Today and tomorrow, the EU Council meets in Brussels.

Basically, if you’re thinking ‘so, what?’, note that this august body is the normalised meeting of the heads of gov’ts of the various EU member-states, and it’s the only institution that has the authority to inform™ whatever the EU does subsequently. From Grokipedia (emphases mine; read up on Wikipedia)

That’s all we need to know for the time being.

We now need to look at what these bigwigs are going to talk about on 18-19 Dec. 2025 to understand why it’s important to keep an eye on those honchos:

While these latter three aspects all deserve their own treatment, today’s we’ll focus once more on the Ukrainian quagmire as the EU leadership is dead-set on taking the bloc from arguably catastrophically stupid to whatever the EU deems appropriate terminology for ‘much, much worse’.

Hence, here’s what the Ukraine chit-chat is ostensibly about (emphases in the original in the below quote; same source as above):

The leaders will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and issues that require urgent EU action. At the latest European Council meeting, held on 23 October 2025, the leaders committed to address Ukraine’s pressing financial needs for 2026 and 2027, including for military and defence efforts. They will decide how to implement that commitment and will also discuss: robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine

diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine In this context, the leaders will assess how best to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiation position, increase pressure on Russia and continue defending Europe’s interests. Since the start of Russia’s war, the EU has stood firmly in solidarity with Ukraine and its people. To date, the EU and its member states have provided €187.3 billion in support of Ukraine, including €66 billion in military support.

Forget the blabber, here’s what happened last week as per Euronews, for this is what the EU Council will formalise™ today and/or tomorrow (from here on, all emphases and [snark] mine]:

The European Union has agreed to indefinitely immobilise the assets of the Russian Central Bank, a central element of the reparations loan to Ukraine, still under intense negotiations ahead of a make-or-break summit next week [that is the above-introduced EU Council meeting on 18-19 Dec. 2025]. By doing so, the EU locks in the assets under its jurisdiction for the foreseeable future amid fears that the United States might seek control of the Russian funds and use them in a future settlement with Moscow to end the war. The long-term immobilisation was agreed by ambassadors on Thursday afternoon [but this is too toxic/un-workable/above their pay-grades, hence the EU Council will discuss™ it] under Article 122 of the EU treaties [that’s the main course below, for you will not believe what triggering this piece-of-shit means], which only requires a qualified majority from member states [which means, first and foremost, the abolishment of the hitherto sacred principle of unanimity due to the declaration, by Ursula Von der Leyen, of an emergency™] and bypasses the European Parliament [i.e., there’s no oversight whatsoever, that is, except for the EU Council whose deliberations are secret—confidential™ in EU lingo—and all you or I or anyone else who belongs to the hoi polloi will ever get are: Tweets stupid as fuck and press briefings]. The law prohibits the transfer of the €210 billion in assets back to the Russian Central Bank [look how quickly we moved from Art. 122 of the Lisbon Treaty to the law™, which , in true EU fashion, means an executive decision without oversight or accountability]. The bulk of the assets, €185 billion, is held at Euroclear, a central securities depositary in Brussels. The remaining €25 billion is kept in private banks.

I’m adding one more piece of content that isn’t directly EU-related before we move on to Art. 122, and that piece of content is—WTF is Euroclear and (how) important is it?

As the penultimate sentence makes clear, it’s a ‘central securities depositary’, which, is, in the EU’s very own words (and, no, I’m not making any of this up):

Central securities depositories play a central role in the EU’s capital markets and financial system, as they operate the infrastructure that enables the settlement of securities (such as shares or bonds) in financial markets.

Basically, Euroclear is among the bottom blocks in the Jenga-esque tower masquerading as EU capital markets and financial systems.

Translation: if you want to shoot yourself in the foot (or, in the EU’s case, a bit higher), that’s what you’d be aiming at.

But wait, there’s of course a bit ‘more’ to know:

Settlement ensures that the buyer receives the securities and the seller receives the payment. Currently, it can take up to two business days to settle a transaction traded on a securities exchange, which can result in both credit and legal risks during that period. Ensuring that these transactions are settled in a safe and efficient manner is therefore essential for the EU’s financial system.

As you read on, do ask yourself the question: what could will go wrong if an unaccountable politico™ like Ursula Von der Leyen, with the backing of the EU member-states’ heads-of-gov’ts, just barges into the chinaware store (‘the EU’s financial systems’) and claims ‘you don’t own that’?

If your answer is something like, well, that sounds neither right nor a particularly smart idea, you’re almost 100% correct.

Here’s why whatever your assumed share was is the remainder:

According to the World Bank, and irrespective of the flawed nature of the methods etc., global GDP in 2024 stood at almost 111 trillion US dollars.

