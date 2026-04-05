Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Holobiont's avatar
Holobiont
1d

The bigger story here is how the world has foolishly drifted into dependence on artificial fertilisers through short sighted agricultural practices: destroying soil ecology through monoculture, use of herbicides and overtillage; wastage of so-called "waste" - putting compostable material into landfill, flushing human faeces and urine into the oceans.

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1 reply by epimetheus
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1d

Glad Påsk!

Isn't it funny in a way, that in English the word for this celebration (the Christian one) comes from Eastra/Ostara, which is a pre-Christian goddess, while the actual celebration is from the Hebrew's Pesach (hence Påsk in Swedish, Norwegian etc)?

That's real inclusivity, multiculturalism and diversity - spontaneously evolved for natural reasons without diktat from on-high.

About the rest: I'm not so sure the South will suffer as much - when you're closer to the ground the fall doesn't hurt as much, so to speak, plus living next door to adversity is the ground-state for many still. They know what to do and have the mental preparedness for it, in a way few here have.

Plus as per the recent UN-vote, us Westerners "owe" them all the money because colonialism.

Would you put it past EUrocrats and national parliaments to pour even more billions into the endless corruption that is Africa and Asia?

Never forget, women and feminised men are ruled by their emotions, and pity (and guilt and fear) is a hotline to rash decisions without thought for consequences.

Some silly think-tank here argued the other week that uhm ackcherally Sweden is self-sufficient for almost all our food. Yeah, no, we're not (except for carrots for some reason).

They came to this conclusion by ignoring transportation and storage as logistical factors. Brilliant! How cabbages grown in Scania are to be transported to Kiruna, they wouldn't say.

Idiots. No wonder so many who are more well read into our looming problems almost wish for the house of cards to come tumbling down - dangerous line of thought that, not good for one's mental health.

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