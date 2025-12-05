Today, we’ll talk a bit more about the Science™ and its fate, specifically the Gospel of the Church of Climatology™. This is warranted due to Nature (yep, that journal), following the authors of a 2024 landmark study™, issued the following brief statement (emphases and [snark] mine):

The authors have retracted this paper for the following reasons: post-publication, the results were found to be sensitive to the removal of one country, Uzbekistan, where inaccuracies were noted in the underlying economic data for the period 1995–1999 [a hallmark of quality™ is that whatever results one finds, they are invalidated (impossible to reproduce) by changes to one variable]. Furthermore, spatial auto-correlation was argued to be relevant for the uncertainty ranges. The authors corrected the data from Uzbekistan for 1995–1999 and controlled for data source transitions and higher-order trends as present in the Uzbekistan data. They also accounted for spatial auto-correlation. These changes led to discrepancies in the estimates for climate damages by mid-century, with an increased uncertainty range (from 11–29% to 6–31%) and a lower probability of damages diverging across emission scenarios by 2050 (from 99% to 90%). The authors acknowledge that these changes are too substantial for a correction, leading to the retraction of the paper. An updated version of the paper with these changes, which has yet to undergo peer review, is publicly available with continued open access to its data and methodology (https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.15984134). The authors intend to submit a revised version of the paper for peer review. If and when published, this retraction note will be updated to include a link to the new publication. The authors appreciate the corrective role of the global scientific community and thank Thomas Bearpark, Dylan Hogan, Solomon Hsiang and Christof Schötz for bringing these issues to their attention. All authors agree to this retraction.

For completeness’ sake, I’m reproducing parts of the abstract of that now-retracted article so you may judge for yourself what to make of the retraction (emphases and [snark] mine):

Global projections of macroeconomic climate-change damages typically consider impacts from average annual and national temperatures over long time horizons1,2,3,4,5,6. Here we use recent empirical findings from more than 1,600 regions worldwide over the past 40 years to project [this is the key term here: note that the authors use historical data and extrapolate stuff] sub-national damages from temperature and precipitation, including daily variability and extremes7,8. Using an empirical approach that provides a robust lower bound [sic, remember: that ‘robust lower bound’ derives from a projection] on the persistence of impacts on economic growth, we find [another of these magical words, for we’re still talking about the same projection] that the world economy is committed to an income reduction of 19% within the next 26 years independent of future emission choices (relative to a baseline without climate impacts, likely range of 11–29% accounting for physical climate and empirical uncertainty). These damages already outweigh the mitigation costs required to limit global warming to 2 °C by sixfold over this near-term time frame and thereafter diverge strongly dependent on emission choices [hilariously, having a) used historical data to b) extrapolate trends—a common fallacy typically reserved for economists and political scientists—the authors have c) built a model for the near-term future that d) is now asserted to have ‘already’ produced real-world stuff; we went from really existing facts (a) to a projection (b) that offers whatever results (c) that are, however, treated as (d) facts at the end of the abstract].

And that wonderful four-stage paper has now been found problematic, to say the least.

Needless to say, the original paper by Maximilian Kotz, Anders Levermann & Leonie Wenz, ‘The economic commitment of climate change’, which appeared in Nature, vol. 628 (2024): pp. 551–557, once was treated akin to a New Gospel™, has now suffered a rather ignominious retraction:

And at this point, I’ll let German legacy media outlet Die Zeit—whose editors once cheered the findings™, as did virtually all other legacy media outlets—tell the story.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Retraction of a Climate Change Study

For months, researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK, German: Potsdam-Institut für Klimafolgenforschung) have been publicly attacked because of a study. What it means that the renowned journal Nature has now retracted it.

By Rudi Novotny and Dr. Stefan Schmitt, Die Zeit, no. 52, 2025, 3 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

A sensational study, published by authors from a top research institute in a leading scientific journal, was retracted this Wednesday [3 Sept. 2025] due to content and methodological errors. This sounds like a piece of news hardly worth mentioning. And yet, it has considerable implications. Because the study in question has been the subject of discussion and speculation for months. Because it deals with the consequences of the climate crisis [gospel™ truth, I swear]. And because it comes from PIK, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

The PIK is one of the most prestigious research institutes in the country. It has around 480 employees and is primarily funded by the federal government and the state of Brandenburg [i.e., it’s a gov’t-funded think tank]. Just in mid-November, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) triumphantly announced that its researchers had ranked among the top one per cent of the world’s most cited scientists ‘for the eighth time in a row’. While this may be a rather formal criterion, it illustrates the institute’s weight and prestige [which has now been, well, shall we say ‘tarnished’ by the retraction?].

The controversial study, which dealt with the economic consequences of climate change, presented itself with similar self-assurance. ‘The economic commitment of climate change’ aimed to determine the unavoidable costs of climate change. That it would be very costly for humanity was hardly news [so, why a new study™? To keep the greatest grift of all = climatology™ going]. Much research had already been conducted on this topic. But here, a colossal figure was cited: the consequences of climate change would reduce global economic output by 38 trillion (!) dollars by 2049 [remember, this is the projection filed under b) above (plus consider the fact: are we talking fixed-rate dollars (e.g., 1990 dollars) or would one need to adjust this number for inflation?], assuming a moderately severe course of global warming. This, it was claimed, was six times more than the cost of measures to limit global warming to plus two degrees Celsius.

