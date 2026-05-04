I think the below interview with a retired Bundeswehr general illustrates quite well the mass-delusion of German élites as regards both their own station and whatever TF they plan for the rest of Europe.

Remember the energy kerfuffle derives, ultimately, from both domestic mental illness (Ms. Merkel’s ‘energy transition’) and foreign constraints (firm adherence to ‘Transatlanticism’), yet while these notions cannot be separated strategically, this is what is routinely done by politicos™, experts™, and journos™.

When, not if, at some point these morons awake to a very different reality, which is as opposed to their reality™ as day and night, the butthurt will be unfathomably loud and uncomfortable.

Exhibit A—as if we needed yet another one—is the below interview with retired Bundeswehr general Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart (who, not unlike navy commander Inka von Puttkammer) hails from one of the traditional service elite families of Germany; yet, he too appears both overly ambitious and utterly delusional at very fundamental levels at the same time. The resultant tensions being very visible, I suppose you will enjoy the below content (in terms of being unable to turn away one’s eyes from a burning train wreck).

Intra-MOD background here:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘Russia is on the verge of continuing its offensive beyond Ukraine.’

The Defence Minister? Overrated. His ministry? Hardly capable of leading. Lieutenant General (ret.) Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart delivers a scathing assessment of Germany’s defence capabilities.

By Thorsten Jungholt, Die Welt, 30 April 2026 [source; archived]

A year ago, Lieutenant General Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, 63, left the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) at the behest of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), even though his career as a troop commander, in the Ministry of Defence, and with NATO—most recently as commander of the Multinational Corps Northeast in Szczecin, Poland—would have suggested otherwise.

[Die Welt, hence Welt] General von Sandrart, when you left the Bundeswehr about a year ago, you raised several questions ‘with a sense of confident concern’. Let’s start with the most fundamental one: is there a societal consensus on what is even worth defending?

[Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, hence Sandrart] I was recently asked how I feel when young people take to the streets and say, ‘we won’t die for Germany’. One has to ask: why do some of our youth apparently no longer understand that this country is worth defending? I believe we, as politicians but even more so as parents and society, have failed to provide role-models for young people and explain who we are, what we stand for, and what we are prepared to fight for if necessary. That this isn’t some philosophical concept is evident in other democratic societies: in Scandinavia, the Baltic states, and also in Poland [now, I dunno so much about the Baltic states, but to compare Germany to Poland, esp. given the two-time disappearance of that country at the hands of its more powerful neighbours is perhaps a good example for the definition of chutzpah; as to the Nordics, well, I’d be less certain about these notions than the general, for I don’t see sentiments that are too different from those decried here, esp. the high level of immigrants (here’s looking at you, Sweden), the massive dilution (for lack of a better term) of the native culture and society (e.g., the selling of the royal wedding to Netflix, as the crown prince’s sister has done), and the profusion of extra-wokefied DEI across the North, which is perhaps even a tad worse relative to Germany (for now)—all of this speaks against such easy comparisons, but I understand the general uses whatever he means as a bludgeon to bully his fellow countrymen].

[Welt] This is because these countries are closer to Russia? [sigh, what a (mis)leading question]

[Sandrart] That’s a purely geographical perspective. Proximity means something different today than it did during the Cold War [also: who needs geography when doing™ war?] Whether it’s 600 or 1,500 kilometres—that’s no longer a militarily relevant distance [well, that would depend, I’d argue, on logistics, isn’t it? If, say, enemy submarines controlled the Atlantic, US troops would have a very hard time getting reinforcements and supplies, eh? (As an aside, I do get a sense as to why Gen. Sandrart was ‘asked to retire’ early…)]. That’s why I say: Berlin is just as close as Tallinn. It’s right that we’re now deploying a brigade to Lithuania. But that alone is short-sighted. The question that must follow is: How must the area be prepared and organised so that we can defend it victoriously? [if there’d be even an inkling of honesty in the general, he wouldn’t equivocate like this—no war has ever been won by ‘defending’, however victoriously; wars are won, of course, by taking the fight to the enemy] Supplying our forces in the Baltic region would be virtually impossible in a land war, so it must be done via the Baltic Sea [take cue of my above comment about submarines and logistics: it’s quite easy for, say, the Russian navy to interdict this route—of all people, the Germans should know this (look up the Courland Pocket, if you must), and that’s before we talk about the factoid that there’s not a single railroad connecting, say, Berlin , via Warsaw, to the Baltic States]. The opposite coast is Sweden and Finland. We must finally understand the Baltic Sea region as a cohesive operational area. We must utilise this strategic advantage of NATO. If Germany wants to act as a leading nation because it has fundamental security interests there and strives for the strongest conventional army in Europe, then it must approach its partners with its own vision—instead of waiting for others to come to us; shape the future instead of being shaped by it! [oh, yes, this is precisely what Eastern Europe needs: the return of a German vision to ‘shape the future’].

