We’re moving swiftly into planting season, which makes the below-content so important (yet I’d bet legacy media won’t cover it or, if they do, cover it in a very biased, incomplete manner).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Russia Bans Ammonium Nitrate Exports, Driving Up Fertiliser Prices

Russia, which controls up to 40% of the global ammonium nitrate trade, has suspended exports until 21 April to ensure sufficient supplies for spring planting. The global fertiliser shortage could lead to lower grain yields in many parts of the world—and to rising fertiliser prices.

By Olaf Zink, agrarheute.com, 25. March 2026 [source; archived]

Russia banned the export of ammonium nitrate for one month. Russia controls approximately 40% of the global ammonium nitrate trade. The temporary export ban is justified by the destruction of fertiliser plants by drones. The EU imposed very high tariffs on Russian fertiliser in 2025 and has since imported very little fertiliser from Russia [whence would the EU’s fertiliser come from? Find out below the translated content].

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture announced on Tuesday [24 March 2026] that it is banning the export of ammonium nitrate for one month before the start of spring planting to ensure domestic fertiliser supplies [oh, them evil Rooskies are at it once again]. ‘Suspending nitrogen fertiliser exports in light of rising export demand allows us to prioritise the domestic market during spring planting and ensure its smooth operation’, the ministry said in a statement.

Ammonium nitrate has a wide range of applications in agriculture and can also be used as a component of explosives. Russia produces a quarter of the world’s ammonium nitrate [that’s a lot, right? So, Russia is basically the Strait of Hormuz of ammonium nitrate; losing that kind of supply is bad]. The export ban comes amid a global supply shortage resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 24% of the world’s ammonia, a component of ammonium nitrate, is transported [oopsie: both the Strait of Hormuz plus Russia amount to about half of relevant ingredients for feeding the world].

Russia, which controls up to 40% of the global ammonium nitrate trade, has suspended exports until 21 April 21 to ensure sufficient supplies for spring planting [how dare they pursue policies in their country’s interest]. This potential [sic; their word, not mine] fertiliser shortage could lead to lower wheat yields in many parts of the world for two reasons. Wheat requires more fertiliser than many other crops, so under-fertilisation leads to lower yields. Furthermore, higher fertiliser prices or a lack of sufficient fertiliser could incentivise farmers to grow less fertiliser-intensive crops [let them eat barley, oat, or rye bread, then, eh?].

Russia Blames Destroyed Fertiliser Plants

The Ministry of Agriculture announced that it has suspended the issuance of new export licenses, except for deliveries under government contracts. Among Russia’s largest ammonium nitrate producers are the Uralchem ​​Group, PhosAgro, Acron, and EuroChem.

A drone attack struck the Acron Dorogobush plant in the Smolensk region last month [huhum, who did that?]. Operations there have been suspended until at least May. [and to answer that whodunnit question (drum roll)]

I could have quoted that Western-backed intel/deep state laundry machine The Moscow Times piece , but I suspect the venerable BBC to be the more reputable outlet in this case (/sarcasm; source ).

The plant reportedly produces about 11% of Russia’s ammonium nitrate. Another major producer, KuybyshevAzot, was also repeatedly attacked by drones this month in the Samara region [while all fingers are pointing at Kyiv, there is, however, no official confirmation yet; source].

Russia has restricted exports of nitrogen and multi-nutrient fertilisers since December 2021 [so, the big deal here is the Strait of Hormuz plus the Ukrainian™ attacks on these plants]. The current restrictions are in place until 31 May 2026. The export quota for ammonium nitrate is set at 2.6 million tons for the period from December 2025 to May 2026.

EU Imposes Extremely High Tariffs on Russian Fertiliser

The European Parliament has decided to impose additional tariffs on Russian and Belarusian fertilisers and other agricultural imports into the EU in 2025 [sounds like what these Eurotards do these days: piling on]. This measure is part of a broader effort to reduce the EU’s dependence on these countries for agricultural products in light of current geopolitical tensions in Europe [but…doesn’t this distort the market?]. From 1 July 2025, an additional tariff of €40/t was levied on imports of nitrogen-containing products (tariff number 3102) from Russia and Belarus, including urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate (AN), ammonium nitrate (CAN), and uranium ammonium nitrate (UAN).

An additional tariff of €45/t applies to imports of DAP, MAP, NPK, NP, and some other types. These new tariffs supplement the existing EU import duties of 6.5% on most fertilisers from Russia and Belarus. The tariffs are to increase annually from 2026 to 2028, reaching €315/t for nitrogen-containing products and €430/t for the remaining product groups by July 2028 [sounds like the Eurotards mean it; this makes it all the more relevant to ask, in a moment, where the fertiliser imported into the EU comes from].

The EU also provides for the immediate application of the maximum rates if cumulative imports from the destination countries exceed certain thresholds: 2.7 million tonnes in the 2025/26 marketing year, 1.8 million tonnes in the 2026/27 marketing year, or 0.9 million tonnes in the 2027/28 marketing year [add some more unnecessary reg’s to pile on].

In 2024, the EU imported 4.7 million tonnes of fertilisers from Russia and Belarus under the relevant tariff headings. This represented approximately one-third of total imports of these products from non-EU countries. Russia was the EU’s second-largest supplier of urea in 2024, supplying 1.72 million tonnes of the estimated 6.2 million tonnes of urea imports from non-EU countries.

