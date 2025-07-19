Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Kazimir Malevitch
10h

Txs Prof,

it's pretty interesting that all of this military personnel forgot for years by the media now are the TV stars or Tube Stars... it looks like they are finally in the center of the western world while Russia or China let the Foreign Ministers or Premiers speak.

But will be interesting, as for Covid was, to have leaks of the training they received to tell to the public all of that lies. Because there has to be a Central source/office in US/UK/EU that tell them what to say.

1 reply by epimetheus