[Welt] How do you assess the new conscription law, which continues to rely on voluntary service? [extensive background here:

The funniest bits and pieces are, of course, purely coincidental: in Germany, you can change your gender™ once a year, but doing so won’t change the underlying biological realities as even (sic) Trans™ women may be called up (but perhaps not due to mental illness)]

[Sandrart] I consider it a slap in the face to our society. For 2,600 euros a month, you buy yourself voluntary service that, after training and discharge, entails no obligation to serve in the reserves. The continued manifestation of the principle ‘yes, but without me’ must finally be reversed to ‘we, with me, I’m in’; ‘we’ means everyone in their respective roles. The majority would have accepted conscription [unsure: what are ‘we’ fighting for? It took the general but three sentences to completely contradict himself]; our reservists, who are contributing, are providing a great service to our society. It should be noted here that even mandatory military service falls far short. Only a year of mandatory service by the state generates national resilience that also provides the ‘reserve’ for agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and basic services. For me, the conscription law is the best proof that our defence policy is being made without regard for the public’s understanding. Then, it’s even communicated that we are becoming more combat-ready because we are growing numerically. This is a deception. In reality, battalions that are actually combat-ready [how many does Germany have?] or combat support troops are being taken offline to train conscripts for one or two years. A [professional] grenadier battalion that spends two years training instead of fulfilling its core mission loses its operational and combat readiness—and then needs another one to two years to get back to its previous level. If we say the critical timeframe extends to 2029, then we are weakening ourselves with this form of conscription. And 2029 is realistic, because why should Putin wait until we’re all ready to go? [reading these scathing comments is revelatory: had Germany done something like Prussia in 1806/07—massive reforms that introduced short-term (6 months) of compulsory military service for everybody in line with Napoleon’s diktat—an eventual levée en masse of reservists was doable in a relatively short period of time (placing a premium on planning/logistics); incidentally, this sketched history also relates to the interwar period with the Reichswehr capped at 100K troops, which were used, from 1935 onwards, to rapidly grow the Wehrmacht into the juggernaut it became, numerically speaking, by 1940/41; yes, I know, doing military stuff is more ‘complicated’ these days, but that’s a question of leadership, first and foremost].

[setting aside all the real-world stuff for a second, the volunteer force is supposedly manned by attracting youth with graphic novels, as I’ve documented here]

Also, don’t forget to watch (at least the trailer) of ‘The Tiger’ (2025)

That is, if you wish to get the totally sooper-dooper stoopid vibes of the present moment.]

[Welt] Wouldn’t that be even more extreme [politically speaking] with the introduction of conscription?

[Sandrart] The question is how it’s implemented. We finally need to abandon old patterns of thinking and acting and start thinking differently. Why not integrate personnel leaving the Bundeswehr into the training? [why the need to re-invent the wheel? The Bundeswehr was much stronger 40 years ago, but it appears all of this has been forgotten™]. Outsource it [yeah, sure, more public-private partnerships are always the solution™], with reservists—flanked by active-duty soldiers, so under supervision. I’m not saying that’s the ultimate solution. But new thinking isn’t even taking hold [well, that kind of thinking (sic) would have to be done in the first place, eh?]. And unfortunately, that extends far beyond the Ministry of Defense. Putin and Xi may simply have to wait until we render ourselves obsolete – through political paralysis, societal fragmentation, and an exhausted democratic centre [and that is precisely why the good general noted that there’s no sense of ‘we’ or ‘shared values worth fighting for’—for the divisions start at the top and trickle down]. If things continue this way, perhaps no enemy will even need to cross the border [which is where the economic woes come in and mix, in a kid of very unholy matrimony, with the energy and defence woes].

I remain, without changing my mind, a proponent of Transatlantic ties. But they will be portrayed [orig. abbilden ] differently.

[Welt] In your speech, you criticised Defence Minister Pistorius and asked: ‘When will we realise that rousing rhetoric and supposed popularity ratings don’t make us resilient and ready for war, but only action does?’

