are overwhelmed by the situation, especially since they lack the legal authority to take action. For example, they are not allowed to ‘search bags for dangerous items’ or ‘force parents to cooperate’, the principal complained [I kinda see the point, but is this what we want teachers to do? Also, what happens if a teacher does so and finds stuff? Will the teacher than wiggle his or, most likely her, finger and side-eye the student?].

Even a suspension proves largely ineffective, as demonstrated by the case of one student. This student still came to school and spat on classmates and threatened teachers. At his previous school, he beat two classmates so badly they required hospitalisation. Other suspended students participate in the education authority’s online alternative learning program and continue their threats there.

Teachers are Afraid

According to the principal, the affected students often come from families where the parents are overwhelmed by the system. Some also lack the necessary language skills [ooopsie, this is actually about immigrants—who knew (/sarcasm)]. The educator is calling for stricter measures. For example, parents whose children do not comply with the regulations should be financially penalised. Furthermore, more support classes and greater integration of students are needed in schools. Higher-achieving students should help the others succeed [so, I’m going out on a limb here—since when would that be the student’s task in (drum roll) school? Moreover, while my direct experience at the university-level is somewhat removed from what’s described here (but I have kids who attend school), this is a supremely stupid idea as it doesn’t work like that in a setting where virtually everything is handed out from the get-go; if everybody has to wait for anyone else to finish one’s task, no learning™ is going on, except for that such differences are insurmountable (also: what’s the teacher’s job here?); more below].

Particularly alarming: some teachers are already afraid of certain students [are we talking muscular males or, most likely, rather timid women? Since the overwhelming majority of kindergarten and primary school staff is female, and since there’s but a slight change in terms of secondary school-level teachers in terms of more men, I suppose we have to talk about sex differentials, too]. Although police have increased their presence to de-escalate the situation, this cannot be a long-term solution [nope, it cannot be, for police is overworked and under-staffed]. The principal hopes that the situation will improve in the coming school year. The federal government’s ‘opportunity bonus’ is intended to help with this. This bonus is designed to provide more staff to schools in disadvantaged areas [orig. Brennpunktschulen, about which we’ll talk more below; two things here: first, the original wording is Chancenbonus (website in German), and, second, in an Orwellian fashion, it means the opposite, as ‘splained by education state secretary Christoph Wiederkehr in this press release date 21 Nov. 2025:

We are strengthening opportunity-justice [orig. Chancengerechtigkeit]: with the opportunity bonus we are finally putting the potential of children and young people in the foreground.

What that long German term with my bulky translation means is—intersectional woke-ism in action, but this has a long tradition among left and lefty-left activists masquerading as politicos™, experts™, and the like.

When I grew up, the catchy slogan of the left and lefty-left was Chancengleichheit, which translates into ‘equal opportunity’ (Wikipedia); fast-forward to the 2010s, and everybody is now talking about Chancengerechtigkeit, which I translated quite literally as ‘opportunity-justice’ and it means an accounting for intergenerational injustice, such as, parents reading to their children while other parents hand out screens, etc.]

Bottom Lines

A few more words in general that tie past such experiments to the present and, sadly, the future, which at this point, may still not be known perfectly in advance but we can derive a few clues about the shape of things to come.

First, the gov’t experiment with mass immigration has failed on several levels, primarily on the level of its advertised aim—providing buttresses for the otherwise non-viable welfare systems—as we now know that fertility rates of immigrant women are collapsing even (sic) faster than that of the native populations; here are two data-driven accounts from Austria and Norway:

Second, generous welfare systems are the justification for high-tax régimes, which is particularly noteworthy in post-1945 Europe (sorry dear US-based readers, you pay about as much in taxes as Europeans do, but all you get is empire and more limited amounts of welfare), but as mass immigration has failed as a viable policy—that would be well before we’re talking about the downstream effects of a re-ghettoisation of the first world—we may marvel about the true™ intentions behind that policy in the first place, and, nope, we won’t talk about the ‘Kalergi Plan’ now we will, at some point in time; here’s a teaser from Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi’s Wikipedia entry’s sub-section ‘Views of Race’:

But that’s for another time and day.

Since we’re talking controversial™ topics already, why not note one other thing related to high taxation but pertaining to what the money is spent on.