Euroclear has assets under custody worth 40.7 trillion euros, which, expressed in 2024 US$ (1 euro = US$ 1.18) would be US$ 48 trillion—or 43+ per cent of global GDP (I’m using 2024 US$ because the latest World Bank data is from 2024).

Let that sink in.

Removing that foundational Jenga-esque block from the basis of ‘the EU’s financial systems’ is, in layman’s terms, a sooper-dooper stupid move, that is, if your aim isn’t to crash the world economy.

With that being said, let’s check out what vehicle these morons are (ab)using.

Enter (drum roll) Article 122 TFEU

Before we move on, what the heck is ‘Art. 122 TFEU?’ is the appropriate question. The short answer, according to official EU lore™ is thus:

Consolidated version of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union - PART THREE: UNION POLICIES AND INTERNAL ACTIONS - TITLE VIII: ECONOMIC AND MONETARY POLICY - Chapter 1: Economic policy - Article 122 (ex Article 100 TEC) Official Journal 115 , 09/05/2008 P. 0098 - 0098 Article 122 (ex Article 100 TEC) Without prejudice to any other procedures provided for in the Treaties, the Council, on a proposal from the Commission, may decide, in a spirit of solidarity between Member States, upon the measures appropriate to the economic situation, in particular if severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain products, notably in the area of energy. Where a Member State is in difficulties or is seriously threatened with severe difficulties caused by natural disasters or exceptional occurrences beyond its control, the Council, on a proposal from the Commission, may grant, under certain conditions, Union financial assistance to the Member State concerned. The President of the Council shall inform the European Parliament of the decision taken.

Two things come to mind immediately:

First, Art. 122 (1) provides for whatever ‘emergency’ procedures if one (!) of 27 member-states gets into ‘severe difficulties’, which enables the Council—that would be, once more, the heads-of-gov’ts assembling today and tomorrow—to come up with ‘appropriate measures’.

It’s the the functional equivalent of Weimar Germany’s infamous Article 48, whose intent, as Wikipedia tells the story, was that it ‘would be used sparingly to restore constitutional order in the event of a national emergency’, yet Art. 48 ended up being ‘invoked 205 times before Adolf Hitler became chancellor.[29]’.

Let that sink in in terms of future prospects (and, of course, the fairy tale that it was, in fact, Mr. Evil himself who single-handedly destroyed our bestest democracy ever™).

Secondly, as we spoke about this the other day, it is well worth reconsidering the wording of the EU press release dated 12 Dec. 2025:

Measures are…maintained as long as the making available of…resources to Russia…poses, or threatens to pose, serious economic difficulties within the Union…

And now contrast it with Art. 122 (2)

Where a Member State is in difficulties or is seriously threatened with severe difficulties…

I trust you to see clearly what kind of shenanigans are played here.

And since nothing has to do with anything, here’s a totally, I swear (fingers crossed) briefing by/for the EU Parliament dated 11 April 2025, which reads, in its entirety, as follows:

Legal bases in Article 122 TFEU: Tackling emergencies through executive acts Article 122 of the Treaty on Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) provides for two legal bases, enabling the Council to adopt measures based on a European Commission proposal, without involving the European Parliament in any way [this is why I think it’s justified to consider Art. 122 a kind of Enabling Act of 1933 akin to whatever shitshow transpired in the 1930s]. Article 122(1) addresses economic difficulties faced by Member States, and Article 122(2) specifically addresses financial assistance to Member States. It is understood that the Council may resort to Article 122 TFEU in exceptional circumstances. A recent example of the use of Article 122 TFEU is the Commission’s 19 March 2025 proposal to establish the security action for Europe (SAFE), aimed at mobilising the Union budget to support and accelerate national investment in defence [that would be the extra-legal if not outright illegal, pooling of joint EU debt obligations, which we’ve discussed here, among other things; line break added]. Considered jointly, the two legal bases enshrined in Article 122 TFEU are seen as the basis of an EU ‘emergency law’ [hum the anthem of Weimar Germany while reading on]. They have been praised for enabling the Union to react swiftly to unfolding crises [which is a-o.k., with the following terms & conditions applying: not o.k. if you’re Hitler], but at the same time, bypassing the European Parliament is seen as limiting democratic legitimacy [I rest my case, your honour]. In its 2020 resolution on the COVID 19 pandemic, Parliament called for limiting the use of Article 122 TFEU, and called upon the Commission and Council to revise the Interinstitutional Agreement on Better Law-Making [it’s actually a real thing, believe it or not, and you’re herewith commanded to click on that link] to increase Parliament’s role in crisis management decision-making and to enhance the use of the ordinary legislative procedure for adopting emergency response instruments. In this vein, in December 2020, Parliament, Council and the Commission adopted a joint declaration on budgetary scrutiny of new proposals based on Article 122 TFEU with potential appreciable implications for the Union budget. It supplements the Treaty framework by providing for the possibility of budgetary scrutiny of such proposals, with Parliament playing an active role. Moreover, the recent reform of Parliament’s rules of procedure has inserted a new Rule 138, under which the Commission will be invited to make a statement to Parliament explaining the reasons for the choice of Article 122 TFEU as legal basis. This briefing draws on various published sources and should not be taken to represent an official position of the European Parliament.