[Sandrart] To be fair, a minister is never solely to blame; it’s always their system [and this is where the credibility of the general goes out the window: if not even a self-styled critic™ may name a single thing to change but goes for the system™, where’s the difference to a pubescent teen yapping about being grounded?] But I’m convinced that you can’t create something new with the old [reeks of Marxist-Leninist claptrap, if you’d ask me]. If the old system couldn’t even manage 100 billion effectively, why should the old team function any better with 400 billion? [that’s actually true]. It would have required a structural overhaul. Tinkering with the old system, hoping for better processes and smarter structures, is unrealistic given the inertia of the bureaucracy—especially on this short timescale. Therefore, the minister and his system are clearly overrated.

[Welt]: The Inspector-General has set the future size of the Bundeswehr at 260,000 active soldiers and 200,000 reservists. Is that sufficient to fulfil NATO obligations—or is that a political figure? [the notion that doing so breaches the 2+4 Treaty hasn’t yet arrived in polite discourse]

[Sandrart] Well, what exactly are these NATO obligations, and when and how did they originate? These goals were formulated at a time when the American role in NATO was conceived differently. Now, however, we are discussing how the alliance will position itself with a smaller American presence. This necessitates a review of NATO objectives. I remain a strong advocate of the transatlantic partnership. But it will take a different form. This is due to the erratic emotions in Washington, but also to a sober assessment of the global situation [both are done, apparently in the general’s mind, at the same time by the same people (don’t ask your humble correspondent how that works)]. America will focus more on the Pacific. This creates a vacuum in Europe that we must fill in a way that complements America’s role in order to become operationally capable of action in Europe at all. This requires adjusted NATO targets—and only then can German figures be derived [yeah, let’s move the goalposts and determine what to do about it afterwards—a classic own goal, if there ever was one].

[Welt] So we’re ultimately talking about completely different orders of magnitude?

[Sandrart] Certainly. But what now? If the greatest danger exists until 2029 because that’s Russia’s most obvious window of opportunity for aggression, then the following applies: We have to make do with what we have and initially scale up existing and proven systems, in terms of endurance, ammunition, medical and engineering equipment, and spare parts. This must be combined with what we can integrate quickly: modern command and control systems, artificial intelligence, drone defence, air defence, and long-range reconnaissance and weapons systems [no need for infantry to fight, I’d might add—do see this reporting™ by Norwegian state broadcaster NRK on what the Ukraine war looked two years ago: NRK Went to the 'Eastern Front' in Ukraine epimetheus · March 29, 2024 Read full story trenches and hand-to-drone combat say otherwise]. At the same time, we have to think in the medium term, that is, 2030 to 2040 and beyond. Europe has everything it needs to deliver. But this can’t be conceived solely from within the Ministry of Defence. A comprehensive approach encompassing domestic affairs, the economy, capital, industry, infrastructure, science and education, communication, and so on, is needed [do you hear war communism approaching?]. The crucial question is: Who conceives, organices, and enforces this comprehensive approach? Wasn’t the National Security Council in the Chancellor’s Office created for precisely this purpose? [yeah, let’s have an unelected and unaccountable office of appointees do that ‘comprehensive approach’: what will go wrong?]

[Welt] Do you see the transatlantic workings as only temporarily interrupted—or permanently?

[Sandrart] Cooperation is still functioning. But I strongly recommend thinking less about America and creating our own European structures that will enable us to defend ourselves independently and successfully in the domains of land, air, sea, cyber, and space. We need European leadership capabilities across all dimensions—so that America can participate, but we are not dependent on it. I maintain that our leadership capabilities from Berlin are currently limited [lol, that’s also true]. The German military is still waiting for its networked leadership capability; everything is still essentially analogue. And when considering all branches of the armed forces, we are even less capable.

[Welt] Not even with the new Operational Command?

[Sandrart] No. During the time of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Inspector General Zorn, there was a framework paper for structural reform, which, in my view, was the best document from the Ministry of Defence in a long time. It was subsequently watered down—against all reason. That’s why we face a real challenge today. It’s easy to talk about hardware. But if I can’t control the hardware, it’s useless to me. What’s important to me is that the troops are ready to fight [remember: troops was the one thing the general didn’t list above]. Today. However, only with what we have. That’s depressingly little, but with it, our soldiers are ready for deployment. I’d stake my reputation on that. The problem lies above the troops [i.e., among the generals and politicos™: good luck with that].

[Welt] Three years after the National Security Strategy and defence policy guidelines, there is now a military strategy and a capability profile for the Bundeswehr—but still no defense structure with a concrete target organisation. What does NATO need from Germany to implement its regional plans?

