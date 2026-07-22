Time to revisit some of the more controversial™ topics we recently covered:

Today’s piece comes to us via ‘old news’ that appeared, believe it or not, back in 2005 in The Guardian.

Behold rah-portin™ lending credence to a bit of soul-searching among some of the victors™ of the Second World War.

I’ve merely added emphases and [snark].

Revealed: UK wartime torture camp

By Ian Cobain, The Guardian, 12 Nov. 2005 [source; archived]

The British government operated a secret torture centre during the second world war to extract information and confessions from German prisoners, according to official papers which have been unearthed by the Guardian.

More than 3,000 prisoners passed through the centre, where many were systematically beaten, deprived of sleep, forced to stand still for more than 24 hours at a time and threatened with execution or unnecessary surgery.

Some are also alleged to have been starved and subjected to extremes of temperature in specially built showers [their words, not mine], while others later complained that they had been threatened with electric shock torture or menaced by interrogators brandishing red-hot pokers.

The centre, which was housed in a row of mansions in one of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods [did the residents, you know, notice something?], was carefully concealed from the Red Cross [ah, the Red Cross—would that be the same institution ze Jerries permitted to visit the Katyn Forest or a bunch of concentration camps during that conflict?], the papers show. It continued to operate for three years after the war, during which time a number of German civilians were also tortured [‘after the war’, The Guardian rah-ports™].

A subsequent assessment by MI5, the Security Service, concluded that the commanding officer had been guilty of ‘clear breaches’ of the Geneva convention and that some interrogation methods ‘completely contradicted’ international law [just a brief question here: wouldn’t these kinds of abuses and torture thus be legal under domestic law™?].

On at least one occasion, an MI5 officer noted in a newly declassified report, a German prisoner was convicted of war crimes and hanged on the basis of a confession which he had signed after he was, at the very least, ‘worked on psychologically’. A number of people who appeared as prosecution witnesses at war crimes trials are also alleged to have been tortured [do remember a) ‘we are the good guys’ and b) that all war crime trials by the victorious allies of WW2 were subject to a thorough legal and historical-scholarly review (I’m kidding: this both never happened, with the latter being career-suicide, as the high-profile cases involving David Irving show)].

The official papers, discovered in the National Archives, depict the centre as a dark, brutal place which caused great unease among senior British officers. They appear to have turned a blind eye partly because of the usefulness of the information extracted, and partly because the detainees were thought to deserve ill treatment [which is why, you know, there are rules of engagement, domestic legislation, military jurisdiction, and, of course, international conventions].

Not all the torture centre’s secrets have yet emerged, however: the Ministry of Defence is continuing to withhold some of the papers almost 60 years after it was closed down [and at this point, we’re left to wonder—speculate—as to what may be in these withheld papers …].

Bottom Lines

I’m not pointing fingers at the UK establishment for doing this.

Everybody knew—since Antiquity—that Inter arma enim silent leges; ascribed to Cicero, this literally means ‘for among arms, the laws are silent’ but is more popularly rendered as ‘In times of war, the law falls silent’ (via Wikipedia).

I’m pointing fingers at the hypocrisy and vindictiveness of the victors who did this not only after the hostilities ceased—but never stopped for 81 years (and counting).

The most important issue here isn’t a telenovela-style he said-she said PHEIC argument that must follow; we need to discuss these kinds of abuses of the law™, with the post-WW2 so-called ‘war crime trials’ offering the one and only parallel to the recent ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (sic) in the case brought by the Swiss activist so-called ‘climate seniors’:

During the proceedings, the ECHR received a large number of statements from third parties and also referenced them in its judgment … judges may not simply trust the findings of experts (or other parties involved in the process) when assessing evidence, but they must, for example, check them for logical consistency and weigh up conflicting opinions with comprehensible arguments. The ECHR did not carry out such a balancing exercise. He replaced it with a retelling of the opinions by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and certain states and associations …: ‘In sum, on the basis of the above findings, the Court will proceed with its assessment of the issues arising in the present case by taking it as a matter of fact that there are sufficiently reliable indications that anthropogenic climate change exists, that it poses a serious current and future threat to the enjoyment of human rights guaranteed under the Convention, that States are aware of it and capable of taking measures to effectively address it, that the relevant risks are projected to be lower if the rise in temperature is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and if action is taken urgently, and that current global mitigation efforts are not sufficient to meet the latter target.’ (Paragraph 436 of the judgment)

This has nothing to do with a careful weighing of the evidence before the Court or an even-handed assessment thereof, let alone the future possibility of judicial review.

In this, the European Court of Human Rights mimics, to a certain extent, the International Military Tribunal held in 1946/47 in Nuremberg that also declared certain statements as a matter of fact.

Read the rest here:

So, here we are—and this is what I wrote in that Holocaust-related piece:

The atrocity agit-prop vs. Germany is no longer politically useful (enough) as the Neocon agenda envisions the destruction of Russia, by all means, fair and foul, which necessarily requires an ‘all hands on deck’ moment … It is, therefore, reasonable to expect the reopening of several cans of worms in the near future. It would, of course, be a very good idea to forego all of these things by not merely winding down the Ukraine/NATO/US-Russia conflict in Eastern Europe, but to tie these issues into the creation of a new framework to prevent another round of a pan-European/Atlantic (world) war for the time being. In fact, if the mess in Ukraine is ‘resolved’ without another ‘Congress’ akin to 1814/15—the Congress of Vienna’s system held, more or less, until 1914—there is very little hope that bloodshed will be avoided.

I see no reason to change my mind as of today.

Oh, lest I forget, and setting aside the much longer part of the Inter armas Wikipedia piece dedicated to the United States, here’s the UK section: