A few days ago, I happened across the below-discussed policy paper by too big to fail bank™ and central bank ‘primary dealer’ Morgan Stanley, which connects to yesterday’s posting about family formation, birth rates, and the future™ of society:

Among the most obvious absurdities of our time is certainly the drastic rise of single households and its companions, (involuntary) childlessness and loneliness.

And now we’ll discuss one of the most absurd implications of this—courtesy of Morgan Stanley’s report ‘Rise of the SHEconomy’ dating back to the seemingly better (pun intended) last autumn B.C. (before Covid), i.e., 23 Sept. 2019.

The below quotes are from that website, with emphases and [snark] added.

Rise of the SHEconomy

Progress on gender equality, the male-female wage gap and women’s role in the workplace has rightly been a key focus in culture and media throughout 2019, particularly the positive linkage between gender diversity and economics. For women, these public discussions have set the stage for greater equality in areas like education, professional advancement, income growth and consumer power. For corporates and investors that embrace these trends, there are numerous benefits, from more nuanced corporate governance and performance to bottom-line growth. A recent duo of reports from Morgan Stanley Research approaches this theme from two angles. First, how a growing population of prime working-age women in the U.S.—many single and focused on career—will have greater representation in the labor force, help boost wages and create potentially large tailwinds in a number of consumer products categories. In a second report, the Quantitative Equity Research team shares a proprietary framework to help investors identify the most gender-diverse companies, which tend to be larger, have better stock returns and skew toward lower volatility. Combined, the two reports lay out the case that in the coming years, women are positioned to drive the economic conversation from both the inside—as a workforce propelling better company performance—and outside, as consumers powering discretionary spending and GDP.

So, how did that prediction work out?

Here’s the baseline according to Morgan Stanley’s research™:

“In the past, education or lower-paying occupational choices largely drove the pay gap,” says Ellen Zentner, Chief U.S. Economist. “Today, motherhood is by far the largest contributor to the wage gap, since women who become mothers often choose to stop working or work fewer hours.”

Translation: there’s no such thing as a wage gap anymore, which is today driven by ‘choice’, that is, if you discount for training, ability, and willingness to do whatever work pays (a lot) more.

Also: how many female garbage truck crews have you ever seen? The same goes for intensive, ‘dirty’ jobs on, say, oil rigs or crab fishing cutters in the Bering Strait (hi there, ‘The Deadliest Catch’).

Also, don’t fall for the ‘choice’ argument for motherhood—even the notion that the continuation of one’s lineage would be a ‘choice’ is hair-raisingly stupid as it betrays a crass materialism that begs the question: why put in the hours at work, as opposed to motherhood, if all there’s at home is a bunch of cats? (Plus there’s all the extra accoutrements of loneliness in old age.)

In the coming years, another demographic trend could help further close the pay gap in the U.S.: the rising ranks of single working women. Based on Census Bureau historical data and Morgan Stanley forecasts, 45% of prime working age women (ages 25-44) will be single by 2030—the largest share in history—up from 41% in 2018.

Remember: ‘prime working age women (ages 25-44)’ the category when women are fertile, and the forecast that almost half—let that sink in—of women in that particular cohort are supposedly going to be single in 2030 is mind-blowing.

What’s driving this trend? For starters, more women are delaying marriage, choosing to stay single or divorcing in their 50s and 60s. Women are also delaying childbirth or having fewer children than in the past. “These shifting lifestyle norms are enabling more women, with or without children, to work full time, which should continue to raise the labor force participation rate among single females,” says Zentner. Rising labor-force participation rates should put upward pressure on women’s wages and help increase overall consumer spending.

Don’t fall for the blabber—what the putative expert™ Zentner claims is, simply put, this: if you don’t spend your time and money on your children and family, you’ll spend it elsewhere and on stuff™, such as vacations, consumer goods, clothes, and other ephemera.

And that’s before we consider the entire absurdity of consumer spending on stuff™ that doesn’t provide a return on the investment, such as children (‘future workers/taxpayers/consumers’, in corporate lingo).

