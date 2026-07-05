More energy-related nonsense is coming out every day, and it’s increasingly hard to keep up with all this stuff.

Today, I’ve got another example of schadenfreude, delivered by an industry whore lobbyist (a professor, of course) who misrepresents the Science™ to advance his aims.

We’re talking, of course, heatwaves, the renewable energy crunch (due to low winds), and the nefarious lobby groups behind the key assertions.

Just a regular day at the office.

Translation of non-English content mine, with emphases and [snark] added.

Heatwaves Reveal an Uncomfortable Truth

As millions of people turn on their air conditioners and fans, wind power production is falling. The result is sharply higher electricity prices.

An op-ed by Jonas Kristiansen Nøland, Professor of Energy Conversion, Dept. of Electric Energy at NTNU, via Nettavisen.no, 3 July 2026 [source; archived]

POSTPONED: ‘We need power that is there 24/7, all year round – even when the wind dies down and high pressure settles over the continent.’

Europe’s ongoing heat wave has settled like a blanket over the continent. It has resulted in stagnant air and little wind. For a European power system that has relied heavily on wind power, this poses certain challenges.

Dramatically Higher Electricity Prices

While millions of people turn on air conditioners and fans, wind power production is falling sharply—just as electricity consumption is skyrocketing.

The result is dramatically higher electricity prices. In Germany, prices have risen to around five Norwegian crowns per kilowatt-hour in some hours [5 NOK = 44 euro cents (as of 4 July 2026); prices in Germany are around 35–39 euro cents per kWh, according to this market assessment from April 2026; this constitutes an increase by about 19% (basis = average price 37 cents per kWh)]. In the UK, they had to import electricity for up to fourteen crowns per kilowatt-hour [14 NOK = 1.24 euro; given the July-Sept. cap of 30 euro cents per kWh, and given current exchange rates (roughly 1 GBP ≈ 1.16-1.17 euro), import prices are about 4X as high as that price cap; note that both prices cited by Prof. Nøland incl. all taxes, fees, etc. and are retail household prices].

This is not the first time. Also during the heat wave in May, when wind power production in Germany was almost halved, the need for electricity increased as a result of high temperatures.

For the Germans, the lack of wind has become so commonplace in the heat that they have created their own term for it.

They call it ‘hitzeflaute’ [literally meaning ‘no wind in the heat’, which shall be added to the term ‘dunkelflaute’, which means no PV electricity production at night and/or during darker winter months].

Scapegoat During the Heat Wave

Many media outlets were early to make nuclear power the scapegoat during the heat wave, citing temporary shutdowns of individual reactors in France and Switzerland.

But the scope was limited. It involved five river-cooled reactors that had to be shut down or down-regulated because the cooling water in the rivers became too hot. This was mainly due to environmental limits on the discharge of heated cooling water and limited cooling capacity—not technical faults in the reactors [or because it was too hot inside the core].

Europe has around 165 nuclear power reactors in operation. The fact that five of them were temporarily shut down or down-regulated therefore had little impact on overall European nuclear power production.

The reality is that nuclear power in Europe increased production to meet the rising demand during the heat wave.

Europe Most Exposed

The heat wave reminds us of a fundamental difference: that between power and energy. A country can have high installed power on paper and yet lack available power when the system is under pressure. Wind and sun can contribute a lot, but they deliver on the weather’s terms—not on ours.

The connection between heat and failing wind power is not a new idea. It was systematically mapped in a study in the journal Nature last year, which shows that such wind power failures are increasing in scope year by year [and we’ll look at this paper below].

Europe is singled out as particularly vulnerable: here, the wind decreases particularly much precisely when the heat is at its worst.

And Europe is only going to get hotter. Heat waves will become more frequent, and we must take that into account in energy planning. Building too much of the power system on weather-dependent sources is a real risk [see, the professor of stuff knows his shit].

In Norway, too, more and more of the energy use will be switched to electricity. Then we need power that is there 24/7, all year round – even when the wind dies down and high pressure settles over the continent [this is where the professor switches from reasonable stuff to blatant nonsense:

Hydropower accounts for ~88-90% (typically 89% in recent years) of electricity generation in Norway, with the remainder being wind power (8-11%) and solar, geothermal, biomass, etc. (the rest, at best 1-2%), as per Energy Facts Norway; or, as Statistics Norway summarised this (8 May 2026):

Energy production per type: green = hydropower; dark green = wind power; light blue = PV (solar); dark blue = heat pumps

See, Norway already has ‘power that is there 24/7’ etc., but it’s just that Prof. Nøland is (drum roll): a key figure in Norway’s small, if well-funded, nuclear energy cheerleader group, most notably associated with the ‘Nuclear Energy’s role in a Renewable Energy System’ (NERES) and he’s on NTNU’s ‘Team Nuclear’ (I’m not kidding), and while he’s quite dialled into some of the main corporate players (GE Hitachi, Rolls-Royce SMR), there’s no evidence he’s received payment from either of them or other companies)].