[Sandrart] To put it positively: at least now, three years late, there is a military strategy. Everything in it is correct—but formulated in bureaucratic jargon, so in the end, nobody really knows what’s reality and what’s wishful thinking. It’s a string of familiar platitudes. Had the Ministry of Defence engaged intensively with NATO regional plans years ago [and thus with the Americans the general doesn’t want to have as superiors] and proactively contributed as a partner based on an operational narrative derived from the threat and strategic interests, our problem today would be implementation, not the renewed announcement. What role does this entail nationally and within the alliance? How do we interpret and organise space, how do we organise a victorious defence? [ever heard of a war that was won by defenders?] Only from this can a defence strategy for the Bundeswehr emerge. If we find ourselves in a ‘linear’ war of attrition like the one in Ukraine, we will not be able to defend victoriously [because one would need to force the opponent into acquiescence].

[Welt] How does one deal with an actor like Russia, which adheres to no rules of humanity or international law? [no comment]

[Sandrart] The first principle is: You must not make the same mistake yourself. But you must incorporate this behaviour into your analysis and planning. We are currently still operating in a purely reactive form of defence [a moment ago, this was part of ‘victorious defence’]. I recommend: ‘target the archer’. That is, not just deflecting the arrow, but focusing on the archer. And he is not 70 kilometres behind the border, but deep inside Russia [yeah, let’s have Germans launch attacks deep into Russia: brilliant strategy, your general-ness]. Then we’ll talk about reconnaissance, space, long-range weapons, protection, logistics, and command and control. Only in this way can I deal with an adversary for whom there are no rules. Because war not only transcends boundaries but also completely dehumanises them. In the event of war, we must immediately move from reaction to action and turn the tables on the enemy [so much for ‘victorious defence’—it strikes me the good general was removed because he was both full of shit and insane].

[Welt] International crisis intervention also remains on the agenda. What is your view on a possible European maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz? [lol, really?]

[Sandrart] There’s a quote: every era has its foolish sayings. ‘This isn’t our war’, is one of them. Of course, we didn’t want or unleash this war. But its consequences affect us directly—at the gas pump, with kerosene, with fertilisers. If I want to influence what happens in the future, I can’t simply sit back. If America is our ally, then the question arises: How do I deal with a friend when he makes a mistake? Do I selfishly leave him standing in the rain—or do I help him correct his mistake—and thus help us too? [no need to follow-up or get the general into ‘deep thinking’ here]

[Welt] How do you currently assess the situation in Ukraine?

[Sandrart] In my view, the West is preventing Ukraine from winning while simultaneously ensuring that it doesn’t lose. This war must end. But it must not, under any circumstances, reinforce Russia’s belief that war is a worthwhile means of achieving political goals. And I’m certain that even without this reinforcement, Russia is on the verge of continuing its operations beyond Ukraine, particularly in the Baltic region. If an opportunity arises. It is already doing so by preparing the potential battlefield below the threshold of open warfare. We are no longer at peace [same here].

Bottom Lines

My head hurts, pretty badly.

As incoherent as the general is, as insane are his comments, to say nothing about his antics.

I personally don’t wonder he’s been forced into retirement. I shudder at the prospect of this guy commanding the Bundeswehr, but then again, he’s probably just following orders.

Extensive background via:

German élites held roughly identical aims for the past 200 years, with perhaps the (partial) exceptions of Bismarck before Hitler, as well as Willy Brandt and Gerhard Schröder after 1945: Bismarck due to the reinsurance treaty with Russia and Brandt and Schröder due to their Ostpolitik, or partial turn/embrace of the eastern Power on roughly equal terms.

The policies of both Mr. Scholz and Mr. Merz are neither exceptional nor are they somehow un-German.

They come straight out of the same mould as nearly all German policy-élites did for 200 years.

The major differences then, may be summarised as follows:

Germans desperately want to be part of ‘the West’, now led by the US

Yes, a considerable part of their ideas (sic) have become commonplaces in Western think tanks, which have gradually replaced both the historical record and distorted Western élites’ perception of reality

Russian élites appear to suffer from a comparable, if less absurd, distortions of both the past and reality, but they appear a tad more competent than their Western counterparts

Whence may that competence gap come from? I surmise it stems from the West not having to suffer massive consequences for policy-failures, such as the fall of communism in the USSR and the subsequent decade of collapse.

Be it as it may, but one thing is certain: those who fail to learn the proverbial lessons of history are condemned to repeat past mistakes.

For once, Marx appeared to be correct; in his The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Napoleon (first edition 1852, 6th ed., 1972, p. 10), one can read the following:

Hegel remarks somewhere that all facts and personages of great importance in world history occur, as it were, twice. He forgot to add: the first time as a tragedy, the second as farce.

We’re living that farce.

And it is virtually guaranteed that we’ll suffer a no less tragic fate as a consequence.