Here is the PDF of said briefing for which we, at this point in time, and of course sadly, have no time. We have bigger things to fry, such as democratic legitimacy.

Speaking of democratic legitimacy or, to be more precise and cite the EU Parliament once more, ‘bypassing the European Parliament is seen as limiting democratic legitimacy’, I shall note two aspects that beg your consideration:

First, it was on 21 July 2022 that your humble correspondent has first explicitly written about Art. 122 TFEU (which I liken to mean TF [with the] EU) and its dark portents:

Second, I wasn’t exactly alone in decrying the abusive qualities of Art. 122 TFEU, which also explains that, apart from the above-linked EU Parliament’s Briefing from April 2025 , there also exists an entire 50+ pages-long study commissioned study of, well, precisely these abusive qualities to which we now turn.

Chamon (2023): ‘The use of Article 122 TFEU’

Here’s a bit more information: the author of the paper is one Merijn Chamon, Associate Professor of EU Law, Maastricht University, the Netherlands, who wrote the study upon the explicit request ‘by the European Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs’.

The full title is ‘The Use of Article 122 TFEU: Institutional implications and impact on democratic accountability’ and you can access it be clicking on the link in this paragraph (and in case the file should, however somehow™, of course, vanish™ from the internet, drop me an email for I downloaded a copy).

And here’s the abstract from the study (as a thought exercise, see if you can spot the potentially problematic issues):

This study, commissioned by the Policy Department for Citizens’ Rights and Constitutional Affairs at the request of the AFCO Committee, looks into the peculiar nature of Article 122 TFEU as a non-legislative legal basis pursuant to which the European Parliament is not involved in the decision-making [you’ve gotta give it to these Eurocritters: a ‘non-legislative legal basis’ that permits bypassing the legislature is, in frank and honest terms, executive fiat or, if you require a single word, this is literally the textbook definition of: tyranny]. It concludes that the recent recourse to Article 122 TFEU was legally defensible but that the Council does not sufficiently take into account the ‘without prejudice to’ clause in Article 122(1) TFEU [talk about missing the forest for the trees]. The analysis identifies different ways to bolster Parliament’s position under the current Article 122 TFEU and makes suggestions for Treaty amendment.

Spoiler alert: these ‘amendments’ never happened since Sept. 2023, which is when these lines were penned.

And here are some key take-aways from the executive summary (pp. 6-8):

This study was commissioned against the background of a recent surge in reliance on Article 122 TFEU as a [insert: non-legislative] legal basis. This recent surge must be nuanced [does it? I’m not convinced, and in my reading of this, no arguments are offered] since in different periods in the past, the Council of the European Union (Council) relied much more intensively on (the precursors of) Article 122 TFEU. Still, [also, there is this] the recently adopted measures do seem to differ from earlier adopted measures given their economic significance [I’m going for q.e.d.; line break added]. To assess the constitutionality of the Council’s reliance on Article 122 TFEU, the peculiar, non-legislative, nature of Article 122 TFEU must be stressed. While it results in decision-making procedures with lower transparency and lower parliamentary involvement, in themselves, reduced transparency and parliamentary involvement are not pertinent when assessing the Council’s recourse to the legal bases in Article 122 TFEU. After all, it is not the procedures that define the legal basis of a measure but instead, the legal basis of a measure determines the procedure to be followed [nevermind the preceding statement that Art. 122 TFEU is both different and predetermined by the invocation of an emergency™]. In turn, the legal basis should only be assessed in light of the standard ‘choice of legal basis’ test established by the Court of Justice. …the precise scope of the two legal bases in Article 122 TFEU is to be understood as follows: only Article 122(2) TFEU is a genuine emergency legal basis. Article 122(1) TFEU is not a crisis legal basis and, therefore, has a wider scope. Two main limits to the exceptionally broad power conferred by Article 122(1) TFEU on the Council exist. First, recourse to Article 122(1) TFEU to develop economic policy must not undermine or turn upside down the principle flowing from Articles 2(3) and Article 5(1) TFEU that the Member States remain the primary actors responsible for economic policy. Second, Article 122(1) TFEU prescribes that it is without prejudice to other legal bases in the Treaties. However, this does not result in an absolute priority of those other legal bases over Article 122(1) TFEU [this proves, once more, that this is an Enabling Act]. Instead, measures of which the aim and content points to another legal basis in the Treaties could still be adopted based on Article 122(1) TFEU if the context so requires