Nuclear power is an emission-free power source that delivers stably—even through heat waves and dry years.

We can choose to read the summer heatwaves as a silent warning of what is to come. If we are to take security of supply seriously, we must build the power system on a healthy balance between stable and weather-dependent sources.

Lies of Omission, Professorial Style

One of the chief tactics of agit-prop is leaving out relevant stuff, such as the above-related electricity production facts about Norway. Or the inconvenient factoid that, in certain parts of Norway, wind parks aren’t economical due to the reliable, year-round production of hydropower:

13 years after the largest wind farm in Northern Norway was completed, it is now completely quiet on Vannøya, where the Fakken wind power plant in Karlsøy is located. Not because of the lack of wind. But because of the lack of higher power prices. Low electricity prices do not justify the costs of operating a wind power plant. With a historically high level of filling in our water reservoirs and a record low prices, it is unprofitable for us to have all our power plants in operation. This is what Deputy CEO of Troms Kraft, Erling Dalberg, tells NRK

Read the rest here:

And by talking about too-low utility rates to profitably operate wind parks, we’re getting to the core of the issue at-hand: why, if there’s already plenty of stable, year-round hydropower generation capacity, would someone like Prof. Nøland advocate fiercely for nuclear power?

Once this question is asked, though, two main answers emerge: first, why enable more electricity production in Norway? The answer is obvious:

When Statkraft [the fully gov’t-owned, largest generator of gov’t-ordained renewable energy in Europe; Wikipedia] presented the plans for Aura II [see its official website], it was sold as modernisation, upgrading, and streamlining of an old plant. A natural step in the development of Norwegian hydropower … Statkraft has therefore applied to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) for a licence to build the new power plant inside the mountain, approximately 2 km further up in Litjdalen than the current Aura power plant. The new plant will use the same water as today, without changes to dams or reservoir capacity … This is not a power generation upgrade. It is a reconstruction of the entire function of the power plant. From steady production to a pure market machine. Before, electricity was produced. Now, profits are to be made. The difference lies in one word that is hardly mentioned in public, but which governs the entire project: effect driving. The water is held back when the electricity is cheap, and released when the price is high. Short operating time, maximum yield. This is not energy policy, it is trading.

Read the rest here:

As with more effective hydropower, so with nuclear power stations advocated for by Prof. Nøland: to maximise profits from exporting electricity (as the baseload in Norway is carried by hydropower).

The second question, however, is intimately tied to the research of ‘Team Nuclear’, part of whom are advising™ the gov’t in Oslo right now about whether or not to greenlight the construction of nuclear power plants in Norway:

Unlike weather-based low-carbon resources, nuclear fuel can, if required, be stored on-site … providing a firm and plannable supply.

That’s from Martin Hjelmeland and Jonas Kristiansen Nøland’s preprint, which we discussed earlier this year:

One of the core problems arising from wind and solar power stations these days is that the best locations are already occupied, and that ‘analyses by the Norwegian Energy Regulatory Authority indicate that the deployable potential for new onshore wind and solar projects in Norway is limited toward 2050’, as Hjelmeland and Nøland note, adding that ‘similar spatial constraints are observed globally, shifting wind development toward offshore locations’.

In plain English: we’re running out of space for these things, plus there’s the entire kerfuffle about gov’t subsidies to consider. Speaking of handouts, by the way, the same goes, of course, for nuclear power, which won’t get off the ground w/o massive subsidies either.

As to the paper referenced in the above op-ed, here’s a reminder of what Prof. Nøland wrote about it:

Europe is singled out as particularly vulnerable: here, the wind decreases particularly much precisely when the heat is at its worst.

This is quite … odd, for the paper in question was written by Jiewen You, Fangxu Yin & Lu Gao and bears the title ‘Escalating wind power shortages during heatwaves’, and it was published in Communications Earth & Environment, vol. 6, art. no. 245 (2025). Here’s the abstract (and see if you can spot the problem with Prof. Nøland’s assertion):

Heatwaves challenge electricity systems relying on wind energy for renewable power. However, the global availability of wind power during heatwaves remains unknown. Here, we provide a global assessment of wind power dynamics during heatwaves using weather reanalysis data from 1980 to 2023. Our results show the global land area experiencing wind power shortages during heatwaves has risen by 6.3% per decade, reaching 60% by 2023. Australia, Northern Asia, and Europe are particularly vulnerable, with wind power decreasing by 30–50%. Conversely, regions such as the Amazon, the Great Plains in North America, and Central Africa experience slight increases in wind power during heatwaves. 75.5% of land areas show a negative response between maximum temperatures and wind speeds. Our findings highlight the growing risk of concurrent heatwaves and wind power shortages, underscoring the need for targeted regional strategies to ensure the reliability of wind energy systems under a warming climate.