Women Control More Purse Strings As it stands, women already control a large share of the U.S. consumer wallet. They contribute an estimated $7 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product per year, according to the Center for American Progress, and are the principal shoppers in 72% of households, according to consumer surveys conducted by MRI-Simmons [as anyone who’s married/partnered with kids doing grocery shopping knows, this doesn’t mean a lot]. Meanwhile, women are earning bachelor’s degrees at a higher rate than men, and they are the primary breadwinner for nearly 30% of married households and nearly 40% of total U.S. households [remember, single households in the US were 41% of the total in 2018, as the same report™ proposed in the first couple of lines—there goes one of the primary buttresses of the ‘rise of the SHEconomy’, by the way]. “Because women now contribute significantly more to household income than previous generations and remain the primary shopper for most households, their influence has grown in nature and degree,” says U.S. Retail Equity Analyst Lauren Cassel. This is true whether women are single or married [which annihilates the second buttress: what a shitty piece of thinking], she adds, though spending decisions do vary by relationship status. “We find that single women outspend the average household, shifting spending profiles toward categories most poised to benefit from the demographic growth in single women with rising incomes,” says Cassel.

No such claim goes unpunished—by their own glossy imagery:

There is but one category in which ‘single females’ outspend™ ‘single males’, which is vehicle purchases, but hey, I suppose whatever is as good a reply as any to these absurd claims. Here’s Morgan Stanley’s deductive reasoning:

The trend is set to boost segments of the economy where single women historically spend more, including apparel and footwear, personal care, food away from home, and luxury and electric automobiles.

Let’s move on to women on the world stage, eh?

Women in Global Leadership The improvement in economic status may also come in part thanks to increasing influence globally in both politics and business. Today, women make up nearly 25% of the U.S. Congress, compared to just 2% in 1970. In the business world, more women than ever are serving as CEOs, board members and in other high-profile positions at top companies [no numbers here, so we presume it’s less than 25%]. “While the relationship between the timing and pace of these gains is unclear, the trend does indicate shifting attitudes and norms surrounding women in leadership positions,” says Jessica Alsford, who heads Morgan Stanley’s Global Sustainability Research team [I’m sure that’s exactly what this trend™ indicates]. Since 2010, the percentage of women executives increased across all developed regions, with the largest gains in Asia, excluding Japan, with a doubling of participation since 2010 [so that would be mostly China, eh?]. North America and Europe are at similar levels (15% each) both up from 2010. Women have also notched increases in board representation in developed regions, increasing by more than 50% over the same period. This good news for women is also good business. A growing body of research demonstrates that gender-diverse firms benefit from the experiences and insights that women bring—which can translate into better investment outcomes and returns. “Our analysis shows that, globally, companies that have taken a holistic approach toward equal representation have outperformed their less diverse peers by 3.1% per year over the past eight years,” says Jaiwish Nolan, a Quantitative Strategist with Morgan Stanley.

I’ll spare us some more boilerplate methodological™ blabber, here is Morgan Stanley’s bottom line argument:

Gauging gender diversity is more nuanced than simply looking at the percentage of female workers… Broadly speaking, companies with a higher HERS tend to be larger organizations and have higher dividend yields… In the face of these industry-related and regional differences, the trend line is clear… Whether gender diversity drives better performance or is a reflection of forward-thinking companies, the relationship is likely to become more pervasive, as women play increasingly more prominent roles in the workplace and, in turn, the global economy.

Imagine, if you will, the absurdity of spending quite a bit of money on this kind of research™ to learn, in the final analysis, that Morgan Stanley’s brainiacs don’t know what’s driving these trends.

Fun Section: A Grok’s Take

For fun’s sake, I’ve prompted Grok to analyse™ developments since summer/autumn of 2019, and here are its key findings:

Since then, through 2025, the trajectory has been mixed—accelerated in some areas by post-pandemic recovery and societal shifts, but hindered by COVID-19 disruptions, persistent barriers to advancement, and economic headwinds. Women’s roles have indeed expanded, but not always at the pace or scale envisioned, with gains more pronounced in consumer influence than in uniform workforce dominance. Below, I break it down by the claim’s key facets, drawing on trends up to late 2025. Workforce Impact: Driving Company Performance from the Inside The reports foresaw women propelling better governance, lower volatility, and superior risk-adjusted returns through increased representation in leadership and boards…Reality has shown resilience and partial validation, though with setbacks… In sum, women have driven performance in resilient sectors, but systemic barriers (e.g., caregiving burdens, slowed promotions) muted the “inside” propulsion, especially post-2020 recession effects. By 2025, prime-age participation exceeded expectations, yet leadership parity lags. Consumer Impact: Powering Discretionary Spending and GDP from the Outside Here, the claims have held stronger, with women’s influence amplifying amid e-commerce booms and demographic trends. Women have unequivocally amplified consumer-driven growth, exceeding 2019 projections in scale (e.g., tripling global spend estimates), as digital shifts and independence trends took hold. Overall Take The 2019 vision was optimistic, and while women have increasingly “driven the conversation”—evident in record prime-age participation, persistent performance links to diversity, and ballooning consumer clout—the path was rockier than anticipated. COVID-19 caused initial regressions (e.g., 212,000 women exiting in early 2025 alone), and ongoing issues like pay gaps (stuck at ~68.5% globally) and leadership plateaus have tempered internal influence. Externally, their economic power has flourished, reshaping markets. By 2025, this duality suggests women are pivotal but undervalued; fuller realization requires addressing structural hurdles to unlock the full SHEconomy potential.