The Folly and Dishonesty of the EUrotards

If, at this point, I tire of poking fun™ at these morons in Brussels, I do this for one reason: these sanctions and tariffs are a smokescreen and little more than sanctions™ and tariffs™ for low-information people.

As per the World Bank’s very own data, here’s what we can learn about the 2024 imports of fertiliser etc. into the EU (the latest such available data):

For one (tariffs) or the other (sanctions) reasons™, the European Union imported a combined quantity of 248,186,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from (drum roll) Uzbekistan and Georgia in 2024. That’s more than twice the amount the EU imported from Russia (107,538,000 kg.) in that year.

In terms of trade value, imports from Uzbekistan and Georgia—combined value in US$ 76,646,000—made up about half the total of the EU’s imports, and their combined value is about three times the amount of Russian ammonium nitrate imports (US$ 24,666,660).

Now, would it be too far-fetched to imagine, if you will, that a resourceful and stunningly smart Uzbek or Georgian businessman won’t come up with the following scheme:

EU sanctions Russian fertiliser

both Uzbekistan and Georgia are Russia’s neighbours with long-standing ties (though Georgia’s are a bit more…complex™ due to the 2008 conflict, but, hey, business is business)

let’s import Russian fertiliser, add a hefty mark-up that pays for both the Russian supplier and me, the Uzbek or Georgian middleman, and begin exporting™ these Uzbek and Georgian fertilisers to the EU

get fabulously rich the process

Don’t believe any like that could possibly happen? Well, well, well…

Georgia (the country, not the US state) was already a well-established supplier of ammonium nitrate imports into the EU back in 2021; Russia’s revenues moved up since then, by the way, if one compares the quantity/value data presented; and, the big new and shiny supplier of the EU is (drum roll) Uzbekistan, which went from >5m US$ trade volume in 2021 to the top-spot and close to 40m in 2024.

My best guesstimate is that when the conflict heated up in 2022, EU importers began to collude with Uzbek and Georgian suppliers who did virtually exactly what I outlined above.

Change my mind, would you?

Bottom Lines: Our Stupid (Western) World

It’s Easter Sunday, and while I’d like to simply with you all Happy Easter and stuff, consider this:

The Easter break is a traditional spring-time holiday thingy for many westerners who wish to take a break from the travails of everyday life.

It will be this year, once again, but soon thereafter, prices for everything—most notably food—will rise, in some cases quite dramatically. Even insects as of course wonderful food source might make a comeback as it’s perhaps a good thing to re-consider them now in light of ‘ze poly-crisis’ (read with a Klaus Schwabian voice), despite them having been roundly rejected by customers in recent years. But ‘ze bugs’ may not rely on imports from pesky adversaries, you see: do your patriotic duty and munch on mealworms, peasant.

Moving on to the grander scheme of things, we shall never again have rationing in the West like we endured in earlier times of hardship, such as the 1970s oil shocks or, Heavens forbid, during major wars. We’re too advanced and too rich for this, hence we’ll do rationing via combination of (un)availability and price shocks, both of which will be partially real and partially engineered to make the peasantry accede to these constraints more easily. That is, the low-information kind of fellow-citizen who watches legacy media.

In the real world, however, real problems—like the closure of the Strait of Hormuz plus the temporary (?) limits on Russian fertiliser exports—will cause havoc in places that are least-equipped to deal with these things, such as the poorest countries: if I were a betting man, I’d wager that legacy media will only send foreign correspondents to poverty-stricken, and soon-to-be famine-stricken places in The Global South if these devastations can plausibly pinned on Russia! Russia! Russia!

Fuel shortages (all agricultural machines run on diesel) will inevitably morph into food crises, which will hit places like Bangladesh, Somalia, South Sudan, and the like well before the average Westerner might pay a slightly higher price for whatever junk food he or she shouldn’t consume in the first place.

And then there’s the issue of how this will end (I’m not going into the when this will end territory, for that’s too hard to pin-point): with a lot of suffering, as usual, endless amounts of agit-prop, gaslighting, and virtue-signalling (as if the present wouldn’t be nauseating and infuriating enough), and, needless to say, the poorest of the poor will suffer the most.

Yet Westerners might actually be affected, for once, too, if only mostly in terms of their vacation plans, the 13th meat dish per week, and the seemingly unbearable indignity of having to walk to the cinema or take public transport twice a week. Imagine that.

So, will all of the above—a lot of it will be arguably worse in 2027, by the way, as this year, we’ll be consuming last year’s harvest—trigger a kind of reckoning for the West’s depraved élites?

I wouldn’t bet on it to happen this year: it’s already early April, which means the summer break will roll around before the impact of the above-sketched issues arrives in full force.

Perhaps gov’ts will fall in autumn or winter, but since there’s no way of a régime change in the making, we’ll likely get more of the same, perhaps with a bit of less nonsense sprayed around to placate (pacify) the peasants until next time.

I’ll leave you with these lines from the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5, 3-11, cited after New Revised Standard Version):

3 Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. 5 Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. 6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. 7 Blessed are the merciful, for they will receive mercy. 8 Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. 9 Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. 10 Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. 12 Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

Happy Easter, dear readers.