Whatever the merits of the paper, the argument™ advanced by the nuclear fanboy Nøland doesn’t stand up to the barest minimum of scrutiny.

I won’t get too deep into the weeds of the paper, but there are assertions of causality that make even (sic) vaccinologists’ claims of safety and/or efficacy pale by comparison; take this one example:

In 2021, northwestern and central Europe experienced the lowest annual wind speeds since 1979, which led to soaring energy prices and increased demand for cooling, straining the energy supply system26 [as a thought-experiment, consider replacing ‘lowest annual wind speeds’ with ‘highest number of adverse events recorded in any pharmaceutical vigilance database’ and run with that causal inference (let me know how far you get)]. These real-world examples with great impacts highlight challenges in maintaining reliable, sustainable energy supplies under extreme weather and climate conditions. On the other hand, heatwaves have complex impacts on multiple aspects of local wind energy supply and demand [I’m old enough to remember the preceding paragraph]. Heatwaves are characterized by prolonged periods of extremely high temperatures27,28,29, during which electricity demand surges due to the intensive use of air conditioning equipment. High temperatures can also affect the efficiency of transmission infrastructure, leading to reduced capacity for electricity delivery30,31,32. Moreover, in some cases of heatwaves, associated meteorological conditions typically include lower wind speeds, which directly reduce wind energy output33. This kind of combination can result in an expanded gap between electricity supply and demand34. Power shortages and blackouts could cause serious public health consequences, particularly considering that vulnerable populations are at greater risk during extreme heatwaves27,35,36,37. The frequency, duration, and intensity of heatwaves are projected to increase in a warming climate38,39, potentially worsening these challenges for wind energy systems.

Loads of yada-yada, but if you clicked on the footnote 26, you’d land at the write-up of the EU’s Copernicus ‘year in review’ or the like for 2021, which has a longish press release with a few footnotes. The first of their references reads as follows:

Statistics on the wind energy sector in Europe for 2021 can be found in the annual report from the WindEurope association, published in February 2022 (Komusanac et al., 2022).

What, then, is WindEurope? Well, well, well …. (sigh):

It’s the chief lobby group of the wind industry, residing at a fancy address in Brussels (Rue Belliard 40, B-1040 Brussels), and their raison d’être is to milk taxpayers for subsidies for otherwise un-economic projects, such as wind parks (which are also poisoning the soil and waters of our planet).

As to the reference cited by the sooper-sciencey Copernicus observatory, the full reference is (drum roll): Komusanac, I., Fraile, D., Brindley, G., and Ramirez, L.: ‘Wind energy in Europe - 2021 Statistics and the outlook for 2022-2026’, WindEurope Techreport, available at https://windeurope.org/intelligence-platform/product/wind-energy-in-europe-2021-statistics-and-the-outlook-for-2022-2026/, 2022.

I’m not going to read it, but I shall reiterate that (1) WindEurope is the main lobby group of the wind industry, which launders its product—literally a bit of hot air—through the (2) EU’s Copernicus observatory, which is the foundation (sic) of the claims advanced in (3) the paper by Jiewen You, Fangxu Yin & Lu Gao, which, in turn, is (4) misrepresented by Prof. Nøland in his op-ed to (5) lobby for (drum roll) taxpayer subsidies on a scale that exceeds even the amounts of taxpayer money forked over to the wind industry.

You cannot make this up.

Bottom Lines

There you have it, in plain English and obvious for everybody who likes to play a game of ‘Six Degrees of Separation in the Energy Sector plus Academia’.

In case you’re wondering as to why some professorial colleagues are prostituting themselves to such a degree, consider the following parable:

Back in the Renaissance, princes competed with each other for power, wealth, prestige, and status; they did so by waging war, marrying strategically, allying with frenemies, and—by collecting pieces of art, territories, artefacts, and people.

These days, under the conditions of Postmodernity, Big Business and Big Gov’t are still competing with each other for power, wealth, prestige, and status; they do so by waging war, partnering strategically, allying with frenemies, and—by collecting pieces of art, territories, artefacts, and people.

People, such as these professors and otherwise intrepid experts™ who write and argue, in a manner understandable to everyone in what is proverbially the world’s oldest profession.

But remember: the cult that’s hardest to identify, is the cult you’re in.

It could be vaccinology. and public health (if we’re talking poison/death juices), IR and strategic studies (if we’re talking Russia! Russia! Russia!, sprinkled with a pinch of Israel vs. Iran and Türkiye), or the Science™ and engineering (if you’re deeper in the pocket of the energy lobbies near and far).

I’ve shown you the incentive, which permits you to muse about the outcomes.

I suppose the most appropriate concluding thought would be Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, specifically Yvette’s ‘Fraternisation Song’, sung by the army camp prostitute during the Thirty Years’ War (1618-48), performed in the clip linked below in 2021, of course, with artists wearing face diapers (no pointe):

Sic transit gloria mundi ∽ thus passes the world’s glory.