Let’s move on to (drum roll) asking:

What Are the Most Likely Consequences?

Basically, my hypothesis is deriving from biology: no children, no future.

The rise of single women in society—and single households writ-large, for given that there’s about the same number of men in any given society (minus one-child-policy China or the like)—is a demographic catastrophe-in-the-making or, if you prefer a different metaphor, it’s a slow-motion plane crash.

What will the lives of today’s single women be in, say, 20 years time?

I suppose about as lonely as it is now, most likely with more cats and about (way) fewer prospects of finding a ‘suitable’ partner (if that’s the goal) in the present. The question that remains un-asked, of course, is why finding/having a partner in the first place is a thing at-all.

I thus return to biology: if we were to base our considerations on evolution, the choice™ of family formation and motherhood over a career and (feline parenting™) is a cul-de-sac. Even Richard Dawkins’ Selfish Gene posits that without offspring, there must be a kind of evolutionary problem—and here I’m of course speculating, but perhaps there is a concise and helpful way of thinking about why women chose not to propagate (while, at the same time, any such report™ or study™ that doesn’t enquire as to why men fail to form lasting partnerships with these successful™ single women is flawed by definition)?

Imagine, if you will, these underlying notions of young adults both male and female around age 20:

If a woman gets pregnant in her 20s (which used to be normal 50 years ago), questions naturally arise over family income, which must come from the partner

If entry-level jobs don’t provide for much income, however, especially if you’re lacking credentials (diplomas, an education™, or the like), then having children early is as much a gamble as it is a question of long-term commitments

We can clearly see how the emergence of social media, ‘hook-up culture’, and women’s hypergamous mating preferences—that is, women tend to look for higher-status/earning partners—have run into a brick wall; actually, several.

Please allow me to elucidate with references to specifics:

All other things being equal (e.g., going viral and founding a soon-to-be-valued in the billions start-up), there’s no other indicator that says ‘higher future earnings’ than a credentialed education™, which defers marriage and children by several years, which are a woman’s most fertile 20s

(social) media, at the same time, displays absurdist-surreal imagery to young girls, thus raising expectations beyond that which is statistically attainable (my favourite is random girls in Miami saying they all want men above a certain height and salary range, which are both on the far end of their respective distributions), to say nothing that these are indicative of a lasting, good partnership

meanwhile, welfare statist policies introduced since the 1970s have been blamed by demographers to explain the decline of children born since then, which further compounds these issues—yet no politico™, expert™, or journo™ wants to go ‘there’

Read up on these trends and details over here:

So, what can we take away here?

More single women aged 25-44 will inevitably contribute to fewer children; fewer children means less future workers and fewer taxes rendered, which means that the SHEconomy™ is a dead-end, both in terms of personal grievances and individual grief and a societal cul-de-sac if there ever was one: it’s short-term profiteering über alles, with no thinking having gone into the even medium-term viability of this model.

Biology being what it is (a given), there’s no way this will end well.

I’ve said this before, but the next decades will be a wild and increasingly insane roller-coaster ride for various reasons, including the demographic winter we’re about to enter: with the exception of sub-Saharan Africa, all other regions are experiencing sub-replacement level fertility rates, with Western rates (around 1.4 children per woman, give or take) today transmorphing into South Korea (around .7) in the near future.

Closer looks indicate it’s the already-disproportionate, and projected to further increase, influence of childless men and women that’s massively exacerbating these problems and, effectively, preventing a measured and sensible adjustment of policies.

Here’s the kicker as we enter 2026: if democratic societies don’t change policies now and on their own terms—perhaps by removing passive voting rights (that is, the ability to stand for elections) from childless individuals, nature will solve this issue one way or another over time.

Otherwise, as a parent, I’ll have a question for all my single compatriots: why should my children pay for your retirement insurance?

We made a conscious decision to have children, with all the idiosyncrasies that this entails. In terms that even Morgan Stanley may understand (ahem), we made an investment in the future that singles don’t.

Is this a fair statement?

I suppose it may or may not be, but I’d argue this is besides the point.

I’m by the way not advocating for Darwinism, social or otherwise; we’re observing evolutionary pressures returning to the mainstream.

Don’t blame the messenger.