Remember Carl Schmitt once quipped: ‘sovereign is he who decides on the exception’, or the ‘context’, and we all know who did that in the case of the ‘frozen Russian assets’:

So, with that ‘context’, let’s consider both clauses of Art. 122 TFEU:

In light of that understanding of the two legal bases in Article 122 TFEU, substantively, the measures recently adopted in the wake of the pandemic and the energy crisis appear to be properly based on Article 122 TFEU [which part, (1) or (2)? As per the above, that distinction matters]. However, the Council does not sufficiently motivate [really? I mean, WTF(EU)?] its measures in light of the ‘without prejudice to’ clause of Article 122(1) TFEU [clearly, he who pays the piper, calls the tune, which is (drum roll)]. The European Parliament’s (Parliament) prerogatives would thus be better safeguarded by forcing the Council – and the European Commission (Commission) – to explicitly motivate the measures (and proposals) in light of the ‘without prejudice to’ clause [I agree: let’s consider the ‘motivation’, which will solve all qualms, right? Would, say, 200 billion US$ or euros suffice for ‘motivation’?]. In addition [wishful blablabla follows, skip until the next bolded lines], an explicit agreement could be reached between the political institutions on the ‘facultative’ consultation by default of Parliament whenever the adoption of Article 122 TFEU measures is contemplated. Such an approach appears more sound than leveraging Parliament’s budgetary powers. The mechanisms established by the interinstitutional agreements of 16 December 2020 should remain budgetary mechanisms and should not be distorted to pursue (political) objectives unrelated to budgetary matters [remember: the EU Parliament isn’t a legislature in the sense of the term as the EU Parliament cannot initiate legislation]. Finally, while the options for improving Parliament’s position in the decision-making are almost unlimited [which means Parliament’s authority is virtually non-existing] when the Treaties would be amended, it appears advisable not to do so by prescribing the ordinary legislative procedure [by which is meant that Parliament won’t demand that they’d be asked before invocation of emergency™ procedures]. Instead, a special legislative procedure prescribing the consent of Parliament appears more appropriate to ensure both greater transparency and Parliamentary involvement, without sacrificing speediness in those cases where urgent action is required [translation: please, please, pretty please pretend you care about us while you do your emergency stuff: how pathetic is this?].

Bottom Lines

Now you know what, generally speaking, Art. 122 TFEU is about, that is, what the legal™ argument prepared by Ms. Von der Leyen and her ilk is. Or isn’t. Or whatever.

Not to mince words at the bottom of this long piece, here are my key take-aways:

Art. 122 TFEU has two parts, and only one clause (2) is a true™ emergency clause in the sense of Art. 48 of the Weimar Constitution.

Bringing up the Weimar Constitution serves a twofold purpose here: on the one hand, it underlines the fact that Art. 122 TFEU has been (ab)used well before the curious case of the ‘frozen Russian assets’ came up; and it is a case of ‘context’, that is, it depends on whatever TF(EU) the Commission claims is true™. Or whatever.

This being, of course, the literal textbook definition of ‘tyranny’, it’s, first and foremost, a sign of weakness: if you cannot provide a sound argument, ‘because I say so’ is the way to go. Parents of prepubescent children know this, but, and apparently so, Ms. Von der Leyen, herself mother to several children, somehow cannot remember this vis-à-vis Mr. Putin.

And this brings us to the pertinent question, which isn’t ‘is this right or wrong?’ (that answer being: since its a tyrannical arrogation of authority, it ain’t), but what could will go wrong?

I think it’s fair to presume, albeit without knowing for sure, that the EU leadership caste doesn’t TH(EU) know what they are doing.

Euroclear will be in deep shit, and for a company that administers assets equivalent to 40-odd per cent of global GDP, this is a the most fair consideration here.

The EU and its stupid leaders will soon join Euroclear, if only because they are even stupider than anticipated: if everybody with more than one functioning brain cell tells the EU Commission that doing this to the ‘frozen Russian assets’ is a shit idea, well, you better consider the possibility of them being right about this.

In the end, and as much as this pains me, merely consider the fact that, some 110 years ago, Europeans all but dominated the world.

The fall from grace (lol, yeah, I just wrote that) is odd, beyond precedent, and, if I may add on a personal note, profoundly unsettling due to the sheer gargantuan yet totally visible consequences.

So, whatever happens in Brussels, the world won’t be the same thereafter: if the EU morons pull back from the bring, there’s likely no way they learn anything from this.

If they don’t, well, here’s what I wrote earlier this week:

I suppose it’s not too far-fetched to consider an extended bank holiday over the Christmas holidays as a plausible way forward. Don’t forget to stock up on a bit of extra food, cash, and other things you might need, in particular if you have pets before Christmas. Consider board games and physically existing books as (extra) presents, for they may come in handy before too long.

Sigh.