The figures, the comparison—this was new, tangible, and pointed [i.e., the price tag was the finding, though it shall be noted that it was a projection deriving from a model masquerading as fact™]. And then, in April 2024, the study was published in the journal Nature. Publication there is considered a mark of quality [same with the poison/death juice Science™] as their standards are high. ‘Only about eight per cent of submitted manuscripts are accepted for publication’, Nature emphasises [as an aside, that’s about the same share of applicants admitted to US-based Ivy League (undergraduate) colleges]. The paper also garnered unusually widespread attention outside of academia. According to an analysis by the industry service ‘Carbon Brief’ [itself funded by (drum roll) the ‘European Climate Foundation’, which is, un turn, funded by some of the most notorious globalist money ops, incl. the Rockefeller Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies, among others; more in the footnote], only one other climate paper was cited more frequently by newsrooms, blogs, and social media in 2024. The Tagesschau (Germany’s main evening news program), Der Spiegel (a German news magazine), and many other media outlets, including those abroad, reported on it.

However, since Wednesday, anyone accessing the paper online will only see the message: ‘The authors have retracted this paper…’ (Die Zeit has also temporarily taken offline an article based on data from this study [at least they’re open about this, but I would chastise them from not adding a comparable ‘dear reader, we trusted Nature but were wrong to do so…’ note]). This is a sensational development, not only because Nature typically only issues a handful of retractions per year. The preceding public back-and-forth among experts was also noteworthy.

Discussions about potential errors in the paper have been ongoing practically since its publication [which tells you something—actually, quite a lot, I’d venture—about the quality™ of the peer-review process]. Initially, in June 2024, the authors, led by Maximilian Kotz, added a correction: figures had been presented in an incorrect format, but this did not affect the results [I’m rolling my eyes right now]. At the beginning of November, the editors noted that readers were questioning the reliability of the data and methodology. Indeed, colleagues found further errors that did alter the results [gee, are you surprised?]. In early August 2025, a so-called ‘matters-arising’ notice appeared below the online version of the paper. This is how Nature draws attention to open questions. In this case, a team led by environmental economist Tom Bearpark demonstrated that faulty data from the economic statistics of a single country (Uzbekistan) significantly distorted the results [that fact alone should set off alarm bells everywhere if one (!) faulty data point destroys the entire (!!) model upon which the deductions (financial impact) are based upon]. They also showed that the complex computational model developed by the Potsdam authors was prone to errors. Just a few days later, another note was added, this time from Munich-based climate researcher Christof Schötz, who, among other things, complained that the authors had underestimated uncertainties. Initially, the Potsdam team attempted to address the criticism with a revised version of their paper. Schötz still considers this revision insufficient, especially since it did not undergo independent peer review. When asked, Schötz stated:

Given the errors, I believe a retraction of the article is the logical course of action.

Nature now concurs.

Research Thrives on Open-Ended Results, But Not Without Context

In Potsdam [i.e., at the PIK], it likely came as no surprise that the additions and improvements were insufficient [care to learn that the PIK is lavishly funded to the tune of €31,401,293 (yep, that’s 31+ million) for 2024 while for 2025, the PIK is looking at a first base funding increase by another combined 5m euros annually, bringing the total up to 35+ million euros]. Inquiries there over the past few weeks revealed that the possibility of a complete retraction was always on the table. The argument was consistently made that this very fact demonstrates the effectiveness of quality assurance processes in science [see, the gov’t spends 31m per year to admittedly shoddy Science™, and all that follows is that this gets spun as ‘see, this is how this is supposed to work’ from the PIK while funding increases further]. Anything found to be flawed is retracted. This isn’t wrong. However, given the year and a half of back and forth, it also sounds like an attempt to downplay the situation [this reads like someone is gonna throw a tantrum ‘bout this].

In Potsdam, it probably came as no surprise that the additions and improvements weren’t enough [well, there’s 480 sooper-dooper brains working™ on this issue, so, I suppose it’s only fair to note that you get the best sooper-dooper brains 31+ million gov’t funding can buy]. The responsible editor at Nature, Karl Ziemelis, however, agrees with the Potsdam researchers:

Science progresses through a process of constant questioning and review [note that terms & conditions apply: this blanket statement does not cover poison/death juices, everything else marketed as so-called vaccines, and all possible, as well as potential, Adverse Events]

Science thrives on transparency and open-endedness, according to the internal logic [orig. Binnenlogik, i.e., this literally means circular reasoning; note that this is totally wrong: the accurate description of the empirical set-up and the underlying hypotheses allow for replication, which the PIK paper spectacularly failed to achieve, hence it’s not scientific; check out John Ioannidis 2005 paper entitled, ‘Why Most Published Research Findings Are False’, if you wish to read-up on this notion].