And in this final aspect, we have to talk about lefty-left policies across time and political spaces, most notably ‘Red Vienna’ (Wikipedia) and its legacies: Known in German as Rotes Wien, this

was the colloquial name for the capital of Austria between 1918 and 1934, during which the Social Democratic Workers' Party of Austria (SDAP) maintained near-total political control over Vienna (and for a short time, over Austria as a whole). During this time, the SDAP pursued a rigorous program of construction projects across the city in response to severe housing shortages.[1] This involved implementing policies to improve public education, healthcare, and sanitation, while attempting to create the architectural foundation for a new socialist lifestyle.[1]

Post-1918 Vienna was an imperial-size metropolis with virtually no hinterland or empire to speak of (it was also labelled the ‘hydrocephalous of the republic’), and the city was steeped in class divisions, with the above-noted ward Döbling being one of the city’s traditional upper middle-class areas, much like the West End of London. When the Social Democrats came to power in Vienna in 1918/19, they began their long march (pun intended) to render the city into the functional equivalent of what Kalergi labelled an ‘all-encompassing race of the future made up of “Eurasian-Negroid[s]”, which would replace “the diversity of peoples” and “[t]oday’s races and classes” with a “diversity of individuals”.’

What the lefty-left city gov’t did was—social housing projects, placed strategically in previously bourgeois and middle-class neighbourhoods to break-up the class distinctions of the populace. While I reserve judgement whether I personally find this ‘good’ or ‘bad’, this was done in a virtually homogenous population (ethnically speaking), and that pre-WW2 policy was kept up by the Socialist Party after the end of the Second World War.

As immigration was quite low by the early 1990s—there were but less than 300K foreigners living among around 7.5m Austrians (see the footnote for details)—I recall these public housing projects, or Gemeindebauten, to be quite on the lower end of building standards by then (but they were a major improvement to sordid slums in the 1920s), but they were primarily inhabited by working-class, socialist-leaning Viennese.

Fast-forward to the present, with mass immigration picking up since around 2000, many immigrants™ are now housed in these projects, which lend them a quite distinct character (plus all the sneers and other problems deriving from the Tower of Babel-esque multitudes confined in what used to be former working-class quarters). Here’s a map showing all these projects (click-able source link):

And these teeming masses often have children who are attending school—and the one term that gives away the shit framing by both politicos™ and journos™:

The above piece is framed as a general piece about schools in Vienna, and only in the final sentence does the reader learn it’s actually about ‘schools in disadvantaged areas’, or Brennpunktschulen.

Would you care to guess whose kids attend (sic) these Brennpunktschulen?

If your guess is the children of recent arrivals whose parents (and themselves) often don’t know nearly enough German to do so, you’re spot-on.

Still, more gov’t spending—to the tune of 65m euros or 800 full-time jobs in fiscal year 2026—will not do much, if anything; 400 such ‘schools in disadvantaged areas’ are participating in this latest boondoggle, and it can be safe to assume that this won’t make much, if any, difference in terms of addressing the underlying problems, especially as this means more social workers and ‘crisis intervention staff’ is hired and/or dispatched.

What this spending does is—it adds fuel to the fire of re-ghettoisation, for it is quite obvious that the capacity ceiling of Austria (and, by extension, other Western states) has been breached in terms of absorption of immigrants.

Yet this is a problem as old as time: there simply is no constant salience to any human body politic, and our moment in time is nothing special, as a brief detour to Juvenal’s Satires (III, 60-65, translation) shows.

My friends, I can’t stand

A Rome full of Greeks, yet few of the dregs are Greek!

For the Syrian Orontes has long since polluted the Tiber,

Bringing its language and customs, pipes and harp-strings,

And even their native timbrels are dragged along too,

And the girls forced to offer themselves in the Circus.

Go there, if your taste’s a barbarous whore in a painted veil.

These lines were composed sometime between 100-127 A.D., i.e., when the Roman Empire was at the height of its power, glory, and influence.

Plus the ‘Syrians’ mentioned hailed from an area that had been Roman for some 150 years (see here for dates etc., via Wikipedia).

Hence, while the arrival of new—by which is meant ‘very, very different’—peoples and their costumes into a culture that considers itself superior is nothing new, we note two crucial differences here:

Travel and migration was way more difficult 2,000 years ago relative to the present, and Empires have always been, are, and always will be, multi-cultural and poly-confessional.

Once empire goes away, new smaller ‘states’ will emerged.

This time won’t be any different.