Outside the scientific community, the view is different. The AfD parliamentary group in the Brandenburg state parliament perceived a ‘globally recognised scientific scandal’ [isn’t it curious that the self-styled ‘Alternative for Germany’ doesn’t decry the 31+ million gov’t funding here?]. In September, they explicitly referred to the Nature article and claimed:

For decades, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has been criticized for generating alarmism.

Other climate change deniers also used the study to settle scores with the entire field of climate research. The general tenor: it’s all hysteria, all fear-mongering, a conspiracy to harm the German economy. The murmurings were followed by an attack. The AfD parliamentary group in Brandenburg demanded that the institute’s state funding be ‘completely cut’. At the end of November, the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag also submitted a parliamentary enquiry regarding the Nature study [although dated 16 Oct. 2025, the filing is time-stamped 25 Nov. 2025, hence there’s (sadly) no answer yet]. PIK Director Ottmar Edenhofer had recently told Die Zeit: ‘Climate research has always been under pressure’—as if one had to expect something like this. And especially as soon as one makes oneself vulnerable [let’s just note that this is the kind of arguing my pre-pubescent 11yo also does (she claims she’s ‘almost 12’ and rolls her eyes while stating this)].

But what is also true is that the present study ventures onto arguably the most slippery ground that the study of climate impacts has to offer. It addresses an almost megalomaniacal question: what costs will all the droughts, storms, floods, and other events caused or intensified by climate change generate in the future? The three authors of the retracted paper belong to the ‘Complexity Research’ department at PIK [check out their dedicated website]. And the assumptions, the modelling, and the sheer volume of statistical data required to answer this question are indeed complex [here’s a helpful rule of thumb: if anyone calls whatever ‘complex’ without defining complexity, he or she is gaslighting you; see the footnote for the definition I find most useful]. Doesn’t their complexity contradict the impression of certainty created, as in this example: ‘We determine that the global economy will experience a 19 percent reduction in income over the next 26 years’? Mind you, this is in comparison to a hypothetical world without climate change [remember: this fake certainty™ derives from a model based on a variety of assumptions].

With All The Debates and Whispers, This Case Serves as a Warning

In this context, the journal Nature didn’t fare much better. While editor Ziemelis emphasises that the manuscript underwent a ‘rigorous peer-review process’, the reviewers’ feedback documents their sometimes fundamental doubts about the authors’ complex calculations [i.e., these issues were known well before publication, and Die Welt’s Alex Bojanowkis wrote about the underlying scandal a few months ago (refer to the footnote for excerpts)]. Had the journal conducted sufficiently rigorous checks between receiving the manuscript in January 2023 and publication in April 2024, there would have been no need for a subsequent public reckoning [well, Nature did a peer-review, all reviewer came back with serious doubts—yet the editors (!!!) decided on publication; the problem, then, isn’t with the peer-review process (as flawed as it may be), but with the editors who are pushing this kind of agenda…note that this is the one angle that’s most conspicuously absent here].

Certainly, anyone who reacts defensively at the mere mention of the word ‘climate’ doesn’t need Nature’s retraction as an argument. But what are all the others supposed to make of this? Shouldn’t they be left with the vague impression that things aren’t quite so clear-cut after all? At the latest when it comes to the public impact, it’s no longer just about a flawed article, nor about a prestigious institute [yeah, nevermind the tons of taxpayer money thrown at the PIK, let’s deflect the critique]. For years, science, especially climate research, has been increasingly drawn into political disputes. This case serves as a warning: the more politically charged the issue, the more objectively researchers must verify that everything is indeed correct, no matter how complex [and that’s the part where we must ask: gee, I wonder what part of the Science™ of the past few years is actually true—the poison/death juices clearly aren’t what was claimed, and now™ we learn that climatology™ isn’t either?].

A revised version of the same paper will now be resubmitted for review—where, one hopes, it will be examined with particular rigour [this is supremely bad as the original methodology is apparently useless; whatever shenanigans the authors employ this time, it’ll be a very different paper].

Science [sic] has thus returned to normal [terms & conditions apply: this blanket statement does not cover poison/death juices, everything else marketed as so-called vaccines, and all possible, as well as potential, Adverse Events]. However, the case could continue to haunt climate researchers, modellers, environmental economists, and complexity researchers in the public sphere for some time to come, especially when they publish work and are asked: is this similar to that PIK paper back then? [I’d say: ‘bout damn time this happens, for too long these people have hidden behind ‘me the expert talking’]

Bottom Lines

So, here we are: the Science™ is at its thing once more.

As long-time readers know, this is neither new nor unexpected: wherever and whenever massive amounts of funding with little oversight is involved, grift follows.

This is as true for vaccinology™ as it is for climatology™, as it is for military-related expenditures.

As to the PIK, well, here’s a primer into comparable shenanigans from yesteryear:

As to the political implications in (for) Germany, well, the entire establishment has long since gone ‘all-in’ on climatology™:

Don’t get me wrong, I’m the proud father of two school-aged children: I consider it self-evident that we should all strive to leave the world a better place for those who come after us.

Hence, let’s make sure that whatever we do is grounded in reality, for if it is not, the impact on our children and grand-children will be all too real.